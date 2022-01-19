Raptors vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (21-20) play against the Dallas Mavericks (19-19) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Toronto Raptors 16, Dallas Mavericks 16 (Q1 04:31)
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
@Kristaps Porzingis x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/mT3auBGWW2 – 8:49 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Wired: Luka makes his first 3-pointer, taps his chest and appears to thank the universe for the swish dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:46 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic
TOR starters: Anunoby, Siakam, Achiewa, Barnes, VanVleet
7:40 tip @theeagledallas – 8:16 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
The now-usual suspects start for the Raptors in a bit (8:30 ET starts are late!)
VanVleet, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam, Achiuwa – 8:13 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/IXO2p639KV – 8:06 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Another night on the shelf for Gary Trent Jr, who will miss sixth game in a row with ankle issues tonight in Dallas – 7:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Trent is OUT vs Dallas tonight. He’ll miss his 6th straight game with ankle swelling. Raptors are still without Birch as well. – 7:04 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Sterling Brown (left foot soreness) will miss tonight’s game against Toronto.
Reggie Bullock (right knee soreness) and Maxi Kleber (left knee soreness) will both be available. – 6:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They were great games. That just helped us gain our confidence and just sticking with it the whole time we were in the bubble.” – Mikal Bridges.
Suns beat Mavericks twice in bubble as part of 8 straight wins they have over Dallas (w/video). #Suns #MFFL. https://t.co/ayO5mDJORz pic.twitter.com/g0c25ac1pg – 6:29 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Just pre the tape, @Fred VanVleet is an #NBAAllStar
⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/3uVRku3Y25 – 6:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton remains out for the Suns tomorrow against the Mavericks due to that right ankle sprain. No new additions to Phoenix’s injury report. – 6:06 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns list Deandre Ayton (right ankle sprain) as out for tomorrow’s game against Dallas. Reggie Bullock (right knee soreness) and Maxi Kleber (left knee soreness) are questionable for the Mavs – 6:05 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cade Cunningham (525 pts, 187 rebs, 179 asts, 73 3FGM) is 1 of 4 NBA players ever with at least 500 pts, 150 rebs, 150 asts, 50 3FGM in 34 career games. He joins former ROY winners Allen Iverson, Luka Doncic & LaMelo Ball as the only players to do so. #Pistons
(via @Basketball-Reference) – 5:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Pistons say Luka Garza (health and safety protocols), Jerami Grant (health and safety protocols), Frank Jackson (reconditioning) and Isaiah Livers (foot) are out for tonight’s game against the Kings. Killian Hayes (hip) is doubtful. Kelly Olynyk (knee) is probable. – 5:00 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
ICYMI: Oral history of the #Lions’ last playoff win.
It’s been 30 years since the last postseason victory in Detroit and we tell the story of that win over the Dallas Cowboys from those who were there. espn.com/blog/detroit-l… – 4:59 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
The nature of this season means basic questions like “what’s the best starting five?” that remain unanswered at the halfway mark, but since December, the Raptors have shown a lot of what they can be at their best with Siakam and VanVleet leading the way:
https://t.co/AoXHnIV8lG pic.twitter.com/BacCMGP5MK – 4:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Kelly Olynyk is upgraded to probable for tonight at #Kings. Killian Hayes (hip) is doubtful.
Jerami Grant and Luka Garza (with the Cruise) are in health and safety protocols. – 4:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After a battle in Dallas, the Thunder’s prolonged four-game road trip continues in the Lone Star state with a matchup in San Antonio.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/EOEenA9YSP pic.twitter.com/Vuvl3CwOTL – 4:30 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should Memphis Throw in the Chips? What to do About Jalen Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/vvt3xmfIun
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/JmwbDLZx9G – 4:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Halfway There
📝 @Vivek Jacob | @TangerineHoops
➡️ https://t.co/YvwL78pLmp pic.twitter.com/ZHJnOESL19 – 3:58 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Give us a nickname for this trio
@DALANOBANTON @Justin Champagnie @ScottBarnes561 pic.twitter.com/WvHhHTAeKV – 3:09 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
BIG MOOD for game day 😤
@MichelobULTRA | #ULTRAMoment pic.twitter.com/4lLrjjvGa9 – 3:08 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix Suns longest active win streak over a single team is eight.
Who is it against?
The team they play tomorrow night.
Dallas Mavericks.
Relive Suns 8-0 run over #MFFL thst includes video of Devin Booker’s game winnng 3 last season in Dallas. #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… – 3:02 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Both Maxi Kleber (left knee soreness) and Reggie Bullock (right knee soreness) have been upgraded to probable for tonight’s Mavs game vs Toronto at AAC (730p, BSSW). Barring any late changes, a fully healthy and available roster for the Mavs for this game. – 2:35 PM
