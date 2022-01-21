Lakers vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (22-23) play against the Orlando Magic (38-38) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 54, Orlando Magic 62 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 62, Lakers 54.
Jalen Suggs (13 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds) is having one of his best games.
Wendell Carter Jr. (13p, 4r), Franz Wagner (9 p, 2a), Chuma Okeke (9p) and Mo Bamba (9p, 4r) all made significant contributions in first half. – 8:19 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Lakers down eight points to the Orlando Magic at halftime…
(The Magic are 8-38 this season, which if the worst record in the NBA this season, by far.)
LA has looked old and slow. Kinda sad to watch.
Maybe the final half of the Vogel era in LA if they lose to Orlando?? – 8:19 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 62, LA Lakers 54 pic.twitter.com/SOc5DsG6oB – 8:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
After a rough close to the 2nd Q, LAL trail 62-54.
The Lakers led 50-49 prior to the flagrant 1 foul called on THT with 3:55 to play, and were outscored 13-4 from that point on. – 8:18 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 62, Lakers 54
Jalen Suggs – 13 pts, 8 asts, 3 rebs
Wendell Carter Jr. – 13 pts, 4 rebs
Mo Bamba – 9 pts, 4 rebs
Franz Wagner – 9 pts, 2 asts
Chuma Okeke – 9 pst, 2 rebs – 8:17 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lakers didn’t match the energy/effort of Indiana on Wednesday. They are not matching Orlando’s in the first half tonight. LA down eight after an 11-turnover first half. – 8:17 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Among the many problems with the three’s LeBron settles for is that if he misses, it’s usually a long rebound, which are the offensive boards the Lakers are least equipped to track down. AK – 8:17 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Magic 62, Lakers 54
Suggs: 13 points, 8 assists
Carter: 13 points
LeBron: 18 points
Westbrook: 12 points, 6 rebounds – 8:16 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Gary Harris has that Dwayne Bacon HOF Finishing badge equipped pic.twitter.com/mzsjwgYbc9 – 8:15 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Orlando 8-38 on the season, up 10 right now on the Lakers (62-52)… – 8:14 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Russell Westbrook is playing so poorly right now that he should go see a counselor, Ted Lasso-style. He’s tried to bank one in and nearly hit the shot clock, blew a layup and just threw a lob to LeBron that Magic F Chuma Okeke intercepted easily. Westbrook’s issues are mental – 8:11 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Orlando is in prime league pass hipster territory for next season. The defensive upside of the Suggs-Wagner-Okeke trio is so high. – 8:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Orlando wing Terrence Ross is out for the rest of the game with right knee soreness. – 8:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Terrence Ross will not return tonight vs Lakers due to a sore right knee. – 8:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Magic are on an 8-0 run, with 2 FT’s coming, helped by a tough flagrant 1 call on THT that produced 2 FT’s and an extra possession.
LAL trail 54-50 late in the 2nd Q. – 8:08 PM
Magic are on an 8-0 run, with 2 FT’s coming, helped by a tough flagrant 1 call on THT that produced 2 FT’s and an extra possession.
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Flagrant one foul on THT that causes the @Orlando Magic‘s Jalen Suggs to take a hard fall to the floor.
Suggs hits his two free throws and remains in the game. – 8:06 PM
Flagrant one foul on THT that causes the @Orlando Magic‘s Jalen Suggs to take a hard fall to the floor.
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs just took a really hard fall to the court. He was fouled by Talen Horton-Tucker, who was issued a flagrant-1.
Suggs was on the court for a few seconds and then managed to get up. He looks to be OK and will remain in the game. – 8:05 PM
Jalen Suggs just took a really hard fall to the court. He was fouled by Talen Horton-Tucker, who was issued a flagrant-1.
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lakers needing maximum effort from LeBron to stay close with the Magic in the second quarter. – 7:50 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Entering play tonight, Franz Wagner was averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists on 17.9% shooting from 3PT this month. He has 5 points so far tonight and just got his first 3 to drop. – 7:50 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Lakers look as if they’re from the Island of misfit toys, and for the first time, LeBron James isn’t enough to make the pieces fit. A bunch of problems, with no solution: yhoo.it/3fFPtau – 7:48 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 27, Lakers 24.
Magic’s second unit a big factor tonight. Getting to the paint at ease.
Suggs: 9 points, 3 assists
Carter Jr.: 6 points. 3 rebounds
LeBron: 8 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists
Westbrook: 6 points, 3 rebounds. – 7:41 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
End 1Q: Magic 27, Lakers 24
Jalen Suggs leads Orlando with 9 pts & 3 asts
LeBron James has 8 pts, 2 rebs, 2 asts for L.A.
Magic shoot 45.5% FG | 23.1% 3PT
Lakers shoot 36.4% FG | 20% 3PT
Bench points: ORL 11, LAL 2 – 7:41 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 27, LA Lakers 24 pic.twitter.com/nw3wMhB8gK – 7:40 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 27, Lakers 24
Suggs: 9 points, 3 assists
Carter: 6 points
LeBron: 8 points
Westbrook: 6 points – 7:40 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
LeBron is absolutely insufferable to watch with the amount of whining he does. – 7:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves just took his 12th charge, tied for 6th in the NBA, despite playing 100 minutes fewer than anybody ahead of him on the list. – 7:37 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I know Carmelo Anthony isn’t exactly a rim protector, but this is still a good take by Jalen Suggs. Way to attack, absorb contact, and finish pic.twitter.com/jbvuHxEPgk – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
welcome back @Wendell Carter Jr. 🤝
📺: https://t.co/ATC9NrTJF4 pic.twitter.com/CTCydaOnfS – 7:34 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
LeBron was slow to get up after he looked to get hit in the face by Jalen Suggs. He is up and shooting his FTs. – 7:33 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
“Westbrook, his shot hits the top of the backboard. That’s not something you see every day.” – David Steele, possibly incorrect – 7:30 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Russell Westbrook just had a missed shot that will *definitely* make the #nottop10 reel tonight. – 7:29 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
In his first game back, Wendell Carter Jr. has 2 quick points off the bench for the Magic. – 7:28 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Dwight, rocking rims in Orlando since ’04. pic.twitter.com/wlr1E6YJJe – 7:28 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Rob Pelinka made the road trip with the Lakers to Orlando. He is sitting directly behind the Lakers’ bench. – 7:26 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
With his first rebound tonight, Dwight Howard broke a tie with Nate Thurmond for sole possession of 10th on the all time rebounds list. KG up next. pic.twitter.com/1DyKt1qX7s – 7:24 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Magic just asked several of their players a Disney trivia question for a commercial break game and we’re supposed to act surprised that Robin Lopez won it? – 7:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Mosley calls timeout after Lakers go on 7-0 run after a Dwight Howard dunk.
Lakers 14-7 with 7:37 in 1Q. – 7:19 PM
Mosley calls timeout after Lakers go on 7-0 run after a Dwight Howard dunk.
Lakers 14-7 with 7:37 in 1Q. – 7:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL lead 14-7 into an Orlando time out. Westbrook has 2 points, 2 boards, an assist and 2 steals, with Bradley, LeBron and Howard going for 4 points apiece. – 7:18 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Good start from Westbrook tonight.
LAL up 9-7 after his steal led to LeBron’s transition layup, and he followed with a layup himself. – 7:16 PM
Good start from Westbrook tonight.
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,176 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:15 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
With his first rebound of the game, Dwight Howard is alone at 10th on the NBA’s All-Time Rebounds List. Congrats, DH 👏 pic.twitter.com/xcaij4Mejw – 7:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
With his first rebound of the night, Dwight Howard broke a tie with Nate Thurmond for sole possession of 10th place on the NBA’s all-time rebounds list, via Lakers PR. – 7:13 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook fed Howard twice for looks at the rim on the opening LAL possession, grabbing an offensive rebound for the 2nd opportunity, which Howard used to draw a PF and hit 2 FT’s as things get underway in Orlando. – 7:12 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
Kind of appropriate the Lakers are wearing their home uniforms at Amway. 😬 – 7:11 PM
Kind of appropriate the Lakers are wearing their home uniforms at Amway. 😬 – 7:11 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
The Magic are playing the first of five straight home games. First time playing consecutive home games since December 28th and 30th against Milwaukee. Since then they’ve played 7 road games and 3 at home. – 7:09 PM
The Magic are playing the first of five straight home games. First time playing consecutive home games since December 28th and 30th against Milwaukee. Since then they’ve played 7 road games and 3 at home. – 7:09 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are ready to go pic.twitter.com/D6VmzOqBvS – 7:08 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Third straight game with the LeBron, Russ, Bradley, Ariza and Howard starting lineup.
Frank Vogel earlier: “I’m trying to bring as much stability to this stretch of our season as I can while also evaluating the matchups and knowing that we’re not really fixed into one thing.” – 6:57 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Same 5⃣
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/z2KHbOV3mP – 6:53 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Giving up assets to trade away Russell Westbrook for John Wall sounds as ridiculous as giving up assets to trade away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Ben Simmons.
And yet somehow both those ideas have been floated today. – 6:39 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
STARTING LINEUPS:
January 21 vs LA Lakers
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/xukyNaRr3P – 6:37 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Tonight, Frank Vogel could get fired in Orlando for the 2nd time in 3.5 years. – 6:33 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Same starters for the Lakers tonight: Westbrook, Bradley, Ariza, LeBron, Howard. – 6:31 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
thoughts on @Cole Anthony being mic’d up @Wendell Carter Jr.? 🤣
Lakers vs. Magic tonight at 7 p.m. on @BallySportsFL pic.twitter.com/SXivGpPTMs – 6:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
AD getting some post reps going against assistant Jon Pastorek … and having a little fun. pic.twitter.com/R9HJFBSA85 – 6:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis getting pregame reps without his knee brace. You can tell which shots he’s hitting from the baseline fans cheering in the background. 🔈🔈 pic.twitter.com/VbKPmtNRHg – 6:27 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Friday Night Drip 💧
#ULTRADrip 𝚇 #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/2pbIioCqkS – 5:56 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “He’s got a plan to build up each day.” Says there’s still “no timetable” for AD’s return. – 5:40 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook: “He’s all in to do whatever’s necessary” to help the Lakers win a championship. – 5:36 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers pregame:
-Seth Curry still questionable with left ankle soreness
-Jaden Springer call-up about needing healthy bodies, hasn’t had a chance to watch him with Blue Coats
-Thinks Charlie Brown Jr. has chance to be “great defender” in NBA, that he struggled vs. ORL – 5:33 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jamahl Mosley said Wendell Carter Jr. will return tonight after missing the last 7 games but will be on a minutes restriction. – 5:26 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Magic will start Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba tonight vs. the Lakers. – 5:23 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The returning Jamahl Mosley confirms Wendell Carter Jr. will play vs. the Lakers. He’ll be on a minutes restriction.
Starters: Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba. – 5:18 PM
The returning Jamahl Mosley confirms Wendell Carter Jr. will play vs. the Lakers. He’ll be on a minutes restriction.
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba against the @Los Angeles Lakers.
Wendell Carter Jr. will play, but will be on a minutes restriction. – 5:17 PM
The @Orlando Magic will start Cole Anthony, Jalen Suggs, Gary Harris, Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba against the @Los Angeles Lakers.
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 47 vs LA LAKERS
1️⃣4️⃣F: @Gary Harris
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:17 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Markelle Fultz, who remains sidelined, getting shots up pregame.
Magic-Lakers tips off in about 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/Apc76tp1oz – 5:15 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Markelle Fultz putting up shots prior to the Magic hosting the Lakers. He is still out. pic.twitter.com/o9A3pOeyEG – 5:11 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Jamahl Mosley returns to Magic sideline for Friday’s matchup with Lakers orlandosentinel.com/sports/orlando… – 5:07 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley is back pic.twitter.com/VlBWGdPLDK – 5:06 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Perk Calls Out KD & Harden + Can The Lakers Turn Their Season Around? | Bob Ryan and Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ @Gary Tanguay twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My prediction is that the Lakers don’t trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall. I think they do everything possible to make it work this year, and if it doesn’t, they trade his expiring deal in the offseason for a few overpaid role players on long-term deals
I’m like 65-35 on this – 4:44 PM
My prediction is that the Lakers don’t trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall. I think they do everything possible to make it work this year, and if it doesn’t, they trade his expiring deal in the offseason for a few overpaid role players on long-term deals
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Upcoming national television schedule changes involving the Knicks, Heat, Grizzlies, Spurs, Lakers, Hornets, Celtics and Hawks: pic.twitter.com/cvIuYkGA9q – 4:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: Our game vs the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Jan. 28, will start at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, the game will now be nationally televised on ESPN.
🔗: https://t.co/HQ1CiAloAR pic.twitter.com/ldEZolgAmN – 4:33 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets game next Friday against the Lakers will now be broadcast on @espn and the game time has changed to 7:30 p.m. It will mark the Hornets fifth national TV broadcast of season. That’s already the most national TV games in a season since the team returned to Charlotte. – 4:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Russell Westbrook gets traded to Houston, this is how I *actually* think it would play out:
He agrees to stay away from the Rockets for the rest of the year. Rather than playing this season, he stays in LA with his family. Then they figure out a buyout in the offseason. – 4:23 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Playing LeBron at center should be a situational weapon, not a necessity.
@Kevin O’Connor gets into the current state of the Lakers on #TheVoidNBA.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I have no idea if John Wall is still a good player, by the way. I thought there were semi-encouraging flashes in Houston but the numbers were mostly discouraging. I have no idea what this year off does to him. I have no idea how playing with LeBron affects him. He’s a mystery box – 4:17 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The funniest possible ending to the Westbrook saga would be him signing with Brooklyn after a buyout and only playing their home games. – 4:15 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and assistant coach Nate Tibbetts have cleared the Health and Safety Protocols, per the team.
Both will be back on the bench for tonight’s game vs. the Lakers. – 4:14 PM
Magic coach Jamahl Mosley and assistant coach Nate Tibbetts have cleared the Health and Safety Protocols, per the team.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Magic say head coach Jamahl Mosley and assistant coach Nate Tibbetts have both cleared the league’s health and safety protocols and will be back on the bench for tonight’s game against the Lakers.
The Magic say head coach Jamahl Mosley and assistant coach Nate Tibbetts have both cleared the league’s health and safety protocols and will be back on the bench for tonight’s game against the Lakers.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 4:13 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley and assistant coach Nate Tibbetts have both cleared the health and safety protocol. They will both be back on the bench for tonight’s game against the L.A. Lakers. – 4:13 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
The race for All-Star captain is coming down to the wire. RT to vote for the King 👑
#LeBronJames x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/O1rprMqjPg – 4:12 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Magic say Head Coach Jamahl Mosley and Assistant Coach Nate Tibbetts have both cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols.
Magic say Head Coach Jamahl Mosley and Assistant Coach Nate Tibbetts have both cleared NBA Health and Safety Protocols.
Both will be back on the bench for tonight’s game against the L.A. Lakers. – 4:12 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
For the Lakers to give up a first-round pick in a Russ-for-Wall deal, they’d have to really believe Wall is still a very good player.
He might be. He might not. But if they just want to get Russ off of the team, I think they’d rather just bench him than give up a first for Wall. – 4:07 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Rockets open to trading John Wall to Lakers for Westbrook and draft compensation?
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
La posibilidad de que Westbrook sea enviado de vuelta a Houston me recuerda el cuento del genial Guillermo Álvarez Guedes del niño vendiendo el guanajo (pavo o guajolote en México). ADVERTENCIA: contenido y lenguaje soez.
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I would give Houston multiple second-round picks in a Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap.
I would not give Houston a first-round pick. I would not give Houston Talen Horton-Tucker. – 3:55 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Road trip opener🌴🆚🪄
⏰: 4:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @socios
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 3:54 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Westbrook and Wall being traded for each other *twice* on “untradable” contracts would be one of the funniest things in NBA history. – 3:44 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
It’s time to upgrade the idea of the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook from outright impossible to extremely unlikely.
My latest This Week In Basketball column, just out now, examines the conditions required to establish a market for a Russ deal: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-plausibi… – 3:30 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Q&A with @Travonne on being in an NBA entourage, VIP treatment, partying with LeBron and Drake, the code, transitioning back to reality and more
New for @theathletic: theathletic.com/3083109/2022/0… – 3:07 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
With everything happening of late, this press release with “Lakers,” “name” and “head coach” in the header made me gasp at first glance. AK pic.twitter.com/TVTNDEc2H5 – 2:22 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“They still got some time to figure it out and get it done”
Russell Westbrook’s former teammate, @Anthony Morrow, tells @talkhoops and @Rosalyn Gold-Onwude why he isn’t giving up on Russell fitting in with the Lakers #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/GpiTnRc3BA – 2:09 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1962, the Packers’ Walt Bellamy scored a career-high 48 points in a loss to the Lakers.
Among the 48 NBA players to reach 20,000 career points, Bellamy is one of only three to record his career high as a rookie. The others are Elvin Hayes and Mitch Richmond. pic.twitter.com/pzzPZ5TUJk – 2:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Southeast Division Trade Outlook 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/hXWZVy540K – 2:00 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
LeBron James, Lakers lead NBA in merchandise sales through 1st half of season sportando.basketball/en/lebron-jame… – 1:24 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Today @Dwight Howard returns to where it all started: Orlando #MyFirstBucket pic.twitter.com/bbhAFdaMsz – 1:13 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
Five Central Florida Nonprofits Recognized by DeVos Family as Part of 30 Grants for 30 Years Initiative
@dressforsuccess Orlando
@ElevateOrlando
@HabitatOrlOsc
@NewImageYouth
@feedhopenow
@nbacares
#MagicTogether
nba.com/magic/orlando-… – 1:00 PM
