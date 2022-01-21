Daryl Morey hoping to trade Ben Simmons for James Harden?

Marc Stein on Ben Simmons: When I talk to executives with other teams, it just comes up so much so often, that these rival executives think that Daryl’s real goal here is to wait till the offseason and try to do a sign and trade for James Harden. Now, that would be super complicated, because it would hard cap the Sixers and they would definitely have to shed much more salary. Much more salary than just Ben here. So the mathematics of a Harden sign and trade, even if Harden is like ‘I want to go to Philly’, even if that happened, that would be difficult.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Counter-report: 76ers still fining Ben Simmons for missed games, just not small violations nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/21/cou… – 5:32 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Perk Calls Out KD & Harden + Can The Lakers Turn Their Season Around? | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ @Gary Tanguay twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Phoenix maintains its success
🏀 Russ needs to adjust his game
🏀 Ben Simmons to the Kings rumors
🏀 The Warriors’ recent issues
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Ben Simmons trade parameters nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/21/pbt… – 3:31 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1997, the @Golden State Warriors Latrell Sprewell stuffed the stat sheet in a win over the Mavericks:
✅ 46 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 10 AST
✅ 5 STL
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For part 2 of @Sam Vecenie’s and my conversation on the Hawks, we both explain why we’re high on the Ben Simmons fit — Sam had a ton of great points — and we also discuss other potential trade targets.
Sam’s analysis is excellent. Subscribe below ⬇️
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Michele Roberts: Rumor is promise was made about trading Ben Simmons, hasn’t been kept nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/21/mic… – 11:31 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Seth Curry is questionable for tonight’s game against the Clippers with left ankle soreness. Danny Green (hip), Shake Milton (back), Matisse Thybulle (shoulder) and Ben Simmons (personal reasons) remain out.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Also for today, another story on the Hawks with @Chris Kirschner, including a bit of a deep dive on why I’m more bullish on Atlanta legitimately exploring a Ben Simmons deal if the price is right.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey’s comments on Ben Simmons and which young players are untouchable’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN6821217861 #Sixers #NBA #NBA75 – 5:05 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Daryl Morey said the Sixers are ‘less likely than likely’ to move Ben Simmons before the trade deadline inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 4:41 AM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Rockets never had to do a true rebuild like this in the Daryl Morey Era, but without the James Harden trade just days before the 2012 season tip-off, they were fully planning to start one. pic.twitter.com/uPFbqgIkNh – 10:58 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Instead of trying to upgrade the last two spots on the bench the Knicks should be the market for Ben Simmons. – 9:29 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Daryl Morey believes the #Sixers are “less likely than likely” to move Ben Simmons before the trade deadline inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-b… via @phillyinquirer – 6:55 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Latest NBA All-Star voting where LeBron leads everyone
KD is tops among Eastern frontcourt players but is out 4-6 weeks
James Harden and Kyrie are 4th and 6th among Eastern guards
James Harden @JHarden13
In partnership with @artofsport & @impact13foundation, we are donating a deodorant to someone in need for every AOS product purchased today on Amazon. The giveback starts at 10AM Pt and goes to 11 PM Pt tonight.
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant continues to lead the East in All-Star fan votes but James Harden ranks fourth among guards behind DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Trae Young. Kyrie Irving ranks sixth. pic.twitter.com/uXkqSALahi – 1:04 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Joel Embiid has scored 464 points in his last 14 games and it is balanced how he is doing it:
182 paint points
140 free throws
142 points outside paint
The last 3 players to reach those marks over a 14-game span:
James Harden in 2019
LeBron James in 2006
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, the @Brooklyn Nets “Big 3” made their debut:
✅ Durant (38p)
✅ Harden (21p/10r/12a)
✅ Irving (37p)
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Nikola Jokic: 15.57
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.28
3. LeBron James: 14.81
4. Kevin Durant: 14.35
5. Joel Embiid: 13.98
6. Stephen Curry: 13.76
7. Trae Young: 13.51
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Fewest minutes in a 50-point game, by season…
2021-22: Joel Embiid, 27:03, 50
2020-21: Joel Embiid, 35:16, 50
2019-20: James Harden, 30:41, 60
2018-19: Klay Thompson, 26:33, 52
2017-18: CJ McCollum, 29:16, 50
2016-17: Klay Thompson, 29:03, 60
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James has more 30-point games that end in losses than Nikola Jokic, Karl-Anthony Towns, Luka Doncic and James Harden have 30-point games this season. pic.twitter.com/rzvCHZWWtD – 12:59 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points per minute in an NBA game:
2.08 — Wilt 100 in 48 min
2.07 — Klay 60 in 29 min
1.96 — Klay 52 in 27 min
1.96 — Harden 60 in 31 min
1.93 — Kobe 81 in 42 min
1.91 — Gervin 63 in 33 min
1.89 — Kobe 62 in 33 min
1.85 — Malone 61 in 33 min
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said James Harden got hit in the head. Thinks he’s fine. – 9:39 PM
Steve Nash said James Harden got hit in the head. Thinks he’s fine. – 9:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
WOW. Final: Nets hold on against the Wizards 119-118. Kuzma and Dinwiddie both had looks at the buzzer. Irving with 30, Harden with 18, Aldridge with a season-high 27. Brooklyn survives by the hair on their chinny, chin, chin. On to San Antonio. – 9:30 PM
WOW. Final: Nets hold on against the Wizards 119-118. Kuzma and Dinwiddie both had looks at the buzzer. Irving with 30, Harden with 18, Aldridge with a season-high 27. Brooklyn survives by the hair on their chinny, chin, chin. On to San Antonio. – 9:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash rolling with Aldridge, Irving, Harden, Mills and Edwards in crunch time. Four vets, one rook again. Aldridge just scored for the first time in I don’t know how long. – 9:21 PM
Nash rolling with Aldridge, Irving, Harden, Mills and Edwards in crunch time. Four vets, one rook again. Aldridge just scored for the first time in I don’t know how long. – 9:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets up 113-111 with 3:19 left. Brooklyn trying to hold the lead, which was once as large as 16 points. Kyrie Irving continues to dazzle, James Harden is near a triple-double despite an off-shooting night (7-for-20). LaMarcus Aldridge has just one basket the second half. – 9:19 PM
Nets up 113-111 with 3:19 left. Brooklyn trying to hold the lead, which was once as large as 16 points. Kyrie Irving continues to dazzle, James Harden is near a triple-double despite an off-shooting night (7-for-20). LaMarcus Aldridge has just one basket the second half. – 9:19 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Looked like Harden might have gotten popped in the face on a drive to the rim. He stayed on the floor for a few moments but ultimately made his way back to the bench. He’s going to end up right around 40 minutes again tonight. – 9:15 PM
Looked like Harden might have gotten popped in the face on a drive to the rim. He stayed on the floor for a few moments but ultimately made his way back to the bench. He’s going to end up right around 40 minutes again tonight. – 9:15 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Harden is up and on the Nets bench. Can’t tell where he’s hurting. – 9:14 PM
Harden is up and on the Nets bench. Can’t tell where he’s hurting. – 9:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 97-88. Not much defense here. Irving has 26 points, Harden 16 and LA with 21. Day’Ron Sharpe looks better and better every game. Needs to get better with the fouls. – 8:48 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 97-88. Not much defense here. Irving has 26 points, Harden 16 and LA with 21. Day’Ron Sharpe looks better and better every game. Needs to get better with the fouls. – 8:48 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) Tell me if I’m incorrect, everybody. The Wizards allowed the Nets to score 74 pts. & shoot 63% from the field. And yet, as awful as those numbers are, I think the Wizards’ defense was OK. Kyrie Irving and James Harden are just incredible talents who were almost flawless. – 8:09 PM
(1/2) Tell me if I’m incorrect, everybody. The Wizards allowed the Nets to score 74 pts. & shoot 63% from the field. And yet, as awful as those numbers are, I think the Wizards’ defense was OK. Kyrie Irving and James Harden are just incredible talents who were almost flawless. – 8:09 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards go into halftime down 74-62 to the Nets. Tough defensive half for the Wiz. Kyrie Irving (22 pts) and LaMarcus Aldridge (19 pts) were basically unstoppable, while James Harden wasn’t far off (13 pts, 7 ast). – 8:07 PM
The Wizards go into halftime down 74-62 to the Nets. Tough defensive half for the Wiz. Kyrie Irving (22 pts) and LaMarcus Aldridge (19 pts) were basically unstoppable, while James Harden wasn’t far off (13 pts, 7 ast). – 8:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal probably thinking, how come I don’t even get half of these James Harden calls – 8:02 PM
Bradley Beal probably thinking, how come I don’t even get half of these James Harden calls – 8:02 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With 6:47 remaining in the second quarter, James Harden is well on his way toward his 66th career triple-double and eighth triple-double this season. Harden already has 10 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. – 7:50 PM
With 6:47 remaining in the second quarter, James Harden is well on his way toward his 66th career triple-double and eighth triple-double this season. Harden already has 10 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. – 7:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Now James Harden back to barreling to the rim, bullying folks like Debo. #Nets – 7:49 PM
Now James Harden back to barreling to the rim, bullying folks like Debo. #Nets – 7:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 33-28. Strong start for Kyrie Irving. He’s got 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting. James Harden was just 1-for-5 in the quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge has 10 points and is 5-for-5. – 7:40 PM
End of the first quarter: Nets lead the Wizards 33-28. Strong start for Kyrie Irving. He’s got 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting. James Harden was just 1-for-5 in the quarter. LaMarcus Aldridge has 10 points and is 5-for-5. – 7:40 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards have Kyle Kuzma assigned to guard James Harden early tonight. – 7:15 PM
The Wizards have Kyle Kuzma assigned to guard James Harden early tonight. – 7:15 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden to @YahooSports on what changes with Kevin Durant sidelined. pic.twitter.com/HdBQVxj12M – 6:53 PM
Brooklyn Nets star James Harden to @YahooSports on what changes with Kevin Durant sidelined. pic.twitter.com/HdBQVxj12M – 6:53 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe will start for the #Nets. – 6:44 PM
Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe will start for the #Nets. – 6:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters tonight against the Wizards:
– James Harden
– Kyrie Irving
– Patty Mills
– Kessler Edwards
– Day’Ron Sharpe – 6:32 PM
Nets starters tonight against the Wizards:
– James Harden
– Kyrie Irving
– Patty Mills
– Kessler Edwards
– Day’Ron Sharpe – 6:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Starters for the Nets in DC: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe. – 6:30 PM
Starters for the Nets in DC: Harden, Irving, Mills, Edwards and Sharpe. – 6:30 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s Wizards-Nets tonight. Harden. Beal. Kyrie. Should be fun.
Here are my 3 keys as I wear a new suit (no big deal). I said no big deal. Tip-off at 7 on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/hRrfRfvuux – 6:01 PM
It’s Wizards-Nets tonight. Harden. Beal. Kyrie. Should be fun.
Here are my 3 keys as I wear a new suit (no big deal). I said no big deal. Tip-off at 7 on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/hRrfRfvuux – 6:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets receive good injury news on James Harden, Kevin Durant nypost.com/2022/01/19/net… via @nypostsports – 2:09 AM
#Nets receive good injury news on James Harden, Kevin Durant nypost.com/2022/01/19/net… via @nypostsports – 2:09 AM
James Harden @JHarden13
Put smiles on a few kids in Haiti last week, a feeling I can’t explain! 🇭🇹
s/o every one who helped make it possible @artofsport @adidas @gopuff @fondationbarbancourt @impactthirteen @elliotgerald @oligarts pic.twitter.com/q7ESCUiJld – 1:07 AM
Put smiles on a few kids in Haiti last week, a feeling I can’t explain! 🇭🇹
s/o every one who helped make it possible @artofsport @adidas @gopuff @fondationbarbancourt @impactthirteen @elliotgerald @oligarts pic.twitter.com/q7ESCUiJld – 1:07 AM
There has been a lot of talks recently about Simmons and the Kings, specifically when it comes to De’Aaron Fox, but there is no guarantee that a deal gets done despite Morey’s connection with Kings GM Monte McNair. Morey on that situation: I can tell you that for sure, there are deals with the Sacramento Kings that I think would work. Will those deals ever happen? I have no idea. Are there just trade deals with the Kings? Probably not. Is it multiple teams? Probably, but for sure there are deals that are possible that would go over our line. -via Sixers Wire / January 20, 2022
Daryl Morey: The one thing we’re in agreement on is we would like a win-win trade. A trade that helps the 76ers, it’s most likely going to help Ben in his mind and what his goals are and we’d like to accomplish that by by the February 10 deadline. If we don’t, then I think this foundation that we’ve established, we’ll see if that can help us work through things if there isn’t a trade. Trades are hard to do. It takes two, right? That’s again why I feel the fans frustration like just get a deal done. -via Sixers Wire / January 20, 2022
Daryl Morey: I do think with how great Joel is, our line has moved down a little bit because Joel has lifted us into contention by his sheer will of greatness this year, that does push the number of deals that we would do more likely, if that makes any sense. It’s more likely than we can find ones that get us into that top few contention because of our great Joel is playing. So we are sitting right now on a better chance of a trade that actually helps Joel and the Sixers and Tobias and our whole team. There’s a better chance that happens because of how great Joel has been. -via Sixers Wire / January 20, 2022