Brandon Ingram injury not serious?

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram did not play in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 102-91 win over the New York Knicks because of a sprained right ankle. Pelicans head coach Willie Green told reporters after the game that Ingram could not have played in the final 12 minutes and the team will further evaluate him when they get back to New Orleans. There are no plans to do an MRI on Ingram at the moment and they’ll see how his ankle feels when they return home before taking any further steps, sources told ESPN. Cameras showed Ingram seated on the bench in the fourth quarter without a shoe on his right foot.
Source: Andrew Lopez @ ESPN
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels scored 10 baskets in the third quarter. Brandon Ingram had the assist/hockey assist on 7 of them. Highlights and commentary from Josh Hart on B.I. “making the right play.” pic.twitter.com/Nq14hht1Kn – 12:11 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram missed the 4th quarter against the Knicks with a sprained right ankle.
Sources told ESPN there are no plans to do an MRI at the moment and the Pels will see how his ankle feels when they get home before taking any further steps.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado with Jen Hale, discussing Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart purchasing extra tickets Alvarado needed for two games in his native NYC. Ingram also gave his jersey to Jose’s brother pic.twitter.com/Bajrr5p26S – 10:49 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans say Brandon Ingram suffered a right ankle sprain in tonight’s victory over the Knicks.
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram had a right ankle sprain and it was not an option to put him back in in the fourth quarter. Says he’ll be fully evaluated when they get back home. – 10:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green said Brandon Ingram is dealing with a right ankle sprain. Green said Ingram wasn’t able to sub back into the game. – 10:08 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Joel Meyers says on the broadcast that Josh Hart took care of tickets for Jose Alvarado’s family for the game in Brooklyn and Brandon Ingram paid for the tickets for tonight’s game at MSG. – 9:51 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I was going to lead with Brandon Ingram looking awesome and in command of the game. But this run Jose Alvarado is on is the bigger story so he’s gonna be the first segment – 9:49 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram hasn’t checked back into the game for New Orleans.
Cameras showed him on the bench earlier without his shoe on his right foot. – 9:43 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels hammered the Knicks 35-15 in the third quarter. Brandon Ingram *only* has 15 points, but he’s been excellent. Making the right play over and over. – 9:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Please be okay, Brandon Ingram. His right ankle just bent awkwardly inwards. 🙏 – 9:19 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Every Knicks possession is one action and then stagnation. Meanwhile, they’re letting Brandon Ingram completely control the game with his passing. It’s like going against practice dummies. – 9:18 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Don’t let the lack of scoring fool you, Brandon Ingram is playing fantastic basketball in this game – 9:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Hit on another jump shot attempt. Brandon Ingram still not getting the respect he deserves from @OfficialNBARefs I see.
Pelicans up 53-43 on the Knicks and neither side is happy about this officiating lol – 8:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas
Graham is good to go after coming into the game questionable with left ankle soreness. – 7:02 PM
