Jamal Murray will start doing contact work soon

Michael Malone: I’ll be honest, I really don’t go there a whole lot (mentally). I’m more of a day-to-day guy and trying to figure out a way to help this team stay afloat and become more consistent. I speak with Jamal all the time. We have a great relationship. And I’ve told him many times — and I think it’s important for him to hear it from me — (that) there’s absolutely zero pressure for him to come back this year. At the same time, I tell him, ‘Listen, if it’s in the cards for you to come back and play this year, great. If it’s not in the cards for you to come back and play this year, great.’ He’s gonna come back when he is ready. And as I mentioned last night, that doesn’t mean just from a physical standpoint — ‘Hey, the doctors have cleared Jamal Murray (down the line).’ But that’s (only) one part of it. The other huge part of it is the mental, the confidence, right? He is embracing and accepting that, so there’s zero pressure from me, from (Nuggets president of basketball operations) Tim Connelly, from anyone on our team, our training staff. Jamal Murray, honestly, will come back when he is ready . -via The Athletic / December 31, 2021