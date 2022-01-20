Chris Silva expected to sign another 10-day with Heat

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Chris Silva’s 10-day has expired with the Heat, though it appears he may be asked to sign another tomorrow. – 1:36 PM
Chris Silva’s 10-day has expired with the Heat, though it appears he may be asked to sign another tomorrow. – 1:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Interesting first-half box score.
Chris Silva played six seconds.
Omer Yurtseven played seven seconds. – 8:49 PM
Interesting first-half box score.
Chris Silva played six seconds.
Omer Yurtseven played seven seconds. – 8:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Only available Heat players yet to see action: Omer Yurtseven, Chris Silva, Udonis Haslem. – 8:06 PM
Only available Heat players yet to see action: Omer Yurtseven, Chris Silva, Udonis Haslem. – 8:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra, on the Heat list of those who have yet to enter protocols, “I hate checking that list.” Those players are Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo. Chris Silva and Omer Yurtseven. – 5:49 PM
Erik Spoelstra, on the Heat list of those who have yet to enter protocols, “I hate checking that list.” Those players are Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Dewayne Dedmon, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo. Chris Silva and Omer Yurtseven. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro has entered NBA heath-and-safety protocols. He is out tonight vs. Blazers (along with Kyle Lowry). Chris Silva is active. – 12:56 PM
Tyler Herro has entered NBA heath-and-safety protocols. He is out tonight vs. Blazers (along with Kyle Lowry). Chris Silva is active. – 12:56 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) again out for Heat for Wednesday vs. visiting Portland. Also out for Heat: Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo, KZ Okpala, Chris Silva.
For Portland: Damian Lillard, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller all out. Norman Powell is doubtful. – 5:38 PM
Kyle Lowry (personal reasons) again out for Heat for Wednesday vs. visiting Portland. Also out for Heat: Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo, KZ Okpala, Chris Silva.
For Portland: Damian Lillard, Larry Nance Jr., Cody Zeller all out. Norman Powell is doubtful. – 5:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry again listed as out for tomorrow’s game vs. Trail Blazers because of personal reasons.
Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo and Chris Silva also remain out for the Heat. – 5:31 PM
Kyle Lowry again listed as out for tomorrow’s game vs. Trail Blazers because of personal reasons.
Markieff Morris, KZ Okpala, Victor Oladipo and Chris Silva also remain out for the Heat. – 5:31 PM
More on this storyline
Keith Smith: The 10-Day hardship contracts for the following players expired today: James Ennis III – Denver Nuggets Chris Silva – Miami Heat Denzel Valentine – Utah Jazz -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / January 20, 2022
Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed guard Kyle Guy and forward Chris Silva to 10-day contracts using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. -via NBA.com / January 10, 2022
Miami HEAT announced today that they have signed guard Mario Chalmers, forward Chris Silva and guard Nik Stauskas to 10-day contracts using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. Per club policy, terms of the deals were not disclosed. -via NBA.com / December 31, 2021