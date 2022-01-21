Lonzo Ball 6-8 week return timeline to begin after next week

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball will do some pre surgery rehab on his knee before he has surgery sometime next week. Billy Donovan says the 6-8 week timeline for his return begins after the surgery – 6:48 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Lonzo Ball’s knee surgery will take place some time next week, according to Billy Donovan. Will rehab, do some strength work in the interim. His 6-8 week return clock starts after the procedure – 6:47 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Billy Donovan confirms Lonzo won’t have surgery until somewhere around the middle of next week and it is a 6-8 recovery form there – 6:44 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says he expects Lonzo Ball’s arthroscopic procedure to take place next week. #Bulls – 6:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
From today’s paper: #Bulls get bad news with Lonzo’s knee injury, but there is some good news too.
dailyherald.com/sports/2022012… – 10:54 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls lose Lonzo Ball to knee surgery — now what? Via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3083305/2022/0… – 10:40 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Lonzo Ball to undergo arthroscopic surgery, expected to miss 6-8 weeks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:40 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball (knee) to miss 6-8 weeks
sportando.basketball/en/bulls-lonzo… – 4:24 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
New 3 Ball!
Talking Lonzo news, Magic injuries, Brandon Ingram’s ankle injury, GOGA PARTY (before the ejection), and a lot more in today’s 3 Ball.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 1:09 AM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said Lonzo Ball will do some prehab before surgery for about a week and then have the procedure. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 21, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball plans to undergo a procedure on his left knee this week, sources tell ESPN. Ball is expected to need four-to-six weeks to return. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 20, 2022
JD Shaw: Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to return in 6-to-8 weeks. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / January 20, 2022