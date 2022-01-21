Lonzo Ball 6-8 week return timeline to begin after next week

Lonzo Ball 6-8 week return timeline to begin after next week

Main Rumors

Lonzo Ball 6-8 week return timeline to begin after next week

January 21, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball will do some pre surgery rehab on his knee before he has surgery sometime next week. Billy Donovan says the 6-8 week timeline for his return begins after the surgery – 6:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball’s knee surgery will take place some time next week, according to Billy Donovan. Will rehab, do some strength work in the interim. His 6-8 week return clock starts after the procedure – 6:47 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Billy Donovan confirms Lonzo won’t have surgery until somewhere around the middle of next week and it is a 6-8 recovery form there – 6:44 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says he expects Lonzo Ball’s arthroscopic procedure to take place next week. #Bulls6:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I are back from a day off and we talk Dary Morey’s comments on Simmons trades, the Pacers winning without their stars, Russ, Lonzo’s injury, Boogie, Millsap and more. Subscribe below and help us get to 15K!
youtu.be/6CxR8evV_OA4:29 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
From today’s paper: #Bulls get bad news with Lonzo’s knee injury, but there is some good news too.
dailyherald.com/sports/2022012…10:54 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls lose Lonzo Ball to knee surgery — now what? Via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3083305/2022/0…10:40 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Lonzo Ball to undergo arthroscopic surgery, expected to miss 6-8 weeks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12…6:40 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball (knee) to miss 6-8 weeks
sportando.basketball/en/bulls-lonzo…4:24 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New 3 Ball!
Talking Lonzo news, Magic injuries, Brandon Ingram’s ankle injury, GOGA PARTY (before the ejection), and a lot more in today’s 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est…1:09 AM

More on this storyline

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home