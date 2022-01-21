Bulls vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (28-15) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (19-19) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022
Chicago Bulls 5, Milwaukee Bucks 5 (Q1 08:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
With that attempt, Giannis Antetokounmpo has now passed fellow #Bucks legends Glenn Robinson and Ersan Ilyasova for fifth all-time on the franchise three-point field goal attempts list with 1,455. – 8:20 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Really wish the Bulls were at full strength for this game against the Bucks tonight. Still hoping for a fun one – 8:16 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Curious to see who starts on Giannis for the Bulls, Tyler Cook or DeMar DeRozan. – 8:11 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Making his first start as a Bull tonight 👊 pic.twitter.com/K37z8GJRuS – 8:09 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe will start for Brooklyn. Edwards and Sharpe are starting their 6th straight game together, the most consecutive starts for a pair of #Nets rookies since Ryan Anderson and Brook Lopez (19 straight in 2008-09). – 8:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in San Antonio: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe.
Edwards and Sharpe will start their sixth straight game together, marking the most consecutive starts for a pair of Nets rookies since Ryan Anderson and Brook Lopez (19 straight – 2008-09). – 8:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Milwaukee Bucks have placed this tribute to Les Grobstein on press row. pic.twitter.com/D2a3YeS9tJ – 7:56 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tyler Cook makes his 2nd career start in 55 games tonight for the Bulls. – 7:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Philadelphia on an 8-0 run to force a Clippers timeout. Joel Embiid responsible for all points: split FTs, assisted Korkmaz 3, finished a break after a Jackson turnover, got a middy.
43-36 Philadelphia lead with 3:16 left in first half. – 7:52 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ready for the Friday night lights.
@betway | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/47DPbKawHv – 7:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tyler Cook will make his first start as a Bull tonight.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/h6B93PezQ9 – 7:30 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
George had 14 points off the bench on Wednesday.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/TcLD5O4yPY – 7:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Like a Bat out of Hell… Nicolas Batum picking up where he left off after his 32-point game on Monday, banking in a middy and splashing a 3.
All five Clippers have scored, with Batum and Jackson making 2 FGs each. 15-8 Clippers lead mid 1st quarter – 7:19 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
The Magic are playing the first of five straight home games. First time playing consecutive home games since December 28th and 30th against Milwaukee. Since then they’ve played 7 road games and 3 at home. – 7:09 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris has scored 20+ points in 7 of his last 8 games.
🎥: @Socios pic.twitter.com/PPBGn220h6 – 7:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Very classy move from the media relations staff of the Milwaukee @Milwaukee Bucks. They are honoring the late, great Les Grobstein tonight as the #Bucks host the #Bulls. pic.twitter.com/Jr1gPwqbvB – 7:00 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In his last two outings, Trae Young is averaging 33.5 PPG, 12.5 APG and 4.5 RPG (.500 FG%, .500 3FG%, 1.000 FT%). Young became the first player in the NBA this season to notch at least 10 FTM on a perfect 1.000 clip in back-to-back games: 11-11 (vs. MIN), 14-14 (vs. MIL). – 6:49 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball will do some pre surgery rehab on his knee before he has surgery sometime next week. Billy Donovan says the 6-8 week timeline for his return begins after the surgery – 6:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball’s knee surgery will take place some time next week, according to Billy Donovan. Will rehab, do some strength work in the interim. His 6-8 week return clock starts after the procedure – 6:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Young Bucks battled the Bulls in the 2021 regular-season finale.
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/Y4LfYE9rdG – 6:47 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Billy Donovan confirms Lonzo won’t have surgery until somewhere around the middle of next week and it is a 6-8 recovery form there – 6:44 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Which player’s kicks do you want to see tonight?
@Socios | #BullsKicks – 6:40 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine’s knee has responded well, Billy Donovan says. He didn’t want to put an exact return date on him yet but sounds like LaVine could be back sometime middle to late next week – 6:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine continues to respond well to treatment and is doing on-court work. There is not yet a targeted date for his return but team is “optimistic” it could be middle to late next week. – 6:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Derrick Jones Jr is now able to rehab on a treadmill. No return date for Green. Zach has responded to treatment. Ball will have surgery on his knee. – 6:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Derrick Jones Jr. (knee) is running on treadmill; Javonte Green (adductor) continues to progress, but return unclear. #Bulls – 6:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says LaVine possible return next week if things continue to progress well with left knee soreness. #Bulls – 6:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says he expects Lonzo Ball’s arthroscopic procedure to take place next week. #Bulls – 6:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Lonzo Ball will do some prehab before surgery for about a week and then have the procedure. – 6:32 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
The Donte DiVincenzo trade watch is on. Some NBA officials believe the Bucks will try once again to unload the SG by the Feb. 10 trade deadline. The Bucks tried to trade DiVincenzo to Sacramento in the summer of ’20, but the NBA nixed the deal, saying the Bucks violated NBA rules – 6:30 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday is not on the Bucks injury report tonight. After missing six games with left ankle soreness, he returned in Wednesday’s win vs. Memphis, but played only 22 minutes off the bench.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said they will be keeping an eye on him again tonight. – 6:25 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Apparently it’s #NationalHuggingDay…
Here’s @DeMar DeRozan being wholesome!
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/0HYXpjLZt8 – 6:24 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis has scored 30+ points in 9 of his last 12 games.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/FIsZtDQfL0 – 6:14 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
Here’s my favorite HYPE song… and also the numbers you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks! 💯 pic.twitter.com/bhLfmmCEhB – 6:10 PM
Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops
Ask Sam about whether it’s time for the Bulls to attack the trade market and what’s wrong with the Hall of Fame for not enshrining Ayo yet.
on.nba.com/33SA8Rk – 5:33 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 49 – Giannis in 30mins vs the @Golden State Warriors: 30pts, 12reb, 11ast. He is the first player with multiple 30pt triple doubles.
Useful or Useless stat?
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #UsefulOrUseless #Stats #Giannis pic.twitter.com/yqcFohrL1H – 5:28 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
🚨 VOTE NOW, TIME IS RUNNING OUT 🚨
RT to vote @Zach LaVine for #NBAAllStar! pic.twitter.com/E1LJMwphew – 4:51 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks will face off against the Miami Heat for the third time in nine days tonight. Atlanta’s coming off back-to-back wins, taking down Milwaukee (121-114) and Minnesota (134-122).
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 4:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I are back from a day off and we talk Dary Morey’s comments on Simmons trades, the Pacers winning without their stars, Russ, Lonzo’s injury, Boogie, Millsap and more. Subscribe below and help us get to 15K!
youtu.be/6CxR8evV_OA – 4:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Grayson Allen is back and showing how important part on the Milwaukee Bucks can be. His presence gives an extra threat on offense and he improves the chemistry with his teammates.
Story on Allen’s importance at @SdnaGr. @Grayson Allen #FearTheDeer sdna.gr/mpasket/924614… – 3:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
🚨 Tickets just dropped for tonight’s game!! 🚨
🎟: https://t.co/k3zOjlUYCI pic.twitter.com/DIOLRswwvx – 3:02 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
When we first moved to Milwaukee, we were given a sticker that said “I’m from Milwaukee and that’s not funny.”
I feel like robot ads/headlines like this is why such a sticker is still relevant 😑 pic.twitter.com/DoAHQ0ZCeT – 2:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton issues his own medical update after clearing COVID-19 protocols. I’m told he is traveling with the team today, but his status for Saturday’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks is unknown. More right here ⬇️
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:11 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
“The environment that I saw…great group of talented guys that really value each other.”
Keepin’ It PC with @Pat Connaughton & @Rodney Hood ONLY at https://t.co/892C0gRV3v pic.twitter.com/SVnBACnnIN – 2:02 PM
