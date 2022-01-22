Alex Caruso out for 6-8 weeks after Grayson Allen's dirty play

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry confirms Tyrese Haliburton will return to the lineup vs. the Bucks today after clearing NBA health and safety protocols Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Grayson Allen (hip) are out for Milwaukee. – 5:42 PM
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry confirms Tyrese Haliburton will return to the lineup vs. the Bucks today after clearing NBA health and safety protocols Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) and Grayson Allen (hip) are out for Milwaukee. – 5:42 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen should be suspended until the day he comes back. – 5:39 PM
Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen should be suspended until the day he comes back. – 5:39 PM
Kayte Christensen @kayte_c
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen will be OUT tonight against the @Sacramento Kings according to HC Mike Budenholzer – 5:26 PM
Both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Grayson Allen will be OUT tonight against the @Sacramento Kings according to HC Mike Budenholzer – 5:26 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Alex Caruso injury update: Bulls guard to undergo surgery on fractured right wrist, will miss 6-8 weeks
cbssports.com/nba/news/alex-… – 5:12 PM
Alex Caruso injury update: Bulls guard to undergo surgery on fractured right wrist, will miss 6-8 weeks
cbssports.com/nba/news/alex-… – 5:12 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Alex Caruso fractures wrist as result of Grayson Allen foul, will need surgery – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-ale… – 4:45 PM
Bulls’ Alex Caruso fractures wrist as result of Grayson Allen foul, will need surgery – The Athletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-ale… – 4:45 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
It is wild to me that Caruso was deflecting passes WITH his fractured wrist (!), guarding and blocking Giannis, and playing lockdown defense even after suffering his injury.
These plays all happened after Grayson Allen’s flagrant-2 foul. This guy is tough as nails. pic.twitter.com/eINqdWDjxU – 4:41 PM
It is wild to me that Caruso was deflecting passes WITH his fractured wrist (!), guarding and blocking Giannis, and playing lockdown defense even after suffering his injury.
These plays all happened after Grayson Allen’s flagrant-2 foul. This guy is tough as nails. pic.twitter.com/eINqdWDjxU – 4:41 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso will have surgery next week after fracturing his right wrist on Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul. Re-eval timeline: 6-8 weeks
A brutal string of injury misfortune continues for Bulls, who should be incensed over circumstances of latest break
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:34 PM
Alex Caruso will have surgery next week after fracturing his right wrist on Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul. Re-eval timeline: 6-8 weeks
A brutal string of injury misfortune continues for Bulls, who should be incensed over circumstances of latest break
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 4:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks with a wrist fracture suffered during Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul.
The play drew the fury of the Chicago Bulls staff, which is calling on the league to extend further punishment to Allen. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 4:25 PM
Alex Caruso is out 6-8 weeks with a wrist fracture suffered during Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul.
The play drew the fury of the Chicago Bulls staff, which is calling on the league to extend further punishment to Allen. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 4:25 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
The league should suspend Grayson Allen for his foul on Alex Caruso. It won’t accomplish anything to just fine him. Not only did that dirty play seriously injure Caruso, but without his defensive impact on the Bulls, it could very easily change the course of the season. – 4:23 PM
The league should suspend Grayson Allen for his foul on Alex Caruso. It won’t accomplish anything to just fine him. Not only did that dirty play seriously injure Caruso, but without his defensive impact on the Bulls, it could very easily change the course of the season. – 4:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso is now headed for wrist surgery after the Grayson Allen incident from Friday, and will be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/2… – 4:13 PM
Alex Caruso is now headed for wrist surgery after the Grayson Allen incident from Friday, and will be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/2… – 4:13 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
What sucks for Caruso is the surgery is next week, and then a re-evaluation. That doesn’t mean a return in 7-9 weeks from now. This could drag on for the entire regular season. – 3:58 PM
What sucks for Caruso is the surgery is next week, and then a re-evaluation. That doesn’t mean a return in 7-9 weeks from now. This could drag on for the entire regular season. – 3:58 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls announced a few minutes ago Alex Caruso has a broken right wrist and will be out 6-8 weeks. No confirmation in the team’s statement, but it appeared to happen on the flagrant foul last night. – 3:58 PM
#Bulls announced a few minutes ago Alex Caruso has a broken right wrist and will be out 6-8 weeks. No confirmation in the team’s statement, but it appeared to happen on the flagrant foul last night. – 3:58 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
It’ll be weird if the NBA plays the result and suspends Allen after the Caruso news broke. That play should’ve been reviewed by no later than this morning, especially considering the Bucks play again in 3 hours. It was clearly dangerous, and we’ve seen dudes suspended for less. – 3:57 PM
It’ll be weird if the NBA plays the result and suspends Allen after the Caruso news broke. That play should’ve been reviewed by no later than this morning, especially considering the Bucks play again in 3 hours. It was clearly dangerous, and we’ve seen dudes suspended for less. – 3:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The problem with all the outcry of suspend Grayson Allen because of his past … his NBA record is pretty clean. It was just the second Flagrant 2 he’s ever had, and a Summer League ejection is the only other mark. His worst moments were in college, before the NBA. – 3:57 PM
The problem with all the outcry of suspend Grayson Allen because of his past … his NBA record is pretty clean. It was just the second Flagrant 2 he’s ever had, and a Summer League ejection is the only other mark. His worst moments were in college, before the NBA. – 3:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Bucks are listing Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for today’s game vs. the Kings due to right knee soreness. Grayson Allen (hip soreness) is probable. Tyrese Haliburton is expected back in the lineup for Sacramento after missing the past two games.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:53 PM
The Bucks are listing Giannis Antetokounmpo as doubtful for today’s game vs. the Kings due to right knee soreness. Grayson Allen (hip soreness) is probable. Tyrese Haliburton is expected back in the lineup for Sacramento after missing the past two games.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Listen, I totally get the “ next man up” mentality but here’s the truth..you can’t keep losing key players like LaVine, Ball, Caruso, Green, Williams, Jones..etc. It all adds up. The credit goes to Head Coach Billy Donovan doing his best to navigate the Bulls through this. – 3:48 PM
Listen, I totally get the “ next man up” mentality but here’s the truth..you can’t keep losing key players like LaVine, Ball, Caruso, Green, Williams, Jones..etc. It all adds up. The credit goes to Head Coach Billy Donovan doing his best to navigate the Bulls through this. – 3:48 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
There you go—-unbelievable. Alex Caruso gone 6-8 weeks. The NBA needs to suspend Grayson Allen…how about 6-8 weeks as well. Just my opinion. Only my opinion. Caruso just returned from a foot injury and H&S/ He is a HUGE piece of the Bulls core group. This is a MAJOR loss. – 3:45 PM
There you go—-unbelievable. Alex Caruso gone 6-8 weeks. The NBA needs to suspend Grayson Allen…how about 6-8 weeks as well. Just my opinion. Only my opinion. Caruso just returned from a foot injury and H&S/ He is a HUGE piece of the Bulls core group. This is a MAJOR loss. – 3:45 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls announce Alex Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. – 3:45 PM
The Bulls announce Alex Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. – 3:45 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Bulls have confirmed that Caruso will have surgery on the right wrist next week, and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen has removed the heart of the Bulls, and did it with a smirk. – 3:45 PM
The Bulls have confirmed that Caruso will have surgery on the right wrist next week, and will be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. Grayson Allen has removed the heart of the Bulls, and did it with a smirk. – 3:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Bulls say Alex Caruso will undergo surgery early next week on his fractured right wrist and be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks. – 3:44 PM
Bulls say Alex Caruso will undergo surgery early next week on his fractured right wrist and be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks. – 3:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
ALEX CARUSO INJURY UPDATE
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso sustained a fracture of his right wrist in last night’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. – 3:43 PM
ALEX CARUSO INJURY UPDATE
Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso sustained a fracture of his right wrist in last night’s game versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Caruso will undergo surgery early next week and be re-evaluated in 6-8 weeks. – 3:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grayson Allen needs to be suspended for at least one game. At least.
I watched that play at least 20 times. Allen’s initial contest was fine. His left hand was on the ball. It was a foul, but that’s all. Then when he swung his right arm at Caruso is when it went WAY too far. – 3:42 PM
Grayson Allen needs to be suspended for at least one game. At least.
I watched that play at least 20 times. Allen’s initial contest was fine. His left hand was on the ball. It was a foul, but that’s all. Then when he swung his right arm at Caruso is when it went WAY too far. – 3:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso reportedly has a fractured right wrist from the Allen play and now needs surgery. X-rays were initially negative last night, according to Caruso. – 3:42 PM
Caruso reportedly has a fractured right wrist from the Allen play and now needs surgery. X-rays were initially negative last night, according to Caruso. – 3:42 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso appreciated Billy Donovan’s strong rebuke of Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul. nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:58 PM
Alex Caruso appreciated Billy Donovan’s strong rebuke of Grayson Allen’s flagrant foul. nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 1:58 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
A look in at Billy Donovan having a chat with Alex Caruso on the eve of Mar. 4 …
youtube.com/watch?v=2ScvAJ… – 1:57 PM
A look in at Billy Donovan having a chat with Alex Caruso on the eve of Mar. 4 …
youtube.com/watch?v=2ScvAJ… – 1:57 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
How should the Bulls react to the Allen-Caruso incident? Like they have everything else this season – pull together even tighter. Mar. 4 is coming, let it simmer, then “close calls” happen …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/2… – 1:52 PM
How should the Bulls react to the Allen-Caruso incident? Like they have everything else this season – pull together even tighter. Mar. 4 is coming, let it simmer, then “close calls” happen …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/1/2… – 1:52 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
What a b.s. response from Budenholzer on Allen’s cheap shot to Caruso. “Close call.” Seriously.
Said Budenholzer: “It’s a hard play. “I think Grayson, nothing malicious, went to block the shot. I think it’s a close call.” – 1:43 PM
What a b.s. response from Budenholzer on Allen’s cheap shot to Caruso. “Close call.” Seriously.
Said Budenholzer: “It’s a hard play. “I think Grayson, nothing malicious, went to block the shot. I think it’s a close call.” – 1:43 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
The boos Grayson Allen receives when Bucks are in Chicago on March 4 might crumble the roof of the United Center – 1:23 PM
The boos Grayson Allen receives when Bucks are in Chicago on March 4 might crumble the roof of the United Center – 1:23 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
On Chicago radio the #Bucks Grayson Allen is Public Enemy No. 1 for his flagrant foul on Alex Caruso.
The #Bulls went hard, too.
“I hope the league takes a hard look at some thing like that.”
“Dude just grabbed me out of the air. It’s kind of bulls—t.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 12:45 PM
On Chicago radio the #Bucks Grayson Allen is Public Enemy No. 1 for his flagrant foul on Alex Caruso.
The #Bulls went hard, too.
“I hope the league takes a hard look at some thing like that.”
“Dude just grabbed me out of the air. It’s kind of bulls—t.”
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 12:45 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Caruso came crashing down to the floor hard after Allen swiped at his body sideways in the air. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 12:00 PM
Caruso came crashing down to the floor hard after Allen swiped at his body sideways in the air. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 12:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch hard foul on Alex Caruso that got Grayson Allen ejected nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/22/wat… – 10:01 AM
Watch hard foul on Alex Caruso that got Grayson Allen ejected nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/22/wat… – 10:01 AM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The NBA needs to take a much longer look at that Allen- Caruso play and in my opinion do more than just be content to settle for a flagrant two ejection. Am I irate ? Yes. Very. I’m not in a good mood. – 11:58 PM
The NBA needs to take a much longer look at that Allen- Caruso play and in my opinion do more than just be content to settle for a flagrant two ejection. Am I irate ? Yes. Very. I’m not in a good mood. – 11:58 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso, asked if Grayson Allen came over to check on him after taking him out: “No.” – 11:39 PM
Alex Caruso, asked if Grayson Allen came over to check on him after taking him out: “No.” – 11:39 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Asked on Allen’s history of cheap plays? Caruso said, “To be honest, I don’t watch much Duke basketball.” His wrist is sore, but X-rays were negative. Allen did not come and check on him. – 11:39 PM
Asked on Allen’s history of cheap plays? Caruso said, “To be honest, I don’t watch much Duke basketball.” His wrist is sore, but X-rays were negative. Allen did not come and check on him. – 11:39 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso on Grayson Allen’s Flagrant 2 Foul against him tonight. pic.twitter.com/JW4TII6Jrv – 11:38 PM
Alex Caruso on Grayson Allen’s Flagrant 2 Foul against him tonight. pic.twitter.com/JW4TII6Jrv – 11:38 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
“Kind of bullshit. Don’t know what else you could have done about it.” Caruso on the Grayson Allen foul. – 11:37 PM
“Kind of bullshit. Don’t know what else you could have done about it.” Caruso on the Grayson Allen foul. – 11:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caruso on Allen foul: “Dude just grabbed me out of the air. Kind of bullshit.” – 11:36 PM
Caruso on Allen foul: “Dude just grabbed me out of the air. Kind of bullshit.” – 11:36 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Grayson Allen … your new public enemy No. 1 … as Bulls lose to Bucks in a grimy game all around.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 11:32 PM
Grayson Allen … your new public enemy No. 1 … as Bulls lose to Bucks in a grimy game all around.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 11:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
For those keeping track – Round 2 is Mar. 4, when Grayson Allen and the Bucks come to the UC. – 11:24 PM
For those keeping track – Round 2 is Mar. 4, when Grayson Allen and the Bucks come to the UC. – 11:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Here is Billy Donovan’s full answer when asked about Grayson Allen’s flagrant-2 foul on Alex Caruso and ejection.
It should be noted this is very uncharacteristic of Donovan to single out a player like this. pic.twitter.com/70UZFSMi85 – 11:16 PM
Here is Billy Donovan’s full answer when asked about Grayson Allen’s flagrant-2 foul on Alex Caruso and ejection.
It should be noted this is very uncharacteristic of Donovan to single out a player like this. pic.twitter.com/70UZFSMi85 – 11:16 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Donovan going hard on Allen … very out of character for Billy, but he’s dead on. Said Allen has a history of this and could have ended Caruso’s career. – 11:01 PM
Donovan going hard on Allen … very out of character for Billy, but he’s dead on. Said Allen has a history of this and could have ended Caruso’s career. – 11:01 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan with some strong comments about Grayson Allen’s Flagrant 2 against Alex Caruso: “He has a history of this,” Donovan said. – 10:58 PM
Billy Donovan with some strong comments about Grayson Allen’s Flagrant 2 against Alex Caruso: “He has a history of this,” Donovan said. – 10:58 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan isn’t holding back with Grayson Allen criticism. #Bulls – 10:58 PM
Donovan isn’t holding back with Grayson Allen criticism. #Bulls – 10:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan on Grayson Allen foul: “It was really bad. Really, really bad.”
Said it could’ve ended Caruso’s career. And Allen has a history of it. Said he hopes league takes a look at it. – 10:57 PM
Donovan on Grayson Allen foul: “It was really bad. Really, really bad.”
Said it could’ve ended Caruso’s career. And Allen has a history of it. Said he hopes league takes a look at it. – 10:57 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I typically root for 99.9% of NBA players to play well, earn that money and generally thrive in this league.
Grayson Allen is the 0.1% – 10:52 PM
I typically root for 99.9% of NBA players to play well, earn that money and generally thrive in this league.
Grayson Allen is the 0.1% – 10:52 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bucks 94, Bulls 90
DeRozan: 35 pts, 17/18 FT
Vucevic: 19 pts, 11 reb
Caruso: 7 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast
Coby (3/15) and Ayo (2/9) combine to shoot 5/24
Both teams under 20% from 3P
Heck of an effort by shorthanded Bulls against defending champs, but they fall to 28-16 – 10:47 PM
Final: Bucks 94, Bulls 90
DeRozan: 35 pts, 17/18 FT
Vucevic: 19 pts, 11 reb
Caruso: 7 pts, 8 reb, 4 ast
Coby (3/15) and Ayo (2/9) combine to shoot 5/24
Both teams under 20% from 3P
Heck of an effort by shorthanded Bulls against defending champs, but they fall to 28-16 – 10:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Wow. That’s a wide-open look from 3 that Caruso missed which the Bulls needed badly. – 10:35 PM
Wow. That’s a wide-open look from 3 that Caruso missed which the Bulls needed badly. – 10:35 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls are getting great looks down the stretch but coming up short. So far, the offense isn’t the problem. DeRozan, Vooch, Caruso, White are all missing shots they can make. Bulls only trail by four with 4:20 left in Milwaukee. – 10:28 PM
The Bulls are getting great looks down the stretch but coming up short. So far, the offense isn’t the problem. DeRozan, Vooch, Caruso, White are all missing shots they can make. Bulls only trail by four with 4:20 left in Milwaukee. – 10:28 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Lakers grossly miscalculating on Alex Caruso – who wanted to re-sign there – is one of the worst unnecessary front office blunders in recent history.
Especially given he was awesome next to LeBron. It’s truly baffling. – 10:17 PM
The Lakers grossly miscalculating on Alex Caruso – who wanted to re-sign there – is one of the worst unnecessary front office blunders in recent history.
Especially given he was awesome next to LeBron. It’s truly baffling. – 10:17 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso guarding Giannis to start the fourth quarter has been a fun lil matchup so far – 10:14 PM
Alex Caruso guarding Giannis to start the fourth quarter has been a fun lil matchup so far – 10:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Tyler Cook has five fouls, and now it’s Alex Caruso checking Giannis
Forced a midrange miss, then a jumpball on a drive in first two possessions – 10:14 PM
Tyler Cook has five fouls, and now it’s Alex Caruso checking Giannis
Forced a midrange miss, then a jumpball on a drive in first two possessions – 10:14 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso now checking Giannis in this fourth quarter. Just forced a tie-up and jump ball. – 10:13 PM
Alex Caruso now checking Giannis in this fourth quarter. Just forced a tie-up and jump ball. – 10:13 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan puts Caruso on Giannis to start 4th even though Cook is on floor – 10:10 PM
Donovan puts Caruso on Giannis to start 4th even though Cook is on floor – 10:10 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
A young Grayson Allen “playing” with the neighbors. pic.twitter.com/1m68CG2dKw – 9:54 PM
A young Grayson Allen “playing” with the neighbors. pic.twitter.com/1m68CG2dKw – 9:54 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Flagrant 2 … Grayson Allen … crack that Gatorade open in the locker room… – 9:49 PM
Flagrant 2 … Grayson Allen … crack that Gatorade open in the locker room… – 9:49 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Flagrant 2 for Grayson Allen on that foul to Alex Caruso. He’s been ejected. – 9:48 PM
Flagrant 2 for Grayson Allen on that foul to Alex Caruso. He’s been ejected. – 9:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The officials have ruled Grayson Allen’s foul is a Flagrant 2.
Allen is ejected, and boos escort him out from the #Bulls fans. – 9:48 PM
The officials have ruled Grayson Allen’s foul is a Flagrant 2.
Allen is ejected, and boos escort him out from the #Bulls fans. – 9:48 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
And Grayson Allen is ejected for a flagrant foul on Caruso, who seems to be OK. #Bulls down by 1 mid-3rdQ – 9:48 PM
And Grayson Allen is ejected for a flagrant foul on Caruso, who seems to be OK. #Bulls down by 1 mid-3rdQ – 9:48 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Hard to see Grayson Allen getting the benefit of the doubt here. #Bulls – 9:47 PM
Hard to see Grayson Allen getting the benefit of the doubt here. #Bulls – 9:47 PM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
Expect Grayson Allen is be writing out a check to the NBA. Ridiculous. – 9:47 PM
Expect Grayson Allen is be writing out a check to the NBA. Ridiculous. – 9:47 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Grayson Allen sends Alex Caruso to the floor—-is it a flagrant one or two? – 9:46 PM
Grayson Allen sends Alex Caruso to the floor—-is it a flagrant one or two? – 9:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso is up after absorbing hard foul from Grayson Allen and bouncing off floor. – 9:45 PM
Alex Caruso is up after absorbing hard foul from Grayson Allen and bouncing off floor. – 9:45 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso just took a nasty fall with 5:45 left in the third quarter in Milwaukee. Dangerous play. – 9:45 PM
Alex Caruso just took a nasty fall with 5:45 left in the third quarter in Milwaukee. Dangerous play. – 9:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wow, really scary fall for Alex Caruso on that fast break attempt. He’s still down under the basket. – 9:45 PM
Wow, really scary fall for Alex Caruso on that fast break attempt. He’s still down under the basket. – 9:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Alex Caruso got a bigger cheer than Donte DiVincenzo when they checked in. I’ll be honest – I haven’t heard this partisan of a crowd at Fiserv Forum in…a long time. – 8:30 PM
Alex Caruso got a bigger cheer than Donte DiVincenzo when they checked in. I’ll be honest – I haven’t heard this partisan of a crowd at Fiserv Forum in…a long time. – 8:30 PM
More on this storyline
Adrian Wojnarowski: Bulls have expressed public and private outage to league office on Allen’s Flagrant 2 foul on Friday night — coupled with his personal history of plays considered to be dirty. Billy Donovan said, “He had a history of this…it was really dangerous.” -via Twitter @wojespn / January 22, 2022
KC Johnson: Wrote this last night. I’m told several Bulls were upset about Allen never checking on Caruso. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / January 22, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso has suffered a fractured right wrist and will likely need surgery, sources tell ESPN. The injury occurred after a fall following a flagrant foul from Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen on Friday night. -via Twitter @wojespn / January 22, 2022