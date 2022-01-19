Multiple teams inquiring about Aaron Holiday

Michael Scotto: Speaking of the Wizards, as you touched on, Yossi, Aaron Holiday is available, and multiple teams have checked in on his price tag with Washington, league sources say.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Deni Avdija checks in for garbage time minutes with Anthony Gill and Aaron Holiday. – 4:19 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Deni Avdija, Aaron Holiday and Anthony Gill are checking in for the first time now with 2:44 to play. – 4:18 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have all their players available for the 1st time this season, so they can’t play everyone. Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans and Aaron Holiday have notably yet to appear so far with 5 min. to go in the 1st half. – 2:57 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Raul Neto has regressed significantly on both ends and it is starting to become head scratching why he is getting playing time over Deni Avdija and Aaron Holiday – 2:47 PM
