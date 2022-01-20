LeBron James the leading All-Star fan vote getter

Adam Zagoria: Latest NBA All-Star voting where LeBron leads everyone KD is tops among Eastern frontcourt players but is out 4-6 weeks James Harden and Kyrie are 4th and 6th among Eastern guards Klay Thompson 4th among West guards pic.twitter.com/umTiPJehBF
Source: Twitter @AdamZagoria
Source: Twitter @AdamZagoria
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
If LeBron James finishes at the top All-Star vote-getter, it will be his 9th time doing so which would tie Michael Jordan for the most in NBA history.
LeBron’s All-Star voting leads:
2007, 2010, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 – 2:33 PM
If LeBron James finishes at the top All-Star vote-getter, it will be his 9th time doing so which would tie Michael Jordan for the most in NBA history.
LeBron’s All-Star voting leads:
2007, 2010, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 – 2:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Just had an interesting conversation: how many 2021-22 Lakers would you definitely want back on next year’s roster?
I have five definites: Bron, AD, Reaves, Monk and Stan.
Three maybes: Melo (age), Nunn (health), THT (would rather trade). – 2:31 PM
Just had an interesting conversation: how many 2021-22 Lakers would you definitely want back on next year’s roster?
I have five definites: Bron, AD, Reaves, Monk and Stan.
Three maybes: Melo (age), Nunn (health), THT (would rather trade). – 2:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
LeBron James takes lead in NBA All-Star fan voting nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/20/leb… – 2:31 PM
LeBron James takes lead in NBA All-Star fan voting nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/20/leb… – 2:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ho hum, Jokić is back to having the highest Box Plus-Minus of all-time at +14.0.
1. Jokić, 2021-22, +14.0
2. LeBron, 2008-09, +13.2
3. MJ, 1987-88, +13.0
4. MJ, 1990-91, +12.0
5. Steph, 2015-16, +11.9
Jokić’s MVP season last year ranks 10th at +11.7. – 1:57 PM
Ho hum, Jokić is back to having the highest Box Plus-Minus of all-time at +14.0.
1. Jokić, 2021-22, +14.0
2. LeBron, 2008-09, +13.2
3. MJ, 1987-88, +13.0
4. MJ, 1990-91, +12.0
5. Steph, 2015-16, +11.9
Jokić’s MVP season last year ranks 10th at +11.7. – 1:57 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Latest NBA All-Star voting where LeBron leads everyone
KD is tops among Eastern frontcourt players but is out 4-6 weeks
James Harden and Kyrie are 4th and 6th among Eastern guards
Klay Thompson 4th among West guards pic.twitter.com/umTiPJehBF – 1:51 PM
Latest NBA All-Star voting where LeBron leads everyone
KD is tops among Eastern frontcourt players but is out 4-6 weeks
James Harden and Kyrie are 4th and 6th among Eastern guards
Klay Thompson 4th among West guards pic.twitter.com/umTiPJehBF – 1:51 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nets announce they’re hosting Chinese New Year’s Game, presented by Panda Express, when they face LeBron James and the Lakers on Jan. 25.
It’s the year of the tiger and Nets are selling this gear: pic.twitter.com/x06hTFsfgF – 1:27 PM
Nets announce they’re hosting Chinese New Year’s Game, presented by Panda Express, when they face LeBron James and the Lakers on Jan. 25.
It’s the year of the tiger and Nets are selling this gear: pic.twitter.com/x06hTFsfgF – 1:27 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Third return of fan voting for NBA All-Star starters. Voting ends Saturday. LeBron James leads all vote-getters. pic.twitter.com/lJkFKsSJFz – 1:14 PM
Third return of fan voting for NBA All-Star starters. Voting ends Saturday. LeBron James leads all vote-getters. pic.twitter.com/lJkFKsSJFz – 1:14 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
LeBron James has blown by everyone to become the leader in votes received for the All-Star Game. Kevin Durant remains the leader in the East. – 1:10 PM
LeBron James has blown by everyone to become the leader in votes received for the All-Star Game. Kevin Durant remains the leader in the East. – 1:10 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
All-Star vote leaders in the last 6 seasons:
2017 — LeBron James
2018 — LeBron James
2019 — LeBron James
2020 — LeBron James
2021 — LeBron James
2022 — LeBron James
He also was first in 2007, 2010, 2014. pic.twitter.com/LWE8tAaGwe – 1:08 PM
All-Star vote leaders in the last 6 seasons:
2017 — LeBron James
2018 — LeBron James
2019 — LeBron James
2020 — LeBron James
2021 — LeBron James
2022 — LeBron James
He also was first in 2007, 2010, 2014. pic.twitter.com/LWE8tAaGwe – 1:08 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
* @LeBron James has moved into first overall after the latest All-Star returns with 6,826,449 votes: pic.twitter.com/HKVFw3OLJo – 1:04 PM
* @LeBron James has moved into first overall after the latest All-Star returns with 6,826,449 votes: pic.twitter.com/HKVFw3OLJo – 1:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic is still 2nd in West frontcourt voting behind LeBron in the third fan returns. 5th in entire NBA. pic.twitter.com/piH6OxrbDT – 1:03 PM
Nikola Jokic is still 2nd in West frontcourt voting behind LeBron in the third fan returns. 5th in entire NBA. pic.twitter.com/piH6OxrbDT – 1:03 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Latest NBA All-Star fan voting: LeBron James now w/ the most votes. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and James continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups. Voting concludes Saturday, Jan. 22. pic.twitter.com/1Xpp9pIu2B – 1:03 PM
Latest NBA All-Star fan voting: LeBron James now w/ the most votes. Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and James continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups. Voting concludes Saturday, Jan. 22. pic.twitter.com/1Xpp9pIu2B – 1:03 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ LeBron James leads all players in fan votes for the latest returns of the All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/dwlcP9T0S1 – 1:02 PM
Lakers’ LeBron James leads all players in fan votes for the latest returns of the All-Star Game: pic.twitter.com/dwlcP9T0S1 – 1:02 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
LeBron James has surged past Stephen Curry in the latest round of All-Star voting, which closes Saturday night at midnight. It’s looking likely that James and Kevin Durant will once again be All-Star captains. pic.twitter.com/yoPWtxPjOU – 1:02 PM
LeBron James has surged past Stephen Curry in the latest round of All-Star voting, which closes Saturday night at midnight. It’s looking likely that James and Kevin Durant will once again be All-Star captains. pic.twitter.com/yoPWtxPjOU – 1:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
LeBron James now leads all players in the latest All-Star voting returns. pic.twitter.com/Sc60iG7HFp – 1:01 PM
LeBron James now leads all players in the latest All-Star voting returns. pic.twitter.com/Sc60iG7HFp – 1:01 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
LeBron James now leads the NBA in the latest fan returns for NBA All-Star Voting, which concludes this Saturday, Jan. 22.
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and James continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups. pic.twitter.com/7g7oYjuKlI – 1:01 PM
LeBron James now leads the NBA in the latest fan returns for NBA All-Star Voting, which concludes this Saturday, Jan. 22.
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and James continue to be the top vote-getters at their respective position groups. pic.twitter.com/7g7oYjuKlI – 1:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
On a night when LeBron James became the first player in #NBA history to eclipse 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists, it was Caris LeVert who stole the show down the stretch.
“They told me that they need me in the fourth (quarter).” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:24 PM
On a night when LeBron James became the first player in #NBA history to eclipse 30,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 9,000 assists, it was Caris LeVert who stole the show down the stretch.
“They told me that they need me in the fourth (quarter).” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 12:24 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
COLUMN: Based on the current trajectory of Ja Morant’s popularity, industry experts believe his brand could mean to Memphis what LeBron James meant to Cleveland and Giannis Antetokounmpo means to Milwaukee.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 12:13 PM
COLUMN: Based on the current trajectory of Ja Morant’s popularity, industry experts believe his brand could mean to Memphis what LeBron James meant to Cleveland and Giannis Antetokounmpo means to Milwaukee.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/c… – 12:13 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Joel Embiid has scored 464 points in his last 14 games and it is balanced how he is doing it:
182 paint points
140 free throws
142 points outside paint
The last 3 players to reach those marks over a 14-game span:
James Harden in 2019
LeBron James in 2006
Allen Iverson in 2005 – 11:45 AM
Joel Embiid has scored 464 points in his last 14 games and it is balanced how he is doing it:
182 paint points
140 free throws
142 points outside paint
The last 3 players to reach those marks over a 14-game span:
James Harden in 2019
LeBron James in 2006
Allen Iverson in 2005 – 11:45 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Was it Michael Jordan or LeBron James or Hakeem Olajuwon who produced the best playoff performance in a loss? How about the best performance while hurt? What if Isiah Thomas has both? Navigate these troubled waters with me @The Athletic theathletic.com/3055818/2022/0… – 11:34 AM
Was it Michael Jordan or LeBron James or Hakeem Olajuwon who produced the best playoff performance in a loss? How about the best performance while hurt? What if Isiah Thomas has both? Navigate these troubled waters with me @The Athletic theathletic.com/3055818/2022/0… – 11:34 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LaMelo Ball last night:
✅ 15 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 10 AST
Ball now has four career triple-doubles.
The only players in NBA history with more triple-doubles before their 21st birthday are Luka Doncic (21), Magic Johnson (7), and LeBron James (5). pic.twitter.com/hOFn6xPM8A – 10:51 AM
LaMelo Ball last night:
✅ 15 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 10 AST
Ball now has four career triple-doubles.
The only players in NBA history with more triple-doubles before their 21st birthday are Luka Doncic (21), Magic Johnson (7), and LeBron James (5). pic.twitter.com/hOFn6xPM8A – 10:51 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Darius Garland’s last four games:
✅ 32p/8a
✅ 27p/18a
✅ 22p/12a
✅ 20p/12a
Garland is the second player in @Cleveland Cavaliers history to record at least 100 points and 50 assists over a four-game span (LeBron James).
Trae Young is the only player in NBA history to do so at a younger age. pic.twitter.com/DrLnpGlz4A – 10:31 AM
Darius Garland’s last four games:
✅ 32p/8a
✅ 27p/18a
✅ 22p/12a
✅ 20p/12a
Garland is the second player in @Cleveland Cavaliers history to record at least 100 points and 50 assists over a four-game span (LeBron James).
Trae Young is the only player in NBA history to do so at a younger age. pic.twitter.com/DrLnpGlz4A – 10:31 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.57
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.28
3. LeBron James: 14.81
4. Kevin Durant: 14.35
5. Joel Embiid: 13.98
6. Stephen Curry: 13.76
7. Trae Young: 13.51
8. James Harden: 13.13 pic.twitter.com/2WUxZmVnte – 10:04 AM
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.57
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.28
3. LeBron James: 14.81
4. Kevin Durant: 14.35
5. Joel Embiid: 13.98
6. Stephen Curry: 13.76
7. Trae Young: 13.51
8. James Harden: 13.13 pic.twitter.com/2WUxZmVnte – 10:04 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Eight players recorded a 30-point double-double last night:
✅ Joel Embiid
✅ Nikola Jokic
✅ Luka Doncic
✅ Trae Young
✅ Giannis Antetokounmpo
✅ Ja Morant
✅ Ivica Zubac
✅ LeBron James
That ties the NBA record for most 30-point double-doubles in a single day. pic.twitter.com/DFq3pnOnZN – 10:01 AM
Eight players recorded a 30-point double-double last night:
✅ Joel Embiid
✅ Nikola Jokic
✅ Luka Doncic
✅ Trae Young
✅ Giannis Antetokounmpo
✅ Ja Morant
✅ Ivica Zubac
✅ LeBron James
That ties the NBA record for most 30-point double-doubles in a single day. pic.twitter.com/DFq3pnOnZN – 10:01 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Firing Frank Vogel might help the Lakers but it won’t change the roster. And Russell Westbrook still needs to be better.
New video on the example set by LeBron playing center, how some new pieces are fitting, and why Russ can evolve while still staying true to himself. – 10:00 AM
Firing Frank Vogel might help the Lakers but it won’t change the roster. And Russell Westbrook still needs to be better.
New video on the example set by LeBron playing center, how some new pieces are fitting, and why Russ can evolve while still staying true to himself. – 10:00 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 12 REB
✅ 5 AST
James recorded his 10,000th career rebound, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to reach 30K points and 10K rebounds.
He’s 92 assists away from becoming the first player with 30K points, 10K rebounds, and 10K assists. pic.twitter.com/ljOJT22aUX – 9:51 AM
LeBron James last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 12 REB
✅ 5 AST
James recorded his 10,000th career rebound, becoming the fifth player in NBA history to reach 30K points and 10K rebounds.
He’s 92 assists away from becoming the first player with 30K points, 10K rebounds, and 10K assists. pic.twitter.com/ljOJT22aUX – 9:51 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
What LeBron, Kyrie, and the Cavs did in 2016 stands as the greatest NBA playoff performance in history. Hands down. Oh, you disagree? That’s because greatness is a hostage to context, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3055818/2022/0… – 9:13 AM
What LeBron, Kyrie, and the Cavs did in 2016 stands as the greatest NBA playoff performance in history. Hands down. Oh, you disagree? That’s because greatness is a hostage to context, @The Athletic theathletic.com/3055818/2022/0… – 9:13 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
3 takeaways as Caris LeVert, #Pacers knock off LeBron James, Lakers indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 1:44 AM
3 takeaways as Caris LeVert, #Pacers knock off LeBron James, Lakers indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 1:44 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James, after fielding questions about Frank Vogel’s job security: “If you got something to ask me besides trying to shit on somebody, I’ll answer those.” – 1:26 AM
LeBron James, after fielding questions about Frank Vogel’s job security: “If you got something to ask me besides trying to shit on somebody, I’ll answer those.” – 1:26 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron postgame: “Coaching staff has been great. They put us into position to succeed.”
Added that “We have to play better.”
Tonight, he didn’t think they played poorly overall, and pointed out Caris LeVert getting hot (22 4th Q points) as the difference. – 1:23 AM
LeBron postgame: “Coaching staff has been great. They put us into position to succeed.”
Added that “We have to play better.”
Tonight, he didn’t think they played poorly overall, and pointed out Caris LeVert getting hot (22 4th Q points) as the difference. – 1:23 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James made it clear that he doesn’t want to field any questions about Frank Vogel’s job security. He said the coaching staff has been great. He added that he’s a positive person and it’s not his lane to go there. – 1:23 AM
LeBron James made it clear that he doesn’t want to field any questions about Frank Vogel’s job security. He said the coaching staff has been great. He added that he’s a positive person and it’s not his lane to go there. – 1:23 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James says “there is no blame” for how the Lakers coaching staff has impacted L.A.’s recent stretch. – 1:23 AM
LeBron James says “there is no blame” for how the Lakers coaching staff has impacted L.A.’s recent stretch. – 1:23 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron ended his postgame press conference by sharing that he’s going to see the movie Scream with Savannah. – 1:23 AM
LeBron ended his postgame press conference by sharing that he’s going to see the movie Scream with Savannah. – 1:23 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James on Frank Vogel and the coaching staff: “The coaching staff has been great. They’ve put us in a position to succeed.” – 1:19 AM
LeBron James on Frank Vogel and the coaching staff: “The coaching staff has been great. They’ve put us in a position to succeed.” – 1:19 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
This crunch time possession sums up #Lakers. Melo tries to switch off LeVert who’s been hunting him like a timberwolf in 4th. THT passes his switch on Sabonis, who’s going to post him, w/LBJ. Melo scrambles back but too late. LeVert is red hot. LBJ chucks an F it 3 in response 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/RunZS4QSoA – 1:08 AM
This crunch time possession sums up #Lakers. Melo tries to switch off LeVert who’s been hunting him like a timberwolf in 4th. THT passes his switch on Sabonis, who’s going to post him, w/LBJ. Melo scrambles back but too late. LeVert is red hot. LBJ chucks an F it 3 in response 🤷🏽♂️ pic.twitter.com/RunZS4QSoA – 1:08 AM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Can someone photoshop LeBron with a wine glass in this? pic.twitter.com/7LyM3XaiVP – 1:06 AM
Can someone photoshop LeBron with a wine glass in this? pic.twitter.com/7LyM3XaiVP – 1:06 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Crazy but true:
LeBron James has the worst +/- on the Lakers in 2022.
DeAndre Jordan has the best +/- on the Lakers in 2022. pic.twitter.com/3zU5a3aHXT – 1:06 AM
Crazy but true:
LeBron James has the worst +/- on the Lakers in 2022.
DeAndre Jordan has the best +/- on the Lakers in 2022. pic.twitter.com/3zU5a3aHXT – 1:06 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James has more 30-point games that end in losses than Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Luka Doncic and James Harden have 30-point games this season. pic.twitter.com/rzvCHZWWtD – 12:59 AM
LeBron James has more 30-point games that end in losses than Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Luka Doncic and James Harden have 30-point games this season. pic.twitter.com/rzvCHZWWtD – 12:59 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Final: #Pacers 111, Lakers 104.
Caris LeVert scores 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Malcolm Brogdon with 19 points.
LeBron James with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. – 12:55 AM
Final: #Pacers 111, Lakers 104.
Caris LeVert scores 22 of his 30 points in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis with 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Malcolm Brogdon with 19 points.
LeBron James with 30 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. – 12:55 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers can’t keep momentum after their Jazz win, lose 111-104 to a Pacers team that had lost 10 out of 11 coming into tonight. LeBron 30p 12r; THT 20p 7a; Russ 14p on 5-of-17 shooting; Melo 14p 7r; Monk 10p. Six game road trip that could make or break the season starts Friday – 12:55 AM
The Lakers can’t keep momentum after their Jazz win, lose 111-104 to a Pacers team that had lost 10 out of 11 coming into tonight. LeBron 30p 12r; THT 20p 7a; Russ 14p on 5-of-17 shooting; Melo 14p 7r; Monk 10p. Six game road trip that could make or break the season starts Friday – 12:55 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said he feels like probably only LeBron and Jokic could have made the pass that Jokic did to hit Gordon for that 3. – 12:53 AM
Ty Lue said he feels like probably only LeBron and Jokic could have made the pass that Jokic did to hit Gordon for that 3. – 12:53 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
LeBron is now officially the first player in NBA history with 30,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 9,000+ assists. That is just staggering, man. AK – 12:47 AM
LeBron is now officially the first player in NBA history with 30,000+ points, 10,000+ rebounds and 9,000+ assists. That is just staggering, man. AK – 12:47 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
If you’re gonna go small and have LBJ playing 5, you CANT get beat middle. The whole idea of going small is being able to stop dribble penetration. Can’t have everyone getting downhill putting you in rotation. #PacersLakers – 12:44 AM
If you’re gonna go small and have LBJ playing 5, you CANT get beat middle. The whole idea of going small is being able to stop dribble penetration. Can’t have everyone getting downhill putting you in rotation. #PacersLakers – 12:44 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 30,000 points and 10,000 rebounds:
Wilt Chamberlain
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Karl Malone
Dirk Nowitzki
LeBron James
The King is 93 assists away from being the first 30000/10000/10000 player in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/eRCWNwogZJ – 12:34 AM
Players with 30,000 points and 10,000 rebounds:
Wilt Chamberlain
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Karl Malone
Dirk Nowitzki
LeBron James
The King is 93 assists away from being the first 30000/10000/10000 player in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/eRCWNwogZJ – 12:34 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron was 1 for 6 in the 2nd half before an alley-oop dunk, his 2nd of the game. – 12:31 AM
LeBron was 1 for 6 in the 2nd half before an alley-oop dunk, his 2nd of the game. – 12:31 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Lakers 80, Pacers 76
LeBron James has 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Carmelo Anthony has 14 points. The Pacers are hanging around. The Lakers have had some self-inflicted wounds. Given the last 48 hours, these next 12 minutes are important. – 12:26 AM
Third quarter: Lakers 80, Pacers 76
LeBron James has 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Carmelo Anthony has 14 points. The Pacers are hanging around. The Lakers have had some self-inflicted wounds. Given the last 48 hours, these next 12 minutes are important. – 12:26 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 3Q: Lakers 80, #Pacers 76
Malcolm Brogdon has a team-high 19 for Indiana.
LeBron James has a game-high 21 for LA. – 12:26 AM
End of 3Q: Lakers 80, #Pacers 76
Malcolm Brogdon has a team-high 19 for Indiana.
LeBron James has a game-high 21 for LA. – 12:26 AM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Nikola Jokic-Joel Embiid debate is giving ‘09 Bron-Kobe, Dirk vs. Timmy D, IT vs Stockton and Kareem vs. Wilt vibes. There’s no right or wrong answer. Two generational players. – 11:51 PM
The Nikola Jokic-Joel Embiid debate is giving ‘09 Bron-Kobe, Dirk vs. Timmy D, IT vs Stockton and Kareem vs. Wilt vibes. There’s no right or wrong answer. Two generational players. – 11:51 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Lakers led the entire half, up 56-50. They already have nine 3s, including three from Westbrook.
LeBron, who scored 39 last meeting, has 18/8/4. Brogdon led the Pacers with 10. Both Bitadze and Jackson looked good in their brief opportunity. – 11:42 PM
Lakers led the entire half, up 56-50. They already have nine 3s, including three from Westbrook.
LeBron, who scored 39 last meeting, has 18/8/4. Brogdon led the Pacers with 10. Both Bitadze and Jackson looked good in their brief opportunity. – 11:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 2Q: #Lakers 56, #Pacers 50
Lakers 3-point shooting cooled off a bit before the half. LeBron is being LeBron with 18 points.
Malcolm Brogdon has 10 points and looks GOOD. Looks like himself again as far as explosiveness. – 11:41 PM
End of 2Q: #Lakers 56, #Pacers 50
Lakers 3-point shooting cooled off a bit before the half. LeBron is being LeBron with 18 points.
Malcolm Brogdon has 10 points and looks GOOD. Looks like himself again as far as explosiveness. – 11:41 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 56, Pacers 50
LeBron has been spectacular, including a ridiculous reverse alley-oop finish to close the half. He has 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. The Lakers let up defensively, allowing the Pacers to feast in the paint (34 first-half paint points). – 11:41 PM
Halftime: Lakers 56, Pacers 50
LeBron has been spectacular, including a ridiculous reverse alley-oop finish to close the half. He has 18 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. The Lakers let up defensively, allowing the Pacers to feast in the paint (34 first-half paint points). – 11:41 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists to help Lakers open 56-50 lead over Pacers at the half. – 11:40 PM
LeBron James has 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists to help Lakers open 56-50 lead over Pacers at the half. – 11:40 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Justin Holiday intercepts a LeBron pass and takes it the other way for a layup. Lakers call timeout leading the #Pacers 47-38.
LA is shooting 47.4%. Indiana 38.5%. – 11:32 PM
Justin Holiday intercepts a LeBron pass and takes it the other way for a layup. Lakers call timeout leading the #Pacers 47-38.
LA is shooting 47.4%. Indiana 38.5%. – 11:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron came into this game 10 boards shy of 10,000 for his career, and he has 6 thus far.
Only 41 players in NBA history have hit the 10K mark, the most recent of which was DeAndre Jordan a few weeks back. – 11:16 PM
LeBron came into this game 10 boards shy of 10,000 for his career, and he has 6 thus far.
Only 41 players in NBA history have hit the 10K mark, the most recent of which was DeAndre Jordan a few weeks back. – 11:16 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Not really rocket science why Lakers up 14 early:
LeBron 5-7
Lakers 6-12 from 3
Pacers 1-7 from 3 – 11:15 PM
Not really rocket science why Lakers up 14 early:
LeBron 5-7
Lakers 6-12 from 3
Pacers 1-7 from 3 – 11:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Domantas Sabonis just threw LeBron’s shot at the first quarter buzzer.
Lakers lead 32-23.
LeBron leads all scorers with 10 points. Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte both have 6 for the #Pacers. – 11:12 PM
Domantas Sabonis just threw LeBron’s shot at the first quarter buzzer.
Lakers lead 32-23.
LeBron leads all scorers with 10 points. Caris LeVert and Chris Duarte both have 6 for the #Pacers. – 11:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 32, Pacers 23
LeBron James has 10 points and 5 rebounds. The Lakers made 5 of 11 3s (45.5%). The new second unit group is beginning to find its groove and has provided a lot of effort and energy. All 10 Lakers that have played have a positive plus-minus. – 11:12 PM
First quarter: Lakers 32, Pacers 23
LeBron James has 10 points and 5 rebounds. The Lakers made 5 of 11 3s (45.5%). The new second unit group is beginning to find its groove and has provided a lot of effort and energy. All 10 Lakers that have played have a positive plus-minus. – 11:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 32-23 lead out of the 1st Q.
LeBron led the way with 10 points (4 of 6 FG’s, 2 of 2 3’s), 5 boards and 3 assists.
And the bench pitched in 14 points. – 11:11 PM
LAL take a 32-23 lead out of the 1st Q.
LeBron led the way with 10 points (4 of 6 FG’s, 2 of 2 3’s), 5 boards and 3 assists.
And the bench pitched in 14 points. – 11:11 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
THT drilled his second tough jumper of the night, a deep 3, to put LAL up 27-17 late in the 1st Q. Good stretch from LAL’s bench as LeBron sat.
‘Melo then hit a corner 2 to put LAL up 12. Bench has 14 points. – 11:06 PM
THT drilled his second tough jumper of the night, a deep 3, to put LAL up 27-17 late in the 1st Q. Good stretch from LAL’s bench as LeBron sat.
‘Melo then hit a corner 2 to put LAL up 12. Bench has 14 points. – 11:06 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nice start for the Lakers defensively, as Indy opens 1 for 5 on mostly contested perimeter shots.
LAL took advantage with a 7-0 run to make it 9-2 into the first time out, with an and-1 FT from LeBron still coming. – 10:47 PM
Nice start for the Lakers defensively, as Indy opens 1 for 5 on mostly contested perimeter shots.
LAL took advantage with a 7-0 run to make it 9-2 into the first time out, with an and-1 FT from LeBron still coming. – 10:47 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
A quick 9-2 start from the Lakers, with LeBron James — after a spectacular finish over Domantas Sabonis — heading to the FT line with a chance to make it 10-2 less than three minutes into this game. – 10:46 PM
A quick 9-2 start from the Lakers, with LeBron James — after a spectacular finish over Domantas Sabonis — heading to the FT line with a chance to make it 10-2 less than three minutes into this game. – 10:46 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Malcolm Brogdon returns tonight for the Pacers. He’s starting at the Lakers, along with LeVert, Holiday, Craig and Sabonis.
Lakers going with Westbrook, Bradley, Ariza, LeBron and Dwight. – 10:02 PM
Malcolm Brogdon returns tonight for the Pacers. He’s starting at the Lakers, along with LeVert, Holiday, Craig and Sabonis.
Lakers going with Westbrook, Bradley, Ariza, LeBron and Dwight. – 10:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers are starting the same group as last game against the Pacers:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 10:02 PM
The Lakers are starting the same group as last game against the Pacers:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Trevor Ariza
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 10:02 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Andre Drummond just passed Darryl Dawkins to move into sole possession of 96th place on the NBA’s all-time blocks list.
The players right below Drummond are now Dawkins, Kevin Durant and LeBron James. – 7:58 PM
Andre Drummond just passed Darryl Dawkins to move into sole possession of 96th place on the NBA’s all-time blocks list.
The players right below Drummond are now Dawkins, Kevin Durant and LeBron James. – 7:58 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Star Power Index: LeBron James is doing all he can for the Lakers; Klay Thompson rekindles shooting flame
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 6:21 PM
NBA Star Power Index: LeBron James is doing all he can for the Lakers; Klay Thompson rekindles shooting flame
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 6:21 PM
More on this storyline
NBA Central: “Darius Garland deserves to be in the All-Star Game.” 👀 – Donovan Mitchell #DariusGarland #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/vtkY2Eztc6 -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / January 13, 2022
Main Rumors, All-Star, James Harden, Klay Thompson, LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers