Jamal Murray will start doing contact work soon

Harrison Wind: Jamal Murray doesn’t reveal a return date on #AllTheSmoke but says he’ll be doing contact work soon. His rehab is 6 days per week and involves a lot of lifting and quad work. Murray says he was sore for 72 hours after his IG windmill dunk: “Obviously not rushing nothing.”
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray doesn’t reveal a return date on #AllTheSmoke but says he’ll be doing contact work soon. His rehab is 6 days per week and involves a lot of lifting and quad work. Murray says he was sore for 72 hours after his IG windmill dunk: “Obviously not rushing nothing.” pic.twitter.com/hiq6YEgzoZ – 4:28 PM
Jamal Murray doesn’t reveal a return date on #AllTheSmoke but says he’ll be doing contact work soon. His rehab is 6 days per week and involves a lot of lifting and quad work. Murray says he was sore for 72 hours after his IG windmill dunk: “Obviously not rushing nothing.” pic.twitter.com/hiq6YEgzoZ – 4:28 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray getting some 1-on-1 in pregame. This is the closest to live basketball I’ve seen from Murray – really, really good progress. pic.twitter.com/CqfNBY7ZcE – 9:43 PM
Jamal Murray getting some 1-on-1 in pregame. This is the closest to live basketball I’ve seen from Murray – really, really good progress. pic.twitter.com/CqfNBY7ZcE – 9:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray pregame going 1-on-1. He’s nine-months post-ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/lWDU47Mi4W – 9:42 PM
Jamal Murray pregame going 1-on-1. He’s nine-months post-ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/lWDU47Mi4W – 9:42 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, PJ Dozier, JaMychal Green, Vlatko Cancar, and Bol Bol are out for the Nuggets tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/MAXwRMmjV4 – 6:51 PM
Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, PJ Dozier, JaMychal Green, Vlatko Cancar, and Bol Bol are out for the Nuggets tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/MAXwRMmjV4 – 6:51 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: There’s a lot of optimism about how he’s rehabbing and talking to Tim Connelly their president and Mark Bartelstein, Porter’s agent, they love the way he has come along. And there’s optimism we are going to see him again this season. And of course, Jamal Murray, another player with an ACL injury. They’ve not ruled out the possibility that he could be back later in the year. So you look at a Denver team that could possibly add back I think Michael Porter Jr. and we’ll see with Jamal Murray, and that’s a very formidable team in the playoffs. -via YouTube / January 20, 2022
Ryan Blackburn: On NBA Today, Woj once again stated that it’s the Nuggets hope to get back both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. before the end of this year. -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / January 11, 2022
Michael Malone: I’ll be honest, I really don’t go there a whole lot (mentally). I’m more of a day-to-day guy and trying to figure out a way to help this team stay afloat and become more consistent. I speak with Jamal all the time. We have a great relationship. And I’ve told him many times — and I think it’s important for him to hear it from me — (that) there’s absolutely zero pressure for him to come back this year. At the same time, I tell him, ‘Listen, if it’s in the cards for you to come back and play this year, great. If it’s not in the cards for you to come back and play this year, great.’ He’s gonna come back when he is ready. And as I mentioned last night, that doesn’t mean just from a physical standpoint — ‘Hey, the doctors have cleared Jamal Murray (down the line).’ But that’s (only) one part of it. The other huge part of it is the mental, the confidence, right? He is embracing and accepting that, so there’s zero pressure from me, from (Nuggets president of basketball operations) Tim Connelly, from anyone on our team, our training staff. Jamal Murray, honestly, will come back when he is ready. -via The Athletic / December 31, 2021