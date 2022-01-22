Anthony Davis upgraded to questionable for the first time since injury

Anthony Davis upgraded to questionable for the first time since injury

Anthony Davis upgraded to questionable for the first time since injury

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star upgraded to ‘questionable’ for Sunday’s game vs. Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho…5:56 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Getting closer Laker fans, AD listed as Questionable for tomorrow’s game vs the Heat.. pic.twitter.com/MIDbbJxDlN4:54 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers have upgraded Anthony Davis’ status to QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Heat. pic.twitter.com/GlmsKALkpu4:52 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable and will be a game-time decision tomorrow vs. the Heat. pic.twitter.com/SOHAt13wUy4:51 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say Anthony Davis (left knee MCL sprain) will be listed as questionable on injury report for Sunday’s game in Miami. He will be a game-time decision. – 4:48 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Anthony Davis update: Lakers say he will be a gametime decision in Miami and officially listed as questionable. He has missed last 16 games with MCL strain. – 4:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis (left knee MCL sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for the Heat game on Sunday. He’ll be a game-time decision. – 4:47 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers say Anthony Davis is QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game at Miami. He’s considered a game-time decision. – 4:46 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable and will be a game-time decision against Miami, per the Lakers. – 4:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on Anthony Davis: “Whenever AD is ready, we’re going to love that! That’s for sure.” – 9:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Officially LeBron’s 16th straight game of 25 or more points, for every game since AD has been injured. – 9:20 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
AD getting some post reps going against assistant Jon Pastorek … and having a little fun. pic.twitter.com/R9HJFBSA856:30 PM

