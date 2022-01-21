Cam Reddish to make Knicks debut Sunday?

The Cam Reddish Show is coming soon on Broadway — and it can’t happen fast enough. Coach Tom Thibodeau hinted Reddish could make his Knicks debut as soon as their next game, Sunday at the Garden against the Clippers. One week ago, the Knicks traded Kevin Knox and a conditional first-round pick to the Hawks for Reddish, the former Duke standout selected 10th in the 2019 draft.
Source: Marc Berman @ New York Post
Just in time, Tom Thibodeau hints Cam Reddish is ready for #Knicks debut #NBA nypost.com/2022/01/20/tom… – 6:54 AM
New York’s Tom Thibodeau confirms Noel, Reddish and Arcidiacono won’t play vs. #Pelicans – 5:46 PM
The Knicks have ruled out Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) and Nerlens Noel (sore left knee) for tonight’s game vs. the Pelicans.
Kemba Walker is not listed on the injury report and is good to go.
Pels PG Devonte’ Graham (ankle) is being listed as questionable. – 12:15 PM
On this week’s Putback, @Fred Katz joined to talk about Cam Reddish’s fit in the NYK rotation, how a healthy Myles Turner helps Julius Randle/NYK, Jalen Brunson & more. Full episode here: https://t.co/7a5fijG2iy pic.twitter.com/PhcQIXj0G3 – 8:45 AM
Knicks moves today: They announce they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono to a new 10-day contract, waived Solomon Hill to make room. Hill, part of the Reddish deal, already was out for the season. Miles McBride is also assigned to Westchester to get playing time. – 1:17 PM
A look at the updated trade market for Myles Turner and Jerami Grant. Plus, what NBA executives think of Cam Reddish joining the Knicks and why Joe Cronin could remain GM of the Blazers. More with my colleague @Yossi Gozlan on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/myles-tu… – 11:28 AM
Knicks are listing Kemba Walker (left knee) as questionable for tonight’s game vs. the Wolves, but def don’t be surprised if he suits up.
NY has ruled out both Cam Reddish (ankle) and Nerlens Noel (knee).
The Wolves, unlike the last time they played NY, are fully healthy – 9:31 AM
Cam Reddish asked for a trade because he wanted a bigger role. The irony is the Knicks aren’t built much differently than the Hawks.
Story with @Chris Kirschner musing about Reddish’s potential role, the incomplete context of the trade, and more: https://t.co/n8jUfGYLlY pic.twitter.com/SHlMKmJNQT – 8:28 AM
Last week, the Atlanta Hawks considered sending John Collins, Cam Reddish and a first-rounder to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons, according to sources. However, the talks stopped after Harris’ name was brought in the deal. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / January 19, 2022
“I feel like I can be a star,” Reddish said in his first comments as a Knick after his new team routed the Hawks at State Farm Arena. “I feel like I could be a legit star. That’s what I’m working to be. It’s pretty simple.” It hasn’t been simple at all for Reddish, who has battled injuries and a glut of wings in Atlanta. He requested a trade before the 2021-22 season started. The No. 10 pick in the 2019 draft has played in 118 career games in his 2½ seasons, averaging 11.1 points on a substandard 38.5 percent shooting. “I think I’m still on track,” Reddish added in an interview with the Knicks’ three traveling beat writers in the arena. “I’ll continue to put the work in. I think I’m still there for sure.” -via New York Post / January 16, 2022
Marc Berman: Hawks coach Nate McMillan says he saw a Paul George type in Cam Reddish. Said it’s “unfortunate” Cam wanted out. -via Twitter @NYPost_Berman / January 15, 2022
