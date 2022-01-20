Lonzo Ball has small meniscus tear, could be out several weeks

Shams Charania: Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in his left knee and is evaluating treatment options, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls G Lonzo Ball diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in left knee: Sources – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-g-l… – 11:32 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball’s looming decision on a left knee scope that would sideline him 4-to-6 weeks: es.pn/3KoXmiV – 10:59 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White trade scenario is likely out the window now, with the backcourt short-handed because of Lonzo Ball’s knee. That leaves Patrick Williams as the best trade chip, and packaged with a veteran contract. Is AK ready to part with PWill after one season? – 10:58 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Bulls and Lonzo Ball are expected to make a decision on undergoing arthroscopic surgery for a meniscus injury, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
The procedure would sideline him for 4-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/IyyW4y7uXG – 10:34 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Lonzo Ball: Meniscus injuries are like real estate, it’s all about location. If the tear occurs in a specific spot then it can be repaired. If not, a meniscectomy (removal) is the best course of action if the issue is functionally limiting. (1/4) – 10:31 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
One bright side to Lonzo injury is how well Coby and Ayo have played. But Bulls obviously much better team with Ball healthy and they’ll need him right for any playoff run. – 10:20 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in his left knee and is evaluating treatment options, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:06 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Full story on Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball missing this upcoming three-city road trip, plus some Caruso and Hill news. All in one click …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/2022/1/19/2289… – 8:53 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine (knee) is progressing. Lonzo Ball (knee) not so much. Both will miss upcoming three-game road trip, staying in Chicago for rehab. – 6:43 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan
Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City. – 6:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls – 6:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball is changing treatment to address his left knee, per Billy Donovan. Timeline is TBD. It all will depend on his knee responds to this new treatment.
Zach LaVine is back stationary shooting. Not running or jumping. But he feels “better,” per Donovan. – 6:28 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball (left knee) is receiving therapeutic treatment to try to alleviate knee pain, Billy Donovan says. There is no timeline for his return. It will depend on how Ball responds, Donovan says. – 6:27 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Chicago Bulls and guard Lonzo Ball are expected to make a decision on undergoing arthroscopic surgery for a meniscus injury in his left knee in the next 24-to-48 hours, a procedure that would sideline him for 4-to-6 weeks, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 20, 2022
KC Johnson: Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery on same knee in July 2018 to address another small meniscus tear. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 20, 2022