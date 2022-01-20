RJ Hampton to miss time with knee injury

Khobi Price: Magic news: An MRI confirms R.J. Hampton sustained an MCL sprain and bone bruise of his left knee last night against the 76ers. Hampton’s return to play is dependent on how he responds to treatment.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic announced a little while ago that RJ Hampton suffered an MCL sprain and bone bruise in his right knee. His return to play will depend on how he responds to rehab and treatment. – 4:51 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say RJ Hampton has a MCL Sprain and bone bruise of the left knee. pic.twitter.com/ZLiKQ2knJn – 4:22 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
RJ Hampton in a lot of pain, clutching his left knee. He took a really awkward fall. – 9:08 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
RJ Hampton warming up prior to hosting the Trail Blazers pic.twitter.com/VdOIKjTPm7 – 5:38 PM
Orlando Magic guard R.J. Hampton sustained an MCL sprain and bone bruise in his left knee midway through the fourth quarter of Wednesday’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced Thursday evening after Hampton had an MRI. A source told the Orlando Sentinel that Hampton’s expected to be sidelined for 2-4 weeks, barring there are no setbacks with his recovery. -via Orlando Sentinel / January 20, 2022