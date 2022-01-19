Nets vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (27-16) play against the Washington Wizards (21-21) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 102, Washington Wizards 93 (Q4 09:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Still within striking distance.
Beal: 15 PTS, 3-6 3P, 3 AST
Harrell: 10 PTS, 4-7 FG, 4 REB
Hachimura: 9 PTS, 3-6 FG, 5 REB
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:50 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Patty Party
@Patrick Mills #NBAAIIStar pic.twitter.com/jHNrq1iKpn – 8:49 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Tonight we’ve seen extended stretches of a lineup that includes Beal, Kispert, Avdija, Hachimura and Bryant.
Lots to like. Their 3 most recent 1st rd picks. Youth and offense, some defensive versatility with Avdija/Rui. Will be interested to see how the numbers play out. – 8:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 97-88. Not much defense here. Irving has 26 points, Harden 16 and LA with 21. Day’Ron Sharpe looks better and better every game. Needs to get better with the fouls. – 8:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
That put-back though 😤
@Kyle Kuzma sticking with it 💪
#NBAAllStar | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/vrs6gVEA15 – 8:46 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
LMA + footwork
@LaMarcus Aldridge #NBAAIIStar pic.twitter.com/Dfg5ueP6lO – 8:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge has 21 points on 90 percent shooting. From November, my story on his road back from retirement to becoming an X-factor for the Nets’ this season: theathletic.com/2982101/2021/1… – 8:38 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Day’Ron Sharpe continues to give Nash some good minutes off the bench. He’s got 14 points and six rebounds tonight. He came into the game averaging 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds a game this month. – 8:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🎯🎯🎯
@Bradley Beal ⭐️
#NBAAllStar | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/e4YsrktzYV – 8:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Depleted #Nets focusing on playing better, not just wins and losses nypost.com/2022/01/19/net… via @nypostsports – 8:27 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
When I asked @Will Barton on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson who he thought was a flat-out bucket in the league today, he thought about it for a few seconds, and said what so many guys say:
“Kyrie.”
Listen in!: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 8:16 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
KAI was unstoppable in the 1st half
@Kyrie Irving x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/csFGWzaden – 8:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Lots of points on the board so far.
Harrell: 10 PTS, 4-7 FG, 4 REB
Dinwiddie: 9 PTS, 3 AST
KCP: 9 PTS, 3-6 FG
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:10 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) Tell me if I’m incorrect, everybody. The Wizards allowed the Nets to score 74 pts. & shoot 63% from the field. And yet, as awful as those numbers are, I think the Wizards’ defense was OK. Kyrie Irving and James Harden are just incredible talents who were almost flawless. – 8:09 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kyrie Irving looking like a top 15 overall player out there in Washington, he has 22. Nets are on pace for (checks notes) A LOT of points. – 8:09 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Most points we’ve scored in a first half this season 👏 pic.twitter.com/NUu5KfkHlC – 8:09 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie bringing out the full bag of tricks. He has 22 on 9/12 shooting in the 1st half.
40 ball en route? 👀 – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards go into halftime down 74-62 to the Nets. Tough defensive half for the Wiz. Kyrie Irving (22 pts) and LaMarcus Aldridge (19 pts) were basically unstoppable, while James Harden wasn’t far off (13 pts, 7 ast). – 8:07 PM
The Wizards go into halftime down 74-62 to the Nets. Tough defensive half for the Wiz. Kyrie Irving (22 pts) and LaMarcus Aldridge (19 pts) were basically unstoppable, while James Harden wasn’t far off (13 pts, 7 ast). – 8:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets lead 74-62 at the break. It’s their highest-scoring first half of the season, topping their 71 vs. the #Clippers on Dec. 27. – 8:07 PM
#Nets lead 74-62 at the break. It’s their highest-scoring first half of the season, topping their 71 vs. the #Clippers on Dec. 27. – 8:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie just having his way with the Wizards defense. He’s already got 22 points — and he’s making it look easy.
9-for-12 in 19 minutes. The Wizards, like so many other teams, have no answer for him as he gets rolling. – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Wizards 74-62. Kyrie Irving has been spectacular. He’s got 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting and is putting on an absolute clinic. LaMarcus Aldridge has been as good with 19 points. Wizards with a 19-6 edge in second-chance points. – 8:07 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Wizards 74-62. Kyrie Irving has been spectacular. He’s got 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting and is putting on an absolute clinic. LaMarcus Aldridge has been as good with 19 points. Wizards with a 19-6 edge in second-chance points. – 8:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards clearly trying to prove that the Nets are better without Kevin Durant so that he finally comes home? – 8:06 PM
Wizards clearly trying to prove that the Nets are better without Kevin Durant so that he finally comes home? – 8:06 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Bullseye
@Patrick Mills x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/HuWAaWZq4t – 8:03 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal probably thinking, how come I don’t even get half of these James Harden calls – 8:02 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Scorching 🔥
@Kyrie Irving x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Nj6ApIjPuJ – 8:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Aldridge’s 19 points (on 8-of-9 shooting) are the most he’s scored in any half this season. The #Nets are shooting .632 percent and leads Washington 61-49 with 3:21 left in the second quarter. #Wizards – 7:59 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Andre Drummond just passed Darryl Dawkins to move into sole possession of 96th place on the NBA’s all-time blocks list.
The players right below Drummond are now Dawkins, Kevin Durant and LeBron James. – 7:58 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Court Vision 👁👁
@LaMelo Ball x #NBAAllStar
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/xo9GwWq569 – 7:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: LaMarcus Aldridge’s 17 points in tonight’s first half are tied for his most points scored in a half this season.
Aldridge tallied 17 points in the second half on 10/29 vs. Indiana. – 7:54 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With 6:47 remaining in the second quarter, James Harden is well on his way toward his 66th career triple-double and eighth triple-double this season. Harden already has 10 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. – 7:50 PM
With 6:47 remaining in the second quarter, James Harden is well on his way toward his 66th career triple-double and eighth triple-double this season. Harden already has 10 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. – 7:50 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
With Deni Avdija and Davis Bertans back in the rotation, Raul Neto is out through the first half
Joseph Blair has described the in-game rotation has reading the flow of the game – 7:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Now James Harden back to barreling to the rim, bullying folks like Debo. #Nets – 7:49 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
L 👏 M 👏 A 👏
@LaMarcus Aldridge #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/nT4tox1CcF – 7:49 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Through 1 1/2 quarters the Wizards have gone away from their back-up PGs (Neto and Holiday) vs. the Nets, opting instead to play Beal at PG when Dinwiddie is off the floor. Avdija and Bertans have instead received those minutes. – 7:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge with a mid-range shot toward the corner plus the foul. He’s made all six shots and the free throw. Has a game-high 13 points. Nets are going to need that without KD. – 7:43 PM
LaMarcus Aldridge with a mid-range shot toward the corner plus the foul. He’s made all six shots and the free throw. Has a game-high 13 points. Nets are going to need that without KD. – 7:43 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Aldridge off to a nice start — 5-for-5 in six minutes — already has 10 points. Kyrie getting almost anything he wants offensively — had 12 points in the first quarter. Wizards crushing Nets on the boards early: 17-8 and
2nd chance points: 13-4. – 7:42 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
As he does
@LaMarcus Aldridge #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/NB3QHwJPGl – 7:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 33-28. Strong start for Kyrie Irving. He’s got 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting. James Harden was just 1-for-5 in the quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge has 10 points and is 5-for-5. – 7:40 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 33-28. Strong start for Kyrie Irving. He’s got 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting. James Harden was just 1-for-5 in the quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge has 10 points and is 5-for-5. – 7:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets have a different spunk with Kyrie Irving on the floor and lead, 33-28, after one quarter in DC. – 7:38 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Nets lead the Wiz 33-28
Gafford: 8p
Irving: 12p
Aldridge 10p – 7:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge have combined for 22 of Brooklyn’s 33 points. The Nets lead the Wizards 33-28 after one quarter. – 7:37 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards trail the Nets 33-28 after one. Kyrie Irving has 12 pts on 5-7 FG, Aldridge has 10 off the bench. Gafford leads the Wizards with 8 pts. – 7:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Go get it, Gaff!
#DCAboveAll | @Daniel Gafford pic.twitter.com/9IdndRmDSp – 7:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Ended up being a foul, but have to respect Bradley Beal playing very good defense in a 2-on-1 with Kyrie Irving and Bruce Brown (who only goes 1-2 from FT line) – 7:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards beginning to embrace point guard Bradley Beal when Spencer Dinwiddie is off the floor?
Current lineup:
Bradley Beal
Corey Kispert
Deni Avdija
Rui Hachimura
Thomas Bryant – 7:32 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
LaMidrange
@LaMarcus Aldridge #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/rtEV8oo1WX – 7:28 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija check in in the first quarter! – 7:27 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Did @Kyle Kuzma block this with his elbow? 🤔
#NBAAllStar | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/D5y49o1sNi – 7:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
After Deni Avdija didn’t appear until garbage time on Monday, he checks in midway through the 1st vs. the Nets. – 7:27 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura are about to check in with 4:03 remaining in the first quarter. – 7:26 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija back in the Wizards rotation after a near DNP-CD last game – 7:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
For the second game in a row, Thomas Bryant will be the first reserve center off the Wizards’ bench. Bryant is about to enter the game. – 7:24 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kyrie Irving with 9 points on 4-5 shooting in 6 minutes to start the game, mostly against Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 7:22 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
KAI lighting it up
@Kyrie Irving #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/W65ts3Ue3I – 7:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Granted, KD isn’t playing which surely would make a difference in DC — but it is unbelievably empty in here. Quiet. Feels like one of those early NCAA tournament games where there is no atmosphere at all. – 7:16 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have Kyle Kuzma assigned to guard James Harden early tonight. – 7:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from our nation’s capital. Nets-Wiz underway. Does Brooklyn get back on the horse or is this the Spencer Dinwiddie revenge game? Updates to follow. – 7:11 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden to @YahooSports on what changes with Kevin Durant sidelined. pic.twitter.com/HdBQVxj12M – 6:53 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In response to a question by @waynec0le, Wizards acting coach Joseph Blair cited these keys for his team tonight: limiting the number of Nets 3-point attempts, limiting the Nets’ 3-point percentage and avoiding turnovers. – 6:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dinwiddie, Beal, Caldwell-Pope, Kuzma and Gafford start tonight for the #Wizards against the #Nets. – 6:47 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
With the trade deadline approaching the Wizards may have to go all in to solidify Bradley Beal’s return at season’s end.
My latest on why this deadline is like no other and intel on how Washington is approaching some of the biggest names available.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe will start for the #Nets. – 6:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The Latvian Laser is locked on pregame.
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/o8I0wHGg9g – 6:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters tonight against the Wizards:
– James Harden
– Kyrie Irving
– Patty Mills
– Kessler Edwards
– Day’Ron Sharpe – 6:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Starters for the Nets in DC: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe. – 6:30 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We got you for @Brooklyn Nets at @Washington Wizards on @YESNetwork
Coverage starts at 6:30p #NETSonYES pic.twitter.com/0jzKpkXY9I – 6:20 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s Wizards-Nets tonight. Harden. Beal. Kyrie. Should be fun.
Here are my 3 keys as I wear a new suit (no big deal). I said no big deal. Tip-off at 7 on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/hRrfRfvuux – 6:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
About that time…
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
What’s a word that rhymes with orange?
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/BRaThTkq7w – 5:59 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
TNT has added the Nets-Wizards game in Washington on Feb. 10 at 7:30 to its schedule, replacing the Miami-New Orleans game previously scheduled for the early window of its doubleheader. The Finals rematch between Milwaukee and Phoenix remains in the TNT nightcap. – 5:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets‘ Thursday Feb. 10 game at Washington will now be televised by #TNT. Tipoff has been moved back a half hour to 7:30pm. #Wizards #NBA – 5:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert is catching up with Nets sharpshooter Joe Harris before tonight’s game. Kispert has been compared to Harris and has studied his game, as I wrote over the summer: https://t.co/c6x7QuX6LY pic.twitter.com/9E024qFUkK – 5:49 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
The Nets at Wizards contest scheduled for Thursday, February 10, will be broadcast nationally on TNT. – 5:39 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📺 Our February 10 game vs. Brooklyn will now tip at 7:30 p.m. and be broadcast nationally on @NBAonTNT! #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/kdFj4bnOjL – 5:38 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters today vs. Brooklyn, per acting coach Joseph Blair: Spencer Dinwiddie, Bradley Beal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford. – 5:25 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Big congrats to wizards with the pen, @Marcus Thompson and @James Edwards III, winners of sportswriter of the year in California and Michigan, respectively. Proud to know them both and call them friends – 4:25 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📆 We’re hosting Kids Day this Sunday afternoon, featuring in-arena activities, special programming and exclusive opportunities for Kids Club members!
#DCAboveAll | @Ticketmaster – 3:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Coming to The District soon 👀
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/BwTpj9bmeE – 3:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
“I feel way more comfortable out there. I feel like a different player.”
@Corey Kispert spoke to @Chris Miller about the progress he’s made during his rookie season.
🎙LISTEN: https://t.co/uYaspDHZaK | @AlibabaGroup pic.twitter.com/gEad9rx7gd – 2:30 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Recognizing what position Kyrie Irving plays is the first step in accurately assessing how good he is shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 1:59 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
What’s everybody doing at noon ET tomorrow? @The Athletic will hold a live podcast online about the Wizards, and it’ll be open to everyone who wants to listen. Subscribers to @TheAthletic can ask questions. I’ll tweet out a link around 11:58 a.m. tomorrow. – 1:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Our 57.0 rebounding percentage against the Sixers on Monday was our third-highest of the season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/xSrGkdV16T – 1:30 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Took a look at what we’ve seen from Kyrie Irving in the first four games of his return to the Nets and what it tells us about the rest of their season: es.pn/3tI7e1i (ESPN+) – 1:27 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Wizards’ deep roster breakdown.
-Kispert made a statement
-Thomas Bryant is back healthy
-“Deni Avdija reminds my younger self. He always wants to get better”, Bradley Beal said.
And more below. @SdnaGr #dcaboveall sdna.gr/mpasket/923774… – 1:14 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Keep your eyes on the backcourt tonight.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/UzKW7rcsqU – 1:00 PM
