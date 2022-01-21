Daily statistical milestones: Jonas Valanciunas moves past Walter Dukes and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Tim Hardaway Jr No. 66 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Derek Fisher with 1,250 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Shane Battier and CJ Miles
Jae Crowder No. 104 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dana Barros with 1,093 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Maurice Williams
Jonas Valanciunas No. 161 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Walter Dukes with 6,232 rebounds. He’s now 7 away from Shareef Abdur-Rahim
Taj Gibson No. 228 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Jerry West with 5,380 rebounds. He’s now 24 away from Joe Barry Carroll
Andre Iguodala No. 204 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Tom Chambers, Carmelo Anthony and Karl-Anthony Towns with 629 blocks. He’s now tied with Spencer Haywood
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Insult to injury: Curry played 44 minutes, Iguodala 31, Wiggins 38. And now they gotta beat Houston on Friday – 1:06 AM
Booker in for Johnson. – 9:26 PM
Booker: 22 Pts, 5 Reb, 4 Ast, 10-20 FG
Paul: 10 Pts, 10 Ast, 2 Stl
Crowder: 10 Pts
Doncic: 24 Pts, 8 Ast, 7 Reb
Mavs close 3Q on 11-2 run – 9:17 PM
McGee scores on other end. #Suns down 63-57. – 8:53 PM
#Mavs answered with 25-13 run to take 53-45 halftime lead.
Suns trailed by 3 after Cam Johnson 3 ended 16 straight misses from 3.
Doncic answered with 5 points, hitting 3 at horn off Crowder turnover.
PHX: 2-of-19 3PT. DAL: 7-of-20 3PT. – 8:43 PM
Crowder to Johnson at midcourt.
Johnson finds Bridges right outside paint.
Bridges finishes in transition.
#Suns up 32-28. Timeout #Mavs. – 8:09 PM
Monty Williams said he’s noticed Jason Kidd has brought some of the stuff used with the Lakers where he was an assistant to the #Mavs.
#Suns 7-of-20 but 1-of-10 from 3. Settling perhaps? – 7:56 PM
Then Bridges does the handshake with Crowder.
Booker scores. Tied at 13-13. #Suns – 7:44 PM
PHX starters: Bridges, Crowder, McGee, Booker, Paul
6:32 tip @theeagledallas – 7:04 PM
Devonte’ Graham
Josh Hart
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas
Graham is good to go after coming into the game questionable with left ankle soreness. – 7:02 PM