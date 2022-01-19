Malik Beasley considered a trade chip around the league

The Timberwolves have all their first-round picks, and as B/R previously reported, Malik Beasley is known around the league as Minnesota’s expendable piece for salary-matching purposes.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
1st half Wolves starters scoring…
KAT + Ant + DLo: 34 points in 45 minutes
Vando + Beverley: 0 points in 31 minutes
Naz Reid + Malik Beasley provided a spark off the bench
Naz: 9 points in 7 minutes
Beasley: 10 points in 13 minutes
At half: Wolves 61, Knicks 51 – 8:43 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Even as Malik Beasley struggled to find his shooting stroke, his teammates had one message: “Keep shooting.”
When he knocks down 3s like he did vs GSW, it changes everything for the Wolves theathletic.com/3073791/2022/0… – 6:25 PM
Even as Malik Beasley struggled to find his shooting stroke, his teammates had one message: “Keep shooting.”
When he knocks down 3s like he did vs GSW, it changes everything for the Wolves theathletic.com/3073791/2022/0… – 6:25 PM