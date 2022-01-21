Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (31-16) play against the Denver Nuggets (20-20) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 61, Denver Nuggets 49 (Q2 05:01)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
They keep showing Peyton Manning on the big screen sitting behind the Grizzlies’ bench. But has anyone checked his loyalties (Tennessee)? What if he’s a sneaky Grizz fan? Wearing a Memphian blue zip sweater. – 9:58 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Every single thing going right for Memphis right now. They are absolutely rolling, despite some good defensive energy from Denver. Just making every shot. Shooting 57%, 73% from 3, and clearing the boards / grabbing steals like they always do. Jokic is gonna have to score. A lot. – 9:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a mile high.
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/c2HzkX29bX – 9:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets haven’t had a guard like Bryn Forbes in the Jokic era: elite shooter who’s quick/constantly in motion without the ball. MPJ is the closest comp as another shooter, but he’s not as quick. Malik Beasley is probably next, but Forbes is in a whole different class of shooter. – 9:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Officials missed an obvious foul on that last rebound. Nikola Jokic should have gotten the call, and Michael Malone picks up the technical. He was building towards one over the last few minutes. – 9:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers ended tonight’s game on a 58-33 run in the last 19:39 to overcome a 24-point Philadelphia lead.
TEN DAYS AGO, Clippers ended Nuggets game on a 53-26 run in the last 19:04 to overcome a 25-point deficit. – 9:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
making buckets easy for your teammates is 🅿️
@Brandon Clarke // @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/qKGQ9FjFn7 – 9:51 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies look so discombobulated without Tyus Jones running the second unit. Those are going to be survival minutes until he gets back. – 9:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Zeke Nnaji about to go to the free throw line for his fifth and sixth free throws. – 9:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Much-maligned second unit jumps the Grizz 7-0 to start the second quarter. Zeke with 5 points, and Unc with an and-1 coming.
No wonder Nikola was cheering so hard going into that Memphis TO. – 9:41 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+9 after the first 12.
the gang is 7/8 from long range.
@Ja Morant has 12 already.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/CXU60Ka7CI – 9:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies made 9 total threes against Milwaukee. SIX different Grizzlies have made threes in the 1st quarter. De’Anthony Melton, arguably the guy who has to step up the most without Tyus, has made two 3-pointers.
Grizzlies up 37-28 against the Nuggets. Impressive 1st quarter – 9:37 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Ja can get anywhere he wants on the court and the Grizzlies have a lot of shooters. Great combo. – 9:37 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
What a way to end the 1Q! Melt’s three-pointer makes it 7 threes for the Grizzlies. – 9:37 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
So based on that quarter Bryn Forbes is gonna be popular in Denver. – 9:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 1st quarter
Nuggets 28
Grizzlies 37
Ja: 12 point, 2 assists
Trip: 6 points, 2 blocks
Melton: 6 points, 2 assists
Ziaire: 5 points, 2 steals, 2 rebounds – 9:36 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers have erased a 25-point deficit to Denver and now 24-point deficit to Philly. They are the 6th team over the last 25 seasons to overcome a deficit of 24+ points twice in a season. They also did it in 2018-19. No team has done it 3 times in a season over last 25 seasons – 9:36 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Culver and Melton drilling 3s is a pretty good way to survive the non-Morant minutes. – 9:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
33’ANTHONY MELTON — 7 3’s for the Grizzlies in the 1st quarter! – 9:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
TOUCH THE SKY 12 🛫
@Ja Morant // #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fUODOSP1xz – 9:35 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Of course Bryn Forbes knows the right time to make a business decision. – 9:34 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
That Ja Morant dunk was So good I had to ⏪ it back on my tv! – 9:33 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant gave that thang up to Melt as soon as he got it so he could get it back 🤣🔥 – 9:33 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
the gang is 5-5 from deep early.
@Ziaire Williams // #GrzNxtGEn pic.twitter.com/4c5gfl9fvX – 9:33 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First bucket as a Nugget for @Bryn Forbes! pic.twitter.com/wkMJMuykYD – 9:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
So far, Bryn and Facu are in, and Bones Hyland is at the scorer’s table. Which indicates Austin’s out of the rotation for the time being. – 9:27 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
3’Anthony Melton — the Grizzlies are on FIRE from 3 in this 1st quarter – 9:26 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets’ first sub of the game: Bryn Forbes. Markus Howard was coaching him up on the sideline during the first few minutes of the first quarter. – 9:22 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I love watching Ja Morant. Just also makes me sad to not have Jamal Murray out here dueling with him. – 9:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
It took three possessions for the Nuggets to switch Aaron Gordon onto Ja Morant. He has 9 of Memphis’ first 15 on 4-4 shooting. – 9:19 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Grizzlies shot 9-40 against Milwaukee from three and have already hit their first three attempts against Denver. Again, 3-point shooting is a big thing to watch without Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones. So far so good today. – 9:18 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
big 12 is no joke 🥷
7 of em early for @Ja Morant
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fz7RLC6eKs – 9:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We’ve got @FatboySlim in the house tonight and he took the @WesternUnion First Shot!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/gRwTzCOWI1 – 9:17 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Woah. Nuggets hedge on Morant who steps back and hits a corner three over a great Jokić contest.
Morant is fantastic. He’s got 7 in the first three minutes. – 9:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Will Barton III gets the Nuggets on the board with back-to-back 3s after Memphis scored the first five points. Looks like Steven Adams may have tweaked an ankle a couple of possessions ago. – 9:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Will Barton kicks off the scoring with back-to-back threes. The last one was CONFIDENT. – 9:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
no jumpball combo has more immaculate vibes than Steven Adams and Nikola Jokic – 9:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
DeMarcus Cousins is active tonight, but doesn’t sound like he’ll be in the rotation, I’m told.
Malone said before the game he’d go through pre-game warmups and then make a determination. – 9:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
okay… Jokic isn’t blocking that game-tying layup by Zubac 😅
Doc Rivers uses his before 3:00 timeout with Philadelphia hanging by a thread of a 93-91 lead. – 9:05 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out 🆚 @Denver Nuggets
🥷 @Ja Morant
🐚 @konchjitty55
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/w8h834NUR8 – 8:56 PM
first five out 🆚 @Denver Nuggets
🥷 @Ja Morant
🐚 @konchjitty55
🎱 @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/w8h834NUR8 – 8:56 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Someone in SLC has a Big Country Vancouver Grizzlies jersey. – 8:54 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Taking a break from Nuggets coverage to solve world hunger. pic.twitter.com/3yrDuDC9De – 8:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
If I didn’t know he just had surgery, I’d think Michael Porter Jr. is suiting up tonight. His warmup before Nuggets-Grizzlies doesn’t look much different from the warmup he typically does before actually playing. A little less vertical on his jumper but that’s about it. pic.twitter.com/kwi0ry0BNS – 8:47 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
First 🖐️ on the floor!
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/PY8WJiVOAM – 8:45 PM
First 🖐️ on the floor!
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters: Morris, Barton, Gordon, Green, Jokic
DeMarcus Cousins is available tonight. – 8:42 PM
Nuggets starters: Morris, Barton, Gordon, Green, Jokic
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Rui and Yuta played each other twice in 2019-20 when Yuta was in Memphis. – 8:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
can’t raise the table when we are the table. pic.twitter.com/88ncAe96l9 – 8:25 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks scored 31 points in tonight’s opening quarter on .722 FG% (13-18). Atlanta’s .722 shooting from the field marks a season-high for field goal percentage in any quarter this season (previously .708, 3rd quarter at Memphis). – 8:07 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Ready for his #MileHighBasketball debut
🎯 @Bryn Forbes pic.twitter.com/sqaYddn0Rj – 7:54 PM
Ready for his #MileHighBasketball debut
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeMarcus Cousins warms up ahead of his Nuggets debut. He looks on track to play tonight. pic.twitter.com/2l82G041kI – 7:53 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
DeMarcus Cousins warming up as a Denver Nugget pic.twitter.com/6Q4m7cUbZa – 7:48 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That’s it for pregame. Lots of good content over at grizzlybearblues.com. @bsmart21 w/ the game preview, @NathanChester24 w/ a feature on Jaren’s creation, + @J_Timberfake_’s w/ one on the passing dynamic of Adams/Bane. And a podcast from @JoeMullinax! Truly fantastic! – 7:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says there’s no priority of containing Jokic or containing the other weapons, because of Jokic’s playmaking. Their post + PNR activity have to be good – 7:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins thought the gameplan discipline has been good against Denver this year, but Jokic is faciliating and handling more in the pick-and-roll, so that’s a different fold for sure – 7:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Taylor Jenkins says you gotta throw a lot of looks and activity at Nikola Jokic — who’s an elite scorer and playmaker in a vareity of ways – 7:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Here’s Michael Malone waxing poetic on Ja Morant. pic.twitter.com/4LzOz6FNqO – 7:30 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bryn Forbes will play tonight for the Nuggets, says Coach Malone.
DeMarcus Cousins is dealing with a slight injury (Coach Malone didn’t even want to call it an “injury”), so Malone said he’ll wait and see how he feels.
Both did go through shootaround this morning. – 7:27 PM
Bryn Forbes will play tonight for the Nuggets, says Coach Malone.
DeMarcus Cousins is dealing with a slight injury (Coach Malone didn’t even want to call it an “injury”), so Malone said he’ll wait and see how he feels.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says Bryn Forbes will definitely get minutes tonight. He went through shootaround this morning. So did DeMarcus Cousins, who’s availability tonight will based on how he feels in warmups. “I anticipate it going well,” Malone says of Cousins’ 10-day deal. – 7:21 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Malone says Bryn Forbes will play tonight. DeMarcus Cousins is tbd, depending on how he feels after warm ups. – 7:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Re. DeMarcus Cousins, Michael Malone said he’s been dealing with a slight issue and will go through pre-game and see if he’s good to go.
But said he’s a “helluva” player and is anticipating this 10-day going well.
He went through shootaround this morning. – 7:18 PM
Re. DeMarcus Cousins, Michael Malone said he’s been dealing with a slight issue and will go through pre-game and see if he’s good to go.
But said he’s a “helluva” player and is anticipating this 10-day going well.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on DeMarcus Cousins: “obviously I have a preexisting relationship with DeMarcus…I anticipate it going well. I’m just thankful that he’s here.” – 7:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Fresh cut Joker AND Bryn Forbes’ first work with the #Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/Iz3yoriT1E – 7:04 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Nikola Jokic is putting up some monster numbers in Denver despite missing multiple teammates due to injury.
@Hoophall forward @AlexEnglish_2 tells @Rick Kamla and @Sam Mitchell he loves what he’s seeing from the Joker #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/0VH7AC1NzB – 7:03 PM
Nikola Jokic is putting up some monster numbers in Denver despite missing multiple teammates due to injury.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
It’s official, DeMarcus Cousins signs 10-day contract with Nuggets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/21/its… – 7:00 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Jrue Holiday is not on the Bucks injury report tonight. After missing six games with left ankle soreness, he returned in Wednesday’s win vs. Memphis, but played only 22 minutes off the bench.
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said they will be keeping an eye on him again tonight. – 6:25 PM
Jrue Holiday is not on the Bucks injury report tonight. After missing six games with left ankle soreness, he returned in Wednesday’s win vs. Memphis, but played only 22 minutes off the bench.
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Ty Lue on Zoom says rest (the guys slept in and went through a walk-through in the ballroom) was important being into the Eastern time zone and coming off a tough game at altitude in Denver a couple nights ago. – 5:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty on difference between Jokic and Embiid: “One had 50 and the other had 49” – 5:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks vs Heat has been added to ESPN on Jan. 26.
It replaces Grizzlies vs Spurs. – 5:28 PM
Knicks vs Heat has been added to ESPN on Jan. 26.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘I think Joel and Joker (Jokic) think they have a favorable matchup every night.’ #Nuggets – 5:27 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Over the Nuggets last three games, Nikola Jokic is averaging:
30.3 points,
and
13.7 rebounds,
and
12.3 assists,
Averaging.
Oh and he’s shooting 60% from the floor, 50% from downtown and 90% from the FT line
bahahahahahahaha – 5:24 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The 50/50 raffle is back and this month’s proceeds will be donated to support relief efforts for the Boulder County Fire Victims ❤️
The current jackpot is $30,145, click below to purchase tickets!
👉 https://t.co/xyk8E20JRo pic.twitter.com/oLJDop7FhW – 5:20 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The Spurs’ home game against Memphis on Jan. 26will no longer be televised by ESPN, the NBA announced.
Tipoff changes from 8:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – 5:02 PM
The Spurs’ home game against Memphis on Jan. 26will no longer be televised by ESPN, the NBA announced.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat-Knicks on Wednesday added to ESPN national schedule, in place of Grizzlies-Spurs. Game remains at 7:30 p.m. at FTX Arena. – 4:42 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 26 will no longer be televised nationally on ESPN. That game is being replaced by New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat. Grizzlies lose one of their seven nationally televised games. – 4:34 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Upcoming national television schedule changes involving the Knicks, Heat, Grizzlies, Spurs, Lakers, Hornets, Celtics and Hawks: pic.twitter.com/cvIuYkGA9q – 4:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I are back from a day off and we talk Dary Morey’s comments on Simmons trades, the Pacers winning without their stars, Russ, Lonzo’s injury, Boogie, Millsap and more. Subscribe below and help us get to 15K!
youtu.be/6CxR8evV_OA – 4:29 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I are back from a day off and we talk Dary Morey’s comments on Simmons trades, the Pacers winning without their stars, Russ, Lonzo’s injury, Boogie, Millsap and more. Subscribe below and help us get to 15K!
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
One of the hardest rappers in Memphis (@Casino_Jizzle) just teased a new song with a bar saying, “the only thing probably hard as me? The Sixers trading Ben.”
Yea Philly gotta handle that asap 🤣 – 4:27 PM
One of the hardest rappers in Memphis (@Casino_Jizzle) just teased a new song with a bar saying, “the only thing probably hard as me? The Sixers trading Ben.”
