Raptors vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (21-21) play against the Washington Wizards (22-22) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022
Toronto Raptors 10, Washington Wizards 16 (Q1 05:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Daniel Gafford’s a pretty big guy, somehow the Raptors have totally lost him in about 3 possessions – 8:20 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Nick Nurse always throws the kitchen sink at Bradley Beal, has led to Deni Avdija finding an open Daniel Gafford twice already midway through the first quarter – 8:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Quick timeout for the Raptors after Wizards score a series of increasingly easy buckets and lead by 7 – 8:14 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards on fire to start with 4-4 shooting including 2 threes for 10 points in the opening 1:53 (255 point pace)
Nick Nurse takes an early timeout – 8:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🔥 FLAMES 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @Rui Hachimura pic.twitter.com/JZQaV9Iobw – 8:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Rockin’ with Rui.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/3dWaWvHgrZ – 7:53 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors starting VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam vs Washington. – 7:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Shots 🆙
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/LGdrWGLzs3 – 7:34 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
The evolution of the Papa John’s 50% off Wizards promotion is hilarious
Back in the day it used to be 100+ points and a win, last season it was 120+ points, this season it is 115+ points – 7:34 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors go back to smallish starting group with VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Anunoby, Siakam against the Wizards – 7:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija will start in Kyle Kuzma’s place as he sits due to a neck issue:
Dinwiddie, Beal, KCP, Avdija, Gafford – 7:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight's starters ⬇ #DCAboveAll
James Plowright @British_Buzz
PJ Washington ditches the braids and sinks his first three after 16 straight misses – 7:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards and Raptors will square off at *8* pm on @NBCSWashington. Kyle Kuzma is out, so a good opportunity for Rui Hachimura on Japanese Heritage Night.
My 3 keys to the game (w/ video of Rui and Beal warming up)👇 pic.twitter.com/pNeIxwbReT – 7:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
One-hour warning 🚨
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @1067theFan
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:00 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nick wasn’t sure who will start for the Raptors tonight. It’ll be interesting to see who it is and it’ll be interesting see if anyone suggests he’s wrong for *not* playing someone a lot – 6:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Friday fits and kicks 🔥
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/5jQp4Mg6rw – 6:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse anticipates using Yuta Watanabe in the rotation tonight. “I’ve gotta start playing some other players, I think.” – 6:44 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Nick Nurse is as pumped as any Japanese basketball fan for the historic nature of Watanabe-Hachimura
“This is it. Tonight’s the night” – 6:43 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
“Takeshi, man. This is it!” – Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe vs. Rui Hachimura – 6:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse, asked how VanVleet, Siakam and Co. feel about their increased minutes: “They love it. They love the minutes. They love to play. They love how we’re doing it. They’re absolutely 100% on board.” – 6:38 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam “love” the tight rotation and the extra minutes they’re getting these days – 6:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Gary Trent Jr. cleared to return for the Raptors tonight after missing six games with ankle swelling – 6:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Trent returns vs Washington tonight. Raptors were held under 100 points in 4 of the 6 games he missed with the ankle injury, averaging 97.8 over that stretch (nearly 10 fewer than their season average), so yeah, they’ve missed him. – 6:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Gary Trent Jr. (ankle swelling) will play against Washington on Friday night. He missed the last six games. – 6:34 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The WNBPA hints at expansion 👀
“You fly to Nashville, Toronto, and the Bay Area, too, right?”
➡️ https://t.co/Y8bZDdryIY pic.twitter.com/KUjeUILWoH – 6:25 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma is out vs. the Raptors tonight with neck spasms, per Wizards. – 6:12 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Just noticed David Johnson is in Health and Safety protocols. That leaves one Raptors player who has yet to enter protocols this season. Mary Brown’s Chicken may be the secret 👀 – 6:10 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma will not play tonight due to neck spasms, the Wizards announced. – 6:09 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kyle Kuzma (neck spasms) will not play tonight vs. Toronto. – 6:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Kyle Kuzma (neck sprain) will not play tonight vs. Toronto. – 6:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Sviji
Open Gym presented by @Bell
SZN10 – E12: https://t.co/7vhJJuHjn3 pic.twitter.com/uXKrMKtZDz – 5:38 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington is available to play against Oklahoma City.
“He should be good to go tonight.” — James Borrego pic.twitter.com/M1FHCT4dHV – 5:18 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
8:00pm EST
10:00am JST
See you then 👀 #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/1ScmYcTDTd – 4:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Versatile forwards ready to battle it out.
#DCAboveAll
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/xV2PHyMxjB – 2:00 PM
