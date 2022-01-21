Clippers vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (22-24) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (18-18) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 46, Philadelphia 76ers 68 (Q3 07:08)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
New-look Clippers clash with former coach Doc Rivers again ocregister.com/2022/01/21/new… – 8:11 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Clippers halftime box pic.twitter.com/mKFI360Qqf – 8:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This might get ugly for Clippers. 76ers realized that Clippers don’t rebound, and it was a wrap from there.
Also, 76ers made as many shots in paint (14) as Clippers attempted. – 8:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
halftime in South Philly.
halftime in South Philly.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Philadelphia ended last 15:11 of first half on a 43-16 run, lead 54-40 at halftime.
In a month full of terrible second quarters, this one was the worst of *any* quarter all season by the Clippers. Tyrese Maxey created more points (19) than Clippers scored overall (16). – 8:02 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Charlie Brown Jr. played 15 minutes for the @Philadelphia 76ers in the first half…
The rookie heads into halftime with a game-high 6 rebounds (!), and at a game-high +23 (!). – 8:02 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 54-40, at halftime.
Embiid: 17 PTS / 5 REB / 3 AST
Maxey: 14 PTS / 2 REB / 4 AST
Harris: 6 PTS / 4 REB / 3 STL
Korkmaz: 5 PTS / 1 STL
Niang: 5 PTS / 4 REB
Brown Jr: 2 PTS / 6 REB – 8:00 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Halftime: 76ers 54, Clippers 40
LAC outscored 37-16 in the quarter. – 7:59 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris has already grabbed 3 steals tonight (ahead of halftime), marking a new season-high.
He’s been super actively defensively (3 stl, 4 reb, 1 blk) thus far with the @Philadelphia 76ers down a pair of defensive aces. – 7:58 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Philadelphia on an 8-0 run to force a Clippers timeout. Joel Embiid responsible for all points: split FTs, assisted Korkmaz 3, finished a break after a Jackson turnover, got a middy.
43-36 Philadelphia lead with 3:16 left in first half. – 7:52 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers shake off a slow start, responding with a 32-12 run, and now lead 43-36. 3:16 to play in Q2.
Embiid: 13 PTS / 14 min / 5-8 fg – 7:52 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Embiid 3, Embiid free throw, Embiid assist, Embiid dunk, Embiid jumper = 43-36 Philly lead.
Embiid’s got eight points this quarter, 13 overall. – 7:52 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Beautiful day for a beautiful dime.
@Reggie Jackson ➡️ @Isaiah Hartenstein
@Reggie Jackson ➡️ @Isaiah Hartenstein
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
BLEDSO3!!!
@Eric Bledsoe
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers haven’t taken advantage of non-Embiid minutes at all as they hold onto a 32-30 lead with 6:50 left in the first half. Hartenstein replaced Ibaka to start the quarter, but both backup centers have combined to shoot only 2/7 FGs. – 7:44 PM
Clippers haven’t taken advantage of non-Embiid minutes at all as they hold onto a 32-30 lead with 6:50 left in the first half. Hartenstein replaced Ibaka to start the quarter, but both backup centers have combined to shoot only 2/7 FGs. – 7:44 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣 Batum Battalion Roll Call.
@Nicolas Batum
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Philadelphia is booing Tobias Harris, but he finished the first quarter on a 6-0 run.
Clippers bench came in and droughted for last 3:11, but Clippers still lead 24-17.
Non-Embiid/Harris 76ers: 2/11 FGs. – 7:33 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are out to a 22-11 lead, and Tyronn Lue calls timeout to rotate subs in with 3:31 left in first quarter.
Joel Embiid has 5 points on 2/4 FGs, including an and-one that put Ivica Zubac in foul trouble.
Rest of 76ers: 2/13 FGs. – 7:25 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
22 more points this quarter and Batum will be the captain of that exclusive four-man 30-points-in-one-half club this season.
9 for his last 12 on 3s. – 7:24 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Good to see, ya @Nicolas Batum.
@Nicolas Batum
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
9-2 early rebounding edge.
66.7% to 30% shooting so far helps too.
Clippers take a lead off the line: 15-8 (6:03 – 1st) – 7:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Like a Bat out of Hell… Nicolas Batum picking up where he left off after his 32-point game on Monday, banking in a middy and splashing a 3.
All five Clippers have scored, with Batum and Jackson making 2 FGs each. 15-8 Clippers lead mid 1st quarter – 7:19 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Poor start for the Sixers, who are shooting 3-of-11, allowing the Clippers to shoot 7-of-10 and are getting outrebounded 9-2. Clippers lead 15-8 about midway through the first.
More about the Sixers’ season-long rebounding woes here: inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 7:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Prior to tip, Josh Harris presented @Joel Embiid his December Eastern Conference Player of the Month Award.🏆
Congrats to our EMVPIID! pic.twitter.com/L084jfW8r0 – 7:09 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
how many is Jo dropping tonight? 😏
@Joel Embiid x #NBAAllStar
@Joel Embiid x #NBAAllStar
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Giving up assets to trade away Russell Westbrook for John Wall sounds as ridiculous as giving up assets to trade away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Ben Simmons.
And yet somehow both those ideas have been floated today. – 6:39 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Furkan Korkmaz
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Zai_Joe1
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/47Auvr8AO4 – 6:38 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Ready to roll.
Ready to roll.
🕓 4:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Voting is as easy as…
1️⃣ Vote on clippers.com/vote
2️⃣ Tweet #PaulGeorge ➕ #NBAAllStar
3️⃣ Vote on the NBA App – 6:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Big Coats on the East Coast.🧥
📸 @Lexus Looks
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Lakers/Vogel/Russ (3:33)
🔘 🏆 rankings (15:01)
🔘 Kevin Love for SMOY? (21:22)
🔘 MIP candidates (26:27)
🔘 Jazz (29:49)
🔘 Ben Simmons/Kings (36:01)
🔘 Hornets (44:17)
🎧 https://t.co/XaacEgZTxv
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pnMy3tC7BK – 5:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers pregame:
-Seth Curry still questionable with left ankle soreness
-Jaden Springer call-up about needing healthy bodies, hasn’t had a chance to watch him with Blue Coats
-Thinks Charlie Brown Jr. has chance to be “great defender” in NBA, that he struggled vs. ORL – 5:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
“Just playing my game, just dominating like I’ve been all season.” – Joel Embiid, who has emerged as one of the front-runners in the league MVP race.
fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/embiid-loves-t… – 4:23 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Phoenix maintains its success
🏀 Russ needs to adjust his game
🏀 Ben Simmons to the Kings rumors
🏀 The Warriors’ recent issues
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/01i06V… – 4:22 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
#ClipperNation, have you voted today?!
⭐ Get your #NBAAllStar votes in for @Paul George . ⭐
#ClipperNation, have you voted today?!
⭐ Get your #NBAAllStar votes in for @Paul George . ⭐
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Game day in the City of Brotherly Love 📍
🕓 4:00PM PT
🆚 @Philadelphia 76ers
📺 @BallySportWest
📻 @AM570LASports, @TuLigaRadio pic.twitter.com/yplMjUoVqN – 1:43 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers has raved about Tyrese Maxey’s work ethic. There are days when the Sixers have to tell him to rest and not come to the practice facility.
With @CjHolmes22, the story of how those habits developed (Spoiler: He’s been like this for a while): https://t.co/LQ6lDIH2Tw pic.twitter.com/uG0MFCdKaH – 1:32 PM
