Domantas Sabonis to miss significant time?

This crunch time possession sums up #Lakers. Melo tries to switch off LeVert who’s been hunting him like a timberwolf in 4th. THT passes his switch on Sabonis, who’s going to post him, w/LBJ. Melo scrambles back but too late. LeVert is red hot. LBJ chucks an F it 3 in response 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RunZS4QSoA