Denzel Valentine joining Celtics' G League team

Denzel Valentine joining Celtics' G League team

Main Rumors

Denzel Valentine joining Celtics' G League team

January 21, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jay King @ByJayKing
Denzel Valentine is joining the Maine Celtics, per sources. The NBA veteran, who began his career in Chicago, has played 22 games for the Cavaliers and two games for the Jazz this season. – 12:39 PM
Denzel Valentine @denzelvalentine
Stay true 🏁🔋💯 – 6:38 PM

More on this storyline

Keith Smith: The 10-Day hardship contracts for the following players expired today: James Ennis III – Denver Nuggets Chris Silva – Miami Heat Denzel Valentine – Utah Jazz -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / January 20, 2022
The Utah Jazz have signed guard/forward Denzel Valentine a 10-day contract under the NBA’s COVID-related hardship exception. -via NBA.com / January 10, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home