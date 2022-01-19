Pacers vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (15-29) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (22-22) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Indiana Pacers 54, Los Angeles Lakers 59 (Q3 10:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Nikola Jokic-Joel Embiid debate is giving ‘09 Bron-Kobe, Dirk vs. Timmy D, IT vs Stockton and Kareem vs. Wilt vibes. There’s no right or wrong answer. Two generational players. – 11:51 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lakers led the entire half, up 56-50. They already have nine 3s, including three from Westbrook.
LeBron, who scored 39 last meeting, has 18/8/4. Brogdon led the Pacers with 10. Both Bitadze and Jackson looked good in their brief opportunity. – 11:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 2Q: #Lakers 56, #Pacers 50
Lakers 3-point shooting cooled off a bit before the half. LeBron is being LeBron with 18 points.
Malcolm Brogdon has 10 points and looks GOOD. Looks like himself again as far as explosiveness. – 11:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 56, Pacers 50
LeBron has been spectacular, including a ridiculous reverse alley-oop finish to close the half. He has 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. The Lakers let up defensively, allowing the Pacers to feast in the paint (34 first-half paint points). – 11:41 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL led by as many as 15 in the 1st half, but a late run from Indy trimmed the margin to 56-50 at halftime. Pacers used the offensive glass to get extra possessions, and scored 34 points in LAL’s paint. – 11:40 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists to help Lakers open 56-50 lead over Pacers at the half. – 11:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Holiday taking it all the way❗️
@Justin Holiday pic.twitter.com/jRRKnFVupQ – 11:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Justin Holiday intercepts a LeBron pass and takes it the other way for a layup. Lakers call timeout leading the #Pacers 47-38.
LA is shooting 47.4%. Indiana 38.5%. – 11:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
It is so perfectly Westbrook to go from getting awarded three free throws to an offensive foul in the act of shooting. The swings are always wild. AK – 11:30 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Successful challenge for Carlisle. Instead of Westbrook shooting three foul shots, it’s an offensive foul. And Torrey Craig has the blood to prove it.
Lakers have outplayed the Pacers in the first half, and lead by 14. – 11:29 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Fouling Westbrook on a 3 is a fineable offense. You shouldn’t even contest him to begin with. If your hand moves in the direction of one of his jump shots, it should be rerouted directly to your wallet. – 11:28 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers reportedly shopping Talen Horton-Tucker, who represents their only realistic path to a meaningful trade
cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 11:25 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Russell Westbrook is the best player in the league since going Thanos on Rudy Gobert. AK – 11:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Caris LeVert just picked up his third foul with 7:04 left in the 2Q. He ran over Austin Reaves on a drive attempt and was called for the offensive. #Pacers – 11:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol Austin Reaves just put Caris LeVert on skates. LeVert picks up the hand check foul. #Pacers – 11:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice rhythm from THT tonight on his jumper. He’s 4 for 5 overall, and 2 for 3 from 3 after a step-back triple over Sabonis.
LAL lead 44-31. – 11:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol like I’ve said before, Sabonis has to be bleeding to get a foul call in the lane. #Pacers – 11:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron came into this game 10 boards shy of 10,000 for his career, and he has 6 thus far.
Only 41 players in NBA history have hit the 10K mark, the most recent of which was DeAndre Jordan a few weeks back. – 11:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Not really rocket science why Lakers up 14 early:
LeBron 5-7
Lakers 6-12 from 3
Pacers 1-7 from 3 – 11:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the rook going UP for the block
@Chris Duarte | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/iatl7DCOiu – 11:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis just threw LeBron’s shot at the first quarter buzzer.
Lakers lead 32-23.
LeBron leads all scorers with 10 points. Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte both have 6 for the #Pacers. – 11:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 32, Pacers 23
LeBron James has 10 points and 5 rebounds. The Lakers made 5 of 11 3s (45.5%). The new second unit group is beginning to find its groove and has provided a lot of effort and energy. All 10 Lakers that have played have a positive plus-minus. – 11:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 32-23 lead out of the 1st Q.
LeBron led the way with 10 points (4 of 6 FG’s, 2 of 2 3’s), 5 boards and 3 assists.
And the bench pitched in 14 points. – 11:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The Lakers are playing like a team that wants to be coached by Frank Vogel. (Or just doesn’t want to be coached by Kurt Rambis, I guess.) AK – 11:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
THT drilled his second tough jumper of the night, a deep 3, to put LAL up 27-17 late in the 1st Q. Good stretch from LAL’s bench as LeBron sat.
‘Melo then hit a corner 2 to put LAL up 12. Bench has 14 points. – 11:06 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Back-to-back 3s from THT and Melo put the #Lakers up 30-17 on the #Pacers. Rick Carlisle calls timeout. – 11:06 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson getting some love from the crowd after checking in. #Pacers – 11:03 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Dwight sent that one to the upper bowl!
(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/BUk8sYrqZT – 10:58 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the vision though 👁
@Domantas Sabonis | @Caris LeVert pic.twitter.com/jjbt0hpeb8 – 10:56 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze with a nice up and under finish. Lakers call timeout leading the #Pacers 15-12. – 10:56 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Bron starting strong 💪
#LeBronJames x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/NBnKAEDItL – 10:54 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon draws a foul on Avery Bradley. He looks explosive, so this is encouraging. #Pacers trail 15-10 after Brogdon’s two made FTs. – 10:53 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon scores on a blow by layup. Looked pretty good on that move. #Pacers – 10:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice start for the Lakers defensively, as Indy opens 1 for 5 on mostly contested perimeter shots.
LAL took advantage with a 7-0 run to make it 9-2 into the first time out, with an and-1 FT from LeBron still coming. – 10:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A quick 9-2 start from the Lakers, with LeBron James — after a spectacular finish over Domantas Sabonis — heading to the FT line with a chance to make it 10-2 less than three minutes into this game. – 10:46 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: Fifteen months removed from guiding the Lakers to the championship, Frank Vogel answered questions about his job security. Again. es.pn/3nH1iSf – 10:46 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
14 assists ties a career-high for Ja Morant. Most since Feb. 29, 2020 vs. the Lakers. – 10:32 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Even as reports fly that Frank Vogel’s job is on the line, the Lakers’ coach pushed back on it before tip-off today, saying that his relationship with the front office is “healthy” and the same as it has been for his entire tenure: ocregister.com/2022/01/19/lak… – 10:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
If Dejounte is done for the night, he’ll finish with 23 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in 30 minutes for his 8th triple-double of the season. He’s an assist shy of matching his career high posted on Oct. 26 against the Lakers. – 10:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
grab your coffee, #PacersTwitter and let’s do this pic.twitter.com/mQP4LU1ak2 – 10:21 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
First Five 🆚 Pacers
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/VpdpnSNORm – 10:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis – 10:10 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first 5️⃣ on the floor
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/5kzAXAiH9p – 10:07 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon returns tonight for the Pacers. He’s starting at the Lakers, along with LeVert, Holiday, Craig and Sabonis.
Lakers going with Westbrook, Bradley, Ariza, LeBron and Dwight. – 10:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are starting the same group as last game against the Pacers:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 10:02 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/KpUXweb8Pf – 9:47 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guard T.J. McConnell, who’s been out since Dec. 1 due to surgery, has entered health and safety protocols.
He’s the 12th Pacer to do so: fieldhousefiles.substack.com/p/pacers-in-pr… – 9:45 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the Lakers:
Jeremy Lamb – Available (sore left knee)
Malcolm Brogdon – Available (sore right Achilles)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot)
T.J. McConnell – Out (Health and Safety Protocols)
T.J. Warren – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/46S2IvvIOf – 9:39 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/eyEZb5LrRz – 9:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers League sources: Pacers guard TJ McConnell, already out due to right wrist surgery, has entered the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols. – 9:22 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Frank Vogel on uncertain job security: “It’s really not up to me on whether it’s fair or not. It comes with the territory. It comes with being the Lakers coach. There’s high expectations. This fan base really cares. It’s a big market. And I wouldn’t want it any other way.” – 9:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Rick Carlisle said that he is hopeful Malcolm Brogdon – who’s been battling Achilles soreness and played only one game in the last month – would play tonight. Added it’s been tough without him, and that Brogdon was the team’s leader. He’s officially a game-time decision. – 9:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Frank Vogel said Carmelo Anthony (lower back tightness) will play tonight by the way. #Pacers – 9:11 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) and Jeremy Lamb (sore left knee) are game-time decisions, per head coach Rick Carlisle. – 9:10 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jeremy Lamb is another game-time decision with a sore left knee. Rick Carlisle said he “believes” he’ll be available. #Pacers – 9:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon is a game-time decision with his sore right Achilles, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 9:07 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Otto Porter is out for the Warriors vs Pacers tomorrow on the front side of a back-to-back. Nothing else notable on injury report. – 8:59 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Frank Vogel says his relationship with the Lakers front office is “healthy” and that everyone in the organization is working together to improve the team. He says he’s “blocking out” the noise about his job security and is continuing to lock in on winning night to night. – 8:54 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel described the collaboration between him and the front office as “healthy” and “same it’s been the last three years.” – 8:54 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Frank Vogel says there’s been nothing abnormal about his level of interaction with the Lakers’ front office as of late. Business as usual. As far as speculation about his job, he says, “I wouldn’t want it any other way.” Shows there is a standard and expectation as LAL coach. – 8:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony returns tonight after missing the last three games with lower back tightness. – 8:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Carmelo Anthony, who missed the last three games with lower back tightness, is available tonight against Indiana – 8:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said he hasn’t gotten feedback from the front office on his job performance in the past week – 8:49 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Carmelo Anthony will be available for tonight’s game vs the Indiana Pacers – 8:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Andre Drummond just passed Darryl Dawkins to move into sole possession of 96th place on the NBA’s all-time blocks list.
The players right below Drummond are now Dawkins, Kevin Durant and LeBron James. – 7:58 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Melo hasn’t tried a full court pass like that for some time, I wonder if it’s something to do with it being a National tc game? Probably over thinking it, but he has definitely dialed it back this season – 7:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: LaMarcus Aldridge’s 17 points in tonight’s first half are tied for his most points scored in a half this season.
Aldridge tallied 17 points in the second half on 10/29 vs. Indiana. – 7:54 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
How many games has Stanley Johnson played in for the Lakers so far this season?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Lakers coach Frank Vogel now has breathing room for keeping job nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/19/rep… – 6:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves in slo-mo, a key play late in LAL’s win over Utah, courtesy of @LakerFilmRoom: pic.twitter.com/1GYDKnTjIy – 6:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Star Power Index: LeBron James is doing all he can for the Lakers; Klay Thompson rekindles shooting flame
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 6:21 PM
NBA Star Power Index: LeBron James is doing all he can for the Lakers; Klay Thompson rekindles shooting flame
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Need to see this one from all angles 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/GO8JmINPXz – 5:18 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Remaining strength of schedule in West playoff field, via @tankathon (hardest to easiest):
Suns – 23rd
Warriors – 25th
Grizzlies – 29th
Jazz – 4th
Mavs – 13th
Nuggets – 24th
T’Wolves – 12th
Clippers – 5th
Lakers – 3rd
Blazers – 28th
Kings – 10th – 4:43 PM
