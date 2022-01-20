Domantas Sabonis to miss significant time?

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle announced during his postgame press conference that Domantas Sabonis “has (a left) ankle sprain that’s probably going to be significant.” The two-time All-Star landed on Russell Westbrook’s foot while going after a rebound at the 4:54 mark of the fourth quarter, fell to the ground and immediately started writhing in pain.
Source: James Boyd @ Indianapolis Star
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers Domantas Sabonis sustains what could be ‘significant’ ankle sprain against Lakers indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 6:30 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Domantas Sabonis suffers significant left ankle sprain #NBA
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jokic (49pts, 14reb, 10ast), Doncic (41pts, 14reb, 7ast), Sabonis (20pts, 12reb, 10ast), and more
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:00 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle said Domanats Sabonis suffered a ankle sprain that is “probably significant” but didn’t want to come out of the game. #Pacers – 1:17 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle says Domantas Sabonis has an ankle sprain “that is probably going to be significant.” – 1:16 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
This crunch time possession sums up #Lakers. Melo tries to switch off LeVert who’s been hunting him like a timberwolf in 4th. THT passes his switch on Sabonis, who’s going to post him, w/LBJ. Melo scrambles back but too late. LeVert is red hot. LBJ chucks an F it 3 in response 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/RunZS4QSoA – 1:08 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Pacers 111, Lakers 104.
Caris LeVert scores 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Malcolm Brogdon with 19 points.
LeBron James with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. – 12:55 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sabonis had his fourth triple-double (15-10-10) of the season, Pacers used a 23-7 run to get ahead by eight. – 12:42 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Dwight Howard just called for an offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis. Lol he shoved Sabonis in the back on a rebound and then told the ref he was flopping. #Pacers – 12:07 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice rhythm from THT tonight on his jumper. He’s 4 for 5 overall, and 2 for 3 from 3 after a step-back triple over Sabonis.
LAL lead 44-31. – 11:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol like I’ve said before, Sabonis has to be bleeding to get a foul call in the lane. #Pacers – 11:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis just threw LeBron’s shot at the first quarter buzzer.
Lakers lead 32-23.
LeBron leads all scorers with 10 points. Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte both have 6 for the #Pacers. – 11:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A quick 9-2 start from the Lakers, with LeBron James — after a spectacular finish over Domantas Sabonis — heading to the FT line with a chance to make it 10-2 less than three minutes into this game. – 10:46 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis – 10:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon returns tonight for the Pacers. He’s starting at the Lakers, along with LeVert, Holiday, Craig and Sabonis.
Lakers going with Westbrook, Bradley, Ariza, LeBron and Dwight. – 10:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kings interested in Sabonis trade, would put Fox in deal nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/19/rep… – 1:05 PM
Scott Agness: Sabonis (calf), Brogdon (Achilles) and Lamb (wrist) are all questionable for tonight in Chicago. Bulls head coach Billy Donovan and Lonzo Ball are both in the protocols. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / December 26, 2021