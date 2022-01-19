Timberwolves vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-22) play against the Atlanta Hawks (25-25) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday January 19, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 73, Atlanta Hawks 64 (Q3 11:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Looks like the Orlando Magic are also beating the Hawks 73-61 at the half. pic.twitter.com/qqgFyzqOI3 – 8:49 PM
Looks like the Orlando Magic are also beating the Hawks 73-61 at the half. pic.twitter.com/qqgFyzqOI3 – 8:49 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Kept waiting for @HawksOnBally to put the Trae to John dunk up but never saw it so if you do see it, watch how Trae keeps Edwards looking to his man at the three point line like a QB moves a safety away from where he wants to go with the ball. Sublime. – 8:48 PM
Kept waiting for @HawksOnBally to put the Trae to John dunk up but never saw it so if you do see it, watch how Trae keeps Edwards looking to his man at the three point line like a QB moves a safety away from where he wants to go with the ball. Sublime. – 8:48 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks had nine defensive rebounds in the first half, which is not enough. pic.twitter.com/4hX0BbrdBY – 8:46 PM
Hawks had nine defensive rebounds in the first half, which is not enough. pic.twitter.com/4hX0BbrdBY – 8:46 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young recorded nine assists in tonight’s first half. It’s the fourth time this season Young has dished out nine-or-more helpers in either half and the third time doing so in the first half. – 8:40 PM
Trae Young recorded nine assists in tonight’s first half. It’s the fourth time this season Young has dished out nine-or-more helpers in either half and the third time doing so in the first half. – 8:40 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Timberwolves 73, Hawks 61
Wolves shot 47.6% from 3 (10-21).
De’Andre Hunter: 14 pts
Trae Young: 7 pts, 9 ast, 1 stl
Kevin Huerter: 10 pts, 1 ast
John Collins: 9 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl – 8:40 PM
HALFTIME: Timberwolves 73, Hawks 61
Wolves shot 47.6% from 3 (10-21).
De’Andre Hunter: 14 pts
Trae Young: 7 pts, 9 ast, 1 stl
Kevin Huerter: 10 pts, 1 ast
John Collins: 9 pts, 5 reb, 1 ast, 1 stl – 8:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves up by 12 at half in Atlanta, 73 to 61
KAT (12) + Ant (18) + DLo (18) on pace to score 96 on their own. – 8:39 PM
Wolves up by 12 at half in Atlanta, 73 to 61
KAT (12) + Ant (18) + DLo (18) on pace to score 96 on their own. – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Ant is special.
@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/mmK6td104m – 8:39 PM
Ant is special.
@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/mmK6td104m – 8:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Halftime in Atlanta, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 73-61, the sixth time this season scoring 70+ points in the first half.
Edwards and Russell each have 18 points and 4 three-pointers to lead Minnesota. – 8:39 PM
Halftime in Atlanta, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 73-61, the sixth time this season scoring 70+ points in the first half.
Edwards and Russell each have 18 points and 4 three-pointers to lead Minnesota. – 8:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 73-61 to the Wolves at halftime.
Hunter: 14, 6/10 FG
Huerter: 10, 4/6 FG
Young: 7/9, 1/4 FG, 4 TOs
Edwards and Russell both have 18 for Minnesota. Wolves shot 57 percent in the half – 8:38 PM
Hawks down 73-61 to the Wolves at halftime.
Hunter: 14, 6/10 FG
Huerter: 10, 4/6 FG
Young: 7/9, 1/4 FG, 4 TOs
Edwards and Russell both have 18 for Minnesota. Wolves shot 57 percent in the half – 8:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
End of the first half and the Timberwolves lead the Hawks 73-61. Both teams shooting 50% or better. Wolves 10 of 21 from three-point range. – 8:38 PM
End of the first half and the Timberwolves lead the Hawks 73-61. Both teams shooting 50% or better. Wolves 10 of 21 from three-point range. – 8:38 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
The Wolves are just going to outshoot the Hawks on their way to a win tonight it seems. – 8:34 PM
The Wolves are just going to outshoot the Hawks on their way to a win tonight it seems. – 8:34 PM
Kyle Anderson @KyleAnderson5
bucks dont start jrue? and how is middleton checkin in at 5 min mark lol – 8:30 PM
bucks dont start jrue? and how is middleton checkin in at 5 min mark lol – 8:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
STEP
BACK
@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3kPlDYXWsB – 8:30 PM
STEP
BACK
@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/3kPlDYXWsB – 8:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
can’t guard that man.
@D’Angelo Russell #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/WfnDyrK2Kp – 8:26 PM
can’t guard that man.
@D’Angelo Russell #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/WfnDyrK2Kp – 8:26 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s just nasty, DLo
@D’Angelo Russell #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/c2QcVSAqeT – 8:23 PM
that’s just nasty, DLo
@D’Angelo Russell #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/c2QcVSAqeT – 8:23 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota leads 56-41 with 6:50 left in the first half.
Russell with 10 of his game-high 18 points here in the second quarter. He’s connected on 4 threes, one shy of his season-high for either half (5, first half at Houston on 1/9). – 8:22 PM
Minnesota leads 56-41 with 6:50 left in the first half.
Russell with 10 of his game-high 18 points here in the second quarter. He’s connected on 4 threes, one shy of his season-high for either half (5, first half at Houston on 1/9). – 8:22 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
D’Angelo Russell has it rolling. When that happens, he’s really dangerous. – 8:20 PM
D’Angelo Russell has it rolling. When that happens, he’s really dangerous. – 8:20 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt both have 3 fouls in the first half.
Gonna be interesting to see what Finch goes to to guard Gallinari. He goes with Okogie to start. I wonder if this is a Nate Knight opportunity. – 8:17 PM
Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt both have 3 fouls in the first half.
Gonna be interesting to see what Finch goes to to guard Gallinari. He goes with Okogie to start. I wonder if this is a Nate Knight opportunity. – 8:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley is doubtful to return with an ankle sprain, team says.
Beverley stepped on Trae Young’s foot early. – 8:13 PM
Patrick Beverley is doubtful to return with an ankle sprain, team says.
Beverley stepped on Trae Young’s foot early. – 8:13 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Patrick Beverley doubtful to return because of a right ankle sprain, the team announces. – 8:12 PM
Patrick Beverley doubtful to return because of a right ankle sprain, the team announces. – 8:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Patrick Beverley doubtful to return with a Right Ankle Sprain. – 8:12 PM
Patrick Beverley doubtful to return with a Right Ankle Sprain. – 8:12 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch has been more comfortable resting all 3 of KAT + DLo + Ant together lately. We saw very little of that in the first half of the season.
With all 3 off, Wolves close the 1st quarter on a 12 to 8.
I think Nowell’s presence is making Finch comfortable with doing this. – 8:09 PM
Chris Finch has been more comfortable resting all 3 of KAT + DLo + Ant together lately. We saw very little of that in the first half of the season.
With all 3 off, Wolves close the 1st quarter on a 12 to 8.
I think Nowell’s presence is making Finch comfortable with doing this. – 8:09 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Timberwolves 42, Hawks 26
Wolves shot 59.3% FG, 50% from 3 (5-10). Had 17 rebounds to the Hawks’ 7.
De’Andre Hunter leads the Hawks with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 from 3). – 8:08 PM
End of the first quarter: Timberwolves 42, Hawks 26
Wolves shot 59.3% FG, 50% from 3 (5-10). Had 17 rebounds to the Hawks’ 7.
De’Andre Hunter leads the Hawks with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 from 3). – 8:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 42-26.
The 42 points mark the fourth time this season the Wolves have scored 40+ points in the first quarter and the 27th time in franchise history doing so. – 8:08 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 42-26.
The 42 points mark the fourth time this season the Wolves have scored 40+ points in the first quarter and the 27th time in franchise history doing so. – 8:08 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Atlanta followed up a terrific 4Q vs. Milwaukee on Monday with a complete dud to start the game vs. Minnesota.
Down 42-26 to a T’Wolves team that played in NY last night.
Starters have been lethargic and given ZERO resistance on D. – 8:08 PM
Atlanta followed up a terrific 4Q vs. Milwaukee on Monday with a complete dud to start the game vs. Minnesota.
Down 42-26 to a T’Wolves team that played in NY last night.
Starters have been lethargic and given ZERO resistance on D. – 8:08 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Ugly start for the Hawks. Down 42-26 at the end of the quarter to the Wolves. Allowed 1.7 points per possession. Wolves scored 20 points in the paint, had 10 fastbreak points, had 9 second chance points and shot 59 percent in the quarter. – 8:08 PM
Ugly start for the Hawks. Down 42-26 at the end of the quarter to the Wolves. Allowed 1.7 points per possession. Wolves scored 20 points in the paint, had 10 fastbreak points, had 9 second chance points and shot 59 percent in the quarter. – 8:08 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
De’Andre Hunter netted 10 points in tonight’s opening quarter. It’s the third time in his career he’s scored 10+ in a first quarter (1st since 1/2/21) and the 16th time he’s done so in any quarter. – 8:07 PM
De’Andre Hunter netted 10 points in tonight’s opening quarter. It’s the third time in his career he’s scored 10+ in a first quarter (1st since 1/2/21) and the 16th time he’s done so in any quarter. – 8:07 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaylen Nowell has not cooled down from last night. Buries a 3 to end the quarter and the Wolves take a 42(!)-26 lead into the second quarter. – 8:06 PM
Jaylen Nowell has not cooled down from last night. Buries a 3 to end the quarter and the Wolves take a 42(!)-26 lead into the second quarter. – 8:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Already 30 points, 10 assists, 11 rebounds (5 offensive) and 3 steals for the Timberwolves with 2:49 still to play in the first quarter.
Wolves 30, Hawks 18 – 7:59 PM
Already 30 points, 10 assists, 11 rebounds (5 offensive) and 3 steals for the Timberwolves with 2:49 still to play in the first quarter.
Wolves 30, Hawks 18 – 7:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s good basketball.
BCBS/Sharecare Share of the Game
@Karl-Anthony Towns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/cz67lYKvG0 – 7:58 PM
that’s good basketball.
BCBS/Sharecare Share of the Game
@Karl-Anthony Towns #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/cz67lYKvG0 – 7:58 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Two different times I thought for sure Jaden McDaniels was going to get called for a foul and … he didn’t! – 7:57 PM
Two different times I thought for sure Jaden McDaniels was going to get called for a foul and … he didn’t! – 7:57 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
ANT IS COOKING
@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/SIIo8sSJYf – 7:56 PM
ANT IS COOKING
@Anthony Edwards #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/SIIo8sSJYf – 7:56 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves have taken twice as many shots as the Hawks so far. Great defense, great rebounding so far. – 7:54 PM
Wolves have taken twice as many shots as the Hawks so far. Great defense, great rebounding so far. – 7:54 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
You can tell the Hawks are intentionally loading up the defender on Anthony Edwards’ left shoulder, trying to force him to go right.
Ant obviously shoots with his right, but he prefers to go left. This is the first time I’ve ever really noticed a team forcing him right though. – 7:53 PM
You can tell the Hawks are intentionally loading up the defender on Anthony Edwards’ left shoulder, trying to force him to go right.
Ant obviously shoots with his right, but he prefers to go left. This is the first time I’ve ever really noticed a team forcing him right though. – 7:53 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards looks to be right at home. 12 points on 5-8 in 6 minutes. – 7:51 PM
Anthony Edwards looks to be right at home. 12 points on 5-8 in 6 minutes. – 7:51 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🧊 that’s how you start a game
@D’Angelo Russell #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Fh5IQgEbJU – 7:48 PM
🧊 that’s how you start a game
@D’Angelo Russell #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Fh5IQgEbJU – 7:48 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jarred Vanderbilt is very active early after an uncharacteristically low impact game in NY. – 7:47 PM
Jarred Vanderbilt is very active early after an uncharacteristically low impact game in NY. – 7:47 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Edwards with 6 points early. Vanderbilt with 2 offensive rebounds and Wolves lead 13-8. Atlanta came in as the 5th best defensive rebounding % team in the league. – 7:47 PM
Edwards with 6 points early. Vanderbilt with 2 offensive rebounds and Wolves lead 13-8. Atlanta came in as the 5th best defensive rebounding % team in the league. – 7:47 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Hawks as the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 13-8 with 8:10 left in the first quarter.
Atlanta native Anthony Edwards leads all with 6 points on 3-5 shooting.
Vanderbilt is up to 3 rebounds, including 2 offensive boards as the Wolves are outrebounding the Hawks 5-1. – 7:46 PM
Timeout Hawks as the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 13-8 with 8:10 left in the first quarter.
Atlanta native Anthony Edwards leads all with 6 points on 3-5 shooting.
Vanderbilt is up to 3 rebounds, including 2 offensive boards as the Wolves are outrebounding the Hawks 5-1. – 7:46 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
John Collins has made his 228th career start in tonight’s game, tying Eddie Johnson for 22nd most starts all-time in Hawks history. – 7:41 PM
John Collins has made his 228th career start in tonight’s game, tying Eddie Johnson for 22nd most starts all-time in Hawks history. – 7:41 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Atlanta/Georgia natives Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Malik Beasley have dozens of ticket requests in for tonight. More than 60 total between the three of them and Edwards’ total was still growing just a few hours before tipoff. – 7:24 PM
Atlanta/Georgia natives Anthony Edwards, Josh Okogie, Malik Beasley have dozens of ticket requests in for tonight. More than 60 total between the three of them and Edwards’ total was still growing just a few hours before tipoff. – 7:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocols) and Leandro Bolmaro (G League Assignment) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/IAfy9sYzbN – 7:21 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin (Health & Safety Protocols) and Leandro Bolmaro (G League Assignment) are OUT. pic.twitter.com/IAfy9sYzbN – 7:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
about that time in the ATL 🐺 pic.twitter.com/E7h2iacaVo – 7:16 PM
about that time in the ATL 🐺 pic.twitter.com/E7h2iacaVo – 7:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
If the Hawks decide to not double team KAT because McMillan doesn’t believe in double-teaming, that will just be a classic old school coach bad idea.
There’s 40 games of Wolves tape that says that’s the wrong strategy.
But I bet McMillan is stubborn and that KAT eats on Okongwu – 7:16 PM
If the Hawks decide to not double team KAT because McMillan doesn’t believe in double-teaming, that will just be a classic old school coach bad idea.
There’s 40 games of Wolves tape that says that’s the wrong strategy.
But I bet McMillan is stubborn and that KAT eats on Okongwu – 7:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Hawks
KAT over 23.5 pts, under 5.5 FTs made
– ATL won’t bring doubles (bad idea), gotta go thru KAT. But that FT number feels high
DLo over 17.5 pts
– Light night last night (only 25 minutes), still had 17
Beverley under under 4.5 asts
– back to back – 7:08 PM
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Hawks
KAT over 23.5 pts, under 5.5 FTs made
– ATL won’t bring doubles (bad idea), gotta go thru KAT. But that FT number feels high
DLo over 17.5 pts
– Light night last night (only 25 minutes), still had 17
Beverley under under 4.5 asts
– back to back – 7:08 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:07 PM
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Wolves
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:03 PM
Hawks starters vs. Wolves
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:03 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Danilo Gallinari has led all bench scoring in two of his last three games, averaging 17.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 2.0 APG in 30.1 MPG as a reserve. This season, he’s ranked 19th in PPG for all bench players (10.2 PPG) and 18th in 3FGM (1.6). – 6:55 PM
Danilo Gallinari has led all bench scoring in two of his last three games, averaging 17.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG and 2.0 APG in 30.1 MPG as a reserve. This season, he’s ranked 19th in PPG for all bench players (10.2 PPG) and 18th in 3FGM (1.6). – 6:55 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards is back home in Atlanta tonight for the Wolves game vs. the Hawks.
Looking back to the long commutes, naps on his classroom floor and the drive he showed to get where he always knew he was going.
theathletic.com/2898032/2021/1… – 6:38 PM
Anthony Edwards is back home in Atlanta tonight for the Wolves game vs. the Hawks.
Looking back to the long commutes, naps on his classroom floor and the drive he showed to get where he always knew he was going.
theathletic.com/2898032/2021/1… – 6:38 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In his last outing against Minnesota, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had a career night, connecting on a career-high seven three-pointers, in addition to a career-high tying eight made field goals and a season-high 23 points. – 6:22 PM
In his last outing against Minnesota, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot had a career night, connecting on a career-high seven three-pointers, in addition to a career-high tying eight made field goals and a season-high 23 points. – 6:22 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Pablo Prigioni is back on the bench tonight for the Timberwolves after clearing COVID protocol. Finch said he flew in this afternoon and had yet to see him. – 6:09 PM
Pablo Prigioni is back on the bench tonight for the Timberwolves after clearing COVID protocol. Finch said he flew in this afternoon and had yet to see him. – 6:09 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela is still limited to conditioning work, per Nate McMillan.
Nothing live. – 5:51 PM
Clint Capela is still limited to conditioning work, per Nate McMillan.
Nothing live. – 5:51 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In seven career games against Minnesota, Trae Young is averaging 31.3 PPG, 10.0 APG and 5.9 RPG (.462 FG%, .500 3FG%, .920 FT%).
Young is coming off his 41st career 30+ point, 10+ assist outing, the 10th most such games in NBA history. – 5:11 PM
In seven career games against Minnesota, Trae Young is averaging 31.3 PPG, 10.0 APG and 5.9 RPG (.462 FG%, .500 3FG%, .920 FT%).
Young is coming off his 41st career 30+ point, 10+ assist outing, the 10th most such games in NBA history. – 5:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Time for work. 💼
#NBAAIIStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/rsC7YqBImT – 4:55 PM
Time for work. 💼
#NBAAIIStar @D’Angelo Russell pic.twitter.com/rsC7YqBImT – 4:55 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta will face off against the Timberwolves tonight at 7:30. The Hawks are riding a four-game winning streak over Minnesota, which includes a 121-110 win on 12/6. In the win, Atlanta knocked down a franchise-high 25 triples.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 4:30 PM
Atlanta will face off against the Timberwolves tonight at 7:30. The Hawks are riding a four-game winning streak over Minnesota, which includes a 121-110 win on 12/6. In the win, Atlanta knocked down a franchise-high 25 triples.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 4:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns have 2 of the NBA’s top-3 players in points per possession (PPP) as the roll man on pick-and-rolls (min. 90 possessions):
JaVale McGee – 1.50 PPP (T-1st)
Deandre Ayton – 1.35 PPP (3rd) – 3:17 PM
The Suns have 2 of the NBA’s top-3 players in points per possession (PPP) as the roll man on pick-and-rolls (min. 90 possessions):
JaVale McGee – 1.50 PPP (T-1st)
Deandre Ayton – 1.35 PPP (3rd) – 3:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
back-to-back. eyes on three in a row.
Wolves @ Hawks
6:30pm CT, State Farm Arena
📺 » @BallySportsNOR
📻 » @wccoradio
📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nwXoS
Preview » https://t.co/UCxChHKSq3 pic.twitter.com/ZwCCKXgoFm – 2:16 PM
back-to-back. eyes on three in a row.
Wolves @ Hawks
6:30pm CT, State Farm Arena
📺 » @BallySportsNOR
📻 » @wccoradio
📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nwXoS
Preview » https://t.co/UCxChHKSq3 pic.twitter.com/ZwCCKXgoFm – 2:16 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Which photo we should make into a wallpaper? 🤔
@SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/LUvUsxaEvE – 1:43 PM
Which photo we should make into a wallpaper? 🤔
@SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/LUvUsxaEvE – 1:43 PM