Daryl Morey on Ben Simmons trade by the deadline: Less likely than likely

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: What are the chances the #Sixers wait to trade Ben Simmons until the summer, when there’s a better chance they can get a star in return? In that case, star Joel Embiid won’t get the help he likely needs to make a deep playoff run this season: https://t.co/6se9vTbTda pic.twitter.com/Xytt1OhRHA – 4:05 PM
#NBA column: What are the chances the #Sixers wait to trade Ben Simmons until the summer, when there’s a better chance they can get a star in return? In that case, star Joel Embiid won’t get the help he likely needs to make a deep playoff run this season: https://t.co/6se9vTbTda pic.twitter.com/Xytt1OhRHA – 4:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting what Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has to do to be one of the greats, Ben Simmons trade intel’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7140317899 – 3:11 PM
‘Dissecting what Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has to do to be one of the greats, Ben Simmons trade intel’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7140317899 – 3:11 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: The #Sixers are deciding whether to wait until the summer to try to land a star for Ben Simmons or make a move by the Feb. 10 trade deadline to help franchise player Joel Embiid now: https://t.co/6se9vTbTda #76ers pic.twitter.com/ljeFtvgtUc – 12:20 PM
#NBA column: The #Sixers are deciding whether to wait until the summer to try to land a star for Ben Simmons or make a move by the Feb. 10 trade deadline to help franchise player Joel Embiid now: https://t.co/6se9vTbTda #76ers pic.twitter.com/ljeFtvgtUc – 12:20 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Are the #Sixers willing to wait to trade Ben Simmons until the summer, when there’s a better chance they can get a star in return, if that means star Joel Embiid won’t get the help he likely needs to make a deep playoff run this season? https://t.co/6se9vTbTda pic.twitter.com/B1e21ZwmLE – 9:35 AM
#NBA column: Are the #Sixers willing to wait to trade Ben Simmons until the summer, when there’s a better chance they can get a star in return, if that means star Joel Embiid won’t get the help he likely needs to make a deep playoff run this season? https://t.co/6se9vTbTda pic.twitter.com/B1e21ZwmLE – 9:35 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting what Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has to do to be one of the greats, Ben Simmons trade intel’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7140317899 #NBA #Sixers #NBA75 – 7:18 AM
‘Dissecting what Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has to do to be one of the greats, Ben Simmons trade intel’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7140317899 #NBA #Sixers #NBA75 – 7:18 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A cool 50 points in 28 minutes tonight for Joel Embiid in what will be a rout of a win over the Magic. Embiid has been dominant for a month now. With how well he’s playing, the Sixers will have a real chance in the East if they can turn Ben Simmons into some help by the deadline. – 9:07 PM
A cool 50 points in 28 minutes tonight for Joel Embiid in what will be a rout of a win over the Magic. Embiid has been dominant for a month now. With how well he’s playing, the Sixers will have a real chance in the East if they can turn Ben Simmons into some help by the deadline. – 9:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
With smoke screen season in full effect, a check in on Ben Simmons rumors phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim… – 5:36 PM
With smoke screen season in full effect, a check in on Ben Simmons rumors phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim… – 5:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sources: Ben Simmons could be traded West as the Kings continue to put on the full-court press inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 3:52 PM
Sources: Ben Simmons could be traded West as the Kings continue to put on the full-court press inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 3:52 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kings reportedly not ruling out trading for both Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris
sportando.basketball/en/kings-repor… – 3:31 PM
Kings reportedly not ruling out trading for both Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris
sportando.basketball/en/kings-repor… – 3:31 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Talked about this on the last @RedNationHoops:
I think people should be open to the idea of Houston pursuing Ben Simmons and/or other star players at the deadline.
Rebuilds are about trying to acquire cornerstone players. The draft is simply one avenue to try and achieve that. – 1:15 PM
Talked about this on the last @RedNationHoops:
I think people should be open to the idea of Houston pursuing Ben Simmons and/or other star players at the deadline.
Rebuilds are about trying to acquire cornerstone players. The draft is simply one avenue to try and achieve that. – 1:15 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
NBA people go deep on the Ben Simmons conundrum:
“He has the potential to be a great basketball mismatch.” …
“That’s an awful lot of money for someone who’s not a go-to guy.” …
“He’s been enabled his entire life.” …
And much more.
bit.ly/3GL8YKP – 12:02 PM
NBA people go deep on the Ben Simmons conundrum:
“He has the potential to be a great basketball mismatch.” …
“That’s an awful lot of money for someone who’s not a go-to guy.” …
“He’s been enabled his entire life.” …
And much more.
bit.ly/3GL8YKP – 12:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Klutch official says not a chance Ben Simmons plays for 76ers after trade deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/18/rep… – 6:58 PM
Report: Klutch official says not a chance Ben Simmons plays for 76ers after trade deadline nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/18/rep… – 6:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain), SF Danny Green (right hip pain), G Shake Milton (back contusion), PG Ben Simmons (personal reasons), PF Paul Reed (G-League) and G Jaden Springer (G-League) will miss tomorrow’s game vs. #OrlandoMagic – 4:59 PM
#Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle (right shoulder sprain), SF Danny Green (right hip pain), G Shake Milton (back contusion), PG Ben Simmons (personal reasons), PF Paul Reed (G-League) and G Jaden Springer (G-League) will miss tomorrow’s game vs. #OrlandoMagic – 4:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA Mailbag: What’s next for Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving? https://t.co/7vCrneTW0Z pic.twitter.com/Rp57u66Xnh – 12:25 PM
NBA Mailbag: What’s next for Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving? https://t.co/7vCrneTW0Z pic.twitter.com/Rp57u66Xnh – 12:25 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
as someone who vehemently remembers the Rockets/Thunder series from the bubble i still cannot believe how far Lu Dort’s three-point jumper has come. from “treat him like Ben Simmons out there” to “that’s a layup for him” in legit 1.5 years. – 8:54 PM
as someone who vehemently remembers the Rockets/Thunder series from the bubble i still cannot believe how far Lu Dort’s three-point jumper has come. from “treat him like Ben Simmons out there” to “that’s a layup for him” in legit 1.5 years. – 8:54 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers’ Ben Simmons willing to sit out entire season if not traded by Feb. 10 deadline, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 5:32 PM
76ers’ Ben Simmons willing to sit out entire season if not traded by Feb. 10 deadline, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 5:32 PM
More on this storyline
Tom Moore: #Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I trust what we’re doing (with Ben Simmons). For the most part, I stay out of it.’ -via Twitter @TomMoorePhilly / January 19, 2022
The Athletic: The Kings have no interest in taking back Tobias Harris in a Ben Simmons deal, a source tells @Sam Amick. Sacramento still sees a pathway to Simmons. pic.twitter.com/un5dZ2HcKu -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / January 19, 2022
How bad do the Sacramento Kings want Ben Simmons? Multiple sources previously said the Western Conference team was willing to complete a deal for Simmons and Tobias Harris. And the Kings still have interest in acquiring the 76ers’ two highest-paid players, according to sources. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022