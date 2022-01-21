Heat vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (29-16) play against the Atlanta Hawks (25-25) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022
Miami Heat 41, Atlanta Hawks 49 (Q2 05:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Almost sent the defender flying 🦅
Max up to 13 points, first player in double figures pic.twitter.com/sLMkCvIlX7 – 8:18 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus: 13
Gabe Vincent: 11
The two-ways of last season carrying Miami to start – 8:15 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Max Strus is such a baller.
Score another one for #SummerLeagueMatters. – 8:14 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus man
Max Strus
It’s nothing wildly schematic about his offensive game
He just fires away
And his mechanics are picture perfect – 8:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus up to 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting off the bench. – 8:12 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks scored 31 points in tonight’s opening quarter on .722 FG% (13-18). Atlanta’s .722 shooting from the field marks a season-high for field goal percentage in any quarter this season (previously .708, 3rd quarter at Memphis). – 8:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 31-30 over the Heat at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 8 points, 3/5 FG
Collins: 7/2/2, 3/3 FG
Hawks shot 72 percent in the quarter – 8:05 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Hawks 31, Heat 30. Atlanta shot 13 of 18 (72.2 percent) and Miami shot 6 of 13 on threes in the quarter. – 8:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks 31, Heat 30 at end of one. Vincent with nine for Heat, Young 8 for Hawks. – 8:04 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Much more energetic start for the Hawks tonight.
End of the first quarter: Hawks 31, Heat 30 – 8:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus has never seen his defender when the ball is in his hands
A great attribute when you’re a shooter of his caliber – 8:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent continues to give the Heat quality minutes on both ends of the court. – 7:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
As I’ve touched on before, something Gabe Vincent has gotten so good at is offensive relocation off ball
He finds perimeter gaps for attackers to kick it to him
Same thing right there – 7:51 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Two fouls for Okongwu in the first 5 minutes.
Clint Capela checking in now – 7:46 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We got a Duncan kaboom in the first 15 seconds 👌 pic.twitter.com/5dmQ9cl4FJ – 7:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler meeting with officials pregame at center court and smiling as he chooses game ball. So far he has not been ejected. – 7:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus is on the court for pregame warmup. Looks like he’ll be available to play tonight. – 7:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus is on the court for pregame warmups, so he seems good to go. – 7:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Clint Capela playing off the bench in his Hawks return. Hawks starting Trae Young, Kevin Huerter, De’Andre Hunter, John Collins, Onyeka Okongwu. – 7:11 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters for tonight:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:08 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat sticking with a starting lineup of Vincent, Robinson, Butler, Tucker and Adebayo. This group is a minus-7 in the last two games. – 7:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Heat
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
John Collins
Onyeka Okongwu – 7:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again opening with Adebayo, Tucker, Butler, Robinson and Vincent. No Lowry or Herro again tonight. – 7:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Who are the diehards who are going to two-screen the Hawks and Skyhawks tonight? – 7:02 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
First time using this lineup vs. the Hawks pic.twitter.com/xzYGOgFDLW – 7:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Max Strus try to explain their unique relationship: “We’re both kind of sarcastic, so I think our personalities mix well together” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, has Caleb Martin thought about the possibility of participating in the Dunk Contest? – 6:58 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In his last two outings, Trae Young is averaging 33.5 PPG, 12.5 APG and 4.5 RPG (.500 FG%, .500 3FG%, 1.000 FT%). Young became the first player in the NBA this season to notch at least 10 FTM on a perfect 1.000 clip in back-to-back games: 11-11 (vs. MIN), 14-14 (vs. MIL). – 6:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Update: Max Strus added to the Heat injury report, listed as probable with a right knee contusion. – 6:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus has been added to the Heat’s injury report. He’s probable to play tonight with a right knee contusion. – 6:46 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
Nothing against Kevin Knox, who I liked pre-draft, but assigning all these minutes to him rather than Jalen, who they sent to CP even though they knew Gallo was hurting, is wasteful. Somebody is wrong, Travis who picked him or Nate who won’t play him. – 6:39 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA
What I don’t like about a no-rookie, no-minutes approach is that it burns a year of team control and they haven’t even seen real game action. There is no redshirt year for Jalen Johnson 🤣🤣, this one counts. 🤷🏻♂️🤷🏻♂️ – 6:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Hawks injury update for tonight’s game vs. Heat:
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain): Available
Gorgui Dieng (non-COVID illness): Available
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Out
Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness): Out – 6:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Hawks injury update:
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain): Available
Gorgui Dieng (non-COVID illness): Available
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness): Out
Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness): Out – 6:26 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Gallo is OUT with right Achilles soreness: pic.twitter.com/fv0EknIoCi – 6:22 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Clint Capela (left ankle sprain) is available.
Gorgui Dieng (non-COVID illness) is available.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is out.
Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is out. – 6:22 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Danilo Gallinari is out for tonight’s game with right Achilles soreness.
Before you ask, Jalen Johnson is playing for College Park. – 6:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Always about business
Ultra Hype // @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/dVvut78VVF – 6:21 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
McMillan on Kevin Knox: “He’ll get an opportunity to play tonight.” – 5:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan says that Clint Capela will be on a minutes restriction. – 5:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Clint Capela is making his return for the Hawks tonight, but coach Nate McMillan says his minutes will be limited vs. Heat. – 5:49 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Clint Capela will be available and will be on a minute restriction, per Nate McMillan. – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Nate McMillan says Clint Capela will return on restricted minutes tonight. – 5:48 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Clint Capela will be on a minutes restriction tonight, Nate McMillan said. – 5:48 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson take hands-on pride with handoff chemistry. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Are the Heat risking an ornery Omer? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:37 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Over Atlanta’s last two wins, the club is averaging 127.5 points and 29.5 assists (.483 FG%, .405 3FG%, .908 FT%). Defensively, the Hawks are holding their opponents to 50.5 second half points on .337 FG%, .326 3FG% and .758 FT%. – 5:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks vs Heat has been added to ESPN on Jan. 26.
It replaces Grizzlies vs Spurs. – 5:28 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Question for y’all.
If there was ONE person you’d like us to have as a guest on the Hawks Report podcast, who would it be?
Eager to hear your thoughts! – 5:23 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks will face off against the Miami Heat for the third time in nine days tonight. Atlanta’s coming off back-to-back wins, taking down Milwaukee (121-114) and Minnesota (134-122).
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 4:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat-Knicks on Wednesday added to ESPN national schedule, in place of Grizzlies-Spurs. Game remains at 7:30 p.m. at FTX Arena. – 4:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Wednesday’s Knicks at Heat game will now be televised by ESPN. The game is still at 7:30 p.m. – 4:37 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 26 will no longer be televised nationally on ESPN. That game is being replaced by New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat. Grizzlies lose one of their seven nationally televised games. – 4:34 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Upcoming national television schedule changes involving the Knicks, Heat, Grizzlies, Spurs, Lakers, Hornets, Celtics and Hawks: pic.twitter.com/cvIuYkGA9q – 4:34 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
In the two matchups this season, Trae Young has shot 3 of 13 when defended by Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker
Those will be the primary assignments again tonight, while Bam is mixed in a lot more
Young had his way a bit in the PnR against the dropping Yurt, so a good shift for Miami – 3:42 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🔢 STAT OF THE WEEK 🔢
Trae Young is A-B-S-U-R-D 🧐 pic.twitter.com/CyRWti4Mjb – 3:41 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Bam is back 💥 and so is the defense
@CoupNBA‘s Notebook goes deeper into Wednesday night’s much talked about 4th quarter of doom and breaks down the key defensive stops – 3:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Max Strus try to explain their unique relationship and … handshake miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, has Caleb Martin thought about the possibility of participating in the Dunk Contest? – 2:57 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We know it’s coming, just a matter of when?
@Miami Heat // @betwayusa – 1:54 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Tyler Herro (health & safety protocols), Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning) and KZ Okpala (wrist) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Hawks. – 1:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsATL UPDATE: Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), Tyler Herro (health & safety protocols), Markieff Morris (return to competition reconditioning) and KZ Okpala (wrist) have all been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Hawks. – 1:49 PM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Bucks, Suns, Warriors, Heat top list of NBA title contenders foxsports.com/stories/nba/bu… – 1:32 PM
