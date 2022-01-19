Tyler Herro enters health and safety protocols

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Surya Fernandez @SuryaHeatNBA
Heat guard Tyler Herro enters NBA’s COVID protocols hothothoops.com/2022/1/19/2289… – 1:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro entered COVID-19 protocols today and will miss tonight’s game vs. Trail Blazers (and likely the next two games, too). But Herro was reflective earlier this week about the past year as he turns 22 tomorrow miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 1:41 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Tyler Herro, placed in protocols today, will miss tonight’s game against Portland and likely Friday’s game in Atlanta and Sunday vs the Lakers. – 1:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro becomes latest Heat player sidelined by NBA’s COVID protocols. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Guard out Wednesday against Blazers, and likely next two games, as well. – 1:11 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has entered health and safety protocols and has been ruled out of tonight’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers, team says. – 12:57 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro has entered NBA heath-and-safety protocols. He is out tonight vs. Blazers (along with Kyle Lowry). Chris Silva is active. – 12:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro out tonight due to the health and safety protocols
Caleb Martin-Max Strus-Dewayne Dedmon off bench
Think we see Kyle Guy now – 12:56 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro is unavailable tonight because of health and safety protocols. – 12:54 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Tyler Herro will turn 22 tomorrow and he’ll still be the youngest player on the Heat’s roster. Herro reflects on how much he has grown in the past year and ahead at his goals for the next year miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Bam Adebayo on Omer Yurtseven – 12:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Some Jimmy Butler-Tyler Herro late night work on Tyler Tuesday pic.twitter.com/XM2wkhltYo – 9:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro crossing off the final defensive match-up off his bucket list | Film Dive youtu.be/PnTLmX2lO_k via @YouTube – 3:30 PM
