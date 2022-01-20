Steve Kerr: I hope Andrew Wiggins makes the All-Star

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Still no full contact work for James Wiseman. Warriors haven’t had much practice time/opportunity lately. Steve Kerr acknowledges stalled nature of it: “I’m aware I’m the boy who cried wolf. When it happens, it happens and we’ll let you know.”
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/TmZL8anW6y – 9:00 PM
Still no full contact work for James Wiseman. Warriors haven’t had much practice time/opportunity lately. Steve Kerr acknowledges stalled nature of it: “I’m aware I’m the boy who cried wolf. When it happens, it happens and we’ll let you know.”
Full soundbite pic.twitter.com/TmZL8anW6y – 9:00 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Farewell tour continues for @PacersDMB, this time with @Golden State Warriors coach @Steve Kerr. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/3JKHXJwlfU – 8:44 PM
Farewell tour continues for @PacersDMB, this time with @Golden State Warriors coach @Steve Kerr. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/3JKHXJwlfU – 8:44 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Still no James Wiseman update after @Monte Poole asked Steve Kerr. Kerr explained the Warriors haven’t practiced in a week, and they won’t practice Saturday after the back-to-back. “Not an easy one to figure out,” said Kerr about a timeline for Wiseman’s return. – 8:34 PM
Still no James Wiseman update after @Monte Poole asked Steve Kerr. Kerr explained the Warriors haven’t practiced in a week, and they won’t practice Saturday after the back-to-back. “Not an easy one to figure out,” said Kerr about a timeline for Wiseman’s return. – 8:34 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
No new update for James Wiseman yet. Steve Kerr says he won’t have one by the end of this week because the team hasn’t practiced, and won’t before Monday.
“This whole process has been frustrating, for James above all … This just has not been an easy one to figure out.” – 8:25 PM
No new update for James Wiseman yet. Steve Kerr says he won’t have one by the end of this week because the team hasn’t practiced, and won’t before Monday.
“This whole process has been frustrating, for James above all … This just has not been an easy one to figure out.” – 8:25 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins’ All-Star candidacy: “I really, really hope he makes it. I think he deserves it.” – 8:25 PM
Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins’ All-Star candidacy: “I really, really hope he makes it. I think he deserves it.” – 8:25 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors skipped scheduled practice and had an in-arena home run derby yesterday. Steve Kerr said he felt the team was “tired” after a ton of travel lately and this was chance for a refresh.
Video via @Golden State Warriors pic.twitter.com/1ueEfwCBCX – 8:23 PM
Warriors skipped scheduled practice and had an in-arena home run derby yesterday. Steve Kerr said he felt the team was “tired” after a ton of travel lately and this was chance for a refresh.
Video via @Golden State Warriors pic.twitter.com/1ueEfwCBCX – 8:23 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “This has just not been an easy one to figure out. We’re still hopeful he’ll be cleared for contact soon, but there hasn’t been an opportunity for that to happen this week.” – 8:23 PM
Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “This has just not been an easy one to figure out. We’re still hopeful he’ll be cleared for contact soon, but there hasn’t been an opportunity for that to happen this week.” – 8:23 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will not play tomorrow in the second of a back to back. He will play tonight. No update on James Wiseman. – 8:22 PM
Steve Kerr says Klay Thompson will not play tomorrow in the second of a back to back. He will play tonight. No update on James Wiseman. – 8:22 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Andrew Wiggins is now 3rd in All-Star votes for the Western Conference Frontcourt
Warriors Associate Head Coach, Mike Brown, tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson Wiggins deserves to be an All-Star. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/QFEpZEOiTI – 5:30 PM
Andrew Wiggins is now 3rd in All-Star votes for the Western Conference Frontcourt
Warriors Associate Head Coach, Mike Brown, tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson Wiggins deserves to be an All-Star. #DubNation pic.twitter.com/QFEpZEOiTI – 5:30 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
I’m hosting Warriors pregame and postgame again tonight! Tune in to see if the Warriors continue their domination on the home court, versus a depleted Pacers team. Could Steph, Klay, and Wiggins each go for 20+? pic.twitter.com/jEAjLyO5LI – 4:48 PM
I’m hosting Warriors pregame and postgame again tonight! Tune in to see if the Warriors continue their domination on the home court, versus a depleted Pacers team. Could Steph, Klay, and Wiggins each go for 20+? pic.twitter.com/jEAjLyO5LI – 4:48 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀: Aaron Wiggins is a bright spot
🏀: Kenrich Williams trade rumors
🏀: Darius Bazley, Woof
🏀: OKC came out flatter than a week old Dr. Pepper from sonic left in the back of a Honda Civic in July
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/ZPi25gD6K4 pic.twitter.com/nnB2rLgyVS – 3:20 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀: Aaron Wiggins is a bright spot
🏀: Kenrich Williams trade rumors
🏀: Darius Bazley, Woof
🏀: OKC came out flatter than a week old Dr. Pepper from sonic left in the back of a Honda Civic in July
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/ZPi25gD6K4 pic.twitter.com/nnB2rLgyVS – 3:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Latest All-Star returns have Devin Booker in 5th (still behind Klay Thompson), Chris Paul in 7th (still behind Russell Westbrook) and Deandre Ayton still in 10th. Andrew Wiggins still somehow in 3rd in frontcourt voting pic.twitter.com/ZmwtHbWIpv – 1:02 PM
Latest All-Star returns have Devin Booker in 5th (still behind Klay Thompson), Chris Paul in 7th (still behind Russell Westbrook) and Deandre Ayton still in 10th. Andrew Wiggins still somehow in 3rd in frontcourt voting pic.twitter.com/ZmwtHbWIpv – 1:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Watched some Charles Barkley playing days film with Draymond Green and Steve Kerr. They gave their thoughts.
#22 on our all-time Top 75 list theathletic.com/3068362/2022/0… – 11:38 AM
Watched some Charles Barkley playing days film with Draymond Green and Steve Kerr. They gave their thoughts.
#22 on our all-time Top 75 list theathletic.com/3068362/2022/0… – 11:38 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀: Aaron Wiggins is a bright spot
🏀: Kenrich Williams trade rumors
🏀: Darius Bazley, Woof
🏀: OKC came out flatter than a week old Dr. Pepper from sonic left in the back of a Honda Civic in July
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/ZPi25gD6K4 pic.twitter.com/dco3Lx5knm – 2:59 AM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀: Aaron Wiggins is a bright spot
🏀: Kenrich Williams trade rumors
🏀: Darius Bazley, Woof
🏀: OKC came out flatter than a week old Dr. Pepper from sonic left in the back of a Honda Civic in July
#ThunderUp: https://t.co/ZPi25gD6K4 pic.twitter.com/dco3Lx5knm – 2:59 AM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tough game, huh? At least Aaron Wiggins played well. thunderousintentions.com/2022/01/20/okc… – 2:04 AM
Tough game, huh? At least Aaron Wiggins played well. thunderousintentions.com/2022/01/20/okc… – 2:04 AM
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Top Rookies on Wed
Ayo Dosunmu, 18 pts, 3 reb, 8 ast, 2 stl
Jalen Suggs, 14 pts, 9 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl
Evan Mobley, 18 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk
Josh Giddey, 9 pts, 11 reb, 8 ast
Aaron Wiggins, 18 pts, 8 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk – 12:55 AM
Top Rookies on Wed
Ayo Dosunmu, 18 pts, 3 reb, 8 ast, 2 stl
Jalen Suggs, 14 pts, 9 reb, 5 ast, 2 stl
Evan Mobley, 18 pts, 5 reb, 2 ast, 1 stl, 2 blk
Josh Giddey, 9 pts, 11 reb, 8 ast
Aaron Wiggins, 18 pts, 8 reb, 1 stl, 1 blk – 12:55 AM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Spurs 69, Thunder 51
– SGA, Giddey and Dort are a combined 8-of-28
– Aaron Wiggins: team-high 11 pts
– Devin Vassell: 14 pts, 5 reb to lead Spurs – 9:38 PM
Halftime: Spurs 69, Thunder 51
– SGA, Giddey and Dort are a combined 8-of-28
– Aaron Wiggins: team-high 11 pts
– Devin Vassell: 14 pts, 5 reb to lead Spurs – 9:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 10
SA holds OKC to 22 in the 1Q
Murray 6 pts | Wiggins 8 pts
Vassell 5 pts
McDermott 5 pts
Spurs are up by 8 in the paint – 9:07 PM
1Q: Spurs by 10
SA holds OKC to 22 in the 1Q
Murray 6 pts | Wiggins 8 pts
Vassell 5 pts
McDermott 5 pts
Spurs are up by 8 in the paint – 9:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aaron Wiggins is there when you need him, always on time. Without his great first frame, this game might be lost. – 9:02 PM
Aaron Wiggins is there when you need him, always on time. Without his great first frame, this game might be lost. – 9:02 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Told by @Monte Poole that his handles look tighter, Klay Thompson replied, “Really? Steve (Kerr has been) holding me back.” – 1:26 AM
Told by @Monte Poole that his handles look tighter, Klay Thompson replied, “Really? Steve (Kerr has been) holding me back.” – 1:26 AM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on if he can see Jonathan Kuminga playing center at times:
“No, I can see that. I think he’s more likely to play with Draymond as a five. In a switching lineup, where they’re playing the four and the five together, and switching everything.” – 1:03 AM
Steve Kerr on if he can see Jonathan Kuminga playing center at times:
“No, I can see that. I think he’s more likely to play with Draymond as a five. In a switching lineup, where they’re playing the four and the five together, and switching everything.” – 1:03 AM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says the Warriors plan to keep starting Jonathan Kuminga in Draymond’s absence. – 12:47 AM
Steve Kerr says the Warriors plan to keep starting Jonathan Kuminga in Draymond’s absence. – 12:47 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Kuminga: “For this point right now for Jonathan, every night is a lesson. There’s a lot of little things for him to pick up on.” – 12:46 AM
Steve Kerr on Kuminga: “For this point right now for Jonathan, every night is a lesson. There’s a lot of little things for him to pick up on.” – 12:46 AM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said the Warriors will keep starting Jonathan Kuminga in Draymond Green’s absence. – 12:45 AM
Steve Kerr said the Warriors will keep starting Jonathan Kuminga in Draymond Green’s absence. – 12:45 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kerr said Warriors will keep starting Kuminga in Draymond’s absence. – 12:44 AM
Kerr said Warriors will keep starting Kuminga in Draymond’s absence. – 12:44 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Kuminga: “JK’s coming along really well. He’s starting to understand the rhythm and the patterns of the NBA game.” – 12:43 AM
Steve Kerr on Kuminga: “JK’s coming along really well. He’s starting to understand the rhythm and the patterns of the NBA game.” – 12:43 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry didn’t play in fourth because game was pretty much decided. Kerr says he hasn’t heard anything on Steph’s finger which he had taped so he assumes everything is OK. – 12:42 AM
Steve Kerr says Steph Curry didn’t play in fourth because game was pretty much decided. Kerr says he hasn’t heard anything on Steph’s finger which he had taped so he assumes everything is OK. – 12:42 AM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s second quarter: “It’s great. That was probably his best stretch of however many games he’s played. … It was good to see him get hot. He got into a little rhythm.” – 12:39 AM
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s second quarter: “It’s great. That was probably his best stretch of however many games he’s played. … It was good to see him get hot. He got into a little rhythm.” – 12:39 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Steve Kerr on #Pistons Cade Cunningham: “He looks like he’s settling in. He’s shooting the ball much better. You could see early in the season that he had all that in his game: the stepbacks, crossovers, penetration, and finding people over the top of the defense with his size.” – 9:30 PM
Steve Kerr on #Pistons Cade Cunningham: “He looks like he’s settling in. He’s shooting the ball much better. You could see early in the season that he had all that in his game: the stepbacks, crossovers, penetration, and finding people over the top of the defense with his size.” – 9:30 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr’s reason for starting Jonathan Kuminga.
“He’s played really well, and with Draymond out, it feels like a good time to play JK with Steph, Klay, and Loon…Then when Draymond gets back, we’ll see what he looks like with Draymond and that group.” – 8:57 PM
Steve Kerr’s reason for starting Jonathan Kuminga.
“He’s played really well, and with Draymond out, it feels like a good time to play JK with Steph, Klay, and Loon…Then when Draymond gets back, we’ll see what he looks like with Draymond and that group.” – 8:57 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on what the Warriors have to prove:
“We’ve got to go prove that the team that we’ve been all year, is the team that’s going to be out there tonight. Defending with a lot of energy, and a lot of force. So, we’ll see.” – 8:32 PM
Steve Kerr on what the Warriors have to prove:
“We’ve got to go prove that the team that we’ve been all year, is the team that’s going to be out there tonight. Defending with a lot of energy, and a lot of force. So, we’ll see.” – 8:32 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on Chamath Palihapitiya: “He doesn’t speak for our organization. All of us within the organization feel very strongly about our values.” – 8:28 PM
Steve Kerr on Chamath Palihapitiya: “He doesn’t speak for our organization. All of us within the organization feel very strongly about our values.” – 8:28 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Steve Kerr on starting Jonathan Kuminga: “He’s a natural big wing/small four/small five. You could throw him anywhere defensively. … We really want to see what he looks like in that starting group.” – 8:21 PM
Steve Kerr on starting Jonathan Kuminga: “He’s a natural big wing/small four/small five. You could throw him anywhere defensively. … We really want to see what he looks like in that starting group.” – 8:21 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Steve Kerr says he will take a look at Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup. – 8:21 PM
Steve Kerr says he will take a look at Jonathan Kuminga in the starting lineup. – 8:21 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Part reward, part situational with Draymond out, said Kerr about Kuminga’s start. A chance to play him alongside Steph and Looney. – 8:21 PM
Part reward, part situational with Draymond out, said Kerr about Kuminga’s start. A chance to play him alongside Steph and Looney. – 8:21 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The great @Marcus Thompson gets a pregame shoutout from Steve Kerr for earning Caifornia Sportscaster of the Year. – 8:16 PM
The great @Marcus Thompson gets a pregame shoutout from Steve Kerr for earning Caifornia Sportscaster of the Year. – 8:16 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In five seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Steve Kerr played a key role in Michael Jordan’s second NBA championship three-peat. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/05/17/the… – 4:00 PM
In five seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Steve Kerr played a key role in Michael Jordan’s second NBA championship three-peat. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2020/05/17/the… – 4:00 PM
More on this storyline
Adam Zagoria: Latest NBA All-Star voting where LeBron leads everyone KD is tops among Eastern frontcourt players but is out 4-6 weeks James Harden and Kyrie are 4th and 6th among Eastern guards Klay Thompson 4th among West guards pic.twitter.com/umTiPJehBF -via Twitter @AdamZagoria / January 20, 2022