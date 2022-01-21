Clippers vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Clippers vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Clippers vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

January 21, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Los Angeles Clippers (22-24) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (18-18) at Wells Fargo Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022

Los Angeles Clippers 46, Philadelphia 76ers 68 (Q3 07:08)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris is getting some MVP chants here in the 3rd quarter. He has 13 and 6 rebounds. #Sixers8:20 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
New-look Clippers clash with former coach Doc Rivers again ocregister.com/2022/01/21/new…8:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Clippers halftime box pic.twitter.com/mKFI360Qqf8:09 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This might get ugly for Clippers. 76ers realized that Clippers don’t rebound, and it was a wrap from there.
Also, 76ers made as many shots in paint (14) as Clippers attempted. – 8:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
halftime in South Philly.
🪙@Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/RsCaLaadmE8:03 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Philadelphia ended last 15:11 of first half on a 43-16 run, lead 54-40 at halftime.
In a month full of terrible second quarters, this one was the worst of *any* quarter all season by the Clippers. Tyrese Maxey created more points (19) than Clippers scored overall (16). – 8:02 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Charlie Brown Jr. played 15 minutes for the @Philadelphia 76ers in the first half…
The rookie heads into halftime with a game-high 6 rebounds (!), and at a game-high +23 (!). – 8:02 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers up 14 over the Clippers at halftime because they’ve got the best player on the court and take care of the ball. Some good stuff from the three-man bench tonight, too. – 8:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
there was absolutely no stopping this man. pic.twitter.com/vwholR9JEN8:02 PM

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire commemorates the 29 members of the Basketball Hall of Fame with ties to the Golden State/Philadelphia Warriors franchise. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/photos-w…8:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 54-40, at halftime.
Embiid: 17 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Maxey: 14 PTS / 2 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 6 PTS / 4 REB / 3 STL
Korkmaz: 5 PTS / 1 STL
Niang: 5 PTS / 4 REB
Brown Jr: 2 PTS / 6 REB – 8:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 54, Clippers 40. Philly outscored LA 37-16 in the second quarter to flip a 13-point deficit into a 14-point advantage. Embiid with 17 points (12 in the second), 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Maxey with 14 and 4 assists. – 8:00 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Since trailing the #Clippers 24-11, the #Sixers went on a 43-16 run to take a 54-40 halftime lead. – 8:00 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: 76ers 54, Clippers 40
LAC outscored 37-16 in the quarter. – 7:59 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The volume isn’t super high but I think we might be at the point where you have to consider Maxey’s outside shooting a real thing looking forward, given the improvement and growing confidence as a pull-up guy – 7:59 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris has already grabbed 3 steals tonight (ahead of halftime), marking a new season-high.
He’s been super actively defensively (3 stl, 4 reb, 1 blk) thus far with the @Philadelphia 76ers down a pair of defensive aces. – 7:58 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Jojo playin’ the mid-range! (what can’t this man do?!) pic.twitter.com/A7ZkdQLQfT7:55 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue has been given a technical. And Tobias Harris keeps getting booed after his misses. – 7:54 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Jojo playin’ the paint! 💪 pic.twitter.com/leltT2WYVu7:53 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Philadelphia on an 8-0 run to force a Clippers timeout. Joel Embiid responsible for all points: split FTs, assisted Korkmaz 3, finished a break after a Jackson turnover, got a middy.
43-36 Philadelphia lead with 3:16 left in first half. – 7:52 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers shake off a slow start, responding with a 32-12 run, and now lead 43-36. 3:16 to play in Q2.
Embiid: 13 PTS / 14 min / 5-8 fg – 7:52 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Embiid 3, Embiid free throw, Embiid assist, Embiid dunk, Embiid jumper = 43-36 Philly lead.
Embiid’s got eight points this quarter, 13 overall. – 7:52 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid has gotten into a rhythm. He’s up to 13 points now on 5/8 shooting with 3 rebounds and 3 assists after a slow start. Philly now leads it 43-36. #Sixers7:52 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid is here. After starting 2-of-5 from the floor, he’s made his last three shots including a transition dunk and a pull-up to help give the Sixers a 43-36 lead with 3:16 left in the first half. Philly once trailed by 13. – 7:51 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Beautiful day for a beautiful dime.
@Reggie Jackson ➡️ @Isaiah Hartenstein
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/HXahLGOEDo7:51 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
32-12 run by Philadelphia since the Clippers took a 24-11 lead. – 7:51 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Jojo playin’ the perimeter! 👌 pic.twitter.com/Fc9GAm6URU7:50 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers are sending double teams on Embiid’s catches all night. – 7:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
76ers have eaten up 13-point Clippers lead and will also spend rest of first half in bonus – 7:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers haven’t taken advantage of non-Embiid minutes at all as they hold onto a 32-30 lead with 6:50 left in the first half. Hartenstein replaced Ibaka to start the quarter, but both backup centers have combined to shoot only 2/7 FGs. – 7:44 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Furkan Korkmaz with noticeable limp right now after he looked like he hurt his ankle on that drive #Sixers7:41 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣 Batum Battalion Roll Call.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/zZaUJUgAlS7:37 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
+ 7 after one quarter of action. pic.twitter.com/FkA3gI64Jp7:36 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The 76ers rank dead last in rebounding and the Clippers, who aren’t that much better, have taken advantage and hold a 16-7 edge there. – 7:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Philadelphia is booing Tobias Harris, but he finished the first quarter on a 6-0 run.
Clippers bench came in and droughted for last 3:11, but Clippers still lead 24-17.
Non-Embiid/Harris 76ers: 2/11 FGs. – 7:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
End 1Q: Sixers score the last six points of the quarter, Clippers now lead 24-17. – 7:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Clippers 24, Sixers 17 at the end of the first. LA had a 13-point lead until three consecutive buckets by Harris to close the gap. Philly made just 7 of 23 shots and are getting outrebounded 16-7. Embiid with 5-3-2 in the first. – 7:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris with the last 6 points of the quarter and Philly is within 24-17 after 1 quarter. Joel Embiid is shooting 2/5 and Philly as a team is 7/23. #Sixers7:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are out to a 22-11 lead, and Tyronn Lue calls timeout to rotate subs in with 3:31 left in first quarter.
Joel Embiid has 5 points on 2/4 FGs, including an and-one that put Ivica Zubac in foul trouble.
Rest of 76ers: 2/13 FGs. – 7:25 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Clippers are sending a weakside double at Embiid as soon as he touches the ball on basically every single possession, someone is probably going to need to cut off-ball at some point – 7:25 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Miserable start shouting the ball. Philadelphia is 4/17 and the Clippers are 10/14. It’s a 22-11 lead for LA. #Sixers7:24 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
22 more points this quarter and Batum will be the captain of that exclusive four-man 30-points-in-one-half club this season.
9 for his last 12 on 3s. – 7:24 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum has picked up where he left off after Monday’s 32-point second half. He’s got 8 points and hasn’t missed. – 7:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Good to see, ya @Nicolas Batum.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/AelaBO9Aey7:23 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Serge Ibaka is the second center for the Clippers, summoned after Zubac gets his second foul not yet seven minutes into this game. – 7:21 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
9-2 early rebounding edge.
66.7% to 30% shooting so far helps too.
Clippers take a lead off the line: 15-8 (6:03 – 1st) – 7:20 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
A Georges Niang-Tobias Harris lineup now on the floor with Philly down 15-8 #Sixers7:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Like a Bat out of Hell… Nicolas Batum picking up where he left off after his 32-point game on Monday, banking in a middy and splashing a 3.
All five Clippers have scored, with Batum and Jackson making 2 FGs each. 15-8 Clippers lead mid 1st quarter – 7:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Poor start for the Sixers, who are shooting 3-of-11, allowing the Clippers to shoot 7-of-10 and are getting outrebounded 9-2. Clippers lead 15-8 about midway through the first.
More about the Sixers’ season-long rebounding woes here: inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-…7:19 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Good to see Isaiah Joe not pass up any open triples he gets in this one. That’s gonna be his main role, obviously. He’s gotta keep putting up those open looks even with the misses. #Sixers7:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🔔Bo Kimble🔔
⌚️@TISSOT pic.twitter.com/vedQ3lRwqo7:17 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
start your night off with a piping hot cuppa Joe. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/AKLdJ2u8W97:16 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Prior to tip, Josh Harris presented @Joel Embiid his December Eastern Conference Player of the Month Award.🏆
Congrats to our EMVPIID! pic.twitter.com/L084jfW8r07:09 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Do not know what the bigger challenge will be for the Clippers tonight, Embiid or a 55-degree arena. – 7:08 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Bo Kimble rang the bell before tonight’s Clippers/76ers game here in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/qFnoA0UcZ67:07 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Suns, Pacers beating the Warriors, Frank Vogel, Daryl Morey’s comments on 76ers/Simmons situation: open.spotify.com/episode/01i06V…7:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
how many is Jo dropping tonight? 😏
@Joel Embiid x #NBAAllStar
📱@Socios pic.twitter.com/LAsFT45A5h7:03 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Giving up assets to trade away Russell Westbrook for John Wall sounds as ridiculous as giving up assets to trade away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Ben Simmons.
And yet somehow both those ideas have been floated today. – 6:39 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
@Furkan Korkmaz
@Tobias Harris
@Joel Embiid
• @Zai_Joe1
@Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/47Auvr8AO46:38 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The low down on today’s game.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa6:37 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry is out tonight #Sixers6:35 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Seth Curry is out tonight. Isaiah Joe starting with Furkan Korkmaz, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. #Sixers6:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Seth Curry (ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game against the Clippers…and Isaiah Joe is in the starting lineup. Maxey, Joe, Korkmaz, Harris and Embiid will start. – 6:35 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Seth Curry is out tonight
Starting lineup is:
Tyrese Maxey
Isaiah Joe
Furkan Korkmaz
Tobias Harris
Joel Embiid #Sixers6:34 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Furkan Korkmaz and Isaiah Joe are starting #Sixers6:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is out tonight vs. the Clippers. – 6:34 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Ready to roll.
🕓 4:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/rl8bch1lTW6:27 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Voting is as easy as…
1️⃣ Vote on clippers.com/vote
2️⃣ Tweet #PaulGeorge#NBAAllStar
3️⃣ Vote on the NBA App – 6:21 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
guess whose shoes 👀
👟 @SoleSavy6:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Big Coats on the East Coast.🧥
📸 @Lexus Looks pic.twitter.com/VWvzdAtsBl5:51 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Lakers/Vogel/Russ (3:33)
🔘 🏆 rankings (15:01)
🔘 Kevin Love for SMOY? (21:22)
🔘 MIP candidates (26:27)
🔘 Jazz (29:49)
🔘 Ben Simmons/Kings (36:01)
🔘 Hornets (44:17)
🎧 https://t.co/XaacEgZTxv
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pnMy3tC7BK5:50 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Don’t know if it was clear during Ty Lue’s pregame but Marcus Morris Sr. is available and playing tonight. – 5:43 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ty Lue on the differences between Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid: “One guy had 49, one guy had 50.” #Sixers5:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty on difference between Jokic and Embiid: “One had 50 and the other had 49” – 5:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Nico Batum is playing tonight, Ty Lue said. He said the quick stay in protocols was the result of an initial inconclusive test. – 5:37 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers pregame:
-Seth Curry still questionable with left ankle soreness
-Jaden Springer call-up about needing healthy bodies, hasn’t had a chance to watch him with Blue Coats
-Thinks Charlie Brown Jr. has chance to be “great defender” in NBA, that he struggled vs. ORL – 5:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Counter-report: 76ers still fining Ben Simmons for missed games, just not small violations nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/21/cou…5:32 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Seth Curry is still questionable tonight. – 5:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Doc Rivers says pregame that it’s not strange to coach against the Clippers because the roster has turned over so much. But of T Mann, Doc said he could see his development “coming” early on. He also singled out how hard Zubac is running on his rolls of late. – 5:27 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on calling up rookie Jaden Springer from Delaware: ‘We’re going to need bodies. Guys are out.’ – 5:24 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey getting his pregame work in with Spencer Rivers as assistant coach Sam Cassell watches: pic.twitter.com/nHLNniQlWb5:06 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Jaden Springer has been recalled from Delaware #Sixers5:02 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers have recalled Jaden Springer – 5:02 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“Just playing my game, just dominating like I’ve been all season.” – Joel Embiid, who has emerged as one of the front-runners in the league MVP race.
fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/embiid-loves-t…4:23 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Phoenix maintains its success
🏀 Russ needs to adjust his game
🏀 Ben Simmons to the Kings rumors
🏀 The Warriors’ recent issues
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/01i06V…4:22 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
when you have work at 3 but picture day at 4: pic.twitter.com/m9mGIzdKOY4:22 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers face #Clippers in a little over three hours: pic.twitter.com/PkFEEcqCvm4:02 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Ben Simmons trade parameters nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/21/pbt…3:31 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation, have you voted today?!
⭐ Get your #NBAAllStar votes in for @Paul George . ⭐
➡️ https://t.co/QWOBIWB9Bw pic.twitter.com/R63KTLuYI83:00 PM

Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“With the Blue Coats, they always talk about being water. Being able to come in and have high energy. Have good character, be a good person, work hard.” – @CharleskBrownjr – 2:01 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Game day in the City of Brotherly Love 📍
🕓 4:00PM PT
🆚 @Philadelphia 76ers
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/yplMjUoVqN1:43 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers has raved about Tyrese Maxey’s work ethic. There are days when the Sixers have to tell him to rest and not come to the practice facility.
With @CjHolmes22, the story of how those habits developed (Spoiler: He’s been like this for a while): https://t.co/LQ6lDIH2Tw pic.twitter.com/uG0MFCdKaH1:32 PM

Games

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home