NBA execs: Caris LeVert most likely Pacer to be traded

Michael Scotto: Now, most executives believe Caris LeVert is the guy most likely to be traded in Indiana following Myles Turner’s injury news. However, that doesn’t mean teams aren’t holding out hope for Domantas Sabonis like Sacramento, as The Athletic’s Sam Amick recently mentioned on their podcast. It seems certain that the Kings are star hunting, whether it’s for Sabonis or in the Ben Simmons talks.
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters today:
— Duane Washington Jr.
— Justin Holiday
— Caris LeVert
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis – 3:17 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers starting Duane Washington Jr., Caris LeVert, Justin Holiday, Torrey Craig and Domantas Sabonis today at Clippers.
Down three starters from what we expected to begin the season: Brogdon, Warren, Turner. – 3:15 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
MLK Jr. Day basketball
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Amir Coffey
Reggie Jackson
IND
Justin Holiday
Torrey Craig
Domantas Sabonis
Caris LeVert
Duane Washington Jr. – 3:04 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Indiana Pacers are seeking a first-round pick and a good young player if they’re going to trade Caris LeVert. More on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers with @friedmanadam5! We looked back on the Victor Oladipo-Caris LeVert trade on its anniversary:
-Evaluating the move now
-Caris’ play vs expectations
-Should this deal be given an incomplete grade?
-How good can Vic still be?
📺:https://t.co/1WobJWreDT pic.twitter.com/8Lk2x14vlj – 9:20 AM
More on this storyline
Indiana’s asking price for Caris LeVert is a first-round pick and a good young player, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / January 17, 2022
They also have a first-round pick that they may be more willing to give up because it doesn’t look like it’s going to be a high lottery pick the way that many people predicted coming into this year. They may be willing to part with that with some protections and something along those lines. Caris LeVert is a name to watch there. I think if the Brooklyn Nets decide that they want to make some changes, Joe Harris is somebody the Cavaliers would be very interested in. Terrence Ross of the Orlando Magic fits the bill as well. -via HoopsHype / December 22, 2021
Chris Fedor: Caris LeVert could be available. He’s exactly what Cavaliers need as a Sexton replacement/shot-maker/scorer. They have expendable pieces. They are looking to potentially upgrade that 2 guard spot. Multiple people in organization are fans. It makes sense to consider them a strong suitor. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / December 8, 2021