Jamal Murray enters protocols

Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets Jamal Murray has entered health and safety protocols amid his rehab, per team’s injury report. – 2:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray has entered health and safety protocols, per Denver’s injury report. He’s still out and rehabbing from ACL surgery. – 1:54 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Would definitely recommend checking out Jamal Murray on the #AllTheSmoke pod. Murray talked a bit about his rehab (no dates), how he’s spent his down time and the hardest part about being out. Asked how he’ll feel upon returning, Murray said “rejuvenated.” – 8:13 PM
Jamal Murray @BeMore27
Brought that @CallofDuty heat to #AllTheSmoke🔥
#CODPartner x @shobasketball ➡️ https://t.co/d5zkyBIVdT pic.twitter.com/H3u8OU8J8q – 7:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray doesn’t reveal a return date on #AllTheSmoke but says he’ll be doing contact work soon. His rehab is 6 days per week and involves a lot of lifting and quad work. Murray says he was sore for 72 hours after his IG windmill dunk: “Obviously not rushing nothing.” pic.twitter.com/hiq6YEgzoZ – 4:28 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray getting some 1-on-1 in pregame. This is the closest to live basketball I’ve seen from Murray – really, really good progress. pic.twitter.com/CqfNBY7ZcE – 9:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray pregame going 1-on-1. He’s nine-months post-ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/lWDU47Mi4W – 9:42 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr, PJ Dozier, JaMychal Green, Vlatko Cancar, and Bol Bol are out for the Nuggets tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/MAXwRMmjV4 – 6:51 PM
