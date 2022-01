Zero trade market for Russell Westbrook

If the Westbrook move were fundamentally flawed, who is to blame? Rob Pelinka is the team’s vice president of basketball operations and general manager. The decision ultimately falls on his resume. But sources also say that James was a significant proponent for getting Westbrook. Does he bear any responsibility if he and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, applied significant pressure on the team to get it done? -via Bleacher Report / January 19, 2022