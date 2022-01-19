Rockets vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (13-32) play against the Utah Jazz (15-15) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Houston Rockets 60, Utah Jazz 70 (Q3 07:51)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta scored a season-high 73 points in tonight’s second half. It’s the most points scored in either half since March 16, 2021 at Houston (73 first half points) and the most points in a second half since March 3, 2021 (73 at Orlando). – 10:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
rudy with 17 so far tonight 🇫🇷
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate knocked down his first two 3-pointers and then sat with two early fouls. He has missed his four attempts from deep since. Since the first quarter, when the Rockets were 7 of 12 from deep, they are 3 of 11 on 3s. – 10:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Interesting adjustment to the Rockets rotation with the three veteran reserves — Augustin, Theis and Nwaba — all DNP in the first half. Rockets at full strength, it has been trending that way and the Jazz play one big at a time, but still telling. – 10:15 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 62, Rockets 57. Utah shot 14-22 in 2Q, while Houston went 9-27. Ball movement has really improved, as the Jazz are up to 15a on 25 baskets. Bogey 17p/5r. Rudy 13p/4r/4a/1b. Joe 8/4/4. JC 9p/4a. Gordon and Tate with 10p each for Rockets. – 10:03 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Danny Ainge is going to spend this halftime trying to find a first-round pick he can trade for Eric Gordon. – 10:03 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 62-57 at the half. Much better 2Q from Utah, and they finally started taking away Rockets threes.
Meanwhile, they’ve realized that getting Gobert the ball offensively is a good strategy: he has 13 points and 4 assists.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jazz 62, Rockets 57 at half. Rockets went from 36 points in the first quarter to 9 of 27 shooting for 21 points in the second. Jazz lit them up a bit, but giving up 13 second-chance points had a lot to do with that. – 10:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz have been passing it in to Rudy, and he’s been great locating the open man after getting doubled. Four assists now. – 10:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Rockets have scored 19 points in the second quarter. Utah’s defense has improved significantly – 10:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets scoring slowed considerably when the Jazz began taking away open 3s and the Rockets tried the Jazz defense at the rim. Green finished over Gobert but more drive-and-kick will be in order in the second half. – 9:58 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
more jc highlights? here you go ⤵️
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz have gotten a lot more passing willing as this game has progressed – 9:55 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Danuel House Jr. blowing up a backdoor cut by simply stepping in the right direction is the type of simple thing we haven’t seen enough from the Jazz this season. – 9:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Gobert muscling Sengun pretty good. That will improve as he gets out of his teen years and gets stronger. – 9:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
7:12 remaining in the first half. The Jazz trail the rockets 46-39 – 9:44 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert: Very pleased to get passed the ball on the possession where his defender was laying down on the court. – 9:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
12 minutes in the books!
Rockets: 36
Jazz: 27
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Rockets 36, Jazz 27. Well, the defense was something. Houston shot 52% overall and 7-12 from deep. – 9:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 36, Jazz 27 after 1. Rockets hit 7 of 12 3s. Mathews with nine points on three shots. Porter with 7p, 6a. Gordon, tate, who have been the Rockets’ hottest shooters, combine to hit 5 of 7. Bogdanovic with 11. Jazz 2 of 8 on 3s. – 9:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Houston up 36-27 after 1Q. Jazz DRtg a 145 in that quarter, which isn’t what you want. Jazz — including and maybe especially Gobert — could afford to stand closer to Rockets 3-point shooters to dissuade the 3. – 9:36 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Rockets 36-27…..the rockets shot 52 percent from the field and 58 percent from 3 point range. They did whatever they wanted offensively. – 9:36 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Garrison Mathews showed up to shoot no matter where he is on the floor – 9:34 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Danuel House Jr. with some first quarter minutes for Utah against his former team. – 9:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Danuel House Jr., signed to a second 10-day yesterday, checks in to face his former team. – 9:32 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Danuel House, wearing #25 enters for Utah. He starts out on Eric Gordon – 9:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Danuel House Jr. on the floor for his revenge game against the rockets – 9:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bogdanovic keeping the game tight, has 300 offensive rebounds (many were not tonight.) He has scored 11 points, Jazz with nine second-chance points in 10 minutes. – 9:31 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
1:55 remaining in the funnest first quarter I have ever covered as a writer. The Jazz trail houston 29-25 – 9:29 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Outstanding quarter for Kevin Porter Jr. Has seven points, six assists through 10 minutes. The past two assists on 3s from Mathews from 29 and 32 feet. – 9:29 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
Garrison Mathews just hit a 32-footer and 29-footer. Safe to say he’s feeling it tonight. – 9:28 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
rt this so mike can be an all-star ⭐️
Eric Walden @tribjazz
The Jazz’s meh approach to rotating on defense and equally meh approach to challenging shooters has helped lead to a 4-of-5 effort by the Rockets on 3s. Houston leads 18-14 with 6:23 left 1Q. – 9:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First timeout: the Jazz trail the rockets 18-14….6:23 remaining in the first quarter – 9:19 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
I think we can say the Jazz have not been particularly sharp on either end thus far. – 9:16 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Jae’Sean Tate is taking advantage of Rudy Gobert leaving him open from beyond the arc. He’s 2-2 from three.
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Gobert assigned to Jae’Sean Tate and again laying off him, Tate hits his first two 3s, and scores in the paint. houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… – 9:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Porter is shaken up a bit. Gobert got him in the head with an elbow as they were battling for position – 9:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bogey with the perfect pass to Rudy on the Jazz’s opening possession – 9:11 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
The Jazz PA announcer took a long pause when announcing the Rockets head coach. It appears he was unaware of his name – 9:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
First five ready for takeoff 🚀
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Tate, Gordon, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Jazz: Gordon, Green, Porter Jr., Tate, Wood.
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota leads 56-41 with 6:50 left in the first half.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
David Locke @DLocke09
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🇵🇭 𝙋𝙄𝙉𝙊𝙔 𝙋𝙍𝙄𝘿𝙀 🇵🇭
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
“I want to continue playing this way and being this way, staying healthy and being on the court as much as possible”
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Houston vs Utah tonight! 🚀
⏰ 8:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Remaining strength of schedule in West playoff field, via @tankathon (hardest to easiest):
Suns – 23rd
Warriors – 25th
Grizzlies – 29th
Jazz – 4th
Mavs – 13th
Nuggets – 24th
T’Wolves – 12th
Clippers – 5th
Lakers – 3rd
Blazers – 28th
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
📹 | “I tell him [Eric] every day, that’s an impressive trait to have because not a lot of people would or can sit there and do that.”
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
