Nets, Paul Millsap to part ways

Shams Charania: Forward Paul Millsap and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to find the four-time All-Star a new team where he can have a greater contribution, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I would be shocked if the Wolves aren’t having conversations about trading for Paul Millsap.
The Wolves run a unique, aggressive high-wall defensive scheme — the one the Nuggets started playing with Nikola Jokic a few years ago, when Millsap was their PF. He was their Vando. – 8:54 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The most obvious use for the roster spot that would be vacated by Paul Millsap – whenever that happens – is bumping up rookie Kessler Edwards from a two-way to a full roster spot. That would make the budding 3-and-D wing eligible for the playoffs. #Nets – 8:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Forward Paul Millsap and the Brooklyn Nets have agreed to find the four-time All-Star a new team where he can have a greater contribution, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 7:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Former Spurs LaMarcus Aldridge and Patty Mills should be available Friday against San Antonio.
Nets will be without Durant, Harris, and Millsap.
Claxton and Bembry are questionable to play. – 5:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said the #Nets might not see Paul Millsap (personal reasons) at all on this road trip. Adds Nic Claxton is day to day. #nba – 11:01 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
For the first time this season, the Wizards have a clean injury report going into a game.
The Nets will be without Kevin Durant, Joe Harris, Nic Claxton, Paul Millsap, and possibly DeAndre’ Bembry (questionable). – 7:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
For the #Nets, James Harden is not listed on the injury report after taking a knock last night. DeAndre Bembry (back spasms) is questionable. Nic Claxton (hamstring), Kevin Durant (MCL), Joe Harris (left ankle) and Paul Millsap (personal reasons) are out tomorrow vs the #Wizards. – 5:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets status report for tomorrow against the Wizards
Bembry (back spasms) – QUESTIONABLE
Claxton (left hamstring tightness) – OUT
Durant (left knee, MCL sprain) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Millsap (personal reasons) – OUT – 5:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
DeAndre’ Bembry is questionable for tomorrow’s game in DC. Nic Claxton is out with Joe Harris, Kevin Durant and Paul Millsap. – 5:00 PM
KC Johnson: Was told Bulls finished close second in Millsap sweepstakes when he chose Nets. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 20, 2022