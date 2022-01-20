Pacers vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (16-29) play against the Golden State Warriors (12-12) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday January 20, 2022
Indiana Pacers 50, Golden State Warriors 53 (Q2 03:07)
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
These are the type of instinctive Jonathan Kuminga plays that have impressed (and probably surprised) most in his rookie season. Snags a Klay Thompson overthrow in transition and immediately zings it back to him for a layup before he falls out of bounds. pic.twitter.com/NMuXn9HRru – 10:57 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
defense to offense realllll quick
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
CASH 🤑
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane Washington Jr. is an NBA player. I know he’s been on the fringe, but he’s really done well with his opportunity. Gotta believe Indiana and others around the league are taking notice. He’s got 8 points so far. #Pacers – 10:54 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Kuminga is out there running circles around everybody. He’s talented enough to where that youthful energy should provide a boost when games truly matter. – 10:53 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Golden State once led by 9. Now just up by 4. #Pacers are playing pretty well with all five of their projected starters for this season out. – 10:46 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kuminga just got, essentially, irritated by Lance into a tech.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Kuminga’s been in the NBA for 12 seconds and is already sick of Lance Stephenson. – 10:44 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson has been really bad. Three turnovers in six minutes. #Pacers – 10:40 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Isaiah Jackson just put Bjelica in the basket with a poster dunk. Wow! #Pacers – 10:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the oop 🤩
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Warriors PR guru @DoubleR_PR giving a classy retirement celebration sendoff to Indiana Pacers’ PR legend David Benner. Benner is one of the all-time best and an even greater human being. pic.twitter.com/iORzIaplr7 – 10:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Goga with 10 points in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/J0AyFpnyCm – 10:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: Warriors 30, #Pacers 23
Isaiah Jackson ends the quarter with a tip dunk.
Goga Bitadze leads all scorers with 10 points. He also has 4 rebounds and 1 assist.
Steph Curry and Jonathan Kuminga each have 5. – 10:34 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
END OF Q1: Warriors up 30-23 on the Pacers. Golden State is 1-for-8 from 3, but it’s 8-for-13 on 2-pointers. – 10:33 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
+ 2
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze is working toward a postgame interview. Very active on the boards. Just drew another rebounding foul on the Warriors. #Pacers – 10:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
hand down
man down
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Like I’ve said before, Steph Curry hits the most F U shots in the league. – 10:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
too much sauce
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Watching Warriors-Pacers—-conversation on the All Star voting- here’s MY take—it’s an exhibition game- a game for the fans. If fans want player A over player B…go with it. People need to chill. I will tell you-we all know..DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are All Stars. No debate. – 10:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze with 6 early points. Key for him will be staying out of foul trouble. #Pacers – 10:11 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Just like they drew it up 😎
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s rehab from knee surgery: “This has just not been an easy one to figure out.”
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze with a 3 to start the game after a Klay Thompson layup. #Pacers – 10:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With an opportunity in the starting lineup against the Pistons, Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuninga recorded his first career double-double. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/19/roo… – 10:00 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters:
— Keifer Sykes
— Chris Duarte
— Justin Holiday
— Torrey Craig
— Goga Bitadze (first start of the season) – 9:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
You ready, #DubNation?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s @MotorolaUS starting 5⃣:
#𝟐𝟖 – @Keifer Sykes
#𝟑 – @Chris Duarte
#𝟖 – @Justin Holiday
#𝟏𝟑 – @Torrey Craig
#𝟖𝟖 – Goga Bitadze pic.twitter.com/JLZwYq7TdI – 9:42 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/ehi2jqjE3R – 9:39 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Rob Phinisee’s birthday is Oct. 13 but that guy celebrated it on Thursday. Non-shooter had himself a night. Indiana upsets Purdue. Growl – 9:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Calm before the #SPLASH💦
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Great win for Mike Woodson with Indiana taking down Purdue despite Jackson-Davis making one shot all game. Woody looked like he just won the Super Bowl. – 9:30 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
STATEMENT win by Indiana and Mike Woodson over No. 4 Purdue.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Rob Phinisee gives Indiana a 66-65 lead over Purdue with 17 seconds left.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Still no full contact work for James Wiseman. Warriors haven’t had much practice time/opportunity lately. Steve Kerr acknowledges stalled nature of it: “I’m aware I’m the boy who cried wolf. When it happens, it happens and we’ll let you know.”
Golden State Warriors @warriors
corner on lock
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Farewell tour continues for @PacersDMB, this time with @Golden State Warriors coach @Steve Kerr. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/3JKHXJwlfU – 8:44 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) and Caris LeVert (right calf) are both OUT tonight, per Rick Carlisle. He also said Domantas Sabonis (left ankle) will miss “a few games,” so I wouldn’t expect to see him the rest of this road trip. #Pacers – 8:41 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LaVert are both OUT tonight versus the Warriors, per Rick Carlisle, joining Sabonis and Turner as unavailable players. The Pacers limped to Chase Center after a four-hour fog delay as well on their second night of a back to back. – 8:40 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Pacers pic.twitter.com/bxhQr4svUr – 8:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Rick Carlisle says Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert are out tonight. – 8:39 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Sabonis will miss at least a few games with a left ankle sprain, Rick Carlisle says.
Before tonight, he has only missed one game this season. – 8:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers who are OUT tonight at Warriors — the second night of a back-to-back:
Brogdon (sore right Achilles)
LeVert (sore right calf)
Sabonis (left ankle sprain)
Turner (left foot)
… plus Warren and McConnell. – 8:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Rick Carlisle on Domantas Sabonis’ ankle and how long he will be out: “No definitive time but he’ll miss at least a few games I think. We’ll see.” – 8:38 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Still no James Wiseman update after @Monte Poole asked Steve Kerr. Kerr explained the Warriors haven’t practiced in a week, and they won’t practice Saturday after the back-to-back. “Not an easy one to figure out,” said Kerr about a timeline for Wiseman’s return. – 8:34 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets injury report is clean ahead of tomorrow night’s game at the Warriors – 8:32 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
No new update for James Wiseman yet. Steve Kerr says he won’t have one by the end of this week because the team hasn’t practiced, and won’t before Monday.
No new update for James Wiseman yet. Steve Kerr says he won’t have one by the end of this week because the team hasn’t practiced, and won’t before Monday.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins’ All-Star candidacy: “I really, really hope he makes it. I think he deserves it.” – 8:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors skipped scheduled practice and had an in-arena home run derby yesterday. Steve Kerr said he felt the team was “tired” after a ton of travel lately and this was chance for a refresh.
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “This has just not been an easy one to figure out. We’re still hopeful he’ll be cleared for contact soon, but there hasn’t been an opportunity for that to happen this week.” – 8:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala are out tomorrow against the Rockets, resting on the second side of a back-to-back. – 8:22 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will not play tomorrow in the second of a back to back. He will play tonight. No update on James Wiseman. – 8:22 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Welcome to the party.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
That’s one heck of a first half for Indiana. Especially considering TJD barely played due to early foul trouble.
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
On your final visit to San Francisco, the entire Warriors organization congratulates you on an incredible career, @PacersDMB! youtu.be/KcW0hR0U5FY – 8:07 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Rob Phinisee looking like an all-Big Ten guard tonight. This is what Indiana has needed … – 7:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers shooting guard Seth Curry is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with left ankle soreness. – 7:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers have listed Seth Curry (ankle soreness) as questionable to play tomorrow vs. the Clippers. Danny Green (hip), Shake Milton (back) and Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) remain out. – 7:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said the Suns’ practices on this trip have been really good and turned into going over 2 hours because they didn’t have much else to do anyway. When they were in Indiana and practicing in Hinkle Fieldhouse, he shared the history of that building with the team. – 6:07 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
For the start of a home back-to-back, the Warriors will be without veteran Otto Porter Jr. against the Pacers on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/20/inj… – 6:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
TBT to the past two All-Star Games 🤩
let’s make Domas a 3x All-Star! 1 RT = 2 VOTES
@Domantas Sabonis | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/GuAtWa2IKx – 6:02 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest All-Star returns have LeBron James, not Steph Curry, in line to be the Western Conference captain: sfchronicle.com//sports/warrio… – 5:40 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
One important thing to monitor in coming months: Who will earn the final spots in the Warriors’ playoff rotation? I took stock of the race here: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 5:39 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers injury report vs. Clippers:
-Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle, Shake Milton still out
-Seth Curry questionable with left ankle soreness – 5:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Andrew Wiggins is now 3rd in All-Star votes for the Western Conference Frontcourt
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Šarūnas Marčiulionis pic.twitter.com/hrRohyUE96 – 5:09 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
I’m hosting Warriors pregame and postgame again tonight! Tune in to see if the Warriors continue their domination on the home court, versus a depleted Pacers team. Could Steph, Klay, and Wiggins each go for 20+? pic.twitter.com/jEAjLyO5LI – 4:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors will face a depleted Pacers team a night after they beat the Lakers in Los Angeles. Domantas Sabonis is out. Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert are questionable. Myles Turner, T.J. Warren and T.J. McConnell have already been out with injuries for Indiana. – 4:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
No surprise, Domantas Sabonis is OUT tonight against the Warriors with a sprained left ankle. Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon are questionable with a sore right calf and sore right Achilles, respectively.
Obviously Myles Turner, TJ Warren and TJ McConnell are out. #Pacers – 4:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game at Golden State (1/2):
Malcolm Brogdon – Questionable (sore right Achilles)
Caris LeVert – Questionable (sore right calf)
Domantas Sabonis – Out (left ankle sprain)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/I9lJ2VGNeV – 4:40 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After a 1-3 road swing, the Golden State Warriors slipped to No. 3 in the latest NBA power rankings from Rookie Wire. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/19/war… – 4:00 PM
