Brandon Ingram injury not serious?

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram did not play in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 102-91 win over the New York Knicks because of a sprained right ankle. Pelicans head coach Willie Green told reporters after the game that Ingram could not have played in the final 12 minutes and the team will further evaluate him when they get back to New Orleans. There are no plans to do an MRI on Ingram at the moment and they’ll see how his ankle feels when they return home before taking any further steps, sources told ESPN. Cameras showed Ingram seated on the bench in the fourth quarter without a shoe on his right foot.Source: Andrew Lopez @ ESPN