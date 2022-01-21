Still no timetable for Anthony Davis' return

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
AD getting some post reps going against assistant Jon Pastorek … and having a little fun. pic.twitter.com/R9HJFBSA85 – 6:30 PM
AD getting some post reps going against assistant Jon Pastorek … and having a little fun. pic.twitter.com/R9HJFBSA85 – 6:30 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis getting pregame reps without his knee brace. You can tell which shots he’s hitting from the baseline fans cheering in the background. 🔈🔈 pic.twitter.com/VbKPmtNRHg – 6:27 PM
Anthony Davis getting pregame reps without his knee brace. You can tell which shots he’s hitting from the baseline fans cheering in the background. 🔈🔈 pic.twitter.com/VbKPmtNRHg – 6:27 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “He’s got a plan to build up each day.” Says there’s still “no timetable” for AD’s return. – 5:40 PM
Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “He’s got a plan to build up each day.” Says there’s still “no timetable” for AD’s return. – 5:40 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Southeast Division Trade Outlook 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/hXWZVy540K – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Southeast Division Trade Outlook 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/hXWZVy540K – 2:00 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
For the 1st time, Ja Morant is in the top 10 in the NBA in jersey sales via the NBA store. The results are from Oct. 19-Jan. 12. He’s ranked 7th, ahead of players like Trae Young, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis.
12’s profile is reaching new heights – 12:07 PM
For the 1st time, Ja Morant is in the top 10 in the NBA in jersey sales via the NBA store. The results are from Oct. 19-Jan. 12. He’s ranked 7th, ahead of players like Trae Young, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis.
12’s profile is reaching new heights – 12:07 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Southeast Division Trade Outlook 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/jLnsZ6NKFE – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Southeast Division Trade Outlook 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/jLnsZ6NKFE – 11:00 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Southeast Division Trade Outlook 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/mCuLJY9bRR – 8:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Southeast Division Trade Outlook 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/mCuLJY9bRR – 8:00 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Just had an interesting conversation: how many 2021-22 Lakers would you definitely want back on next year’s roster?
I have five definites: Bron, AD, Reaves, Monk and Stan.
Three maybes: Melo (age), Nunn (health), THT (would rather trade). – 2:31 PM
Just had an interesting conversation: how many 2021-22 Lakers would you definitely want back on next year’s roster?
I have five definites: Bron, AD, Reaves, Monk and Stan.
Three maybes: Melo (age), Nunn (health), THT (would rather trade). – 2:31 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday Gamer: TOR/DAL; Embiid Goes Off; Ja vs. Giannis; Latest Trade News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/H07U5Kh9Qq – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday Gamer: TOR/DAL; Embiid Goes Off; Ja vs. Giannis; Latest Trade News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/H07U5Kh9Qq – 2:00 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Joel Embiid is averaging 30.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 24 games since he returned from COVID protocols. Only 7 players have gone 30/11/4 over a 24-game span since 1980: Giannis, Anthony Davis, Westbrook, Chris Webber, Shaq, David Robinson, and Larry Bird. – 12:19 PM
Joel Embiid is averaging 30.5 points, 11 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 24 games since he returned from COVID protocols. Only 7 players have gone 30/11/4 over a 24-game span since 1980: Giannis, Anthony Davis, Westbrook, Chris Webber, Shaq, David Robinson, and Larry Bird. – 12:19 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday Gamer: TOR/DAL; Embiid Goes Off; Ja vs. Giannis; Latest Trade News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/1CIYllCFLV – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday Gamer: TOR/DAL; Embiid Goes Off; Ja vs. Giannis; Latest Trade News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/1CIYllCFLV – 11:00 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday Gamer: TOR/DAL; Embiid Goes Off; Ja vs. Giannis; Latest Trade News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/FUopsc6rOO – 8:00 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday Gamer: TOR/DAL; Embiid Goes Off; Ja vs. Giannis; Latest Trade News w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/FUopsc6rOO – 8:00 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Lakers overpaid for AD (when they had all the leverage to make a better trade), refused to include THT in a deal for Kyle Lowry and made the bonkers Westbrook trade when other options (Hield or, you know, do nothing) made more sense. That’s why they are in this mess. – 1:02 AM
The Lakers overpaid for AD (when they had all the leverage to make a better trade), refused to include THT in a deal for Kyle Lowry and made the bonkers Westbrook trade when other options (Hield or, you know, do nothing) made more sense. That’s why they are in this mess. – 1:02 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should Memphis Throw in the Chips? What to do About Jalen Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/vvt3xmfIun
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/JmwbDLZx9G – 4:00 PM
Free pod: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should Memphis Throw in the Chips? What to do About Jalen Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/vvt3xmfIun
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/JmwbDLZx9G – 4:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Vogel on the Hot Seat; Central Division Trade Deadline Outlook w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/ALmPOp9wHU – 2:30 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Vogel on the Hot Seat; Central Division Trade Deadline Outlook w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/ALmPOp9wHU – 2:30 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should MEM Throw in the Chips? What to do About Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should MEM Throw in the Chips? What to do About Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 2:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should Memphis Throw in the Chips? What to do About Jalen Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/vvt3xmfIun
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/dCOTGrder1 – 12:00 PM
Free pod: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should Memphis Throw in the Chips? What to do About Jalen Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/vvt3xmfIun
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6BUIK pic.twitter.com/dCOTGrder1 – 12:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Vogel on the Hot Seat; Central Division Trade Deadline Outlook w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/4BsVGPd8Kf – 11:30 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Vogel on the Hot Seat; Central Division Trade Deadline Outlook w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/4BsVGPd8Kf – 11:30 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should MEM Throw in the Chips? What to do About Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 11:00 AM
Dunc’d On: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should MEM Throw in the Chips? What to do About Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 11:00 AM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should Memphis Throw in the Chips? What to do About Jalen Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/vvt3xmxjlV
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/OhCLqaJGCK – 9:00 AM
Free pod: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should Memphis Throw in the Chips? What to do About Jalen Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Danny Leroux https://t.co/vvt3xmxjlV
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/OhCLqaJGCK – 9:00 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Vogel on the Hot Seat; Central Division Trade Deadline Outlook w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/wWDB4A1MMR – 8:30 AM
Dunc’d On Prime: Vogel on the Hot Seat; Central Division Trade Deadline Outlook w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDCqWYd pic.twitter.com/wWDB4A1MMR – 8:30 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should MEM Throw in the Chips? What to do About Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 8:00 AM
Dunc’d On: Are the Cavs a Threat, and How Can They Upgrade? Should MEM Throw in the Chips? What to do About Brunson for Dallas? w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: duncdon.supportingcast.fm
Listen: omny.fm/shows/duncd-on… – 8:00 AM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
I will take Towns over Anthony Davis 100%. I don’t care what Mr.Thibs claims about Towns being soft! And that’s what he says! Sooo freakin’ wrong!! – 10:12 PM
I will take Towns over Anthony Davis 100%. I don’t care what Mr.Thibs claims about Towns being soft! And that’s what he says! Sooo freakin’ wrong!! – 10:12 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight starts at 7p…
-Lakers fought last night, where is that fight in each game?
-Future of Coach Vogel?
-AD getting closer to returning, which AD will we get?
-Is avoiding Play In Tourney the new regular season goal?
Guest: @Brian Windhorst
@ESPNLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/Ih7zQS7D5g – 9:23 PM
‘Lakers Talk’ tonight starts at 7p…
-Lakers fought last night, where is that fight in each game?
-Future of Coach Vogel?
-AD getting closer to returning, which AD will we get?
-Is avoiding Play In Tourney the new regular season goal?
Guest: @Brian Windhorst
@ESPNLosAngeles pic.twitter.com/Ih7zQS7D5g – 9:23 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Brogdon and Lamb are questionable Wednesday night at Lakers.
LeBron and Dwight Howard are probable, Carmelo Anthony is questionable and Anthony Davis is out. – 8:38 PM
Brogdon and Lamb are questionable Wednesday night at Lakers.
LeBron and Dwight Howard are probable, Carmelo Anthony is questionable and Anthony Davis is out. – 8:38 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Pincus: AD has been cleared for on court ramp up against contact, per Vogel -via Twitter @EricPincus / January 18, 2022
Anthony Davis participated in an individual on-court workout on Friday, four weeks to the day since spraining the MCL in his left knee. There is optimism within the Los Angeles Lakers organization that the star big man could return to game action sometime during L.A.’s long road trip at the end of the month, sources told ESPN. Davis will be officially reevaluated by team doctors early next week, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. -via ESPN / January 14, 2022
Mike Trudell: There’s no update on Anthony Davis right now, other than that he’ll be reevaluated by the medical staff in the next few days, and we’ll likely hear from AD next week. He’s been out with the left MCL sprain that occurred on Dec. 17 at Minnesota. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 14, 2022