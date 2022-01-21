Denzel Valentine joining Celtics' G League team

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith: The 10-Day hardship contracts for the following players expired today: James Ennis III – Denver Nuggets Chris Silva – Miami Heat Denzel Valentine – Utah Jazz -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / January 20, 2022
The Utah Jazz have signed guard/forward Denzel Valentine a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. -via NBA.com / January 10, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Jazz plan to sign guard Denzel Valentine, pending his pass of Covid protocols, sources tell ESPN. Valentine played 22 games with the Cavaliers this season. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 9, 2022
