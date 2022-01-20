Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes available for trade

Everyone not named De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton can be had, for the right price. McNair isn’t holding a “going out of business sale.” It’s more of a “ski swap.” Core players like Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes are available according to a source with knowledge of the situation. The hope is that there are different combinations of players that somehow fit better with Fox and Haliburton.
Source: Kings Beat
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Let’s say the Bulls decide not to give up Patrick Williams for Harrison Barnes or Jerami Grant. I wonder if the Clippers could be a middle ground.
Would Coby White, Troy Brown and the Portland 1st be enough for Marcus Morris? Probably not, but worth a call. Is Batum gettable? – 4:05 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Buddy Hield looks as bored as most of us are watching this game. – 12:01 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings with three players with 20 point performances headed to the 4th: De’Aaron Fox 23, Terence Davis 21 & Harrison Barnes with 20 – 11:59 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Technical on Chimezie Metu for his rim hanging after catching the lob from Buddy Hield. – 10:51 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Buddy Hield’s 3-point attempt garnered some boos. Rightfully so. Yikes. – 10:31 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Richaun Holmes hits one out of two at the line to get the Kings on the board. 1-0. – 10:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons – 1/19:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 9:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Pistons:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Terence Davis II
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Marvin Bagley III
C – Richaun Holmes – 8:21 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Terence Davis
Harrison Barnes
Marvin Bagley
Richaun Holmes – 8:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Buddy Hield is all the way checked out defensively pic.twitter.com/qPrR0RU5oe – 8:39 PM
Harrison Barnes @hbarnes
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?”
Today we honor Dr. King and carry on his legacy to continuously fight for equal rights for all. #MLKDay #DeliverForVotingRights – 6:23 PM
One source said Sacramento is considering to package Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes and two first-round picks for Simmons, Harris and Matisse Thybulle. However, the source said the Sixers aren’t interested in that package. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022
Another source said the Sixers haven’t received a formal trade offer at this time. The source added that none of those talks have involved Thybulle or any of the Sixers’ other young players. Speaking of Thybulle specifically, the source added the second-team All-Defensive selection is close to being untouchable. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022
