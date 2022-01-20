What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls: Lonzo Ball out 6-8 weeks after knee surgery nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/20/bul… – 3:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball and the knee surgery heard all around the United Center. Guard opts for a fix that will cost him 6-8 weeks.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/2… – 3:37 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lonzo Ball injury update: Bulls guard to have left knee surgery, out 6-8 weeks
cbssports.com/nba/news/lonzo… – 2:38 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LONZO BALL INJURY UPDATE
Following an initial period of rest and targeted intervention, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to return in 6-8 weeks. – 1:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The Bulls can’t replace Lonzo Ball and Zach LaVine. But with Ball out 6-8 weeks and LaVine out at least the next 3 games, they can replicate a formidable starting backcourt.
Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White have met the moment.
Column for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:55 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls make it official and announce that Lonzo Ball will have surgery and is a 6-8 week return date. – 1:52 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls finally released official injury report on Lonzo, projected to miss 6-8 weeks after arthroscopic surgery on left knee. – 1:49 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Lonzo Ball injury update, per Bulls: “Following an initial period of rest and targeted intervention, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to return in 6-8 weeks.” – 1:48 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
From the Bulls:
“Following an initial period of rest and targeted intervention, Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to return in 6-8 weeks.” – 1:48 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bulls say Lonzo Ball will have surgery on his left knee. He’ll miss 6-8 weeks. – 1:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls announce that Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Expected to return in 6-8 weeks – 1:45 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to return in 6-8 weeks, the Bulls announce. – 1:45 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls G Lonzo Ball diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in left knee: Sources – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-g-l… – 11:32 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball’s looming decision on a left knee scope that would sideline him 4-to-6 weeks: es.pn/3KoXmiV – 10:59 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Coby White trade scenario is likely out the window now, with the backcourt short-handed because of Lonzo Ball’s knee. That leaves Patrick Williams as the best trade chip, and packaged with a veteran contract. Is AK ready to part with PWill after one season? – 10:58 AM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Bulls and Lonzo Ball are expected to make a decision on undergoing arthroscopic surgery for a meniscus injury, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
The procedure would sideline him for 4-6 weeks. pic.twitter.com/IyyW4y7uXG – 10:34 AM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Lonzo Ball: Meniscus injuries are like real estate, it’s all about location. If the tear occurs in a specific spot then it can be repaired. If not, a meniscectomy (removal) is the best course of action if the issue is functionally limiting. (1/4) – 10:31 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
One bright side to Lonzo injury is how well Coby and Ayo have played. But Bulls obviously much better team with Ball healthy and they’ll need him right for any playoff run. – 10:20 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has been diagnosed with a small meniscus tear in his left knee and is evaluating treatment options, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:06 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Full story on Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball missing this upcoming three-city road trip, plus some Caruso and Hill news. All in one click …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/2022/1/19/2289… – 8:53 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine (knee) is progressing. Lonzo Ball (knee) not so much. Both will miss upcoming three-game road trip, staying in Chicago for rehab. – 6:43 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball both will stay back in Chicago to receive treatment during Bulls’ upcoming road trip, per Billy Donovan
Stops in Milwaukee (Friday), Orlando (Sunday) and OKC (Monday) before looping back home – 6:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball will not travel with the team for their upcoming three-game road trip to Milwaukee, Orlando and Oklahoma City. – 6:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says the plan is for LaVine and Lonzo to not travel on the upcoming trip to Mil, Orl & OKC. #Bulls – 6:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Lonzo Ball is changing treatment to address his left knee, per Billy Donovan. Timeline is TBD. It all will depend on his knee responds to this new treatment.
Zach LaVine is back stationary shooting. Not running or jumping. But he feels “better,” per Donovan. – 6:28 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Lonzo Ball (left knee) is receiving therapeutic treatment to try to alleviate knee pain, Billy Donovan says. There is no timeline for his return. It will depend on how Ball responds, Donovan says. – 6:27 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball plans to undergo a procedure on his left knee this week, sources tell ESPN. Ball is expected to need four-to-six weeks to return. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 20, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Chicago Bulls and guard Lonzo Ball are expected to make a decision on undergoing arthroscopic surgery for a meniscus injury in his left knee in the next 24-to-48 hours, a procedure that would sideline him for 4-to-6 weeks, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 20, 2022
KC Johnson: Ball underwent arthroscopic surgery on same knee in July 2018 to address another small meniscus tear. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 20, 2022