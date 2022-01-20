Pelicans vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (16-28) play against the New York Knicks (23-23) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Thursday January 20, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 79, New York Knicks 57 (Q3 02:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Knicks fans chanting “Obi” while down 24 at home to a struggling Pelicans team. And the Garden colors are all wrong too? Seems like the type of game that prompts a trade. – 9:13 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Yes, Knicks fans are chanting “Obi!” They’ve been doing that a good amount lately, especially while displeased with what’s happening on the court – 9:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb puts the Pelicans up 21 on the Knicks! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/snhMijZLAw – 9:12 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Herb Jones 3-pointer! That’s six straight games with at least one 3 for the rookie — he’s been lights out from deep this month. – 9:11 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Heavy boos from the Knicks fans after that last turnover by Julius Randle – 9:09 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans are undefeated this season when Antonio wears a turtleneck and he obliges Joel’s request for a “clickety clack” on the air #Analytics – 9:06 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
This is a game where the Knicks really miss Derrick Rose. No pace, no poise. – 9:05 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Devonte Graham in the third quarter – 4/4 FG, 3/3, 3P, 1/1 FT, 12 points – 9:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
#BrandonIngram is dishin it 👀
6 dimes for B.I. so far
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans have extended their lead to 17 points and Jose Alvarado is yet to play a single second in this second half. 😈 – 9:03 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte’ and 1!
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Don’t let the lack of scoring fool you, Brandon Ingram is playing fantastic basketball in this game – 9:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Everyone catch Josh Hart’s reaction after making that 3-pointer? Apparently he’s moved on from high-fiving himself to holding quick mini self-celebrations.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb with the steal and dish to Josh 👏 pic.twitter.com/FRWqSMAWUL – 8:58 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Hit on another jump shot attempt. Brandon Ingram still not getting the respect he deserves from @OfficialNBARefs I see.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
The combination of good passing by #Pelicans and Jonas Valanciunas doing work to set up right at the rim has led to five baskets on the doorstep for him. Then he hits a three-pointer, part of nice 3Q start for NOLA – 8:54 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kemba Walker had better be careful or he’s going to get his second tech. As Knicks go to timeout he’s pointing at officials and getting pulled back by Obi Toppin. – 8:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
See more photos from the first half! 📸 >> https://t.co/gtHMtA3f32 pic.twitter.com/WzZ9Ms7eIM – 8:51 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Which Knicks fan do you think Jose Alvarado was having a friendly conversation with after one of his first-half baskets? – 8:49 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
I know Julius Randle is all hot and bothered over the officiating tonight, picking up that needless technical after the first half ended. But Knicks have shot 19 free throws to the Pelicans’ 5. Knicks have missed 6 of them. – 8:48 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
She’s like the coolest person in here. Welcome, @maudeapatow!
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
So, the Knicks ended the first half complaining like mad, but they shot 14 more free throws than the Pelicans … FOR A HALF. pic.twitter.com/RRdJ2og9bB – 8:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Two of #Pelicans 34 points in the paint. According to @BallySportsNO that’s tied for their most in a first half this season pic.twitter.com/I6ueEIaRXa – 8:42 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Fournier saved Randle from a second tech, trying to guide him from the officials and to the locker room. Randle angrily smacked Fournier’s arm away. Tech on Randle – will be shot at start of second half. – 8:42 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 46, Knicks 42
Ingram 10 pts
Valanciunas 8 pts & 5 rebs
Alvarado 8 pts (career-high)
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pels 46, Knicks 42
– Ingram: 10p, 2r, 2a
– JV: 8p, 5r, 2b
– Jose: 8p, 2s, 2a, 4/5 FG
– Graham: 0/7 FG, 0/4 3P
Pels: 50.0 FG%, 2/13 3P, 2/5 FT
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Denied! 👋
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
That spin move 🌪
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Two egregious no-calls by the refs are followed by a tech on Kemba Walker. The refs have been a little rough so far in this one. – 8:33 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Josh Hart just did a Hulk Hogan with his jersey. Good news it’s almost halftime for the Pelicans in New York. pic.twitter.com/QtnZ9erQux – 8:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jose Alvarado comes in for Devonte’ Graham with 2 minutes left in the half.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
As Walt Frazier probably put it on Knicks TV, New York has been the “beneficiary” of a few of their own airball jumpers tonight. Tough to defensive rebound sometimes when the ball doesn’t hit the rim – 8:20 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brooklyn-born Jose Alvarado is talking his talk in the Garden. He’s got 6 points, 2 steals and 2 assists in his first 6 minutes. – 8:12 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The effort/energy/hunger discrepancy between the Knicks and their opponents has been so devastatingly obvious – 8:12 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
NYC native Jose Alvarado was ready for his first game as a pro at the Garden. Steals the inbounds pass and lays it up. He’s got 6 points early. – 8:10 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Pelicans backup guard Jose Alvarado, out of Brooklyn, just swiped the ball from Immanuel Quickley, drove in for a breakaway layup to give Pelicans a 33-20 cushion. The Knicks are hearing it from the crowd – as Marv would say. – 8:10 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
There’s that man again. Jose Alvarado comes up with his second steal and notches another bucket. He’s up to 6 points, 2 assists and 2 steals in 6 minutes.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Lot of boos coming down at MSG right now for the home team and it’s not Randle. It’s the whole team – and the second unit is on now and just handed off a simple turnover (Burks lazy inbound) and are down 33-20. – 8:09 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Strong start for the Pels 💪 #WBD pic.twitter.com/yx28JaiSk8 – 8:06 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks down 27-17 after 1Q.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
yep, Ju is gonna find the open man
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“He’s growing”: Thibodeau comments on Mitchell Robinson’s new crossover as longest-tenured Knick making strides #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/01/20/kni… – 8:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 27, Knicks 19
Hayes 6 pts
Ingram 5 pts
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
What a hustle play by Jose Alvarado, taking advantage of three stationary Knicks to pick up ball and get a layup. We’ve seen him do that multiple times lately, where guys are standing around watching the ball as he grabs it – 8:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Brooklyn native @AlvaradoJose15 with the reverse! 💪 pic.twitter.com/vXqJAP7hNB – 8:01 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Julius showing off the vision 🥽
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jose Alvarado just Steve Nash’d the Knicks for his first bucket of the game. – 7:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The @NovaMBB legend himself 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/EVBrin3tAe – 7:51 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Back-to-back 3s for the Pelicans gives them a 12-4 lead over the Knicks halfway through the first quarter. – 7:49 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Series of former teammates in this matchup of starting lineups. Kemba and Graham played a season together in Charlotte. Hart, Ingram and Randle are ex-Lakers – 7:48 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Great find to get things started 🔍
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans starters: Graham, Hart, Ingram, Jones, Valanciunas
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Same starting five for the Knicks tonight – Walker, Randle, Barrett, Fournier and Robinson. – 7:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kemba Walker is in the lineup and starting again tonight for the Knicks, team says. – 7:00 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
The best element of the alternative #Knicks floor is something almost everyone can’t see: the retired numbers down the sideline in front of celebrity row. pic.twitter.com/bUv9eqrUNQ – 6:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost game time! Follow along on the official Pelicans app presented by @Verizon 🤳 pic.twitter.com/N39g87dd2w – 6:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Let’s go! 5️⃣
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Bring your son to work day!
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Devonte’ Graham (left ankle soreness) is available for tonight’s game in New York – 6:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New York Knicks @nyknicks
On-site and locked in.
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
The Pelicans are out of town all week, so if you’re looking to get out of the cold and watch some hoops, I recommend heading to the Lakefront.
@UNOPrivateers play tonight at 7 and Saturday at 4.
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Tom Thibodeau called Herb Jones “a terrific basketball player.”
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Devonte’ Graham’s status is still uncertain for tonight’s game at New York. He was listed as questionable. Willie Green said Graham will warm up and a decision will be made. Graham has started every game since Nov. 24 – 6:07 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Still not feeling good but gonna try and record a podcast after tonight’s game. Beating the Knicks is always enjoyable – 6:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Devonte Graham will go out and warm up and he’ll see if he can go after that, Willie Green says.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tom Thibodeau on #Pelicans rookie starting forward: “Herb Jones is a terrific basketball player. (For) people that don’t know him well, he’s very, very good.” – 5:50 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tom Thibodeau on #Pelicans: “Valanciunas and Ingram are very dynamic players. Valanciunas has evolved, adding the 3 and he’s always been a load in the post, very skilled. Ingram is special. A guy we can’t overlook is Hart. He’s a tough matchup, a physical player.” – 5:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Tom Thibodeau says Herb Jones is a terrific basketball player. Says people who don’t know will know soon. – 5:46 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Steppin’ out 🌃
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
New York’s Tom Thibodeau confirms Noel, Reddish and Arcidiacono won’t play vs. #Pelicans – 5:46 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Since @FDSportsbook is moving the line one point in favor of New York for every 500 users who bet it, the odds of you making money are … well, guaranteed. The spread is currently: +204.5.
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keys to tonight’s game vs. NYK! (via @Jim Eichenhofer) ⬇️
▪️ Pelicans only averaging 99.3 points in last three away games
▪️ Knicks scored 60-plus points in both halves of win in NOLA
▪️ Duke products Ingram, Barrett vital to offenses of Pels, NYK
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Here’s another reminder to vote @Jonas Valanciunas into the #NBAAllStar game! ✨
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Which #Pelicans player will most exceed season average in three-pointers made tonight at NY? @dsallerson picks Hart (1.0); I take Jones (0.7); @ErinESummers = Ingram (1.6). #ThursdayThrees standings: ES 2, DS 1, JE 0, Fans 0. We can only pick same player once in first 4 Thur. gms – 3:57 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
One day away from our next live Blood in the Garden event: A book talk tomorrow at 7 PM EST with die-hard Knicks fans @THEKIDMERO and @sepinwall on @TalkShopLive. Can watch the virtual talk—and order a signed copy—right here. Don’t miss it! talkshop.live/watch/8ir6Vdgl… – 2:52 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
“Bottom line: I just don’t trust that body”: Zion-less Pelicans in house tonight begging question of whether #Knicks should reunite Duke Big 3 #NBA @DukeMBB nypost.com/2022/01/20/pur… – 2:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Today is a two-for-one day!
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Check out all the photos from Josh Hart’s jersey retirement ceremony at Villanova last night 📸
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1988, the Sonics’ Xavier McDaniel established career highs for points (41), rebounds (19), and steals (6) in a win over the Knicks.
New York Knicks @nyknicks
What it’s like locking in on RJ for a full sequence 📹
