Domantas Sabonis out for several games with ankle injury

Scott Agness: Sabonis will miss at least a few games with a left ankle sprain, Rick Carlisle says. Before tonight, he has only missed one game this season.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) and Caris LeVert (right calf) are both OUT tonight, per Rick Carlisle. He also said Domantas Sabonis (left ankle) will miss “a few games,” so I wouldn’t expect to see him the rest of this road trip. #Pacers – 8:41 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LaVert are both OUT tonight versus the Warriors, per Rick Carlisle, joining Sabonis and Turner as unavailable players. The Pacers limped to Chase Center after a four-hour fog delay as well on their second night of a back to back. – 8:40 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sabonis will miss at least a few games with a left ankle sprain, Rick Carlisle says.
Before tonight, he has only missed one game this season. – 8:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers who are OUT tonight at Warriors — the second night of a back-to-back:
Brogdon (sore right Achilles)
LeVert (sore right calf)
Sabonis (left ankle sprain)
Turner (left foot)
… plus Warren and McConnell. – 8:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Rick Carlisle on Domantas Sabonis’ ankle and how long he will be out: “No definitive time but he’ll miss at least a few games I think. We’ll see.” – 8:38 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors will face a depleted Pacers team a night after they beat the Lakers in Los Angeles. Domantas Sabonis is out. Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert are questionable. Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and T.J. McConnell have already been out with injuries for Indiana. – 4:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
The #Pacers earned one of their most exciting wins of the season by defeating the #Lakers but it came at a cost.
Domantas Sabonis sustained what could be a“significant” left ankle sprain, which may sideline him for a while.
“He was not gonna come out.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Domantas Sabonis injury: Pacers star suffers ‘significant’ ankle sprain vs. Lakers
cbssports.com/nba/news/doman… – 12:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Another podcast with @NatJNewell!! This was taped right after the Myles Turner injury news and before the #Pacers beat the #Lakers (and before Domantas Sabonis got hurt, too). indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:20 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
ICYMI: My latest on why this trade deadline is like no other for the Washington Wizards and intel on how they’re approaching some of the biggest names available.
Domantas Sabonis & Jerami Grant ✅
Read: https://t.co/NB73tv5dyS pic.twitter.com/KaGLiwkAEJ – 11:33 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Domantas Sabonis last night:
✅ 20 PTS
✅ 12 REB
✅ 10 AST
It’s the 11th time Sabonis has recorded at least 20p/10r/10a in a game.
That’s one more such game than all other @Indiana Pacers players combined since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. pic.twitter.com/dzBIAhBFhH – 9:41 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers Domantas Sabonis sustains what could be ‘significant’ ankle sprain against Lakers indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 6:30 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Domantas Sabonis suffers significant left ankle sprain #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:16 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jokic (49pts, 14reb, 10ast), Doncic (41pts, 14reb, 7ast), Sabonis (20pts, 12reb, 10ast), and more
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:00 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle said Domanats Sabonis suffered a ankle sprain that is “probably significant” but didn’t want to come out of the game. #Pacers – 1:17 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle says Domantas Sabonis has an ankle sprain “that is probably going to be significant.” – 1:16 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
This crunch time possession sums up #Lakers. Melo tries to switch off LeVert who’s been hunting him like a timberwolf in 4th. THT passes his switch on Sabonis, who’s going to post him, w/LBJ. Melo scrambles back but too late. LeVert is red hot. LBJ chucks an F it 3 in response 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/RunZS4QSoA – 1:08 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Pacers 111, Lakers 104.
Caris LeVert scores 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Malcolm Brogdon with 19 points.
LeBron James with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. – 12:55 AM
Final: #Pacers 111, Lakers 104.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sabonis had his fourth triple-double (15-10-10) of the season, Pacers used a 23-7 run to get ahead by eight. – 12:42 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Dwight Howard just called for an offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis. Lol he shoved Sabonis in the back on a rebound and then told the ref he was flopping. #Pacers – 12:07 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice rhythm from THT tonight on his jumper. He’s 4 for 5 overall, and 2 for 3 from 3 after a step-back triple over Sabonis.
LAL lead 44-31. – 11:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol like I’ve said before, Sabonis has to be bleeding to get a foul call in the lane. #Pacers – 11:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis just threw LeBron’s shot at the first quarter buzzer.
Lakers lead 32-23.
LeBron leads all scorers with 10 points. Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte both have 6 for the #Pacers. – 11:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A quick 9-2 start from the Lakers, with LeBron James — after a spectacular finish over Domantas Sabonis — heading to the FT line with a chance to make it 10-2 less than three minutes into this game. – 10:46 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis – 10:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon returns tonight for the Pacers. He’s starting at the Lakers, along with LeVert, Holiday, Craig and Sabonis.
Lakers going with Westbrook, Bradley, Ariza, LeBron and Dwight. – 10:02 PM
More on this storyline
James Boyd: No surprise, Domantas Sabonis is OUT tonight against the Warriors with a sprained left ankle. Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon are questionable with a sore right calf and sore right Achilles, respectively. Obviously Myles Turner, TJ Warren and TJ McConnell are out. #Pacers -via Twitter @RomeovilleKid / January 20, 2022
Indiana coach Rick Carlisle announced during his postgame press conference that Domantas Sabonis “has (a left) ankle sprain that’s probably going to be significant.” The two-time All-Star landed on Russell Westbrook’s foot while going after a rebound at the 4:54 mark of the fourth quarter, fell to the ground and immediately started writhing in pain. -via Indianapolis Star / January 20, 2022
Scott Agness: Sabonis (calf), Brogdon (Achilles) and Lamb (wrist) are all questionable for tonight in Chicago. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and Lonzo Ball are both in the protocols. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / December 26, 2021