No Bradley Beal discussions on the trade market

Beal has made it clear he doesn’t plan to sign an extension and likely will skip his player option. That would make some teams nervous, but to this point there has been no real discussion of Beal on the trade market, league executives said.
Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN.com
Source: Brian Windhorst @ ESPN.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
My new merch store is live! 🔥🔥🔥
TAP IN: https://t.co/9A4pNK1t3M pic.twitter.com/fTb57e9zK7 – 4:42 PM
My new merch store is live! 🔥🔥🔥
TAP IN: https://t.co/9A4pNK1t3M pic.twitter.com/fTb57e9zK7 – 4:42 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
With trade deadline quickly approaching, Wizards remain in win soon mode hoping to retain Bradley Beal
thesportsdaily.com/2022/01/18/tra… – 11:21 PM
With trade deadline quickly approaching, Wizards remain in win soon mode hoping to retain Bradley Beal
thesportsdaily.com/2022/01/18/tra… – 11:21 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Final: Wizards 117, Sixers 98. Wiz had seven scorers in double figures led by Harrell (18). Kuzma had 15 & 16 and Beal had 13 in his first game in more than a week.
Embid: 32 & 8 – 4:23 PM
Final: Wizards 117, Sixers 98. Wiz had seven scorers in double figures led by Harrell (18). Kuzma had 15 & 16 and Beal had 13 in his first game in more than a week.
Embid: 32 & 8 – 4:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 117, Sixers 98
Beal: 13 pts., 5 rebs., 6 assts.
Harrell: 18 pts., 7 rebs., 1 asst.
Bryant 15 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 15 pts., 16 rebs., 4 assts.
Embiid: 32 pts., 8 rebs., 1 asst.
Joseph Blair: 1-0 as Wizards’ acting head coach – 4:23 PM
Final: Wizards 117, Sixers 98
Beal: 13 pts., 5 rebs., 6 assts.
Harrell: 18 pts., 7 rebs., 1 asst.
Bryant 15 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst.
Kuzma: 15 pts., 16 rebs., 4 assts.
Embiid: 32 pts., 8 rebs., 1 asst.
Joseph Blair: 1-0 as Wizards’ acting head coach – 4:23 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
End of the 3rd Quarter: Wizards 91, Sixers 83
Bryant: 15 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst.
Beal: 13 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.
Embiid: 30 pts., 7 rebs., 1 asst. – 3:52 PM
End of the 3rd Quarter: Wizards 91, Sixers 83
Bryant: 15 pts., 5 rebs., 1 asst.
Beal: 13 pts., 5 rebs., 5 assts.
Embiid: 30 pts., 7 rebs., 1 asst. – 3:52 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
With no Matisse Thybulle, the Sixers only forced three turnovers in the first half against the Wizards. Charlie Brown Jr.’s competed admirably on Bradley Beal, though.
Sixers down six at the break and should be capable of another comeback road win. – 3:10 PM
With no Matisse Thybulle, the Sixers only forced three turnovers in the first half against the Wizards. Charlie Brown Jr.’s competed admirably on Bradley Beal, though.
Sixers down six at the break and should be capable of another comeback road win. – 3:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Sixers 61-55 at halftime. Beal has 12 pts, Embiid has 16. Wizards’ bench has a 28-13 advantage so far over the Sixers’. – 3:08 PM
The Wizards lead the Sixers 61-55 at halftime. Beal has 12 pts, Embiid has 16. Wizards’ bench has a 28-13 advantage so far over the Sixers’. – 3:08 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Wizards 61, Sixers 55
Beal: 12p 3r 3a
Bryant: 9p
Kuzma: 7p 9r
*Avdija, Bertans, Holiday DNP so far.
Embiid: 16p 6r – 3:08 PM
Halftime: Wizards 61, Sixers 55
Beal: 12p 3r 3a
Bryant: 9p
Kuzma: 7p 9r
*Avdija, Bertans, Holiday DNP so far.
Embiid: 16p 6r – 3:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 61, Sixers 55
Beal 12 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.
Kuzma: 7 pts., 9 rebs., 2 assts.
Embiid: 16 pts., 6 rebs., 1 asst. – 3:07 PM
Halftime: Wizards 61, Sixers 55
Beal 12 pts., 3 rebs., 3 assts.
Kuzma: 7 pts., 9 rebs., 2 assts.
Embiid: 16 pts., 6 rebs., 1 asst. – 3:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards lead the Sixers 38-29 after one, as Thomas Bryant hits a buzzer-beater midrange J. Beal and Embiid each have 11 pts. Zero turnovers for the Wizards. – 2:39 PM
Wizards lead the Sixers 38-29 after one, as Thomas Bryant hits a buzzer-beater midrange J. Beal and Embiid each have 11 pts. Zero turnovers for the Wizards. – 2:39 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Beal starts the game 2/2 with 5 points.
Gets a bucket then calls Korkmaz “too small.” – 2:15 PM
Beal starts the game 2/2 with 5 points.
Gets a bucket then calls Korkmaz “too small.” – 2:15 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I can picture Bradley Beal learning Matisse Thybulle is out for the 76ers and going like, ‘oh, I’m definitely playing’ 😂
Could we see Beal’s first 40-point game this season?
Of course, Beal dropped his career-high 60 points last season against Philly – 1:41 PM
I can picture Bradley Beal learning Matisse Thybulle is out for the 76ers and going like, ‘oh, I’m definitely playing’ 😂
Could we see Beal’s first 40-point game this season?
Of course, Beal dropped his career-high 60 points last season against Philly – 1:41 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal is returning and will start against the Sixers today. – 1:39 PM
Bradley Beal is returning and will start against the Sixers today. – 1:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal will return against the Sixers today, the Wizards announced. – 1:37 PM
Bradley Beal will return against the Sixers today, the Wizards announced. – 1:37 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal with a brief embrace with 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell who of course he’s stayed close with since their time together in DC pic.twitter.com/gJ6SRkoLor – 1:07 PM
Bradley Beal with a brief embrace with 76ers assistant coach Sam Cassell who of course he’s stayed close with since their time together in DC pic.twitter.com/gJ6SRkoLor – 1:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal is going through his individual pregame shooting routine one hour before this afternoon’s tipoff: pic.twitter.com/2iGXNYM2wn – 1:07 PM
Bradley Beal is going through his individual pregame shooting routine one hour before this afternoon’s tipoff: pic.twitter.com/2iGXNYM2wn – 1:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is a gametime decision today against the Sixers. He is listed as questionable after missing several games in health and safety protocols. – 12:21 PM
Bradley Beal is a gametime decision today against the Sixers. He is listed as questionable after missing several games in health and safety protocols. – 12:21 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal’s availability for today will be a gametime decision, Joseph Blair said. Beal has cleared the league protocol, Blair said. – 12:20 PM
Bradley Beal’s availability for today will be a gametime decision, Joseph Blair said. Beal has cleared the league protocol, Blair said. – 12:20 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Acting head coach Joseph Blair says Bradley Beal is a game-time decision for Wiz-Sixers today. Beal has cleared protocols but is awaiting a decision from the medical staff. – 12:19 PM
Acting head coach Joseph Blair says Bradley Beal is a game-time decision for Wiz-Sixers today. Beal has cleared protocols but is awaiting a decision from the medical staff. – 12:19 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocol) is a game-time decision this afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers.
He has cleared protocol. – 12:19 PM
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocol) is a game-time decision this afternoon against the Philadelphia 76ers.
He has cleared protocol. – 12:19 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
As the Wizards hit the unofficial halfway point, @Josh Robbins & I look at the first 43 games, whether Washington is the 10-3 team that started the season or the 12-18 team that’s played since, & whether Bradley Beal is a long-term play. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/34Sie1v – 12:00 PM
As the Wizards hit the unofficial halfway point, @Josh Robbins & I look at the first 43 games, whether Washington is the 10-3 team that started the season or the 12-18 team that’s played since, & whether Bradley Beal is a long-term play. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/34Sie1v – 12:00 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Acting Wizards head coach Pat Delany is in health & safety protocols, team says, joining Wes Unseld Jr. and Bradley Beal.
Assistant coach Joseph Blair will be taking over for today’s game vs. Philly at 2. – 10:51 AM
Acting Wizards head coach Pat Delany is in health & safety protocols, team says, joining Wes Unseld Jr. and Bradley Beal.
Assistant coach Joseph Blair will be taking over for today’s game vs. Philly at 2. – 10:51 AM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
The Wizards have had two wildly different parts of their season. Which was who they really are? Should they make a move by the trade deadline? And should that include Bradley Beal? Our @Josh Robbins & I discuss, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3073695/2022/0… – 8:21 AM
The Wizards have had two wildly different parts of their season. Which was who they really are? Should they make a move by the trade deadline? And should that include Bradley Beal? Our @Josh Robbins & I discuss, in @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3073695/2022/0… – 8:21 AM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal (health & safety) is questionable for Wizards-Sixers. – 4:40 PM
Bradley Beal (health & safety) is questionable for Wizards-Sixers. – 4:40 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) is questionable tomorrow vs. Philadelphia. – 4:36 PM
Wizards say Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) is questionable tomorrow vs. Philadelphia. – 4:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE vs. 76ers on Monday
He needs two consecutive negative tests to clear protocols and maybe the results of today’s test (results tomorrow) clear him – 4:32 PM
Bradley Beal (health and safety protocols) has been upgraded to QUESTIONABLE vs. 76ers on Monday
He needs two consecutive negative tests to clear protocols and maybe the results of today’s test (results tomorrow) clear him – 4:32 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal is still in the league’s health and safety protocols, acting Wizards coach Pat Delany said. Davis Bertans, who missed last night’s game with a sprained foot, did some light on-court work today. – 12:53 PM
Bradley Beal is still in the league’s health and safety protocols, acting Wizards coach Pat Delany said. Davis Bertans, who missed last night’s game with a sprained foot, did some light on-court work today. – 12:53 PM
More on this storyline
Brian Windhorst: I have heard nothing on Bradley Beal in the trade market. His name hasn’t been mentioned at all. -via Spotify / January 8, 2022
Brian Windhorst: So here’s the question that executives are starting to ask themselves… Are the Wizards in a position where they want to give Bradley Beal a five-year, $200 million contract? -via Spotify / January 8, 2022
More than four weeks are left in this trade season for the Sixers to amend that stance, but the vibe they continue to emit — no matter how loudly outsiders push back — is that they believe waiting can indeed enhance their chances of acquiring a Damian Lillard or a Bradley Beal for Simmons. As it stands. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 7, 2022