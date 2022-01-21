Thunder vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-30) play against the Charlotte Hornets (20-20) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Friday January 21, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 52, Charlotte Hornets 71 (Q3 11:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Last play of the half: Giddey ran down a bad pass, wrestled it from a Hornet, saved it from out of bounds, spun around and whipped a one-handed-off-handed pass to SGA who hit a tough layup on a hard foul.
Shai and Josh came to play. – 8:11 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Yeah yeah the Hornets are up by 17 at halftime.
But SGA and Giddey have been fantastic.
SGA: 22 points on 8-13
Giddey: 12 points on 6-8
Win or lose, the young OKC duo continues to show out. – 8:08 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Ugly execution to finish the half but overall good enough from the Hornets – 8:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA and Josh Giddey are a combined 11-of-13 at the rim. They’re getting there at will. The Thunder’s issue is on the other end. – 8:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T-RO‼️ 👌
#NBAAllStar | @Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/3crk5591kb – 8:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels left tonight’s game in the 2Q with a left ankle sprain and is doubtful to return #AllFly – 7:59 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams is back to doing Kenrich Williams things. Runs down his missed free throw, sinks a corner three. – 7:53 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Nice showcase game for the NBL when you’ve got Josh Giddey and LaMelo Ball whipping passes all over the place. Fun to see these two on the court together. – 7:51 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Oubre with super active hands tonight, forced two live ball steals and deflected a few more balls. Thunder driving right into Hornets best help defenders. – 7:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA and Giddey: 16 points on 7-13 shooting
Not SGA and Giddey: 4 points on 1-11 shooting – 7:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Hornets 37, Thunder 20
OKC’s lackluster defense in San Antonio has traveled to Charlotte. The Hornets are shooting 65%. – 7:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Kenrich Williams in for the Thunder. His first game in 12 days. – 7:33 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hornets allowing Shai/Giddey to get to the rim too easily for a team with no outside shooting. Hornets also cold from outside despite getting good looks – 7:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey took a spill and came up limping. After checking him on the bench, Thunder trainers are taking him to the locker room. – 7:31 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
the rookies are real and they’re spectacular
@Josh Giddey ↔️ @Aaron Wiggins pic.twitter.com/rgPh1BHujG – 7:31 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
PJ Washington ditches the braids and sinks his first three after 16 straight misses – 7:27 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
2 easy 🏁
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/RD2YVBHgI9 – 7:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
MELO ➡️ MASON 💥
#AllFly | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/pqEcGE5f9h – 7:23 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hayward REALLY wanted to turn the ball over on that last possession – 7:18 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Expected Lu Dort to guard LaMelo Ball, but Aaron Wiggins is getting the assignment.
Dort is on Miles Bridges. – 7:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder assistants Mike Wilks and David Akinyooye are in health and safety protocols. – 7:11 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
City starters in Charlotte ❄️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/baLnuDgG0q – 7:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Homecoming game tonight for Aaron Wiggins, who’s from Greensboro, N.C. – 7:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Friday Night Hoops ❄️
📍 – BUZZ CITY
🆚 – @Oklahoma City Thunder
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/02VZ1LPNlc – 7:00 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
BEHIND THE SCENES: @NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and @NASCAR President @stevephelps are at the Hive for tonight’s game! 🏁
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/JUzTgyuRwT – 6:53 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Happy Birthday, @_mdiakite! 😎
🎨 | @7A_mountain pic.twitter.com/1w6C4h8FE2 – 6:50 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Giving up assets to trade away Russell Westbrook for John Wall sounds as ridiculous as giving up assets to trade away Shai Gilgeous-Alexander for Ben Simmons.
And yet somehow both those ideas have been floated today. – 6:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take – Wayne Gretzky”
– @Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pic.twitter.com/KumrGCMuJK – 6:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
❄️❄️❄️❄️❄️
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/gGaBAU8WGN – 5:59 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 Lakers/Vogel/Russ (3:33)
🔘 🏆 rankings (15:01)
🔘 Kevin Love for SMOY? (21:22)
🔘 MIP candidates (26:27)
🔘 Jazz (29:49)
🔘 Ben Simmons/Kings (36:01)
🔘 Hornets (44:17)
🎧 https://t.co/XaacEgZTxv
SUBSCRIBE
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pnMy3tC7BK – 5:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
No injuries to report vs OKC! 🙌
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/c8ldh9qvhy – 5:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Derrick Favors is available tonight, he was listed as questionable. Interesting as the Thunder have a back to back, would assume they’d want Favors for tomorrow vs Cleveland. – 5:43 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Derrick Favors (lower back soreness) is available tonight, per Daigneault. – 5:43 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault said Kenrich Williams, who’s returning from health and safety protocols, will slot back into his regular role. – 5:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault announces the same starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Lu Dort
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl – 5:41 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Hornets:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Wiggins
– Robinson-Earl – 5:40 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Speaking to Mamadi Diakite pregame.
“Happy birthday to me,” he says, getting up.
Diakite, genuinely a joy to talk to, turned 25 today. pic.twitter.com/zdsygRRNY8 – 5:23 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
PJ Washington is available to play against Oklahoma City.
“He should be good to go tonight.” — James Borrego pic.twitter.com/M1FHCT4dHV – 5:18 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lamar Stevens (knee soreness) is PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game against OKC. Rajon Rondo (hamstring) is QUESTIONABLE. – 5:10 PM
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Upcoming national television schedule changes involving the Knicks, Heat, Grizzlies, Spurs, Lakers, Hornets, Celtics and Hawks: pic.twitter.com/cvIuYkGA9q – 4:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
OFFICIAL: Our game vs the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Jan. 28, will start at 7:30 p.m. Additionally, the game will now be nationally televised on ESPN.
🔗: https://t.co/HQ1CiAloAR pic.twitter.com/ldEZolgAmN – 4:33 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
#Hornets game next Friday against the Lakers will now be broadcast on @espn and the game time has changed to 7:30 p.m. It will mark the Hornets fifth national TV broadcast of season. That’s already the most national TV games in a season since the team returned to Charlotte. – 4:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
These are the right guys for the job… No 🧢. Literally 😂
Keep voting! 🗳⭐️
#NBAAllStar | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/OaCUoS42LC – 3:51 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder departs from the Alamo and sets out to the Eastern Conf. for the final two games of its four-game road trip. The Queen City marks the first stop on back-to-back to take on the Hornets.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
📝 | https://t.co/rEv0fCxL1B pic.twitter.com/gNC8keuW7v – 3:34 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
“It was very exciting to watch him in the @NBL… Watching the success that @LaMelo Ball had with the @illawarrahawks got me excited and helped me make my decision.” 🇦🇺
📝@sam_perley | #AllFly – 2:29 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Catch up on the latest episode of Onward presented by @Verizon.
𝗘𝗽𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗱𝗲 𝟲: 𝗡𝗲𝘅𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗻 𝗨𝗽
Watch Now ▶️ | https://t.co/3abQ5ddljg pic.twitter.com/M7cbl7PZkg – 2:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
A little fan art to make your Friday!
🖌 featured artists: IG/hegsygraphics, IG/kuroemonba, IG/durandcreative pic.twitter.com/YbfmwLnToz – 1:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Our Floor General 🤙
@LaMelo Ball x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/XvWXmw7nxi – 1:10 PM
