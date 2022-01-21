Pistons vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (11-33) play against the Utah Jazz (16-16) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022
Detroit Pistons 44, Utah Jazz 51 (Q2 03:25)
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
3:25 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead the Pistons 51-44 – 9:59 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade has 15 points on 7-8 shooting in 15 minutes. This might be a career night for him – 9:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Oh, BTW, Cade Cunningham has 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting in 14 minutes – 9:55 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
when someone says they matched with west elm caleb 🚫 pic.twitter.com/CKErBTva0R – 9:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Rodney McGruder is 16 of 24 from the field and 10 of 16 from 3 over his last 2.5 games lmao – 9:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rodney McGruder might need a 3-point contest invite if he keeps this going – 9:52 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔥 @Cade Cunningham was cookin’ in Q1 🔥
@BallySportsDET | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/Z0x4KCf5id – 9:50 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
11-0 Pistons run… against the Conley/Gobert bench minutes — a surprise. – 9:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
End of 1, trailing by just 1. 📊 ⤵️
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 11 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST / 5-6 FG
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 4 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST / 2-3 FG
🔹 @Rodney McGruder: 3 PTS / 1 REB / 1-1 3PT pic.twitter.com/8daYVHTWhL – 9:40 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 27-26 on Detroit after 1Q. Cade Cunningham has 11… I thought it was interesting that Quin switched Bogey onto the talented rookie guard after Royce struggled. – 9:39 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
JC with 8 points in Q1 ☮️
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/p7LQjDX1PW – 9:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Jazz 27, Pistons 26. Detroit is 12-23 overall, with zero free throw attempts so far. Utah is 7-7 at the line.
Cunningham: 11 points (5-6 overall shooting), 3 rebounds – 9:38 PM
End of 1: Jazz 27, Pistons 26. Detroit is 12-23 overall, with zero free throw attempts so far. Utah is 7-7 at the line.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 27, Pistons 26. Utah 8-19 FGs, 4-9 from 3, 7-7 FTs. Offense gained some steam as the quarter went along. Defense was iffy at the beginning and end, solid in the middle — Detroit 12-24 FGs, 2-6 on 3s, 0-0 FTs. – 9:38 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Pistons 27-26 after one quarter. Jordan Clarkson has a quick eight for Utah. Cade Cunningham with 11 to lead all scorers – 9:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Jazz 27, #Pistons 26
Cunningham: 11 pts, 3 rebs
Stewart: 4 pts, 3 rebs
McGruder: 3 pts – 9:37 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Rodney McGruder has 34 points in his last two games on 13-20 overall shooting. Just knocked down his first shot tonight, a 3-pointer. Still feeling it – 9:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gay got 100% turned around trying to defend Cade Cunningham, who has 11p in the quarter – 9:34 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
starting with bogey in the corner
ending with bogey in the corner
#TakeNote | @Bojan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/vpPfhJA2Td – 9:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Eric Paschall getting the backup 5 minutes right now, and he’s got a quick 3p and 2r. The Jazz have tied the game at 17-all, with 4:54 left 1Q. – 9:27 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Mail Satchel: Circling back on Ben Simmons trade rumor, Cade Cunningham no back-to-backs and the Pistons’ young backcourt: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Good start for the Pistons, who lead Utah 13-11 with 6:59 to play in the 1st. Pistons are 6-10 from the floor. Jazz are 3-7 – 9:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Donovan was presented with the Western Conference Player of the Month award for December by his mom before tonight’s game 💗
#NBAAllStar | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/Ts8nyDTRrn – 9:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First timeout. The Jazz trail the Pistons 13-11….6:59 remaining in the first quarter – 9:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 13, #Jazz 11, 6:59 1Q
Cunningham: 7 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 4 pts, 2 rebs – 9:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons lead the Jazz, 13-11, with 6:59 left in the 1Q. Cade Cunningham has seven points. – 9:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Offensively, everything just feels so much more difficult for the Jazz right now w/o Donovan. Defensively, Pistons shooting 6-10, so not the intensity you’d like to see there. – 9:20 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Picking up where things left off on Wednesday: #Pistons have 4 fouls in under 5 mins. – 9:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
up & in for 𝙢𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙣 𝙢𝙞𝙠𝙚
#NBAAllStar | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/96vrcVaz9x – 9:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pretty sure Cory Joseph just tricked the ref into thinking he fouled Gobert just so that Cade didn’t get his second foul. I don’t think CoJo was near Gobert. – 9:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
It’s hard watching Cade Cunningham and not imagining him becoming a franchise player. He is super duper talented – 9:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons first three FG have come on midrange jumpers. That’s … different. – 9:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart opens the scoring for the Pistons with a mid-range jumper. – 9:12 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell is presented his award for NBA player of the month by his mother Nicole Mitchell – 9:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike ⚫️ Joe ⚫️ Royce ⚫️ Bojan ⚫️ Rudy
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/AnSm18RsCZ – 9:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Going to do my monthly mailbag. Feel free to send any Pistons-related questions my way. The trade deadline is around the corner. – 8:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 2-way player Jamorko Pickett made the trip to Salt Lake City, and of course, Cassius Stanley is here on his third 10-day contract this season. – 8:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We’re ready to go at @vivintarena 👏
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/SFZIu4KzBC – 8:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cory Joseph will start in place of Killian Hayes again tonight – 8:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starters: Joseph, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart.
#Jazz starters: Conley, Ingles, Bogdanovic, O’Neale and Gobert. – 8:43 PM
#Pistons starters: Joseph, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Stewart.
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Brought the drip to Salt Lake City 🌄
@Cade Cunningham
@Killian Hayes
@Kelly Olynyk
@SaddiqBey
@Josh Jackson
@Isaiah Stewart
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 8:32 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Rudy Gobert will play tonight for the @Utah Jazz.
They needed a break and that’s a big one.
#takenote | @KSLSports – 7:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson going through some pregame warmups pic.twitter.com/vd4Vl8lopW – 7:46 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Utah Jazz: pic.twitter.com/WXrTSh89ta – 7:39 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Rex Kalamian being named head coach of the Armenian national team: “Rex is a proud Armenian, and it will be great for him to represent his country and coach his team.” – 7:36 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin said he’d love to get Eric Paschall some more minutes, and noted he deserves to play, but said he felt like they need to have a traditional rolling big as much as possible (hence the Dok minutes vs. Houston), and wants to get Rudy Gay settled at the 4, so it’s hard. – 7:35 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Killian Hayes won’t play tonight at #Jazz. – 7:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on how the player mindset has to change when Gobert is in the lineup: “Your rim decisions have to be elite.” – 7:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on mentality of players driving to the rim against #Jazz Rudy Gobert: “Your rim decisions have to be elite, because he’s an elite shot-blocker.” – 7:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on if mindsets have to change if Gobert plays tonight: “No question. Your rim decisions have to be elite because he is an elite shot-blocker.” – 7:32 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Quin Snyder said that Eric Paschall has been playing so well lately that “I’d like to get him on the floor.” – 7:30 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tag your #Pistons best friend in the comments below.
@UWMLife Reppin’ the D fan shoutout → https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs pic.twitter.com/OOBGkG2T0I – 7:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Not enough is known about melanoma that affects people of color in it’s beginning stages. @RobertJudsonTo1 at @HuntsmanCancer is working to change that with your help.
#5ForTheFight #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/fW2XNZbgp6 – 7:22 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Rudy Gobert will be a game time decision. He’ll go through warm ups before his status is determined – 7:15 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert remains questionable as we’re about to talk to Quin Snyder… he’ll be a game time decision. – 7:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gobert remains QUESTIONABLE for now and will go through warmups to determine his game status. – 7:13 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
#Pistons at the Jazz tonight. Get yourself the new @MichelobULTRA Detroit Basketball can while you watch the game. These are sweet! pic.twitter.com/p7o8B4UTLr – 6:13 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Lakers/Vogel/Russ (3:33)
🔘 🏆 rankings (15:01)
🔘 Kevin Love for SMOY? (21:22)
🔘 MIP candidates (26:27)
🔘 Jazz (29:49)
🔘 Ben Simmons/Kings (36:01)
🔘 Hornets (44:17)
🎧 https://t.co/XaacEgZTxv
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pnMy3tC7BK – 5:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Killian Hayes is Questionable to play tonight in Utah. Jazz are without Mitchell and Whiteside. Gobert is listed as questionable. – 5:49 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| Frenchman @ciryl_gane joins #RoundballRoundup to chat with Rudy Gobert ahead of #UFC270.
How’s his jumpshot form?
Download wherever you get your podcasts or click to listen ⤵️ – 5:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The Great Lakes come to Salt Lake.
9PM | @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/y1Uzk1fmDD – 4:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
It’s #FanArtFriday and we’re bringing you some cool artwork by @ABamaya_designs! 👌
Click the 🔗 in bio to submit your #PistonsArt to be featured on our social channels next time. 🎨
@Killian Hayes | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/y6g40wG0QO – 3:00 PM
