Washington making Montrezl Harrell available?

it’s difficult to imagine a deal structure that doesn’t send either Deni Avdija or Rui Hachimura back to the Pistons. Montrezl Harrell’s expiring $9.7 million contract can help make the salaries match, and Harrell has been considered available for trade, according to league sources.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Bleacher Report
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Montrezl Harrell, who’s on an EXPIRING DEAL, being “available” in trade talks should be a surprise to zero people lol – 1:01 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija’s non-crisis of playing time, Montrezl Harrell’s unselfishness and a former Globetrotter’s “whirlwind day” — now online at @TheAthletic, here are my opinionated observations of the Wizards’ blowout win over the 76ers:
Deni Avdija’s non-crisis of playing time, Montrezl Harrell’s unselfishness and a former Globetrotter’s “whirlwind day” — now online at @TheAthletic, here are my opinionated observations of the Wizards’ blowout win over the 76ers:
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Acting head coach Joe Blair said he went with Thomas Bryant early against Joel Embiid because Montrezl Harrell suggested it. Harrell thought Bryant would be a good match-up, even though it affected his own minutes. Both guys played well. – 4:57 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Montrezl Harrell gifted his game-worn shoes to a young fan after his NBCSW interview – 4:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards beat the Sixers, 117-98, by 19 points. The bench outscored Philly’s 63-27 led by Montrezl Harrell’s 18 points and a season-high 15 from Thomas Bryant. Big win for the Wizards, Philly was super hot coming in. – 4:22 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Montrezl Harrell has provided some valuable minutes early in this fourth quarter: drawing fouls and keying the second unit with his energy. Washington holds a 101-87 lead with 7:25 remaining in the game. – 4:03 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Agent Rich Paul sat courtside for Wizards-Blazers with Zach Leonsis in the owner’s seats yesterday
