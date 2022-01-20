Suns vs. Mavericks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (35-9) play against the Dallas Mavericks (20-20) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Thursday January 20, 2022
Phoenix Suns 109, Dallas Mavericks 101 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul said he has had conversations with Kyle Lowry about Bismack Biyombo, who made the Eastern Conference Finals with Lowry in 2016.
“Playing hard is a talent. And he does that. When you play hard, good things happen and he’s been a huge addition to our team.” – 10:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker on clutch time: “We had a lot of learning curves last year. Having that time and experience together I know put us in a situation where we never hit the panic button. We never get flustered or out of whack. We stick to what we do and perform well down the stretch.” – 10:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Asked Jalen Brunson whether the Mavs’ new coaching staff has used any motivation tactics like last year’s wrestling belt to boost their defense?
Nope.
“We made it a priority to not applaud ourselves for playing defense. That’s something we should do.” – 10:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker on when he gets doubled: “I remember last year when a team would try to double one of us and our competitive spirit comes out like, ‘Aight! Aight! You gonna double me? Aight!’ It just makes the game easier. We all trust each other to that degree and that level.” – 10:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“You want to do that?”
Devin Booker on when teams double him or Chris Paul.
Booker found Paul for dagger 3. #Suns pic.twitter.com/YgjiZSF7Xd – 10:37 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Expect a lot of massages and steam room sessions for Luka Doncic over the next few days.
He can’t move his neck one way or another, and said it’s “a little worse” than the neck strain from the playoffs because it’s closer to his spine. – 10:37 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
23 assists. 0 TO for Chris Paul in his last two games. 20-11 tonight. 10 pts in the 4th. 49 games in his career of 10+ assists and no turnovers. He’s the best in the game. I’m starting a team, I want him running it. Plays the position the way the position was meant to be played – 10:19 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Maybe the Mavericks need to trail the Suns after 3 in order to beat them but even that’s not a recipe for success as PHX is 27-0 when leading after 3. Fortunately, they don’t see PHX again. Unfortunately, right now they’re on PHX side of playoff bracket – 10:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are now 30-0 when holding their opposition under 110 points – 10:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games by an active player with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers:
49 — Chris Paul
13 — Rajon Rondo
Point God. pic.twitter.com/IRIKfX1mTS – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns turn good trip into “great” one after comeback win to complete 5-0 road trip. pic.twitter.com/WVx77zKTL5 – 10:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd didn’t have an update on Luka’s neck/shoulder injury, but said he didn’t notice him limited in Q4: “If he’s hurt, he’s still going to compete. That’s just who he is. He’s a gladiator. He’s going to fight.” – 10:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams shared the line we hear a lot from the team where they wanted this to go from a “good trip” (4-1) to a “great trip” (5-0). Monty said it’s human nature to be fine with those 4 wins in a row but the Suns wanted it to be a great trip. – 10:10 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The crunch-time Suns did it again, so we’re here to talk about it! Join us for the @PHNX_Suns postgame show:
https://t.co/mOkiThd34x pic.twitter.com/YKx0Dy5SxH – 10:03 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Crazy part is Mavs had trouble beating the Suns when the Suns were awful in the pre-Paul era. – 9:59 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
What goes best with a win? GORILLA BITES!
Download the Suns app to claim your 3 free Gorilla Bites and head to an @ATLWingsAZ in the next 24hrs!
📱 https://t.co/T8bUcCzb76 pic.twitter.com/MvjWVoiAiv – 9:58 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Someday the Mavs will have a player capable of stepping up consistently in the crunch beside Luka … or they won’t, but his next team may. – 9:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul tonight:
20 PTS
11 AST
0 TOV
W
He leads the league in games with 10+ assists and 0 turnovers at 4. pic.twitter.com/dApuIaiCHj – 9:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Battled it out. Back to work on Sunday.
@chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/iZyjUbEEQZ – 9:55 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Fourth quarter: Suns 35, Mavs 19. Deja vu. Remember, Mavs played a down-to-wire game last night, but, still, Phoenix always does this to Dallas.
Dallas-Suns playoff series would be fun, except Mavs fans would have nagging feeling Suns will drop the hammer every 4th quarter. – 9:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 109, DAL 101
Booker: 27 Pts, 6 Ast, 5 Reb
Paul: 20 Pts, 11 Ast, 5 Reb
Bridges: 12 Pts, 8 Reb, 6 Ast, 4 Stl
Doncic: 28 Pts, 8 Ast, 8 Reb
Suns finish their road trip a perfect 5-0 – 9:55 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
SUNS WIN!
SUNS WIN!
SUNS WIN!
SUNS WIN!
SUNS WIN! pic.twitter.com/NE0cCmOjHM – 9:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul dagger 3.
Ball game.
#Suns 109, #Mavs 101 Final. pic.twitter.com/ARKzcBYeks – 9:54 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
mavs rank 4th in defensive rating but are 29th in clutch defensive rating. with some help from the schedule, suns showed why just now. – 9:54 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The crunch-time Suns are the best team in the NBA
Exhibit A: Devin Booker making defensive plays like that
Exhibit B: Chris Paul pull-up 3s – 9:54 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Mavs lose for only the second time this month, putting up a heck of a fight against the NBA-best Suns on the butt end of a back-to-back.
Chris Paul’s squad is 15-3 in clutch games — within 5 in final 5 minutes — and +58 in 62 minutes in those situations. – 9:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
I’m watching a ton of NBALP—-have seen Phoenix a lot and there is no doubt Devin Booker is a major, major star-Hall of Fame potential star. How did teams pass on him? – 9:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns challenging foul on Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/CxkuiKBpBw – 9:50 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker got all ball on that. If anything, that’s an offensive foul. Challenge that – 9:50 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
IT’S THE BISMACK BIYOMBO SHOW AND WE’RE HERE FOR IT! pic.twitter.com/IqOuw7zvR6 – 9:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
ayton is awesome, but it’s fascinating how pretty much every big who comes through phoenix’s system cleans up – 9:46 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
you know ‘potential nba champion bismack biyombo’ has a nice ring to it – 9:45 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
I did not have “Bismack Biyombo career restart for title contending team” on my preseason bingo card. – 9:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges finds Biyombo after offensive rebounds.
Biyombo dunk.
#Suns up five. Timeout #Mavs.
Biyombo again. Wow. – 9:45 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Three big offensive rebounds by Suns in the last two minutes, that one leads to a dunk. – 9:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo forces foul. Hardaway trying to keep him off the boards. #Suns – 9:43 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Looks like Monty challenged that call. Didn’t appear that Biyombo ever touched Doncic and he definitely didn’t reach in so this is an interesting call. Officials almost always call that when guys shoot into a defender’s hands like that. – 9:41 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
EURO STEP BOOK! 👣
#DevinBooker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bmWrbF1RWT – 9:41 PM
EURO STEP BOOK! 👣
#DevinBooker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/bmWrbF1RWT – 9:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doncic gets Biyombo running out. Hits bucket. Fouled by Biyombo.
Timeout #Suns. Tie game with 3:10 left. – 9:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Biyombo to the rim with Paul off pick-and-roll.
Scores. Fouled.
Hits FT.
#Suns up two. – 9:39 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Looks like Biyombo is going to finish this game with Booker, Paul, Bridges and Crowder. #Suns down 97-96 with 3:47 left in game. – 9:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Points off turnovers at 23-7 Suns is keeping ’em in it. Seven Suns players have at least one steal and they’ve got a dozen as a team. – 9:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hardaway has had the touch tonight. 3-of-5 from 3. #Suns down eight. – 9:27 PM
Hardaway has had the touch tonight. 3-of-5 from 3. #Suns down eight. – 9:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns were doing a great job keeping the Mavs off the offensive glass but that’s fallen off over the last 8 minutes or so. Gotta lock back in on closing out stops with a board – 9:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul again over Porzingis. #Suns down five. Crowder in for Payne.
Booker in for Johnson. – 9:26 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Reminds me of when Doncic hurt his neck/shoulder against the Clippers. Coudn’t turn his head during at least one of the playoff losses. – 9:26 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka’s wincing as he rolls his neck around, but he’s set to check back in at the next break. – 9:25 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Ya can’t stop this man.
JB’s got 17 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WW6uSsfY76 – 9:21 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson has done a pretty solid job defending Kristaps Porzingis – 9:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have been on the road since Monday, Jan. 11.
They’re 4-0 on road trip, but down 82-74 with 12 minutes remaining.
Can they pull this out.? – 9:19 PM
#Suns have been on the road since Monday, Jan. 11.
They’re 4-0 on road trip, but down 82-74 with 12 minutes remaining.
Can they pull this out.? – 9:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: DAL 82, PHX 74
Booker: 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 10-20 FG
Paul: 10 Pts, 10 Ast, 2 Stl
Crowder: 10 Pts
Doncic: 24 Pts, 8 Ast, 7 Reb
Mavs close 3Q on 11-2 run – 9:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 had an unreal shift in that 3rd quarter but everything fell apart once he went to rest. Still down 8 despite what felt like a turning point midway through the quarter. – 9:17 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs have outscored the Suns 7-0 in the last 3 seconds of the last 2 quarters.
They’re up 82-74 entering the fourth. – 9:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Johnson baseline drive jam.
He’s more willing to that particularly in traffic than Bridges.
#Suns down five as Powell gets wacky shot to drop after offensive rebound.
#Mavs outrebounding #Suns 42-27. Has nine offensive rebounds.
#Suns down six. – 9:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Second-chance points killing the Suns the last couple possessions. Biyombo’s coming out to help on Doncic but the other guys haven’t been rebounding. – 9:14 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka took a hard fall and just sat down on the bench grabbing at his right shoulder/neck area. – 9:14 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Luka Doncic is grabbing the back of his neck and in pain after that fall. – 9:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges, Booker, Paul, Shamet and Johnson and Payne have guarded Doncic so far tonight.
Biyombo has guarded him on switches.
Who has done the best job on him?
Paul? Bridges? or someone else? #Suns, #Mavs tied at 72-72. – 9:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul takes on challenge to guard Luka Doncic.
Again.
Forces steal from behind, but #Suns unable to score on other end.
Then Finney-Smith gets 3 on other end.
Paul gets FTs after being fouled. #Suns up one. – 9:08 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Just two #NBAAllStar guards.
@Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/hPFPWEjPTC – 9:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns pick up full court, trapping Doncic.
Wait for Chris Paul scream. pic.twitter.com/j8TAaVeotn – 9:07 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Suns have run off a bunch of points in a row and are up 69-68. This game continues to go back and forth, probably as it should between teams that have combined to win 17 of their last 19. – 9:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns retake lead, 69-68 on a 12-2 run.
Booker steal leads to Booker bucket. Timeout #Mavs with 4:55 left in the 3rd . – 9:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jae Crowder with 10 points in the 3Q and the Suns are on a 12-2 run to take the lead back. Timeout Mavs – 9:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Remember him?
Former #Suns coach Igor Kokoskov working as an Mavs assistant. pic.twitter.com/tsqtFPank1 – 9:01 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
But were you as hype as our videographer? (Wait for it….)
@Luka Doncic x #NBAAllStar
1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES! pic.twitter.com/YF4r3qrPul – 8:58 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Brunson running the point essentially allows Doncic to play shooting guard, small forward and power forward, depending on the possession. Makes him even more of a load to guard. – 8:56 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
With Doncic in the post this much it’s funny how Ayton of all people is probably the best matchup for him. They really miss DA in this for a whole lot of reasons. – 8:55 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
A very dope play from @Josh Green we missed while Twitter was down…… pic.twitter.com/39yLFEmINB – 8:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Brunson got too close to the rim on Crowder. Scores.
McGee scores on other end. #Suns down 63-57. – 8:53 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
KP heard @Twitter was back up and said 😤
@Kristaps Porzingis x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/ZlPUc9Wtcm – 8:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doncic looking to overpower Bridges, but doesn’t score.
Paul scores on other end. 59-52. #Suns – 8:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The “you can get 90% of DA’s production outta the Suns’ centers” crowd is awfully quiet on nights like this – 8:50 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
That’s Luka Magic.
@Luka Doncic x #NBAAllStar
1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES! pic.twitter.com/idl0UADNok – 8:48 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Can the Mavs end the 8 game slide vs PHX? So far so good. a 53-45 lead at half. An electric end to the half w/A Luka basket, steal and 3ptr in the final 2.6 seconds. 19-5-4 for Doncic. mavs hold PHX to 37.8% FG. 2-17 from 3. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns led 32-28 with 8:27 in 1st half.
#Mavs answered with 25-13 run to take 53-45 halftime lead.
Suns trailed by 3 after Cam Johnson 3 ended 16 straight misses from 3.
Doncic answered with 5 points, hitting 3 at horn off Crowder turnover.
PHX: 2-of-19 3PT. DAL: 7-of-20 3PT. – 8:43 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Twitter’s goin’ in and out, MFFLs but we in this!
#Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/wFM3Pk0qJa – 8:41 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic with five points in the final 2 seconds of the first half — a turnaround in the paint, a steal of a Jae Crowder pass and a quick 3-pointer. Mavericks up 53-45 at the break. – 8:41 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
phoenix’s worst offensive rating in a game coming into tonight’s was 93.1. right now dallas is holding them to 86.5 points per 100 possessions.
here’s more on the mavs’ surprising defense, which has quietly possibly maybe turned them into a contender: si.com/nba/2022/01/20… – 8:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: DAL 53, PHX 45
Booker: 16 Pts, 7-15 FG
Paul: 6 Pts, 6 Ast
Cam Johnson: 5 Pts, 5 Reb
Doncic: 19 Pts, 5 Ast, 4 Reb
PHX: 2-19 3P; DAL: 7-20 3P – 8:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Oof. Suns nearly escape a terrible shooting half to be within one possession and then Doncic scores 5 points in 3 seconds. Can’t let that inbound happen. – 8:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Terrible pass to close the half. Picked up by Doncic and turned into a 3. Suddenly down 8 instead of 5 at halftime – 8:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker gets his second foul after getting upset with the refs the last few minutes in particular and then gets a technical foul too – 8:27 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Find the cutting @Mikal Bridges. #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Wf8VbbFFww – 8:25 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker fights through the screen and gets outta jail to draw the offensive foul pic.twitter.com/eK9n0pYsva – 8:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mavs were on a 14-0 run until Devin Booker ended it. Now the Suns are on an 8-0 run of their own – 8:24 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Suns have been stuck on 32 points for nearly four minutes. Mavericks have reeled off 14 consecutive points to go up 42-32. – 8:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee second offensive foul as he tried to seal in post on Kleber. #Suns down 8. – 8:20 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns are going to need someone other than Booker to get it going.
Bridges has six. #Suns have missed 16 straight 3s since Booker hit the first one. (1-of-17).
Only down six. – 8:19 PM
#Suns are going to need someone other than Booker to get it going.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns coaches were screaming watch the lob.
Doncic to Kleber lob dunk.
Down six. – 8:18 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Suns are 1-of-16 from 3-point range and shooting 32.4 percent overall. – 8:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Out of the timeout CP3 misses what’s a bunny for him, McGee gets blocked at the rim and Johnson misses a quick turn open 3. Mavs scored on 3 of their 4 possessions for an 8-0 run in 90 seconds. – 8:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kristaps Porzingis gave the Suns fits in their last 2 meetings as well. He throws down a monster alley-oop and then hits a 3 as part of an 8-0 Mavs run – 8:14 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
6-10 guy alley-oops to a 7-3 guy. Then the 7-3 guy nails a 3-pointer. Dallas 36, Phoenix 32. – 8:13 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
maxi kleber has to be one of the most underrated players in the nba – 8:13 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
KP ON A ROLLLLLLLLL
RETWEET TO VOTE!!!!
@Kristaps Porzingis X #NBAALLSTAR pic.twitter.com/kBscKvbYWr – 8:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Porzingis 3. #Suns down four. Timeout #Suns 6:53 left in 1st half. – 8:13 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A little wraparound pass from Doncic to Porzingis for a triple and the Mavericks are up 36-32 midway through the second. Both Mavs have 11 points. – 8:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Current #Suns lineup: Paul, Bridges, Johnson, Crowder and McGee. – 8:11 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
B-E-A-UTIFUL block.
@Kristaps Porzingis x #NBAAllStar
(@AcmeBrick) pic.twitter.com/xpjR50DM23 – 8:09 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns off to a 10-2 start here in the 2nd quarter. Great defense helping compensate for 1-for-15 shooting from 3 – 8:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder steal on Porzingis.
Crowder to Johnson at midcourt.
Johnson finds Bridges right outside paint.
Bridges finishes in transition.
#Suns up 32-28. Timeout #Mavs. – 8:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns are 1-of-15 from 3 and now lead by 4. A great defensive effort thus far. – 8:09 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks having to weather a Phoenix run as the Suns have moved ahead 32-28 with 8:27 left before halftime. Slow-paced game so far. – 8:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Lmao @ Chris Paul pulling the chair on Luka Doncic and then staring down at him waiting for him to get up – 8:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Porzingis was backing up even before Paul started to attack.
Paul bucket.
#Suns, #Mavs tied. – 8:04 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Fans still trickling into AAC. Obviously the early start time didn’t help. Those on their way are missing a good one so far. Mavericks up 26-24 early in the second. – 8:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne defending with his chest and arms out on Doncic.
Missed shot.
Booker turned ball over with behind-the-back pass to Biyombo in traffic.
Then #Mavs turn ball over. Shamet steal.
Get the picture?
Mavs 26 #Suns 22 after one.
Defensive game. Mavs 4 turnovers. Suns 3 – 8:01 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Long way to go, but Luka scored 11 points in Q1, which puts him on pace to surpass his season high in scoring (41 points) that he set last night. – 8:01 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Getting three the hard way.
@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/sOWreYcXHv – 8:00 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns go 1-of-12 from 3 in the first quarter. Most of the misses have been good looks and that’s a high number for them in a quarter, which is a good sign. Down 4. – 7:59 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: DAL 26, PHX 22
Booker: 12 Pts, 5-10 FG
Paul: 0 Pts, 6 Ast
McGee: 4 Pts, 2 Reb
Doncic: 11 Pts, 2 Ast, 3-7 FG
Mavs close 1Q on 9-2 run – 7:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Hardaway Jr. over Payne, but you can really see how much Dallas has improved defensively.
Monty Williams said he’s noticed Jason Kidd has brought some of the stuff used with the Lakers where he was an assistant to the #Mavs.
#Suns 7-of-20 but 1-of-10 from 3. Settling perhaps? – 7:56 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul spent the entire timeout talking to two of the refs. Based on body language, I believe he was lobbying for Luka Doncic to be called for offensive fouls when he plays bully ball and backs down his defender. – 7:55 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Josh Green just walked out of the huddle and yawned as he took the court.
I’ve never identified so closely with an NBA player in my life. – 7:54 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Jason Kidd on tonight’s game against the Suns. “This is another test that we’re going to be faced with. And we’re not going to use the excuse about playing last night.” – 7:52 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Aggressive start for Booker, looking to maintain that elite rhythm he found the last 3 games. He’s got half the Suns’ points.
Sharp defensive start. Lots of good help not allowing the Mavs to get moving. – 7:52 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Feeding it to McGee.
@Chris Paul ➡️ @JaVale McGee pic.twitter.com/Wnbnw6cSHG – 7:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got Payne, Booker, Shamet, Johnson and Biyombo on floor.
#Suns up one. Timeout Phoenix. 2:17 left in 1st quarter. – 7:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul took on challenge earlier in guarding Doncic, who has six on 2-of-5 shooting. #Suns – 7:49 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Yeah, NAH.
@Kristaps Porzingis x #NBAAllStar
1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES! pic.twitter.com/Ny3NTfNuj5 – 7:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker’s torrid pace continues. He’s got 10 of the Suns’ first 18 points – 7:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doncic scores over Biyombo after a few dribbles.
Then Bridges scores on floater, followed by Booker scoring over Brunson.
Booker hits FT. #Suns up one. – 7:48 PM
Doncic scores over Biyombo after a few dribbles.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
All-Star STRENGTH 💪
1 RETWEET = 2 VOTES
Send @Kristaps Porzingis to #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/yYeAPUXQH0 – 7:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Doncic turns ball over trying to score on Bridges.
Then Bridges does the handshake with Crowder.
Booker scores. Tied at 13-13. #Suns – 7:44 PM
Doncic turns ball over trying to score on Bridges.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bismack Biyombo once again getting backup minutes over Jalen Smith behind JaVale McGee – 7:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s too small to cover Luka Doncic.”
ESPN Radio’s P.J. Carlesimo when Doncic scored on Devin Booker on the inside.
#Mavs on 13-6 run after falling behind 5-0.
#Suns 4-of-11 (1-of-5 on 3s).
#Mavs 5-of-12 (2-of-8 on 3s). – 7:43 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Roses are red,
Violets are blue,
#LukaDoncic is an #NBAAIIStar,
Retweet to vote for him too! pic.twitter.com/Ij7KL4uPGD – 7:43 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I’m no expert, but Maxi Kleber taking, and missing, 5 3-pointers in the first 4 mins doesn’t seem like a winning strategy against the NBA’s best team. – 7:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pick-and-pop bigs typically are a tough matchup for JaVale McGee. With Crowder on Kristaps Porzingis, the Suns seem content letting Maxi Kleber fire away from 3 (0-for-5 already) – 7:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee called for foul trying to get position. #Mavs 1-of-8 FGs (0-for-6 from 3). #Suns up 7-3. – 7:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Porzingis showing high on ball screens for CP3. Expect Paul to absorb that and look to exploit it from here. You can see the driving lanes for others opening up already. – 7:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Once again.
Courtside. Thanks #MFFL
#Suns vs. #Mavs pic.twitter.com/1IVx588tsH – 7:35 PM
Once again.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5-0 #Suns. McGee bucket over Doncic.
Mavs made mistake in introducing Deandre Ayton instead of JaVale McGee as a starter.
Ayton is out with ankle injury. – 7:35 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
No surprise here.
@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/euzW6dUtAP – 7:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges forces turnover on Booker on first #Mavs possession.
First #Suns possession?
Booker 3 off Paul assist.
3-0 #Suns. – 7:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Suns go with Crowder on Porzingis. That’s a matchup DA usually takes. Booker on Brunson. – 7:34 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
On the second night of this abck to back, some Mavs are being held together by tape … at least kind of.
Luka has his left middle finger wrapped. THJ has his left middle and ring fingers taped together. Jalen Brunson’s got K-tape on his left shoulder. – 7:33 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/wPbOyuhto4 – 7:25 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Chris Paul’s legs must feel fresh. He threw himself a lob off the floor in the layup lines, went up and caught it with two hands and threw it down, swinging from the rim. His Suns teammates went crazy. – 7:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sitting here eating dinner in the arena when I noticed this on the dining table.
When you look at the #Suns side of this, what’s the first thing that comes to your mind?
I know it’s an open-ended question, but try to be civil people. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/ufSn7gf1iD – 7:11 PM
Sitting here eating dinner in the arena when I noticed this on the dining table.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic
PHX starters: Bridges, Crowder, McGee, Booker, Paul
6:32 tip @theeagledallas – 7:04 PM
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Porzingis, Brunson, Doncic
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs-Suns injury update: Sterling Brown (left foot) is out for Mavs. Deandre Ayton (ankle) out for Suns, who also have been missing Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky for extended time. – 6:55 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
So fresh, so clean.
@Devin Booker x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/V3bprLyPJL – 6:41 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Luka buying into Mavs’ defensive focus: “He’ll let you know when he has 3 blocks [and say] he should be on first team all-defense. That’s fun because he has that Magic Johnson, Giannis fun. Understanding that might not be his strength, but he’s giving everything.” – 6:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Devin Booker shows leadership qualities “at the right time and he’s not afraid of that.”
Notices him in gym “a lot more” in offseason. Leads by example.
“He stayed on the floor another half hour (after practice) I think that has an impression on everybody.” pic.twitter.com/0nzOycwGnu – 6:23 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams mentioned the Suns trying to get Cam Payne to take the midrange a bit more lately, since playing with a rim-rolling big like JaVale McGee frees up that shot more compared to the driving space he had last year with a pick-and-pop guy like Dario Saric – 6:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said it’s a different dynamic for Cam Payne this year dealing with lots of drop coverage alongside JaVale McGee as opposed to the pick-and-pop play of Dario Saric and Frank Kaminsky last year. Finding space in different places. – 6:15 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said the Suns’ practices on this trip have been really good and turned into going over 2 hours because they didn’t have much else to do anyway. When they were in Indiana and practicing in Hinkle Fieldhouse, he shared the history of that building with the team. – 6:07 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said 1-hour practices have turned 2 and a half to 3-hour practices on the road trip because the Suns like being in the gym and haven’t had much else to do, aside from checking out Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indy – 6:07 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“They know who they are.” #Mavs coach Jason Kidd about #Suns. pic.twitter.com/QTgdjx7S68 – 6:02 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
We’re less than two hours from tipoff of Mavs vs Suns at AAC. A reminder there is no local TV broadcast, it is a TNT exclusive. Your Mavs centric coverage options are @Chuck Cooperstein and Brad on 97.1 and Victor Villalba with the Spanish radio broadcast on 99.1. We’re back Sunday. – 5:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
L2M report cites an incorrect call that went against Mavs last night. Didn’t impact result of the game but made the final 28 seconds tougher for Dallas. pic.twitter.com/yxCimIwpGi – 5:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic registered a 48.2 Game Score last night vs. the Clippers. It’s the highest GmSc of Jokic’s career.
1. 49/14/10 vs. LAC (48.2 GmSc)
2. 50/8/12 vs. SAC (47.4 GmSc)
3. 35/11/11 vs. PHX (45.8 GmSc)
4. 47/8/5 vs. ATL (42.9 GmSc)
5. 47/12/5 vs. UTA (42.4 GmSc) pic.twitter.com/jFwPLh7vkX – 5:19 PM
Nikola Jokic registered a 48.2 Game Score last night vs. the Clippers. It’s the highest GmSc of Jokic’s career.
1. 49/14/10 vs. LAC (48.2 GmSc)
2. 50/8/12 vs. SAC (47.4 GmSc)
3. 35/11/11 vs. PHX (45.8 GmSc)
4. 47/8/5 vs. ATL (42.9 GmSc)
5. 47/12/5 vs. UTA (42.4 GmSc) pic.twitter.com/jFwPLh7vkX – 5:19 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors blog muses about a deal with the Mavericks and which player you’d take first if building a team (Luka Doncic would be my choice): torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 5:19 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Press that retweet button!
#MikalBridges #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/FZtYIOpCCj – 5:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
One last time, I wrote about #DevinBooker and Ja Morant having similar numbers and the Suns’ success makes Book deserving of a starting nod in the #NBAAllStar Game: bit.ly/3I9UjZM – 5:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Come up with your best #LukaDoncic for #NBAAllstar caption, and we will use one during our game tonight!
*Make sure to include the hashtags* pic.twitter.com/kPxk0YdE9T – 4:26 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The numbers don’t lie.
🌟 RETWEET AND DOUBLE VOTE #DEVINBOOKER FOR #NBAALLSTAR 🌟 – 4:23 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
With 41 points last night, Luka Dončić became only the 10th player in @NBA history to have 10-or-more games with 40+ points before turning 23 years old.
Dončić will turn 23 years old on February 28.
@Luka Doncic | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/2bgTQ7X8au – 4:21 PM
With 41 points last night, Luka Dončić became only the 10th player in @NBA history to have 10-or-more games with 40+ points before turning 23 years old.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
my latest for @SInow: the last time dallas had a top 10 defense they were defending champs. now they rank 4th in defensive rating.
on why it’s ok to think about the mavs as a contender: https://t.co/Hwl68kfV87 pic.twitter.com/koGggelAqH – 4:16 PM
