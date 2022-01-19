Magic vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (8-37) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (18-18) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Orlando Magic 86, Philadelphia 76ers 106 (Q4 08:36)
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers up 20 with 8:36 to play. Embiid is three points away from matching his career high. You still gotta bring him back in, right? – 8:55 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Joel Embiid is FEELIN’ it!
He has 47 and 12 rebounds through 3 quarters 😱
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Sixers scored 47 third-quarter points against the Magic, the most allowed by Orlando in the 3rd in team history.
The most allowed by the Magic in any quarter is 50 (first quarter, against the Milwaukee Bucks, Nov. 16, 1989). – 8:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 3Q: 76ers 94, Magic 80.
Bamba: 30 points, 3 blocks
Suggs: 14 points, 8 rebounds
Anthony: 13 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds,
Embiid: 47 points (including 23 in the third) and 12 rebounds – 8:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Lost in Embiid Mania is that Mo Bamba was held to two points in the third quarter after dropping 28 in the first half. He’s back out there to start the fourth. – 8:50 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
So far we’ve had:
Embiid score 20 in the first quarter
Bamba get 20 in the 2nd
Embiid go for 23 in the 3rd – 8:49 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Looks like the Orlando Magic are also beating the Hawks 73-61 at the half. pic.twitter.com/qqgFyzqOI3 – 8:49 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 3RD QUARTER BOX: Philadelphia 94, Orlando 80 pic.twitter.com/LO9XXCW589 – 8:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
47 points and 12 boards for Joel Embiid. Thru 3 quarters!!!
Oh, and the other staring center in the game, Mo Bamba, has 30 points and is 7-for-8 from 3PT land.
Again, we still got a full quarter to go y’all! – 8:48 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 3Q: Sixers 94, Magic 80
Embiid has a season-high 47 points and 12 rebounds. His career-high is 50. – 8:48 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Embiid is doing what now!? Box score surfing and I see he’s got a casual 47 points in 26 minutes 😳 – 8:48 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid with a stepback 3 gives him 47 on the night, and gives the Sixers a 94-80 lead heading into the 4th. Through 3 quarters and he legitimately has half of the team’s points.
His career high is 50. If he’s needed in the 4th, he should easily set a new one. – 8:47 PM
Greg Dickerson @gregdickerson13
Celtics, not fun to watch..Joel embiid? Very fun…47/12 after 3..goin for 60! – 8:47 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic had the league’s seventh-best defense in January. They just gave up 47 in a quarter. Joel Embiid is different. – 8:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid is really, really, really on 🔥. He’s up to 47 points after scoring 23 in the third quarter on 8-10 shooting. #Sixers lead #Magic, 94-80, heading into the fourth quarter. pic.twitter.com/3nTXwCDfuS – 8:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid’s got 47 points (on 23 field-goal attempts) through three quarters. His career high is 50.
He’s been a nightmare to guard the last six weeks or so. – 8:47 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
A step-back 3 at the end of the shot clock gives Joel Embiid 47 points at the end of three quarters. This has been about as good as it gets. – 8:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 94, Magic 80 at the end of the third. Philly created a bit of distance late in the frame, and now we’re all on Embiid Watch. – 8:46 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
For those asking – Joel Embiid’s career-high is 50 points, set on Feb. 19, 2021, vs. Chicago.
He’s got 47 points and 12 rebounds at the end of Q3 tonight. – 8:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Huge cheer for Embiid has he checks out for rest in the final seconds of the third. Now up to 47 points and 12 boards. – 8:46 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid with 2 minutes left in Q3:
44 PTS / 11 REB / 16-22 fg / 12-13 FT
…read that again. – 8:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
This crowd has been restless a lot of the night, but it’s now fully on the “get Embiid a new career high” train. He’s got 44 with two minutes to play in the third. His career-high is 50. – 8:42 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
With how frustrated Robin Lopez is, Franklin might want to be on high alert. – 8:42 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Via @Stathead, this is @Joel Embiid‘s 17th career game with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. That’s 2nd-most in franchise history to HoFer Wilt Chamberlain.
All 17 of his 40-10 games have come since the start of the 17-18 season and rank 2nd only to @James Harden over that span. – 8:40 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Still hard to believe some of things Joel Embiid can do for a man that size. – 8:40 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Joel Embiid has 41 points on 25 shooting possessions with three minutes to play in the third quarter. – 8:40 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Embiid makes a pair of free throws, giving him 41 points on the night — on 15-20 shooting with 3:45 left in the third quarter. – 8:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Terrence Ross will not return tonight due to right knee soreness, per the Magic. – 8:35 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Terrence Ross will not return tonight at Philadelphia due to right knee soreness, the Magic announced. – 8:35 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
35 points on 14-19 FG midway through the third quarter for Joel Embiid, Sixers lead 76-70. Embiid’s teammates also seem to have woken up a bit offensively. – 8:34 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Terrence Ross (right knee soreness) is out for the rest of the @Orlando Magic‘s road game against the @Sixers. – 8:34 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Terrence Ross will not return tonight at Philadelphia due to right knee soreness.
#MagicTogether – 8:34 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
The #Sixers are on a 29-13 run, turning a 10-point deficit into a 76-70 lead. Embiid has 35 points and 10 rebounds midway through the third quarter, – 8:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid up to 35 and 10 after that finish. Sixers leading 76-70 with about five to play in the third. – 8:32 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Sixers have outscored the Magic 17-6 to begin the 3rd quarter, leading 64-63. – 8:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey briefly restores order with a couple of 3s. Sixers back in front 64-63 with about eight to play in the third. – 8:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Mo Bamba just recorded his career-high in 18 minutes. pic.twitter.com/p6AUKTHxla – 8:20 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
In all seriousness, the biggest reason the Magic are out ahead (apart from Bamba’s shooting) is they’re hitting the glass. 28-20 edge on the glass overall and 20 defensive rebounds to just 1 offensive rebound for Philly. – 8:13 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 57, Philadelphia 47 pic.twitter.com/Lab8DTiuc9 – 8:10 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
What an insane first half in Philly. Joel Embiid scored 20 points in the first quarter but foul trouble limited him.
Orlando shoots 11-20 from beyond the arc, led by a 28-point half from Mo Bamba (7-8 from deep).
Sixers trail Orlando 57-47, and yep, the boo birds were out. – 8:09 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Mo Bamba with a career-high 2⃣8⃣ points IN THE FIRST HALF 👀
pic.twitter.com/aJtQ7izChJ – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mo Bamba’s career-high in points in 189 career games before tonight: 22 points
Mo Bamba in 18 first-half minutes tonight: 28 points. – 8:07 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 57, 76ers 47.
Mo Bamba has a career-high 28 points (10-of-13 shooting, 7 of 8 on three-pointers).
Joel Embiid has over half (24) of Philadelphia’s points. – 8:07 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 57, Sixers 47
Orlando’s Mo Bamba posted a career-high 28 points to go along with 4 rebounds and 3 blocks.
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid put up 24 points and 7 rebounds. – 8:06 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Mo Bamba and his Magic have a 57-47 lead on the Sixers at halftime. Philadelphia fans are booing. Bamba has 28/4/2 with three blocks and 0 turnovers on 10/13 (7/8). – 8:05 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Magic 57, Sixers 47
Bamba: 28 points (7-8 3PT), 4 rebounds, 3 blocks
F. Wagner: 7 points, 10 rebounds
Embiid: 24 points, 7 rebounds
Harris: 9 points – 8:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Magic leads 57-47 at the half. Mo Bama has 28 points on 7-8 three-point shooting – 8:05 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Mo Bamba at the half: Career-high 28 points, 7 for 8 from 3-point range
Sixers: 3 for 9 from 3-point range – 8:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Magic 57, Sixers 47. The boos are out after Philly let Mo Bamba go wild for 28 points on 7-of-8 from deep. Embiid with 21 points and 7 rebounds. – 8:04 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Orlando ends the half on a 14-3 run to take a 57-47 lead to the break.
Mo Bamba has 28 points on 10-13 shooting (7-8) from 3. That’s already a new career high for Bamba. – 8:04 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
This is going to be one of those ‘random drug test’ nights for Mo Bamba after this display. – 8:04 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Mo Bamba has 6 three-pointers and three blocks. There’s 1:00 to play in the first half. – 8:03 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
28 points first half for Mo Bamba! No matter how many 3s he makes, Andre Drummond will not defend him on the pick-and-pop. – 8:03 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
when a casual says Mo Bamba doesn’t have trade value pic.twitter.com/6AoryZ3S6X – 8:02 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Embiid picking up his third foul has been damaging. Drummond has stunk up the joint for two straight minutes.
People are booing Tobias, but Bamba block was Drummond’s fault. Threw him a grenade with one second left and brought Bamba right to him. – 8:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Mo Bama is with the ‘Leave Me Wide Open From Three If You Want To Game’ The Magic center is 6-for-7 on mostly wide open threes. – 8:00 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Mo Bamba has a career-high 25 points tonight vs. the Sixers. There are still over 2 minutes left in the first half. – 7:59 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Mo Bamba is 6-7 from three and has 25 points in the first half. Mo Bamba! And here I thought this game had no juice. – 7:59 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Mo Bamba
🔥
🔥
🔥
🔥
🔥
🔥
6-7 3PM for Mo 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9dPs1pdOf9 – 7:59 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Andre Drummond just passed Darryl Dawkins to move into sole possession of 96th place on the NBA’s all-time blocks list.
The players right below Drummond are now Dawkins, Kevin Durant and LeBron James. – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
So far in Orlando-Philly, it’s basically been Mo Bamba vs Joel Embiid one-on-one and Bamba is more than holding his own. – 7:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Mo Bamba, three-point sniper. Apparently. He’s 5-for-6 from deep and the Magic re-take a 46-44 lead with less than four to play in the first half. – 7:56 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
the hangtime tho @Cole Anthony 🤧
📺: https://t.co/71TKva1bgT pic.twitter.com/GnBRqTGcpY – 7:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Mo Bamba has 17 points already, including 4-5 from deep. He only shoots 32 percent for the season. For some reason, Bamba has played really well in all three of his games against the Sixers this season. – 7:55 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Mo Bamba’s shooting 22.2% on midrange Js and 32.6% from 3 on the season.
He turns into prime Dirk from the perimeter against the Sixers, somehow. – 7:54 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mo Bamba going shot for shot with Joel Embiid is beyond delightful. – 7:54 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Sixers are up 38-37 on the Magic with 6:40 left in the second quarter. Orlando has 12 made field goals, 7 of them are 3s. – 7:48 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Mo Bamba shoves Drummond out of bounds and they just call it an out-of-bounds off Drummond. WHAT lmao – 7:46 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
alley-oopin’ our way around South Philly. pic.twitter.com/9m1jSHPT4W – 7:43 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Breaking: Other players are making shots in Philly with Embiid on the bench. A pull-up 3 by Korkmaz gives them their largest lead of the game at 34-24. – 7:42 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
20 PTS | 5 REB 🤯
Joel Embiid’s first quarter in four frames: pic.twitter.com/G3iYoqCx3Z – 7:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
end of the first quarter in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/5UUlHTAnkc – 7:37 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: 76ers 25, Magic 21
Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid has 20 pts* & 5 rebs
Orlando led by Mo Bamba with 8 pts & 3 rebs
*that’s not a typo – 7:37 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 25, Magic 21 at the end of the first. Embiid has 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting and 5 boards. Magic made just 7 of 24 shots and turned the ball over 5 times, but have a 16-10 rebounding edge. – 7:36 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
A missed Drummond dunk on an oop in transition is an appropriate capper for that quarter for the non-Embiid Sixers – 7:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Through one quarter of play the score is Joel Embiid 20, everyone else combined, regardless of what jersey they’re wearing, 26.
Sixers up 25-21 after 1. – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Point Franz 🤝 Gary Harris
📺: https://t.co/71TKva1bgT pic.twitter.com/cHAHBRSXGi – 7:35 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The 76ers lead the Magic 22-20 late in the first quarter. Joel Embiid has 20 by himself. We’re on pace to have a competitive game between Embiid and the Magic, maybe not any other Sixers. – 7:31 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Nor sure I’ve seen anything like this.
With 1:21 in the first quarter, Joel Embiid has 20 points on 8-10 shooting. It has looked effortless.
His teammates are 1-9 from the field, the only bucket was due to Embiid’s gravity, and a lot of the misses have been comically off. – 7:30 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
step-back Franz 💰
📺: https://t.co/71TKva1bgT pic.twitter.com/RCl7vx2m0h – 7:30 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers lead 22-20 with 1:21 left in the first quarter. Embiid has 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting. His teammates are shooting 1-9. – 7:30 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Embiid (20) and Maxey (2) have combined for all 22 #Sixers‘ points. – 7:29 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
With 1:21 left in the first quarter, Joel Embiid and the Orlando Magic are tied at 20-20.
Embiid’s teammates have two points so far on 1-for-9 shooting. – 7:29 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Joel Embiid in the first quarter tonight (so far):
20 PTS / 5 REB
Embiid is currently out-scoring the Magic, 20-18. – 7:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid now has 20 of the SIxers’ 22 points with two minutes to play in the first. – 7:28 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
There’s 3:50 left in the first quarter. Joel Embiid has 16 points. The Magic have 12. The rest of the Sixers have 2. – 7:26 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
slam dunk sesame @Cole Anthony 😤
📺: https://t.co/71TKva1bgT pic.twitter.com/NE50iMDLgB – 7:24 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Embiid with 12 of the #Sixers‘ 14 points (Maxey has the other two). Lead #Magic 14-12 seven minutes into game. – 7:23 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Joel Embiid has been an early one-man show. The #Sixers center has scored 11 of his team’s 13 points on 5-6 shooting. His teammates are shooting 1-for-7. The Sixers lead the #Magic, 13-12, with 5:34 left in the first quarter. – 7:22 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Tobias Harris completely wiped out Tyrese Maxey on this Cole Anthony dunk. That’s a great screen! pic.twitter.com/Tbb3TpnQZJ – 7:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
OK Joel Embiid goes behind the back before that and-1 finish. He’s got a cool 11 points in six minutes, free throw coming out of the timeout. – 7:20 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Should be able to get Embiid the ball down low all night. #Sixers – 7:15 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
There’s not a Sixers fan who doesn’t like Matisse Thybulle, but you have to give up something in order to get something. No one outside of Embiid should be “untouchable” if the offer is right. Wasting a window. – 6:57 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
walking into your first Sixers start like…🤩
📱@Socios pic.twitter.com/lvKlN9JuPN – 6:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Charlies Brown, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, Seth Curry, Tyrese Maxey. – 6:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan
Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City. – 6:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls – 6:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Coach Donovan says Ball and LaVine will not be making the upcoming three game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Okc. – 6:33 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS:
January 19 at Philadelphia
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/wBoFgUQW5H – 6:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
With Thybulle and Green still out, Charlie Brown is in the starting lineup for the Sixers tonight. – 6:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Charlie Brown Jr. is starting tonight, alongside Embiid-Harris-Curry-Maxey – 6:30 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @CharleskBrownjr
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Seth Curry
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/VRHvwWLMSx – 6:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Wendell Carter Jr. will not play tonight at Philadelphia due to a sore left hamstring, the team announced. It is his seventh straight game missed with the injury. – 6:03 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Shake Milton said his back has been doing better and that he’s hoping to return soon — has a target date in mind but didn’t share it.
He said he had spasms and tightness in the days following the injury. Recently has progressed to light, solo on-court work. – 6:01 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
🚨 @Orlando Magic INJURY UPDATE:
Wendell Carter Jr. will not play tonight at Philadelphia due to a sore left hamstring. It is his seventh straight game missed with the injury.
#MagicTogether – 6:00 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Shake Milton says he has a target date he set for his return but he doesn’t want to share it. Believes he’ll be back soon though #Sixers – 5:53 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic acting head coach Jesse Mermuys said Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba will start tonight at Philadelphia. – 5:42 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic starters vs. 76ers: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba. – 5:41 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba for their road game against the @Sixers tonight.
Wendell Carter Jr. (sore left hamstring) is close to return, but unlikely to play tonight. – 5:41 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 46 at PHILADELPHIA
1️⃣4️⃣F: @Gary Harris
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
With smoke screen season in full effect, a check in on Ben Simmons rumors phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim… – 5:36 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Acting Magic head coach Jesse Mermuys says Wendell Carter remains a gametime decision. Says Carter got work today.
“He’s day-to-day, but not sure about tonight. He’s very close. If he doesn’t play tonight, he’ll play very soon.” – 5:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I trust what we’re doing (with Ben Simmons). For the most part, I stay out of it.’ – 5:23 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers doesn’t know when Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) will return. Shake Milton (back) is also still not ready. – 5:20 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey shooting pregame 3-pointers: pic.twitter.com/gCEil6fyhu – 5:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
ᴛʜᴇ ɢʀɪɴᴅ ɴᴇᴠᴇʀ ꜱᴛᴏᴘꜱ.
📽️The Grind, hydrated by @BioSteelSports 💪 pic.twitter.com/7UoIfQ10qL – 4:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Three hours until #Sixers face the #Magic pic.twitter.com/dYVAm5vUdF – 4:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Ben Simmons could be traded West as the Kings continue to put on the full-court press inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 3:52 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kings reportedly not ruling out trading for both Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Talked about this on the last @RedNationHoops:
I think people should be open to the idea of Houston pursuing Ben Simmons and/or other star players at the deadline.
Rebuilds are about trying to acquire cornerstone players. The draft is simply one avenue to try and achieve that. – 1:15 PM
