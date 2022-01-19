Thunder vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-29) play against the San Antonio Spurs (28-28) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 9, San Antonio Spurs 17 (Q1 05:05)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have pushed their lead to 8.
SA winning the 3PT line by 6 points.
Every Spurs starter has scored already – 8:52 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @socios for a chance at some 💵!!
➡️ https://t.co/D8LT2VHnEH pic.twitter.com/TngXAyGog6 – 8:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
dialed in 📶
@Doug McDermott | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/8XBiZKyxNq – 8:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
OKC: SGA, Giddey, Dort, Wiggins, JRE
Spurs: Murray, White, McDermott, Johnson, Poeltl – 8:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Starting in San Antonio ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/u3tEjE7Ezk – 8:31 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
ready for some midweek hoops 🤙
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/xmWlAhPRB6 – 8:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder only has 10 players available tonight in San Antonio. And it’s not a COVID situation. Kenrich Williams is the only player in health and safety protocols. – 8:26 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
“We really just have to focus on who we do have in the locker room.”
In a rare midseason deal, the Spurs bid farewell to Bryn Forbes, said hello to Juan Hernangomez and in the process continued to stockpile future draft picks.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 8:03 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mike Muscala led the Thunder with 20 points the last time these teams met. pic.twitter.com/XYtnzce01s – 7:47 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Shooting stats for Bryn Forbes with the Spurs this season:
#Nuggets pic.twitter.com/86UjVPWkxD – 7:37 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With the Austin Spurs playing on the road tonight, Zach Collins is back at the AT&T Center. He said Monday he “believes” the plan is for him to play one more game in G League on Friday, but Pop said tonight there’s no timetable for how long he’ll be with Austin. pic.twitter.com/5geO5MtKcO – 7:36 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Gotta watch your 🍿 around @SpursCoyote! 😂
@RicosProducts | #NationalPopcornDay pic.twitter.com/ipN1GNE2ix – 7:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says “our organization really likes him, and he really likes us from all indications, and that really means a lot for Sam [Presti] I know that much.” Mark Daigneault on Kenrich Williams trade talks, adds they’ll always do what’s best for the team. – 7:26 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault on Kenrich Williams’ name being in trade rumors: “All I know is our organization really likes him, and he really likes us … That has a lot of weight with Sam.” – 7:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Kenrich Williams saying you miss “the niche he has carved out in the locker room…a high integrity guy. There isn’t a bone in his body that isn’t exactly who he is.” – 7:20 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said Vit Krejci’s return from an ankle injury is “not right around the corner.”
Daigneault said they’re hoping for end of the month or All-Star break. – 7:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Vit Krejci ankle injury “it’s not right around the corner.” Said “end of the month, all star break, that would be nice.” He isn’t with the team right now due to covid, the idea being limiting their traveling party. – 7:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault announces the starters
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 7:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Spurs:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Wiggins
– Robinson-Earl – 7:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“It’s a COVID symptom,” Mark Daigneault said of Josh Giddey’s hot streak. – 7:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Juancho Hernangomez is out tonight (not with team) for whoever asked yesterday if he’ll be available tonight. – 7:11 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Pop said Mitch Johnson has joined Becky Hammon in health & safety protocols and won’t be available for tonight’s game.
Johnson was in charge of scouting the Thunder ahead of this one, so there’s a little added wrinkle. Gonna be a small coaching contingent on the sideline. – 7:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Full Spurs rotation back for the first time since before Christmas pic.twitter.com/VDcC31Wz3i – 7:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop said there is no timetable for Zach Collins to return from Austin.
“There is never a timetable for that,” Pop said. “It depends how long it takes for him to get his rhythm, how healthy he feels, how confident he feels, how well he plays, all those sorts of things.” – 7:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Mitch Johnson has joined fellow Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon in the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Pop said.
Pop also said another assistant, Matt Nielsen, recently returned from protocols.
“It’s hit everybody, I guess,” Pop said. – 6:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Along with Becky Hammon (H&S protocols), Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson is also out tonight per Coach Pop. – 6:53 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Coach Pop says despite Forbes being moved, the plan is to keep Josh Primo in Austin to get more experience there. – 6:52 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Some midweek hoops at home!
🆚 @Oklahoma City Thunder
⏰ 7:30PM CT
📍 @attcenter
🎟 https://t.co/CEhql5RVTT
📺 @BallySportsSA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5 FM HD 2 pic.twitter.com/Wb0HACakdz – 6:47 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: Per source, the Celtics acquired Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier using their remaining Kemba Walker trade exception and created a new, $6.9 million exception by trading Juancho Hernangomez. bostonglobe.com/2022/01/19/spo… – 6:44 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan
Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City. – 6:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls – 6:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Coach Donovan says Ball and LaVine will not be making the upcoming three game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Okc. – 6:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder injury report tonight:
Vit Krejci (Ankle) OUT
Derrick Favors (back) OUT
Kenrich Williams (Health and Safety) OUT
Theo Maledon (GL) OUT
Aleksej Pokusevski (GL) OUT
Isaiah Roby (GL) OUT
Paul Watson (GL) OUT – 6:28 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Collins is out due to “return to competition reconditioning.”
He played with Austin on Monday but did not make its trip to Edinburg for tonight’s game.
Collins said Monday he believes the plan is for him to play one more game with Austin on Friday before returning to Spurs. – 6:27 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones has cleared protocols and is available to play tonight, according to Spurs updated injury report.
The report also shows that newly acquired F Juancho Hernangomez it out because he’s not yet with the team after being traded from Boston. – 6:24 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
For the first time this season, there isn’t an injury or illness listed on the Spurs’ injury report.
Tre Jones is available; Zach Collins is still in Austin for return to competition reconditioning; Cacok and Primo are on assignment; Hernangomez is not yet with team. – 6:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Tre Jones has exited H&S protocols and is available tonight per team. – 6:19 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tre Jones apparently has cleared protocols after missing seven games. His last game was Jan. 5 at Boston. pic.twitter.com/OOYbP3fpI9 – 6:03 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka said he loved Juancho Hernangomez’s approach to being a good teammate even while out of the rotation. Udoka said he has seen quite a bit of Bol Bol dating back to the big man’s time at Oregon. Said the Cs can get a good look at Bol before holding his rights this summer. – 5:51 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
OFFICIAL: We’ve acquired forward Juancho Hernangómez and a 2028 second round pick in a three-team trade.
More ➡️ https://t.co/g0DQfGhmel pic.twitter.com/nT2L9GgLi2 – 5:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Now the Boston-Denver-San Antonio trade is complete:
Bryn Forbes is the first rostered player the Spurs have traded away in-season since Nando De Colo in 2014. – 5:11 PM
Now the Boston-Denver-San Antonio trade is complete:
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Official Trade: Spurs acquire Juan Hernangomez and 2028 protected second round pick from Denver
Bryn Forbes traded to Denver.
Hernangomez will wear number 41 – 5:09 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
💬 Major injuries around the league
💬 Frank Vogel on the hot seat
💬 The trade between the Spurs, Celtics, and Nuggets
‘Group Chat’ with @Justin Verrier, @Rob Mahoney, and @BigWos: open.spotify.com/episode/7rzpl8… – 5:03 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
ORCHARD ROSTER MOVE: We’ve acquired guard Bryn Forbes in a three-team trade with San Antonio and Boston.
🔗 https://t.co/fLNbhd5wXj
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/bGqXFtV2gZ – 5:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After a battle in Dallas, the Thunder’s prolonged four-game road trip continues in the Lone Star state with a matchup in San Antonio.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/EOEenA9YSP pic.twitter.com/Vuvl3CwOTL – 4:30 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors (lower back soreness) is out tonight against the Spurs. Kenrich Williams is still in health and safety protocols. Vit Krejci (right ankle sprain) remains out.
Maledon, Roby, Pokusevski and Watson are on G League assignment. – 3:49 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2007, the @San Antonio Spurs Robert Horry had four blocks in a win over the Hornets, reaching 1,000 for his career.
Horry became the second player in NBA history to reach career totals of 1,000 steals, 1,000 blocks, and 500 3P made. There are now eight such players. pic.twitter.com/D8vgvIBEjX – 3:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jock Landale on the common threads running through Australians in the NBA:
“We bring a little camaraderie and putting the team before ourselves…Us Aussies bring a degree of toughness to it. We have a very specific style that runs through all of us.” – 3:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jock Landale on fellow Aussie and @NBL-ex Josh Giddey:
“He’s a good fellow, comes from a great family…The work speaks for itself. The guy is having a great year. Really good kid, quiet, humble. He’s got a bright future ahead of him.” – 2:56 PM
