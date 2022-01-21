Lakers, LeBron James jerseys still the most popular

John Karalis: NBA announces most popular jerseys of the year so far in the NBA store. 1. LeBron 2. Steph 3. Giannis 4. Durant 5. Doncic 6. Tatum Most popular team merch: 1. Lakers 2. Warriors 3. Bucks 4. Nets 5. Celtics
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
StatMuse @statmuse
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Michael Singer @msinger
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
