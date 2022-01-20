Kings not interested in swapping De'Aaron Fox for Domantas Sabonis

Sabonis is one of the more interesting names that may find a new home before the NBA trade deadline comes and goes. He’s an All-Star and one of the best passing bigs in the game. According to a league source, Fox is not on the table in a swap for the big, as reported on Wednesday. Neither is Tyrese Haliburton. Can the Kings still land the 25-year-old big man? Maybe, but it would have to be for some package of picks and players and the price is likely going to be high.
Source: Kings Beat
Source: Kings Beat
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Trade rumor rankings: Jerami Grant, De'Aaron Fox and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/2021-nba… – 5:20 PM
Trade rumor rankings: Jerami Grant, De’Aaron Fox and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/2021-nba… – 5:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors will face a depleted Pacers team a night after they beat the Lakers in Los Angeles. Domantas Sabonis is out. Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert are questionable. Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and T.J. McConnell have already been out with injuries for Indiana.
Warriors will face a depleted Pacers team a night after they beat the Lakers in Los Angeles. Domantas Sabonis is out. Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert are questionable. Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and T.J. McConnell have already been out with injuries for Indiana. – 4:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
No surprise, Domantas Sabonis is OUT tonight against the Warriors with a sprained left ankle. Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon are questionable with a sore right calf and sore right Achilles, respectively.
Obviously Myles Turner, TJ Warren and TJ McConnell are out. #Pacers
Obviously Myles Turner, TJ Warren and TJ McConnell are out. #Pacers – 4:40 PM
No surprise, Domantas Sabonis is OUT tonight against the Warriors with a sprained left ankle. Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon are questionable with a sore right calf and sore right Achilles, respectively.
Obviously Myles Turner, TJ Warren and TJ McConnell are out. #Pacers – 4:40 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
The #Pacers earned one of their most exciting wins of the season by defeating the #Lakers but it came at a cost.
Domantas Sabonis sustained what could be a“significant” left ankle sprain, which may sideline him for a while.
“He was not gonna come out.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:38 PM
The #Pacers earned one of their most exciting wins of the season by defeating the #Lakers but it came at a cost.
Domantas Sabonis sustained what could be a“significant” left ankle sprain, which may sideline him for a while.
“He was not gonna come out.” indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:38 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Domantas Sabonis injury: Pacers star suffers 'significant' ankle sprain vs. Lakers
cbssports.com/nba/news/doman… – 12:33 PM
Domantas Sabonis injury: Pacers star suffers ‘significant’ ankle sprain vs. Lakers
cbssports.com/nba/news/doman… – 12:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Another podcast with @NatJNewell!! This was taped right after the Myles Turner injury news and before the #Pacers beat the #Lakers (and before Domantas Sabonis got hurt, too).
Another podcast with @NatJNewell!! This was taped right after the Myles Turner injury news and before the #Pacers beat the #Lakers (and before Domantas Sabonis got hurt, too). indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:20 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
ICYMI: My latest on why this trade deadline is like no other for the Washington Wizards and intel on how they're approaching some of the biggest names available.
Domantas Sabonis & Jerami Grant ✅
Domantas Sabonis & Jerami Grant ✅
Read: https://t.co/NB73tv5dyS pic.twitter.com/KaGLiwkAEJ – 11:33 AM
ICYMI: My latest on why this trade deadline is like no other for the Washington Wizards and intel on how they’re approaching some of the biggest names available.
Domantas Sabonis & Jerami Grant ✅
Read: https://t.co/NB73tv5dyS pic.twitter.com/KaGLiwkAEJ – 11:33 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
De'Aaron Fox reacts to trade rumors after Kings' loss vs. Pistons: 'I'm not worried at all'
cbssports.com/nba/news/deaar… – 10:22 AM
De’Aaron Fox reacts to trade rumors after Kings’ loss vs. Pistons: ‘I’m not worried at all’
cbssports.com/nba/news/deaar… – 10:22 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Domantas Sabonis last night:
✅ 20 PTS
✅ 12 REB
✅ 10 AST
It’s the 11th time Sabonis has recorded at least 20p/10r/10a in a game.
That’s one more such game than all other @Indiana Pacers players combined since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. pic.twitter.com/dzBIAhBFhH – 9:41 AM
Domantas Sabonis last night:
✅ 20 PTS
✅ 12 REB
✅ 10 AST
It’s the 11th time Sabonis has recorded at least 20p/10r/10a in a game.
That’s one more such game than all other @Indiana Pacers players combined since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976. pic.twitter.com/dzBIAhBFhH – 9:41 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers Domantas Sabonis sustains what could be 'significant' ankle sprain against Lakers
#Pacers Domantas Sabonis sustains what could be ‘significant’ ankle sprain against Lakers indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 6:30 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Domantas Sabonis suffers significant left ankle sprain #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:16 AM
Domantas Sabonis suffers significant left ankle sprain #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:16 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Jokic (49pts, 14reb, 10ast), Doncic (41pts, 14reb, 7ast), Sabonis (20pts, 12reb, 10ast), and more
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:00 AM
Jokic (49pts, 14reb, 10ast), Doncic (41pts, 14reb, 7ast), Sabonis (20pts, 12reb, 10ast), and more
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 4:00 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Pistons rally, stun Kings 133-131 to end Sacramento's five-game homestand. Hear from Alvin Gentry, Terence Davis and De'Aaron Fox, who was asked about trade rumors swirling.
FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/QJmP71fHhZ pic.twitter.com/lxPQrF4sbf – 2:45 AM
Pistons rally, stun Kings 133-131 to end Sacramento’s five-game homestand. Hear from Alvin Gentry, Terence Davis and De’Aaron Fox, who was asked about trade rumors swirling.
FULL VIDEOS: https://t.co/QJmP71fHhZ pic.twitter.com/lxPQrF4sbf – 2:45 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle said Domanats Sabonis suffered a ankle sprain that is "probably significant" but didn't want to come out of the game. #Pacers
Rick Carlisle said Domanats Sabonis suffered a ankle sprain that is “probably significant” but didn’t want to come out of the game. #Pacers – 1:17 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle says Domantas Sabonis has an ankle sprain "that is probably going to be significant."
Rick Carlisle says Domantas Sabonis has an ankle sprain “that is probably going to be significant.” – 1:16 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
This crunch time possession sums up #Lakers. Melo tries to switch off LeVert who's been hunting him like a timberwolf in 4th. THT passes his switch on Sabonis, who's going to post him, w/LBJ. Melo scrambles back but too late. LeVert is red hot. LBJ chucks an F it 3 in response 🤷🏽♂️
This crunch time possession sums up #Lakers. Melo tries to switch off LeVert who’s been hunting him like a timberwolf in 4th. THT passes his switch on Sabonis, who’s going to post him, w/LBJ. Melo scrambles back but too late. LeVert is red hot. LBJ chucks an F it 3 in response 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/RunZS4QSoA – 1:08 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Pacers 111, Lakers 104.
Caris LeVert scores 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Malcolm Brogdon with 19 points.
LeBron James with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. – 12:55 AM
Final: #Pacers 111, Lakers 104.
Caris LeVert scores 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Malcolm Brogdon with 19 points.
LeBron James with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. – 12:55 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sabonis had his fourth triple-double (15-10-10) of the season, Pacers used a 23-7 run to get ahead by eight.
Sabonis had his fourth triple-double (15-10-10) of the season, Pacers used a 23-7 run to get ahead by eight. – 12:42 AM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Finishing the homestand on a low note. Despite huge performances from the backcourt of De'Aaron Fox and Terence Davis, the Kings allowed an 11-0 run late to the Pistons and fell by a final of 133-131. Here are 6 quick thoughts from a horrible loss.
Finishing the homestand on a low note. Despite huge performances from the backcourt of De’Aaron Fox and Terence Davis, the Kings allowed an 11-0 run late to the Pistons and fell by a final of 133-131. Here are 6 quick thoughts from a horrible loss. – 12:39 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Pistons end the game with an 11-0 run to beat the Kings 133-131. Terence Davis had a career-high 35 points. De'Aaron Fox had 27. That wasn't enough.
Pistons end the game with an 11-0 run to beat the Kings 133-131. Terence Davis had a career-high 35 points. De’Aaron Fox had 27. That wasn’t enough. – 12:34 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings drop back-to-back games to the Rockets and now the Pistons, as De'Aaron Fox's game-tying attempt is no good. Detroit wins its 11th game of the season. 133-131 the final in Sacramento
Kings drop back-to-back games to the Rockets and now the Pistons, as De’Aaron Fox’s game-tying attempt is no good. Detroit wins its 11th game of the season. 133-131 the final in Sacramento – 12:33 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De'Aaron Fox up to 27 points now, Kings lead the Pistons 127-120 with 3:39 to play
De’Aaron Fox up to 27 points now, Kings lead the Pistons 127-120 with 3:39 to play – 12:17 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Dwight Howard just called for an offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis. Lol he shoved Sabonis in the back on a rebound and then told the ref he was flopping. #Pacers
Dwight Howard just called for an offensive foul on Domantas Sabonis. Lol he shoved Sabonis in the back on a rebound and then told the ref he was flopping. #Pacers – 12:07 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings with three players with 20 point performances headed to the 4th: De'Aaron Fox 23, Terence Davis 21 & Harrison Barnes with 20
Kings with three players with 20 point performances headed to the 4th: De’Aaron Fox 23, Terence Davis 21 & Harrison Barnes with 20 – 11:59 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
A 39 point Detroit 3rd gives the Pistons a 105-103 lead over the Kings as they head to the 4th in Sacramento. Pistons used a 12-0 run to capture the lead. Saddiq Bey with 24 points for Detroit, Sacramento led by De'Aaron Fox's 23.
A 39 point Detroit 3rd gives the Pistons a 105-103 lead over the Kings as they head to the 4th in Sacramento. Pistons used a 12-0 run to capture the lead. Saddiq Bey with 24 points for Detroit, Sacramento led by De’Aaron Fox’s 23. – 11:58 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice rhythm from THT tonight on his jumper. He's 4 for 5 overall, and 2 for 3 from 3 after a step-back triple over Sabonis.
LAL lead 44-31.
LAL lead 44-31. – 11:18 PM
Nice rhythm from THT tonight on his jumper. He’s 4 for 5 overall, and 2 for 3 from 3 after a step-back triple over Sabonis.
LAL lead 44-31. – 11:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol like I've said before, Sabonis has to be bleeding to get a foul call in the lane. #Pacers
Lol like I’ve said before, Sabonis has to be bleeding to get a foul call in the lane. #Pacers – 11:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis just threw LeBron’s shot at the first quarter buzzer.
Lakers lead 32-23.
LeBron leads all scorers with 10 points. Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte both have 6 for the #Pacers. – 11:12 PM
Domantas Sabonis just threw LeBron’s shot at the first quarter buzzer.
Lakers lead 32-23.
LeBron leads all scorers with 10 points. Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte both have 6 for the #Pacers. – 11:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Terence Davis and De'Aaron Fox have a combined 35 here in the first half.
Terence Davis and De’Aaron Fox have a combined 35 here in the first half. – 11:10 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A quick 9-2 start from the Lakers, with LeBron James — after a spectacular finish over Domantas Sabonis — heading to the FT line with a chance to make it 10-2 less than three minutes into this game.
A quick 9-2 start from the Lakers, with LeBron James — after a spectacular finish over Domantas Sabonis — heading to the FT line with a chance to make it 10-2 less than three minutes into this game. – 10:46 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De'Aaron Fox gets a technical here in the opening quarter
De’Aaron Fox gets a technical here in the opening quarter – 10:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis – 10:10 PM
#Pacers starters:
— Malcolm Brogdon
— Caris LeVert
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Domantas Sabonis – 10:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon returns tonight for the Pacers. He’s starting at the Lakers, along with LeVert, Holiday, Craig and Sabonis.
Lakers going with Westbrook, Bradley, Ariza, LeBron and Dwight. – 10:02 PM
Malcolm Brogdon returns tonight for the Pacers. He’s starting at the Lakers, along with LeVert, Holiday, Craig and Sabonis.
Lakers going with Westbrook, Bradley, Ariza, LeBron and Dwight. – 10:02 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Terence Davis
Harrison Barnes
Marvin Bagley
Richaun Holmes – 8:20 PM
Kings starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Terence Davis
Harrison Barnes
Marvin Bagley
Richaun Holmes – 8:20 PM
Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916
De’Aaron Fox could be dealt, sources say.
Fox will not be moved, sources say.
Forget talk, rumors and reports. I’ll wait until something happens on or before Feb. 10 at noon.
But please, just do something! #SacramentoProud – 5:17 PM
De’Aaron Fox could be dealt, sources say.
Fox will not be moved, sources say.
Forget talk, rumors and reports. I’ll wait until something happens on or before Feb. 10 at noon.
But please, just do something! #SacramentoProud – 5:17 PM
More on this storyline
The Kings remain active in trade conversations, informing teams in the marketplace that they want to build around Fox and second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton, sources said. The Kings have informed Fox and his representation, agent Chris Gaston of Family First Sports, that they do not want to trade him and want to center the team around him and Haliburton. Team sources said any potential deal around Fox for Pacers center Domantas Sabonis will not happen. -via The Athletic / January 19, 2022
Multiple teams are operating under the assumption that Domantas Sabonis has wanted out of Indiana for over a year. Now, outlets in Indiana have refuted this. Maybe that’s being floated to media in order to try and pry him loose with tension. -via Action Network / January 19, 2022
As the Pacers have engaged in trade talks for most on their rotation, league sources told The Athletic they are asking for an All-Star in return for Domantas Sabonis, while seeking a package of picks and young players for their other starters like Myles Turner and Caris LeVert. -via The Athletic / January 19, 2022
