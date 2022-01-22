Anthony Davis upgraded to questionable for the first time since injury

Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable and will be a game-time decision against Miami, per the Lakers.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable and will be a game-time decision against Miami, per the Lakers. – 4:46 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on Anthony Davis: “Whenever AD is ready, we’re going to love that! That’s for sure.” – 9:40 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
AD getting some post reps going against assistant Jon Pastorek … and having a little fun. pic.twitter.com/R9HJFBSA85 – 6:30 PM
Kyle Goon: Anthony Davis getting pregame reps without his knee brace. You can tell which shots he’s hitting from the baseline fans cheering in the background. 🔈🔈 pic.twitter.com/VbKPmtNRHg -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 21, 2022
Ryan Ward: Frank Vogel on Anthony Davis: “He’s got a plan to build up each day.” Says there’s still “no timetable” for AD’s return. -via Twitter @RyanWardLA / January 21, 2022
Eric Pincus: AD has been cleared for on court ramp up against contact, per Vogel -via Twitter @EricPincus / January 18, 2022