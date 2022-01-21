Rockets vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (14-32) play against the Golden State Warriors (13-13) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022
Houston Rockets 63, Golden State Warriors 57 (Q3 06:39)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Saying Jalen Green is struggling would be an understatement. He’s 0-8 tonight. He’s now shooting 28.6% from the floor in his last 5 games and 20.4% from three in his last 10. – 11:38 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets focus has started to wane. Wood gets hit with a technical and then Porter stayed down after not getting a call which got Wiggins a wide open look – 11:37 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
the steal. the slam.
*chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/ZiT1Zc22Md – 11:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Hoop & the harm 💪
#AndrewWiggins || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/rJgVJhzR62 – 11:36 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz win 111-101.
Gobert: 24p/14r/4b
Bogdanovic: 23p/6r
Conley: 19p/4r/4a
Next up, the hardest stretch of the Jazz’s season: @ Warriors, @ Suns, v. Suns, @ Grizzlies. – 11:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz defeat the Pistons 111-101 and move to 30-16 on the season….Gobert with 24 and 14 rebounds….bogdanovic and Clarkson play well. Mike Conley takes over the game down the stretch. Good closing minutes from Utah tonight. On to Sunday and Golden State and a monster trip – 11:32 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
FINAL: Jazz 111, Pistons 101. It took some doing, but Utah manages a split vs. Detroit and gets back in the W column (now 30-16). Rudy Gobert 24/14/4b. Bogdanovic 23/6r. Clarkson 20/4r. Conley 19/4/4. Up next: Huuuuge road trip at Warriors and Suns. – 11:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nice defensive half for the Rockets. Warriors can obviously shoot a whole lot better than 39.5 %. Curry 1 of 9. But Rockets very active. Lots of deflections. Five steals. – 11:14 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets with a 54-43 lead here at halftime.
It’s been ALL about the defense. Houston forced 13 Warriors turnovers in the first half, and held Steph Curry to 1-of-9 shooting! – 11:13 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors the last six quarters (plus an overtime) against the Rockets and Pacers: 34 turnovers, 13-of-57 from 3. – 11:13 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
They won’t send that half to Springfield, but the Rockets lead 54-43 at the break – 11:12 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Stephen Kidd-Gilchrist finishes the first half 1-for-9 from the field as the Warriors post an 88 OffRtg and trail the Rockets by eleven. – 11:12 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
SC for three
#StephenCurry || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/40iX2SolSS – 11:12 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Curry drains a 3 after missing his first 8 shots to cut the Rockets lead to 9. Gordon answers with a bucket – 11:10 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nightmare first half for Steph Curry and the Warriors. He’s missed all eight of his shots and just picked up his third foul on the team’s 11th turnover. Only 37 points against the Rockets (who have the #30 defense in the NBA) with under 2 minutes left in half. – 11:09 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Defense to offense! KPJ poke-check on Curry leads to a breakaway dunk and he’s got 10 points here in the first half. – 11:03 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Coming into tonight, Facu Campazzo was a -212, the 17th worst +/- in the NBA. He’s a game-worst -23 tonight in 16 minutes.
The only players with a worse overall +/- all play for DET, ORL, HOU, OKC, and NOP. – 11:03 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Kevin Porter Jr. just straight picked Steph Curry’s pocket and went the other way for the slam. That’s going on his all-time highlight reel. – 11:03 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Beli found JK on the move 🔝
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/VHoAaDJ3FJ – 10:54 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Here are a handful of first quarter Warriors’ defensive breakdowns. Transition mix-ups, soft closeouts, beat backdoor, blown by on a simple DHO. Didn’t see much of this at all the first two months. pic.twitter.com/njEVgd3NOH – 10:51 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Bucks are 4-6 in their last 10 games, but their four wins…
-Nets
-Warriors
-Grizzlies
-Bulls – 10:48 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets lead by 9. This Warriors bench unit led by Poole is rough – 10:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Watching Rockets-Warriors, former Ignite teammates Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga might seem like potential All-Star weekend participants in Rising Stars or dunk contest, but how about second-generation guys K.J. Martin and Gary Payton Jr. dunking in Cleveland? – 10:46 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Leading after 1️⃣ in San Francisco!
Rockets: 30
Warriors: 24
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/3rqg10ezCw – 10:40 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Andrew Wiggins & Jordan Poole, who combined for 16 points last night, combined for 14 in the first quarter tonight.
Meanwhile . . . Klay Thompson played last night but is sitting tonight – 10:39 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
When the #Rockets run HORNS with Sengun, and get him the ball at the FT line extended, there’s so much variability with their player movement. Two shooters in the corners. Two others running either split cuts or a DHO with Sengun. Fun to watch. – 10:38 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
If you’re building a team with Alperen Sengun, you need lots of movement and cuts because he will find the open man. – 10:38 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIkoNBA
One of the best quarters I’ve seen Christian Wood play this season. Composed on the ball, confident in his approach. Leads all scorers with 12 points — Rockets up 30-24 after one. – 10:37 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Evan Scott has heard it from both coaches. Steve Kerr thought he missed an out of bound call while Stephen Silas thought he missed a hook on Andrew Wiggins that resulted in an and-one. Both coaches were right, Scott was wrong – 10:32 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
This Rockets game is Draymond Green‘s biggest defensive player the year argument. – 10:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Rockets outworking the Warriors in the first quarter. Steve Kerr pregame: “I just think we have to get back to really playing with great energy and enthusiasm and I haven’t sensed that much over the last couple of weeks.” – 10:31 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Christian Wood is FEELIN’ it to start this game, on both ends of the floor! – 10:29 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Make way ‼️
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/1WeFQt5zwN – 10:21 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Christian Wood, who said he did not have a good offensive game in Utah, is off to a quick start. Rockets lead 9-6 and Wood has 7 points. He’s made a three and gotten to the rim – 10:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wiggs showin’ off the range
#AndrewWiggins || #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/N6UyY08F2O – 10:16 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Rockets rolling with the same five starters in San Fran: Tate, Gordon, KPJ, Green and Wood
Tip-off is now on @ATTSportsNetSW 🚀 – 10:05 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
A smattering of cheers for “And the Rockets red glare” during the anthem – 10:04 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors fell to the shorthanded Pacers at home in overtime on Thursday, Steve Kerr shouldered the blame. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/21/ste… – 10:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Locked in.
Stream the game live 👉 https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/iVnGpzGupN – 9:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
3️⃣0️⃣ with an ode to 2️⃣4️⃣
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ZcDsAI43PL – 9:36 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/VmAXhFH5D3 – 9:36 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters vs Warriors: Kevin Porter Jr., Green, Gordon, Tate, Wood
Warriors starters: Curry, Poole, Otto Porter Jr., Wiggins, Looney – 9:35 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Sixers match their biggest blown lead since 1996-97 per @ESPNStatsInfo
76ers Largest Blown Leads – Reg. season since 1996-97
Friday 24 Clippers
Nov. 2017 24 Warriors
Apr. 2016 24 Bulls
Jan. 2016 24 Bulls – 9:34 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Rockets
Steph Curry
Jordan Poole
Andrew Wiggins
Otto Porter Jr.
Kevon Looney – 9:31 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry attempts the classic Rick Barry free throw form from beyond the arc right in front of Rick Barry. pic.twitter.com/pETQDO1T82 – 9:29 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Halfway through this @outsidethenba piece on Gary Payton II, and it’s a banger: cbssports.com/nba/news/gary-… – 9:15 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Rockets pic.twitter.com/lMtT4teFLb – 9:08 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Putting in the reps 🎯
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/O575uQWCg6 – 9:03 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Friday night drip.💧
@MichelobUltra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/MbOEDd3Ypw – 8:55 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Latest injury report has Andrew Wiggins as available tonight vs Rockets. – 8:50 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rockets reportedly open to Westbrook for Wall trade, why Lakers shouldn’t do it nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/21/roc… – 8:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Dort, Wiggins and JRE combined for zero field goals in the first half. All three have a bucket in the first two and a half minutes of the second half. – 8:23 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr joked he’s not in a giving mood and declines to name who will start for Klay on the second night of a back to back, and whether Kuminga still starts for Draymond. – 8:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins will go through pregame warmups before a final decision is made about if he’s playing or not, but Steve Kerr says he should be OK. – 8:20 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said he “thinks” Andrew Wiggins will be able to play tonight. Going to warm up pregame and test his sore foot. – 8:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#StephenCurry has arrived.
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/UdPXDpBJqO – 8:20 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Steve Kerr says he thinks Andrew Wiggins is ok, but he’ll warm up just to be sure – 8:19 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Warriors Wire commemorates the 29 members of the Basketball Hall of Fame with ties to the Golden State/Philadelphia Warriors franchise. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/photos-w… – 8:01 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Former Warriors president and @Hoophall member Rick Welts reveals his medallion on the Warriors’ Walk of Fame alongside the likes of the late Wilt Chamberlain and Nate Thurmond as well Al Attles, Rick Barry, Chris Mullin and Tom Meschery. pic.twitter.com/9HRM8OQ5By – 7:57 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
We are excited to partner with @RODEOHOUSTON for an official Rodeo Night on Tuesday to celebrate their 90th anniversary!
🤠 Get tickets to celebrate with us for as low as $10! ➡️ https://t.co/rh53YBBDLM pic.twitter.com/46lS4ysDnm – 7:37 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Quin said he’d love to get Eric Paschall some more minutes, and noted he deserves to play, but said he felt like they need to have a traditional rolling big as much as possible (hence the Dok minutes vs. Houston), and wants to get Rudy Gay settled at the 4, so it’s hard. – 7:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Expected Lu Dort to guard LaMelo Ball, but Aaron Wiggins is getting the assignment.
Dort is on Miles Bridges. – 7:14 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Suns, Pacers beating the Warriors, Frank Vogel, Daryl Morey’s comments on 76ers/Simmons situation: open.spotify.com/episode/01i06V… – 7:06 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Homecoming game tonight for Aaron Wiggins, who’s from Greensboro, N.C. – 7:03 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Giving up assets to trade away Russell Westbrook for John Wall sounds as ridiculous as giving up assets to trade away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Ben Simmons.
And yet somehow both those ideas have been floated today. – 6:39 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Seth Curry is out tonight. Isaiah Joe starting with Furkan Korkmaz, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid. #Sixers – 6:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Seth Curry (ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game against the Clippers…and Isaiah Joe is in the starting lineup. Maxey, Joe, Korkmaz, Harris and Embiid will start. – 6:35 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors dropped an upset loss to the shorthanded Pacers in overtime at home, NBA Twitter exploded with reactions. Here’s what fans and analysts were saying on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Heading back to Cali! 🚀
⏰ 9:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/zdIaovc50i – 6:00 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Warriors injury report
OUT:
Klay Thompson
Andre Iguodala
Draymond Green
James Wiseman
QUESTIONABLE:
Andrew Wiggins (left foot soreness) – 5:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault announces the same starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 5:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Hornets:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Wiggins
– Robinson-Earl – 5:40 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
#lakeshow fans should hit Phase 4 of #Rockets trade talks by Tuesday:
Phase 1: “No way! Russ is better than Wall!”
Phase 2: “I might do Russ for Wall.”
Phase 3: “I’m not including a 1st! A 2nd is better than nothing!”
Phase 4: “Do you want the 2027 or 2028 unprotected first?” – 5:40 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
From Doc Rivers pregame:
-Seth Curry still questionable with left ankle soreness
-Jaden Springer call-up about needing healthy bodies, hasn’t had a chance to watch him with Blue Coats
-Thinks Charlie Brown Jr. has chance to be “great defender” in NBA, that he struggled vs. ORL – 5:33 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 49 – Giannis in 30mins vs the @Golden State Warriors: 30pts, 12reb, 11ast. He is the first player with multiple 30pt triple doubles.
Useful or Useless stat?
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #UsefulOrUseless #Stats #Giannis pic.twitter.com/yqcFohrL1H – 5:28 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Seth Curry is still questionable tonight. – 5:28 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Legend of the game.
@Rick24Barry will be on #WarriorsGround tonight as we continue our celebration of 75 years of Dubs hoops 💥 – 5:24 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Andrew Wiggins is listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game v. Houston with left foot soreness on the latest injury report. – 4:47 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My prediction is that the Lakers don’t trade Russell Westbrook for John Wall. I think they do everything possible to make it work this year, and if it doesn’t, they trade his expiring deal in the offseason for a few overpaid role players on long-term deals
I’m like 65-35 on this – 4:44 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Added to Warriors injury list: Andrew Wiggins (L foot soreness) is listed as ‘questionable.’ He often plays thru pain. If out, he joins Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala, both of whom are on scheduled rest nights. – 4:39 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Andrew Wiggins is questionable tonight vs Rockets with left foot soreness. Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala already out, resting on the second night of a back-to-back. Steph Curry, as expected, will play. – 4:35 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Klay Thompson is going to settle in, and ideally Wiggins and Poole figure it out with him. But right now Thompson is dribbling and shooting too much and it’s had ripple effect. – 4:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Russell Westbrook gets traded to Houston, this is how I *actually* think it would play out:
He agrees to stay away from the Rockets for the rest of the year. Rather than playing this season, he stays in LA with his family. Then they figure out a buyout in the offseason. – 4:23 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Phoenix maintains its success
🏀 Russ needs to adjust his game
🏀 Ben Simmons to the Kings rumors
🏀 The Warriors’ recent issues
#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/01i06V… – 4:22 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I have no idea if John Wall is still a good player, by the way. I thought there were semi-encouraging flashes in Houston but the numbers were mostly discouraging. I have no idea what this year off does to him. I have no idea how playing with LeBron affects him. He’s a mystery box – 4:17 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Reviewing the individual performances of every Warriors player halfway through the regular season. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/one-thou… – 4:14 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
✈️ @Garydwayne added another poster to his collection last night 💪 pic.twitter.com/Wqe1KLCORZ – 4:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Gary Payton II brought the Chase Center crowd to their feet with a poster dunk over Pacers big Goga Bitadze in the fourth quarter on Thursday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/20/wat… – 4:00 PM
