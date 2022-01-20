Pelicans vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (16-28) play against the New York Knicks (23-23) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 20, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans 79, New York Knicks 57 (Q3 02:09)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Knicks fans chanting "Obi" while down 24 at home to a struggling Pelicans team. And the Garden colors are all wrong too? Seems like the type of game that prompts a trade. – 9:13 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Yes, Knicks fans are chanting "Obi!" They've been doing that a good amount lately, especially while displeased with what's happening on the court – 9:13 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Herb Jones 3-pointer! That's six straight games with at least one 3 for the rookie — he's been lights out from deep this month. – 9:11 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Heavy boos from the Knicks fans after that last turnover by Julius Randle – 9:09 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Not sure if there is a more emblematic representation of the Knicks’ performance tonight than a Herb Jones dunk with 2:07 left in the second quarter.

Not sure if there is a more emblematic representation of the Knicks' performance tonight than a Herb Jones dunk with 2:07 left in the second quarter.

RJ Barrett nailed a 3 to tie it at 37. And the Pels got a dunk in transition seconds later. Off a made 3. – 9:07 PM

Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney

This is a game where the Knicks really miss Derrick Rose. No pace, no poise. – 9:05 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Devonte Graham in the third quarter – 4/4 FG, 3/3, 3P, 1/1 FT, 12 points – 9:05 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Raymond Felton is at the Knicks game. Just got a big ovation from the fans. – 9:04 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans have extended their lead to 17 points and Jose Alvarado is yet to play a single second in this second half. 😈 – 9:03 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Don't let the lack of scoring fool you, Brandon Ingram is playing fantastic basketball in this game – 9:03 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram dealing in the pick and roll. – 9:02 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Everyone catch Josh Hart’s reaction after making that 3-pointer? Apparently he’s moved on from high-fiving himself to holding quick mini self-celebrations.

Everyone catch Josh Hart's reaction after making that 3-pointer? Apparently he's moved on from high-fiving himself to holding quick mini self-celebrations.

He's the best. – 8:59 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Hit on another jump shot attempt. Brandon Ingram still not getting the respect he deserves from

Hit on another jump shot attempt. Brandon Ingram still not getting the respect he deserves from @OfficialNBARefs I see.

Pelicans up 53-43 on the Knicks and neither side is happy about this officiating lol – 8:54 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

The combination of good passing by #Pelicans and Jonas Valanciunas doing work to set up right at the rim has led to five baskets on the doorstep for him. Then he hits a three-pointer, part of nice 3Q start for NOLA – 8:54 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Kemba Walker had better be careful or he's going to get his second tech. As Knicks go to timeout he's pointing at officials and getting pulled back by Obi Toppin. – 8:53 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

The Knicks were better when Twitter wasn't working. – 8:53 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Jonas Valanciunas is not letting anyone steal his rebounds. – 8:53 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

What was the @Socios Top Moment of the First Half? – 8:50 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Which Knicks fan do you think Jose Alvarado was having a friendly conversation with after one of his first-half baskets? – 8:49 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

I know Julius Randle is all hot and bothered over the officiating tonight, picking up that needless technical after the first half ended. But Knicks have shot 19 free throws to the Pelicans' 5. Knicks have missed 6 of them. – 8:48 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

So, the Knicks ended the first half complaining like mad, but they shot 14 more free throws than the Pelicans … FOR A HALF. 8:45 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Two of #Pelicans 34 points in the paint. According to @BallySportsNO that's tied for their most in a first half this season 8:42 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

The #Knicks have taken 19 free throws and Pels have been called for 13 fouls to just 6 for the Knicks. But it's the home team that is fuming at the officiating. A lot of pressure building within this team. – 8:42 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Fournier saved Randle from a second tech, trying to guide him from the officials and to the locker room. Randle angrily smacked Fournier's arm away. Tech on Randle – will be shot at start of second half. – 8:42 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st half: Pelicans 46, Knicks 42

Ingram 10 pts

Valanciunas 8 pts & 5 rebs

Alvarado 8 pts (career-high)

End of the 1st half: Pelicans 46, Knicks 42

Ingram 10 pts
Valanciunas 8 pts & 5 rebs
Alvarado 8 pts (career-high)

Pretty ugly 1st half from both teams, but Pels have managed to hold on to a lead most of the way. Gonna be interesting to see how much Graham can go in the 2nd half – 8:38 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Two egregious no-calls by the refs are followed by a tech on Kemba Walker. The refs have been a little rough so far in this one. – 8:33 PM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Josh Hart just did a Hulk Hogan with his jersey. Good news it's almost halftime for the Pelicans in New York. 8:31 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jose Alvarado comes in for Devonte’ Graham with 2 minutes left in the half.

Jose Alvarado comes in for Devonte' Graham with 2 minutes left in the half.

Graham, who came into the game with left ankle soreness, is 0-7 from the field, 0-3 on 3s. – 8:30 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

As Walt Frazier probably put it on Knicks TV, New York has been the "beneficiary" of a few of their own airball jumpers tonight. Tough to defensive rebound sometimes when the ball doesn't hit the rim – 8:20 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Brooklyn-born Jose Alvarado is talking his talk in the Garden. He's got 6 points, 2 steals and 2 assists in his first 6 minutes. – 8:12 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

The effort/energy/hunger discrepancy between the Knicks and their opponents has been so devastatingly obvious – 8:12 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

NYC native Jose Alvarado was ready for his first game as a pro at the Garden. Steals the inbounds pass and lays it up. He's got 6 points early. – 8:10 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Pelicans backup guard Jose Alvarado, out of Brooklyn, just swiped the ball from Immanuel Quickley, drove in for a breakaway layup to give Pelicans a 33-20 cushion. The Knicks are hearing it from the crowd – as Marv would say. – 8:10 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

There’s that man again. Jose Alvarado comes up with his second steal and notches another bucket. He’s up to 6 points, 2 assists and 2 steals in 6 minutes.

There's that man again. Jose Alvarado comes up with his second steal and notches another bucket. He's up to 6 points, 2 assists and 2 steals in 6 minutes.

AND he's now jawing with the fans at MSG! How can you not love him?! – 8:09 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Jose Alvarado is awesome and I love him talking trash – 8:09 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Lot of boos coming down at MSG right now for the home team and it's not Randle. It's the whole team – and the second unit is on now and just handed off a simple turnover (Burks lazy inbound) and are down 33-20. – 8:09 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Knicks down 27-17 after 1Q.

Knicks down 27-17 after 1Q.

Ugly, disjointed, uninspired effort from New York in the first quarter – 8:04 PM

New York Knicks @nyknicks

yep, Ju is gonna find the open man

yep, Ju is gonna find the open man

📊 5 AST through the quarter 8:04 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Through one quarter, the Pelicans lead the Knicks 27-19.

• Robinson 6 & 2

• Randle 0-2-5

Through one quarter, the Pelicans lead the Knicks 27-19.

• Robinson 6 & 2
• Randle 0-2-5
• Hayes 6 pts – 8:04 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 27, Knicks 19

Hayes 6 pts

Ingram 5 pts

End of the 1st: Pelicans 27, Knicks 19

Hayes 6 pts
Ingram 5 pts
Hart 4 pts & 3 rebs – 8:04 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

What a hustle play by Jose Alvarado, taking advantage of three stationary Knicks to pick up ball and get a layup. We've seen him do that multiple times lately, where guys are standing around watching the ball as he grabs it – 8:01 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jose Alvarado is doing Jose Alvarado things already – 8:01 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jose Alvarado just Steve Nash'd the Knicks for his first bucket of the game. – 7:58 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Back-to-back 3s for the Pelicans gives them a 12-4 lead over the Knicks halfway through the first quarter. – 7:49 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Series of former teammates in this matchup of starting lineups. Kemba and Graham played a season together in Charlotte. Hart, Ingram and Randle are ex-Lakers – 7:48 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper

Same starting five for the Knicks tonight – Walker, Randle, Barrett, Fournier and Robinson. – 7:08 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters tonight:

Devonte’ Graham

Josh Hart

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

Jonas Valanciunas

Pelicans starters tonight:

Devonte' Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas

Graham is good to go after coming into the game questionable with left ankle soreness. – 7:02 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Knicks starters:

Kemba Walker

Evan Fournier

RJ Barrett

Julius Randle

Knicks starters:

Kemba Walker
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 7:01 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

Kemba Walker is in the lineup and starting again tonight for the Knicks, team says. – 7:00 PM

Alan Hahn @alanhahn

The best element of the alternative #Knicks floor is something almost everyone can't see: the retired numbers down the sideline in front of celebrity row. 6:59 PM

Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner

The Pelicans are out of town all week, so if you’re looking to get out of the cold and watch some hoops, I recommend heading to the Lakefront.

@UNOPrivateers play tonight at 7 and Saturday at 4.

If you tell @CoachSless you listen to @polkandkush he will give you $1 million. 6:23 PM The Pelicans are out of town all week, so if you’re looking to get out of the cold and watch some hoops, I recommend heading to the Lakefront.@UNOPrivateers play tonight at 7 and Saturday at 4.If you tell @CoachSless you listen to @polkandkush he will give you $1 million. pic.twitter.com/AoknTibNB3

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Tom Thibodeau called Herb Jones “a terrific basketball player.”

Rookie’s offensive numbers have crept up recently. Jones is averaging 14.4 points (53.8% FG) (45.7% 3, 3.2 attempts) since Dec. 26. Scored in double figures in 10 of 11 games. – Tom Thibodeau called Herb Jones “a terrific basketball player.”Rookie’s offensive numbers have crept up recently. Jones is averaging 14.4 points (53.8% FG) (45.7% 3, 3.2 attempts) since Dec. 26. Scored in double figures in 10 of 11 games. – 6:11 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Devonte' Graham's status is still uncertain for tonight's game at New York. He was listed as questionable. Willie Green said Graham will warm up and a decision will be made. Graham has started every game since Nov. 24 – 6:07 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Still not feeling good but gonna try and record a podcast after tonight's game. Beating the Knicks is always enjoyable – 6:07 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Devonte Graham will go out and warm up and he’ll see if he can go after that, Willie Green says.

Devonte Graham will go out and warm up and he'll see if he can go after that, Willie Green says.

Graham is questionable. – 6:02 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Tom Thibodeau on #Pelicans : "Valanciunas and Ingram are very dynamic players. Valanciunas has evolved, adding the 3 and he's always been a load in the post, very skilled. Ingram is special. A guy we can't overlook is Hart. He's a tough matchup, a physical player." – 5:49 PM

Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman

Thibodeau said Cam Reddish will play "any day now." – 5:47 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Tom Thibodeau says Cam Reddish is "pretty close" to returning but still no specific timetable on when he could be back from the ankel injury. – 5:47 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Tom Thibodeau says Herb Jones is a terrific basketball player. Says people who don't know will know soon. – 5:46 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

New York's Tom Thibodeau confirms Noel, Reddish and Arcidiacono won't play vs. #Pelicans 5:46 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) is out tonight against the Pelicans, Tom Thibodeau says. Reddish still out, too. – 5:45 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Keys to tonight’s game vs. NYK! (via

▪️ Pelicans only averaging 99.3 points in last three away games

▪️ Knicks scored 60-plus points in both halves of win in NOLA

▪️ Duke products Ingram, Barrett vital to offenses of Pels, NYK

Keys to tonight's game vs. NYK! (via @Jim Eichenhofer ) ⬇️

▪️ Pelicans only averaging 99.3 points in last three away games
▪️ Knicks scored 60-plus points in both halves of win in NOLA
▪️ Duke products Ingram, Barrett vital to offenses of Pels, NYK

#WBD | @FDSportsbook 5:06 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

Check out all the photos from Josh Hart’s jersey retirement ceremony at Villanova last night 📸

Check out all the photos from Josh Hart's jersey retirement ceremony at Villanova last night 📸

See more: pic.twitter.com/6qLyWb6InQ – 2:05 PM

